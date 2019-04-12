G20 to Trump: ‘All Our Economies Are Belong To You’…

Global economics, and the way the financial media spin, can be funny at times. On one hand the pretentious global community scoffs at American Exceptionalism and claims the U.S. is only one country amid a international community of equals; on the other hand the reality of the U.S. being the leading economy in the world, and their need to retain access therein, slaps them in the face like a cold fish…
Investment capital flows to the location of highest return. Amid the U.S. MAGAnomic growth; global investment is inbound to the USA. The EU and Asia are in a period of low to stagnant growth… lots of high-brow teeth gnashing. To make matters worse, Trump is leveraging their weakness against them as he renegotiates reciprocal trade deals.
The G20 IMF and World Bank’s 2019 Annual Spring Meetings of finance ministers (fancy name to describe Mnuchin’s job) is taking place in Washington DC. The finance ministers are stomping their feet at horrible Trump hoarding all the economic growth.
(Reuters) […] Policymakers from the Group of 20 industrialized countries are worried that the weakness evident in key economies could spread, especially if elevated trade tensions, such as those between the United States and China, escalate further.
“The balance of risks remains skewed to the downside,” Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said at a news conference following a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers. “We recognize the risk that growth prospects might deteriorate if weakening in key economies feed into each other.”
[…] As the chair country of this year’s G20 proceedings, Japan wants to deepen talks on global imbalances – an effort to divert Washington’s attention from bilateral trade imbalances and stave off U.S. pressure to negotiate two-way trade deals.
German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, speaking at an event on the sidelines of the meetings in Washington, said the rules-based order of multilateralism is increasingly under threat and leaders must uphold international cooperation. (read more)
Horrible Trump is not following the “rules-based order of multilateralism”. So what exactly does Germany mean by that?….
For the answer lets look at the EU proposal today to avoid Horrible Trump’s demands for fair and reciprocal trade agreements:
(Reuters 2) […] The EU is expected next week to give final clearance to the start of formal trade talks with the U.S. that could lead to the removal of duties on industrial goods and ease transatlantic tensions.
However, those talks face a series of hurdles, not least the U.S. insistence that market access for its farm products feature in the negotiations, something the EU has ruled out.
Germany, whose exports of cars and parts to the U.S. account for more than half the EU total, wants to press ahead with talks to ward off tariffs its carmakers, including Volkswagen, Mercedes maker Daimler and BMW.
France, with few car exports to the U.S., has resisted, insisting that climate change provisions should feature in any deal – a difficult demand given Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement. (more)
So the EU demands include: continued blocks to U.S. agriculture exports; keep open access for their German high-end automobiles; and force the U.S. to join the climate change nonsense. This is their plan for “free, fair and reciprocal” trade?…. LOL.
Yet somehow they wonder why investment is flowing into the U.S.?
Go figure.
President Trump’s #1 economic challenge right now is to re-skill a new generation workforce to support all the expanded manufacturing investment in the U.S. This is not a bad problem to have… Hundreds of new and innovative vocational development programs are ongoing to increase the skills of the U.S. workforce.
Winnamins.
We’ve given away the best of our economy for 20-something years. Did they think it was permanent?
Since WW2 actually.
So when the losers finally realize that their Socialist economies, denied the ability to pick America’s pockets, are about to sink, they call a trade truce.
Who didn’t see that coming? (Hint: them)
SMH.
Yes, they knew it was permanent. Because the Uniparty.
One reason why the world’s azz wipe so called elites fought his candidacy from day one, including USA azz wipes.
HO! HO! HO!
POTUS must be fresh out of bubble gum
When the USA prospers the whole world prospers. MAGA and God bless President Trump.
Unless they — the global elites — are trying to impoverish everyone else but themselves and are willing to wreck their own economies (Canada, Mexico, EU, Germany, France,GB, Australia, and that new islamic country, New Zealand) to “show America” their own citizens are willing to live with a death wish.
The whole world should prosper, but the Socilaist leeches cannot let go of their economic immorality.
This climate change crapola from the EU is getting tiresome.
How the EU call the weather climate change when it has always been a rainy country and that has not changed. You buy into a cheap whatever and the end result is you still have a cheap whatever.
The “Climate Change” Agenda is used exclusively as a tool to unilaterally handicap the US. It exists for no other reason, and serves no other purpose.
I’ve got a foot of snow in the last two days.
Global warming snow.
My sister just texted me photos of the hail and ice they got today near Santa Fe, NM.
Once again, POTUS plays the long game. Come to me my children, come to me. And they will.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Making America Work Again!
So the leech demands the Host not die, or more specifically, not cut of it’s leechiness?????
I’m still trying to wrap my mind around that headline! I think someone was typing too fast.
First time posting in the treehouse. I believe this title is a play on an old video game line ‘all your bases are belong to us’. It’s from the 1990’s If memory serves me. I love Sundance breaking down this stuff.
Merkin, it’s a play on a phrase often used today. It basically means “all your (insert subject) now belongs to us”.
For example:
EU may have had an easy go of it steamrolling PM May and Brexit. Will be fun to watch PDJT slay them. More winnamins please.
LikeLiked by 10 people
More fallout from the Mulehead **no collusion nothing Burger**.
All that massaging and reassuring by Kerry and Obama to foreign leaders, as they ghosted Trump on his foreign trips around the world, turned out to be futile.
Trump is still here bitches, better start REALLY negotiating now.
I’m old enough to remember the saying ‘when the US sneezes, Europe gets a cold’
that was well before all the good feelz about a new world order
For great justice, take off every zig!
The U.S. has kept the world economy afloat by ratifying egregious trade agreements that export our national wealth. Now the worm has turned, and it is a glorious sight to behold. The scales have fallen from their eyes, and everybody is coming to the disconcerting realization that Uncle Sam is no longer their sugar daddy, but they are still our bitches.
Elric – my favorite conclusion of this thread! “Uncle Sam is no longer their sugar daddy, but they are still our bitches.” Brilliant!! Thank you!
We supported them for decades and they held us in disdain to boot.
Nasty comment, Elric. It’s spot-on though, and I love it. “G20 calls for trade truce.” They are so used to US politicians rolling over and selling out their own citizens.
We have enough leftist losers in the US providing no value to the nation, we don’t need the EU elitist (not the people) taking from us also just to make themselves important. Lazy, selfish, corrupt, socialist, globalist, baztards.
Thanks, Sundance, for these excellent economic posts (investigative articles). This is the attitude towards and knowledge of the world and American economy I grew up with. This is what I used to teach when I taught American history. (Then the marxists began to take over — what a struggle that was. They were swarming everywhere. It seemed like whack a mole time. We must end their gnawing away at our Constitutional Republic.)
We all know how to prosper and to get our wealth creation and imaginative entreprenurial ingenuity going when America is strong (Constitutional Republic strong. limited government and reasonable free enterprise — no to the victor go all the spoils).
More power to President Trump, and his Cabinet Secretaries and Advisors, as he/they restore us (US),and the world to our former glory. It will be a great day for citizens of all those countries who are willing to join in the efforts.
The G1+19.
Things here in Canada are beginning to get difficult financially and politically, but I am in full support of the President calling in all US favours and establishing tariffs, if that is what it takes to bring down globalism and to rebalance the critical economy of the US. is strong then the rest of the world will ultimately benefit. You go Mr President. Sock it to that little Liberal sheit, Trudeau!
Mais bien sur, avec plaisir!
Truedope.
You know who fell for France’s climate change bullsht.. Boeing.. They decided to change the engines in their most profitable workhorse – the 737 Max.. And who had a hand in making these engines..? France.. And Boeing fell for it because they were 14% more energy efficient..
Can you believe that.. Just 14%.. And was engineered and designed by French mechanics.. AND which required Boeing to modify the superstructure of what was their most profitable workhorse..
The definition of ‘Stupid’.. No common sense.. Somebody at Boeing believes in the climate change fairy.. And have never known or owned a Jaguar..
It’s like when Coca Cola changed their formula for no good reason.. Duped into defeating themselves..
Boeing.. Duped.. By the climate change fairy..
14%..
My home sits upon a bit of high ground that serves as a pylon for the many aircraft looping around the local airport and airbase. 737’s were a staple, but the last while I’ve seen only Canadian turboprops. It’s gotta hurt.
Yeah.. It’s a shame.. They should just listen to Americans.. Fifty-four years ago Shelby American could make cars fly.. And was a World Champion..
Boeing executives should just listen and learn from some of their American mechanics.. Or even a Texas chicken farmer..
I always wondered what France actually exported…the bulk of what they contribute in these matters of TRADE…..And there it is “The Paris Climate Agreement”! Star dust is what they are “trading”….star dust and unicorns…
France is represented by FOOLS!
The sooner French Citizens realize this Macron fella is a FRAUD, the better off their Nation could be.
Sadly, some/many (?) of them actually believe “The Paris Climate Agreement” is valid and also believe it’s a real commodity…
Didn’t the Yellow Vest crowd just demand an end to capitalism or more Socialism?
More than 50% of the trade from EU benefits Germany, that’s interesting. Changed from Hitler to Merkel and grab the brass ring. Is this a Christian parable, or a the continuance of a hundred year war?
Is this the same meeting that mad Maxine was trying to keep him from while he answered her idiotic questions about NOTHING,…all under the guise of “oversight”??? The same one where she tried to ask 10 bankers what they were going to do about the student loan crisis …..failing to know that Obummer nationalized the program almost 10 years ago????
Mad Auntie “Didn’t Know the Feds Took Over the Student Loan Program 10 Years Ago” Maxine Waters was trying to detain Treasurey Secretary Steve Mnuchin.
As awesome as this is, I can’t shake the fear that all this dumb nonsense is going to come rushing back when Trump has to leave office in 2024.
Chick, I have a sneaking sense that PT is very aware of this. Let’s worry about the next year.
We can take care of the future in a few weeks.
Can’t worry about that right now. I am sure Trump will try to fix things as best he can. Probably in a free-wheelin’ Trump 2nd term.
“The EU and Asia are in a period of low to stagnant growth… lots of high-brow teeth gnashing. To make matters worse, Trump is leveraging their weakness against them as he renegotiates reciprocal trade deals.”
As a 20T GDP, Britain SHOULD be running to our country. Every British citizen needs to understand this. Brexit is your only hope to restore your country.
SD has a fabulous chart of the world economies. It is astonishing to review.
