UPDATED* Cautious Optimism – AG William Barr States He is Reviewing DOJ/FBI Conduct During The Summer of 2016…

Attorney General William Barr was questioned today by republican lawmaker Robert Aderholt about potentially fraudulent DOJ and FBI submissions to the FISA court – to gain a Title-One surveillance warrant against U.S. Person Carter Page.
In a deliberate response AG Barr stated: “The Office of the Inspector General has a pending investigation of the FISA process in the Russia investigation. I expect that will be complete in probably May or June, I am told. More generally, I am reviewing the conduct of the investigation and trying to get my arms around all the aspects of the counterintelligence investigation that was conducted during the summer of 2016.”
.
The response would indicate AG Barr is taking personal interest in the events behind the July 31st, 2016, origination of the Crossfire Hurricane counterintelligence operation. Additionally, this approach indicates AG Barr’s review is going much further than Inspector General Horowitz; taking the review all the way to the origin of the intelligence community operation.
UPDATE: Bloomberg Reports: Attorney General William Barr has assembled a team to review controversial counterintelligence decisions made by Justice Department and FBI officials, including actions taken during the probe of the Trump campaign in the summer of 2016, according to a person familiar with the matter.
This indicates that Barr is looking into allegations that Republican lawmakers have been pursuing for more than a year — that the investigation into President Donald Trump and possible collusion with Russia was tainted at the start by anti-Trump bias in the FBI and Justice Department.
“I am reviewing the conduct of the investigation and trying to get my arms around all the aspects of the counterintelligence investigation that was conducted during the summer of 2016,” Barr told a House panel on Tuesday.
Barr’s inquiry is separate from a long-running investigation by the Justice Department’s inspector general, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing sensitive matters. The FBI declined to comment. Barr said he expected the inspector general’s work to be completed by May or June.
The issue came up as Barr testified before a Democratic-controlled House Appropriations subcommittee. Most of the questioning concerned demands for Barr to give lawmakers Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s full report and the evidence behind it. But the issue is sure to get more attention when Barr appears Wednesday before the panel’s GOP-led Senate counterpart. (read more)
Here’s the full exchange:
.
For once the president has someone who is totally with him on his agenda It is so good to see.
I hope Barr gets into the misuse of the NSA database by private contractors. That is huge IMO that it was ever allowed to happen. With the reported error rate, there was no oversite or people intentionally looked the other way.
Good. Hopefully this move will hold Horowitz’s feet to the fire.
No one, that I know of, “held Horowitzs feet to the fire” when he refused to take “No” for an answer, in attempting to recover the ‘lost’ Page/Strox texts.
There was no point in him issueing reports when A) he was blocked from investigating, due to ‘ongoing investigation ‘(Mueller), which is no longer a block, amd B) any teport he issues would be watered down by
“The Principle” that would be Rosie, watering down his report, even mis-representing it, in the summary and conclusions, and putting all the juicy parts in a classified appendix.
Now that he has a real AG, I expect his next reports to have accurate summaries and conclusions.
I should think Horowitz and his team were pretty p.o.’d, having all of their work undone like that, while Horowitz took the blame!
As for Barr wanting to “wrap his arms around it”, he just needs to come hang out at the treehouse. Its ALL here, and I understand the wrapping arms thing; if we didn’t have Sundance to ‘splain it to us, we might feel overwhelmed, as well!
I believe the watchword here is “Cautious Optimism ”
My watchword will be “Guarded Optimism” when SWAT teams, helicopters and a dozen agents with AR-15’s march a few of “their own” out of their homes in handcuffs.
I believe this is a picture of Comey and McCabe going on vacation in Cuba next year. https://images.app.goo.gl/sW13Zg6arGYk18f3A
Being that Barr is simultaneously reviewing the Mueller report with Rosenstein, and assembling a team to investigate how it all got started, I can imagine that Barr keeps a stick of deoderant in his desk drawer and occassuinally offers it to Rod. “Hey Rod, need this? Sure seem to se sweating a lot these days”.
Very interesting to see how Rosenstein escapes this mess with ahole in tack??
If my math’s correct June 2019 (2 short months from now) – June 2016 = 3 years. If Trump gets re-elected and if Barr’s investigation, which hasn’t even started yet, goes on another 2.5 years that’s 5.5 years. What’s the statute of limitations on this stuff?
“What’s the statute of limitations on this stuff?”
What has surfaced here is a window on our seditious federal cabal. There are no limitations of significance on it because it remains a deep and ongoing operation.
The depth and breadth of this evil must be exposed. We cannot let them pacify us with a few show trials of minions
Likely 6 years…lots of suckers will not be happy when charges can’t be filled due to statute lapse…some guilty parties need to pay
There’s the potential it’s chum for we great unwashed goobers. We’ll see!
Chum.
Appropriate analogy.
“Barr has assembled a team”
I would much prefer this kind of team rather than another SC or some other kind of investigation.
A publicly announced team suggests this will be investigated thoroughly and appropriate action taken rather than sweeping things under the rug.
Here’s to many more sleepless nights for the swamp rats who tried to pull this stunt.
Will it be a whitewash or will there be prosecutions?
THAT is the trillion dollar question.
Dare to hope for justice?
🙏🏼
