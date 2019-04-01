Update: Federal Judge Extends Review/Release Date for Comey Memos – “Clean and Unredacted” Now Due April 8th…

Grrr. Delayed ! This one is under the radar, and yet may be a big reveal. Federal Judge delays compliance and production day to April 8th…
Original story below.
There’s a somewhat sketchy background here that’s a little bit more granular and important than is being outlined. The redacted Comey memos were originally released to congress and the media. However, the unredacted memos -and more importantly the reason for the redactions– has never been held up to scrutiny.
As noted by Fox News: “Washington District Court Judge James E. Boasberg — an Obama appointee who was also tapped by Chief Justice John Roberts for a seat on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court — issued an order Wednesday demanding the FBI hand over “clean and unredacted copies of the documents in dispute here,” apparently including the Comey memos and documents relating to the declarations.” (more)
However, as “Undercover Huber” has noted, Judge Boasberg has previously seen the Comey memos back in 2017 when the original arguments were made by Mueller’s team to keep them redacted from public review.
[…] the main issue now isn’t “handing over the Comey memos” (the Judge already saw them long ago), but whether to publicly release the FBI/DOJ justifications for NOT releasing the Comey memos to the public AND release the Comey memos completely unredacted.
The FBI/DOJ filed those justifications against releasing the Comey memos “in camera” & “ex parte” with the court on Oct 13 2017 & Jan 19 2018 They were written by the then FBI lead on Mueller’s team, David W. Archey (who replaced Peter Strzok, he led all FBI agents from Sep-17).
Those secret Archey declarations apparently still didn’t convince the judge that the Comey memos should be kept secret; so Mueller sent his top trial lawyer and supreme court rockstar Michael Dreeben to deliver a secret in-person “on the record proffer” about the investigation.
Whatever Dreeben said to the judge, it worked. Boasberg denied access to even a single word from the memos or even how many there were or how many pages they contained. The lawsuit against the FBI also seeks access to this secret “proffer”.
I think Dreeben confirmed to Judge Boasberg the focus of the investigation had moved to obstruction. That means this happened no later than Oct 2017. Mueller wanted to use the Comey memos as evidence against the President and his aides.
I completely agree.
The issue here, the reason the DOJ and FBI lawyers are holding vested interests in keeping the background issues from public sunlight, is specifically because the information being argued will show that Mueller’s team was exclusively focused on an “obstruction case” as far back as October 2017.
Our research indicates the Mueller probe actually stopped investigating Trump-Russia collusion back in early August 2017. The revised scope memo dated August 2nd, 2017, from Rod Rosenstein was specifically because there was no “there” there; and the Mueller team shifted to exclusively focus on “obstruction”.
When Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were debating the issues of joining the Mueller investigation after Comey was fired. Remember what Strzok said:
…”you and I both know the odds are nothing. If I thought it was likely, I’d be there no question. I hesitate in part because of my gut sense and concern there’s no big there there.”
(Text Message Link – See Page #459, May 19th, 2017)
Keep in mind the origin of the May 2017 Mueller probe was a continuance of the FBI counterintelligence operation which started on July 31st, 2016 under the name Crossfire Hurricane. Again, the same corrupt investigative unit transferred from Crossfire Hurricane into the Mueller probe. It became obvious early on there was nothing there.
Because Crossfire Hurricane was started under fraudulent auspices (Brennan using his operations against Papadopoulos to frame the “EC”); and because the FBI investigation used another false intelligence targeting operation (the Steele Dossier) to gain the FISA warrant against Carter Page (October 2016); the construct of the entire investigative conspiracy became a risk that Mueller needed to protect from visibility. This is why Mueller asked Rosenstein for the August 2nd, 2017, revised scope memo.
The scope memo outlining targets, outlines the same people as targets that originally existed within Crossfire Hurricane and Mueller probe: Paul Manafort, George Papadopoulos, Carter Page, Michael Flynn and Michael Cohen.
Mueller targeted these individuals on other issues because he needed to shut them down, hide the fraudulent origin of the operation…. and thereby protect his obstruction investigation… For Mueller’s purposes:
- The Obstruction investigation, building toward the impeachment narrative, was always the original goal of Mueller. Therefore…
- The Obstruction investigation needed the precursor of the Trump-Russia investigation to remain standing; However,….
- The structure of the Trump-Russia investigation, the underlying evidence to support the effort, is predicated on the “Steele Dossier”. Therefore…
- Mueller needed to protect the Steele Dossier from scrutiny and deconstruction.
Remember, because there was no Trump-Russia collusion/conspiracy, it was always the “obstruction” investigation that could lead to the desired result by Mueller’s team of taking down President Trump through impeachment. The “obstruction case” was the entirety of the case they were trying to make from August 2017 through to March 2019.
It was always about obstruction. The Trump-Russia angle was, and is, nonsense and they knew early on too much investigative effort into that aspect would only lead to more evidence of nothing. Mueller’s team retained the cloud of Russian collusion/conspiracy only to keep maximum political damage upon Trump while the obstruction case was the real case they thought they could build.
This is why Mueller’s team punted on the obstruction decision to AG William Barr. It was their last desperate effort, amid a failure to construct a solid legal case, to politicize the possibility and innuendo, and force Barr to say “no obstruction.”
The problem for Mueller’s team now, with the unredacted Comey memos and more specifically with a possible release of the proffer (the conversation with the judge), is that sunlight will expose the actual timeline and effort as described above.
Mueller requested the second Scope Memo (August 2nd, 2017) so he could target Trump’s team for non Russia related matters and protect his goal which was to continue investigating obstruction. Mueller’s team needed to target the same people mentioned within the Steele Dossier to protect the dossier from scrutiny.
If Trump’s people (Flynn, Cohen, Manafort, Page and Papadopoulos) were allowed to prove the issues about them in the dossier were false, this would have undermined Mueller and the origin of his appointment. Undermining the dossier would have led to a collapse of the Trump-Russia narrative. Therefore Mueller needed to shut down Flynn, Manafort, Cohen and Papadopoulos… so he charged them, silenced them, through unrelated crimes.
If the full unredacted Comey memos are now released; and if the background proffer arguing why the Comey memos should be hidden is now released; it will show that Mueller was focused exclusively on an obstruction case since August of 2017.
People will ask why Mueller never said “no Russia collusion – no Russia conspiracy” eighteen months ago.
This is why the DOJ and FBI have been fighting on this issue in court.
♦ Also, don’t forget the guy who Comey leaked his memos to, Daniel Richman, was later discovered to be an ‘off-the-books’ special access employee of the FBI; hired by Comey, and granted special access to FBI databases.
Fox News Catherine Herridge detailed how Daniel Richman held special access privileges to the FBI, as an outcome of former FBI Director James Comey authorizing his friend as a “Special Government Employee” or SGE.
(VIA FOX) […] The professor, Daniel Richman, confirmed the special status in response to an inquiry from Fox News, while referring other questions, including on the scope of his work, to the FBI.
“I did indeed have SGE status with the Bureau (for no pay),” Richman wrote in an email.
Richman emerged last year as the former FBI director’s contact for leaking memos documenting his private discussions with President Trump – memos that are now the subject of an inspector general review over the presence of classified material. Sources familiar with Richman’s status at the FBI told Fox News that he was assigned to “special projects” by Comey, and had a security clearance as well as badge access to the building. Richman’s status was the subject of a Memorandum of Understanding. (read more)
Let’s look at something here. From the article the benefits included: “Sources familiar with Richman’s status at the FBI told Fox News that he was assigned to “special projects” by Comey, and had a security clearance as well as badge access to the building. Richman’s status was the subject of a Memorandum of Understanding.”
A few paragraphs later, this: “Richman’s portfolio included the use of encrypted communications by terror suspects.”
Oh my. Well, well, well… You see what’s being described here. There’s only one way to gain access to “encrypted communications” and that means having access to the FBI and NSA database.
Accepting he obviously had such access…. what would be the probability that Daniel Richman was one of these?
Curiouser and curiouser…
Great Articles today!!!! Thanks Be To God.
SD, might I say things are not getting curiouser and curiouser but clearer and showing more of the nasty approaches to find obstruction, frankly illegally going after the others who obviously were forced to seem to say something about Trump before and after election, in other words threats that they took seriously but in the end did nothing to aid Mueller and his way too many democrat attorneys, and wasting our money all for NOTHING but to seem relevant when he and his group were not relevant but in my mind thieves of our $30 or more millions and I see each and everyone of them with Mueller as criminals as well as all those in the CIA/FBI/NSA, and “friends”. Will make a good book but I want them seriously punished, PERIOD! Entertaining how the leftists in both houses were sooo happy awaiting the report, and now denigrating Mueller! If Congress thinks they will get all, they need think again. Legally some but definitely not all until all the traitors and seditionists are heard in Grand Juries and then watch feathers fly.
“I did indeed have SGE status with the Bureau (for no pay),” Richman wrote in an email.”
I call bullshit. Nobody works for free. He may not have been paid by the FBI, but he certainly is going to show up being paid by somebody.
I sang this song in performance and would like to do so again — we’ll see…
I remind all that none of this would have happened without Judicial Watch.
Agreed and I hope they have a doomsday file, to protect themselves if the Democrats ever regain the White House. The IRS audits and FBI open ended national security investigations will be raining down for a long time.
be a civil war then.
The special counsel was necessary because Trump was being set up for slaughter before he even takes office. They had multiple investigations on Trump and his people going on simultaneously.
The special counsel consolidated the Carter Page, Papadopoulos, Flynn and Manafort witch hunts into one grand inquisition.
The fatal flaw in the scheme was the fact that Russian collusion with Trump was just an illusion created by the intelligence agencies themselves. Mueller was essentially sent on a kamikaze mission.
I really think they thought/hoped Trump would’ve resigned by now. Big miscalculation.
Any other Repub would have resigned. Thats what they counted on.
They counted on it and Trump COUNTerpunched!!
Or capitulated to the corruption.
Resigned. Or, flew off the handle, emotionally, and did something rash, from which he could not recover. Kind of like how, in retrospect, Nixon’s personality itself almost assured his downfall, only question being when and how.
The Collusion Illusion was not created by the IC it was fabricated out of whole cloth by the crooks in the ClintonCrimeSyndicate.
“Oddly, no one is blaming the political arsonist who started the dumpster fire that is Russiagate. The Russian conspiracy theory was invented by the Clinton campaign. It was used as a pretext for spying on Trump associates. And then became an argument for invalidating the results of the 2016 election. And while the Republicans and Democrats tore each other apart over Russiagate, Hillary Clinton sipped her chardonnays and spent the evenings cackling madly at the TV while watching Washington D.C. burn.” ~ Dan Greenfield over at FrontPageMag today.
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/273299/hold-hillary-accountable-russiagate-hoax-daniel-greenfield
Perfect description : Hillary Clinton = political arsonist
“Russiagate was not a media failure. The media these days is just a Democrat messaging operation. Its broadcasts and articles exist to promote the partisan agendas of its political faction. Holding the media accountable for spreading smears, lies and conspiracy theories is like blaming the dog, instead of the owner, when it makes a mess on your lawn. The media makes messes, but it doesn’t originate them.
MSNBC, CNN and the Washington Post can’t and won’t clean up the Russiagate mess. The only one who can is a retired politician dictating books, doing speaking tours and watching TV in her home in Chappaqua, New York. She is also the only person to have escaped a Russiagate reckoning.
Unlike her fellow Democrats, she has nothing at stake in this post-Clinton political order and is happy to watch the country burn, and her party with it, to slake the frustrated anger of her final defeat.” ~ DG
DG stating it clearly that the hateful Hillary was and still is as mad as a wet hen. She thought with money and threats she owned it all only to find out she is a nothing, won nothing, and not disliked by many in her party. Ditto with the Obamas as no longer relevant but think they are. All those in this rigamarole have now found out they played long and hard and yet lost it all, and they are still befuddled how and why. The deep state is slowly but surely falling apart, and that is a GOOD thing! Also they might remember that money doesn’t buy everything because somewhere along the spending there will be a hole that is some one or more thinking they were way too smart and then find out there were dumber than we thought.
Yes, but crime boss Crooked Hillary suffers daily, intense, drunken, depressed, immeasurable pain…the evil hag will NEVER be POTUS. Thank you founding fathers (smart decent white guys) for prescient, brilliant creation of our republic via our Constitution. Thanks also to great Americans, real Americans who votedch from for PDJT in 2016. Thanks to all who stood in line, many freezing in the rain, to save America from the witch from hell and, in so doing, send her back to her personal, well deserved, hell. 2020 is even more important what with the infestation of deranged, diseased, dangerous alien invaders. Fewer than 50% voted in November 2018 cursing us with another witch from hell, Miss Lube Rack 1958, Nancy Pelosi. MAGA/KAG !
Wrong. The IC knew it was BS and continued to fabricate it anyway. The IC threw all the confidential informants at Trump team, not Hillary, they own this.
Agreed. The Clinton Syndicate concocted the whole mess and the IC weaponized their agencies, forwarded her deepstate agenda and perpetuated the collusion myth.
“The fatal flaw in the scheme was the fact that Russian collusion with Trump was just an illusion created by the intelligence agencies themselves.”
True, And that’s why they tried get Halperin the spy on Trumps campaign and the reason they tried to lure Papodoupalas and Carter Page into “colluding with the Russians. “
The deepstate would then be able to say that his campaign did in fact “collude” with Russia.
If we look at the pattern of what they did to Manafort and Cohen and attempted to do to Corsi and Stone, then they would have pressured the patsies to lie against President Trump in exchange for their freedom outside of prison.
Thank God they’re scheme fell apart!
So, is Barr trying to tiptoe through all of these imposed dates by the Dimm committees and hoping that this April 8th date will expose the ruse before he even thinks of submitting a fake report?
Aren’t the ‘Comey memos’ just going to be the recollections of a megalomaniac named James Comey? His warped interpretation of events.
Don’t see how they will be positive for Trump.
The redacted parts will be the most important parts…only because there was probably no need to redact them.
Anyone who says America should move on from this either a dolt or financially and/or criminally connected to Treason.
colt, I agree, all ends must be tired together and the critters treated the way all traitors and seditionists have always been treated and that is hanged with no fanfare of court/judge/attorney/jury when such a dirty treasonous plan continued for so long and now to end it quickly is best. A clear warning to others not to trod on our toes in this Republic ever again.
Anyone who says America should move on from this either a dolt or financially and/or criminally connected to Treason.
Or a trusting Demofollower. Talk about stupidity! Or hubris!
Two things.
1. Do not forget to link Rosenstein’s back dated secret written and verbal scope messages to Mueller, which Mueller used to answer Manafort’s motions to the Federal Court during his trial. That puts and even more onerous and possible legal issue on the table, with respect to Manafort’s dismissed court motions, this particular Federal Judge and of course Rosenstein’s actions.
2. SGE Richman was technically a government employee while handling Comey’s classified materials and as such he is definitely subject to US Codes concerning the handling of classified materials, especially since he signed certifications to gain his clearance that he understood his responsibilities regarding the handling of classified materials . He needs to do the perp walk, now.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great beginning commentary.
This is really quite well put together. Thanks for getting it out there. Anyone reading this should understand that it’s simply well-informed speculation. But, I would emphasize the “well-informed” part. CTH has been right about this particular basket of issues so, so many times.
There’s an old adage that “you should never see how two things are made: laws and sausages.’
I think it’s really government and sausages. The stuff the Deep State got away with is disgusting. Thank goodness for people like Rosemary Collyer and Mike Rogers.
Sundance, I love you and I want to have your children, many of them, (-: but please, if I’m not asking too much, don’t use the word “GRANULAR” almost every single post you make. We all fall in love with a word now and then but genug ist genug. (-:
Loved your blog for six years (and going strong).
cornfield, nimmer genug!
Corrie, sweetie, using bad translating programs on the internet does not mean understanding a language. Just sayin’ . (-:
I was just thinking Sundance could open like a sperm bank for alternative research funding but not going to get into the granular details of that.
Du bist ein Erbsenzahler.
Wow. The theory about silencing Flynn, Manafort, Cohen and Papadaplous is brilliant, and makes perfect sense. It gives new meaning to “the best defense is a good offense”. Meuller et al went after these guys for a very specific reason.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Which also destroys any notion Mueller was ever a ”white hat”.
So I guess this is one of the ways Schumer was getting at…
Schumer warns Trump: Intel officials ‘have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you’
by Daniel Chaitin
| January 03, 2017
Mighty, must getting back on someone always recalls coming back again on you. Sorry, Schumer, but you also are irrelevant and way past your sell by date as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What the hell!…..
I believe in the power of prayer, and I believe most of the bloggers here do as well.
Let us all continue to pray every night for,
the guilty to be held accountable for their crimes against our country and its citizens, America to continue as a Constitutional Republic and the light of the world, President Trump to continue having the Lord’s guidance and protection, and for our children to be more free than we.
And for the demise of the marxist democrat party.
Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition. For, as Paul Kersey ( Charles Bronson in “Death wish”) so eloquently stated, “They’re like cockroaches. You have to kill them all or what’s the use?
This will only further prove the judiciary is totally politicized and corrupt to the core. These politically appointed judges are covering for their buddies, they’re in on the whole coup attempt. This Obama appointed judge is never going to allow the Comey memos to become public and reveal the crimes that will lead back to the Obama cabinet and to Obama himself.
Can President Trump just declassify these?
The timing of the Comey unredacted release may snuggle up tight with the redacted Mueller report release. The middle of this month will be a hoot. Finish your taxes folks! It’s going to be fun!
“Shifted to Obstruction”….! These miscreants who sought this “obstruction” avenue must face punishment! I see NO other option!
The USA is TRULY A Nation of Laws….and founded as such… CHARGE the all of those who VIOLATED this NATION OF LAW!
This simple concept is overdue for those law breakers in the DOJ, ECT!
How do you do it Sundance , Great stuff starting to really bust out now .
Thank You so much , time for me to find that donate button . I really think we are fixin to see some real justice .
Is it fair to say that this whole thing largely hinges on whether Barr is on our side, or their side (And IMHO he can’t “Fence sit” this, given the obvious abuses of power that were undertaken to try and torpedo Trump)? Barr can either tell these rogue DOJ factions to get in line, or he can permit them to run rampant, a la Sessions. I’ve been very pleased w/ Barr’s a) expediting the closure of the SC investigation (months ahead of their preferred schedule, no doubt) and b) forcing Rosey to hang around to sign his name on a Memo affirming that the President was innocent of all charges (Remember; Rosey was looking to get out of dodge right after the report). I hope that Barr is a firewall for whatever cockamamie charges the “SDNY” is working up right now.
One guy we don’t hear much from/about lately? Chris Wray. What is that snake up to?
Bias or anti-bias training. It’s so confusing to Chris on which one should be taught.
he’s under the desk…………..a lot of people have done that
Can’t have the Deplorables looking behind the Deep State curtain, eh?
Ad Rem…..am I in the bin….comments not posting?
Ha…this one did….will try again!
Either Richman or Comey are guilty of the leak and probably both!
In which alternative universe of the X-files is any Obama administration official a white hat ? None of them are even grey hats . They are all just shades of black , like their souls . The Clintons are going down alone . Some people better get into the witness protection program before they end up like Mark Rich . One of the usual suspects is going to do the math , and realize that there is no future in staying loyal on a sinking ship .
The Clintons are not going down alone .
Not . The Clintons are not going down alone .
Re-read….says “clean and REDACTED”.
Lordy, that makes me mildly nauseous.
