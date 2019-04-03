Jim Jordan and Devin Nunes Discuss Politicization of Mueller Report…

Ranking members Devin Nunes (House Intelligence) and Jim Jordan (House Oversight) appear on Fox News with Sean Hannity to discuss the latest developments with AG William Barr preparing the release of the Robert Mueller report.

22 Responses to Jim Jordan and Devin Nunes Discuss Politicization of Mueller Report…

  1. Skippy says:
    April 3, 2019 at 10:43 pm

    Yea Sundance! I was hoping you’d start a thread on exactly this!

  2. kinthenorthwest says:
    April 3, 2019 at 10:45 pm

    TY TY Sundance…Very much needed.

  3. Louisiana Tea Rose says:
    April 3, 2019 at 10:45 pm

    Pounding away on FISA. Jordan is a tenacious no-nonsense warrior. The man never never gives up. Alongside Devin Nunes, he reminds us that our way of life and the rule of law really is worth fighting for.

    God bless and protect these two men.

  4. Winning Inc. says:
    April 3, 2019 at 10:46 pm

    12 to 24 Obama people are getting criminal referrals according to Nunes and it appears it will happen sooner rather than later.

    • H&HC, 2nd - 16th says:
      April 3, 2019 at 10:59 pm

      The number sounds impressive.
      Any guestimate of the percentage that actually will be charged?

      • WSB says:
        April 3, 2019 at 11:12 pm

        Dunno. The Sara Carter and John Solomon piece prior to this one was rather explosive.

        Sara literally let out that the oil and gas industry is at the hub of this. George Papadapoulos explained the same today. The Mueller team asked him about Israel and his participation in an oil and gas deal…nothing to do with Russia.

        Hmm.

  5. Carson Napier says:
    April 3, 2019 at 10:48 pm

    Today’s Democrats politicize everything. Political power is all they care about.

  7. JoD says:
    April 3, 2019 at 10:55 pm

    Last week, per Mr. Nunes, criminal referrals were coming “next week” (that’s this week.)
    This week, these same criminal referrals are coming “next week.”
    Wanna bet that next week, these criminal referrals are coming “next week?”
    Signed….Impatiently waiting.

  8. myrightpenguin says:
    April 3, 2019 at 10:55 pm

    Why are the Dems not subpoenaing Mueller? – Exactly! (as Sundance said a week back).

  9. L4grasshopper says:
    April 3, 2019 at 11:00 pm

    I heard Nunes say “a dozen or 2” criminal referrals.

    I also heard him say “many” individuals need to go to jail.

    Will Barr take this seriously? Or will he protect the institutions?

  10. Right to reply says:
    April 3, 2019 at 11:05 pm

    I bet a dollar to a penny that those screaming for the report, are the ones about to be criminally referred!

    Liked by 1 person

  11. Sammy Hains says:
    April 3, 2019 at 11:06 pm

    The Mueller probe was the continuation of Crossfire Hurricane, which was a Hillary Clinton campaign political opposition research project.

    So naturally, the Mueller report is 400 pages of government funded political opposition research.
    That’s all it ever was, a political dirt digging expedition against our President, paid for by you and me.

    The Democrats know what’s in it. They are and were in close contact with lead dirt digger Andrew Weissmann. They just need to get a copy of it LEGALLY to use it for their political campaign against the President. That’s why they are chomping at the bit to get the report in full.

    • WSB says:
      April 3, 2019 at 11:20 pm

      “So naturally, the Mueller report is 400 pages of government funded political opposition research.
      That’s all it ever was, a political dirt digging expedition against our President, paid for by you and me.”

      Sammy, a masterpiece. We are now at declared WAR.

      Thank you, Andrew.

  12. Marygrace Powers says:
    April 3, 2019 at 11:07 pm

    Really have to have patience being interviewed by
    Hannity. Hard to get a single word in edgewise/REALLY HARD.

    Both Nunes/Jordan fought tough tonight/interrupted right back.
    I’t’s tike a boxing match/ when you see a slight opening go for it.

  13. Streak 264 says:
    April 3, 2019 at 11:08 pm

    Did I miss anything? I fell asleep at the 1min mark.

  14. mtk says:
    April 3, 2019 at 11:09 pm

    This getting surreal.

    How about this … AG Barr, caves and packages up the Mueller Report and dropes on it on the Committees.

    The dems with glee flip open the report only to find what the AG has done is complied with every single request of the past two years. There it is… declassification of it all the FISA, Comey’s diary, Collyer’s findings, all the redacted crap from IG Horowitz findings, Ohr’s 302, the EC, theclove birds complete txt’ing, and etc since it is such a long list.
    Followed with the grand slam of it all. Nunes doing a mic drop by physically nailing the criminal referrals to the doors of DoJ.

  15. bessie2003 says:
    April 3, 2019 at 11:12 pm

    It’s interesting that it is these two men, both put under personal attack by the left when the Republicans held the House, so they have a first hand knowledge of just how despicable the left is. This is going to be wonderful to see who they refer for criminal charges. Bet it will be epic!

