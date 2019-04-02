Representative Doug Collins Releases Testimonial Transcript of Bill Priestap…

Today House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins releases the transcript of testimony (full pdf below) from former FBI Director of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap. Director Priestap was the immediate supervisor of FBI Agent Peter Strzok. According to earlier reporting of this testimony Mr. Priestap noted how agent Strzok often worked around him in direct communication with FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.
Additionally, Strzok had a working relationship with former CIA Director John Brennan that also worked around Priestap. Brennan used Strzok as an author for the December 29, 2016 Joint Analysis Report on Russian measures; and the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment. Both reports were written to enhance the Russian election interference story-line; a critical component needed by a corrupt DOJ and FBI group to build a false narrative that could shield their 2016 election year political surveillance operations.
Here’s the transcript:
.
A true American Hero. I wonder if he gets any blowback for releasing these transcripts?
Interestingly none by Democrats or media.
I think they try to avoid any exposure or blowing this up more.
To me these releases are aimed at us connecting the dots and then providing a boild down to “normies”.
Collins makes me proud to be from Georgia.
I’m proud that both of you are fine Georgians! From a CT Nutmegger.
Well I’m from Connecticut as well, just not proud of our representation in Congress.
You have every reason to be proud of Collins.
Anyone have an idea of when POTUS is going to declassify everything and release the kracken?
I think there is a coordinated effort to get enough information out so that people can start to put together the major points before he releases the documents. It’s really a lot to digest and a massive document dump would be broadly ignored by the press, UNLESS a lot of the dots are connected first.
Second, the documents won’t be released until Trump thinks it is close enough to the election to get the word out and to do maximum damage to the traitors
I don’t think it will be until after the next OIG report.
The OIG report release time is definitely an important consideration, as you rightly point out, DJ.
I agree. These periodic releases by Collins may be designed to “establish the foundation” of the case, as Perry Mason would say before he unleashes his surprise witness 🙂
Della:
There are some things I need you to go get over the lunch break…
AND a big bag of popcorn!
As I learned from reading Andrew Breitbart’s book, when you have a ‘trove’ it’s best to ‘drip’ it for maximum effect. That may — or may not — be what is going on here.
Yeah, the slow method works because the story is so immense and counter to how just about everyone thinks the country runs.
Art of the Deal
I was listening to talk radio (Dr. Gorka) who had a meeting with Trump and was updated. And although he could not say what he learned at the meeting, he said we should all be very happy and not worried. He also said to expect the release of the documents in 12-14 months. Him and Mike Gallagher went to the White House. Both are on AM 1250. Mike basically is saying the same thing. Although, Mike did not mention time frame.
I want to see indictments, I’ve seen enough stories and the release of this or that , screw that ,we need to see criminal indictments, perp walks. and news stories breaking it al down how these people were involved in a criminal conspiracy. I’m tired of the Ticktock Ticktock ,next week for sure ,or we have a new Bombshell.
Just knowing what went on with the Clinton investigation and the Long list of criminal activity and the fact that she was allowed to skate free is sickening. It just makes you want to give up and say whats the point? Look at Smollett ,guilty as sin of a really heinous crime and allowed to skate !
What’s the point of it all? they are going to do whatever they want and no one is stopping them. eventually they will end up back in the white house and continue to take measures to destroy this country. not because a majesty of Americans want them in there , no ,they will end up back in there from their constant attack on the rule of law, the constant lies, the constant Gas lighting and voter fraud and the help of a compliant media. The only thing we are doing is slowing them down a bit. and that slowing down in the scheme of things isn’t enough,they seem to be bearing down on that White house and will be there soon at the rate they are going. One day soon we’re all going to wake up Shocked again and it won’t be because another Trump like figure won an election. It is Very very sad. This will all happen because nobody is holding them accountable,they are being allowed to get away with it.
Amen!
Stephan, your impatience hurts you and accomplishes nothing.
Perhaps some less self-punishing path would be prudent for your good health.
May you walk in Peace, brother —
The statute of limitations for most federal felonies is five years. Felonia von Pantsuit left federal employment in 2013, so she’s already walking. The FISA abuses probably began in 2015 or even before, so any perps involved in that will be walking in 2020. Even after investigations are completed it can still take much time to successfully prosecute. How many more people do you want walking simply because investigations are in my opinion most likely being slow-walked for EXACTLY that purpose and not some 4D chess “stratigery,” brother? Assuming the FISA investigation isn’t another Huber farce as I think it will be.
Does treason have a statute of limitations? There must be a reason why PDJT is using that word. …
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t think there is a statute of limitation for treason, sedition, or espionage.
Will have to verify that if I get some time later.
Yes, “Patience, Francis!”
This is the same kind of impatience, that had people posting for months on end, that PDJT should just “Fire Mueller, Rosenstien and Sessions, today!”
I may have missed it, but I haven’t seen any of those, vociferously making that argument, eating crow, even though its obvious now thats JUST what PDJT’s enemies were HOPING he would do.
So patience is needed, not impetuos, emotion driven and self defeating feel good actions.
Stephen,
I share your disgust.
Remember AG Barr was sworn in Feb 14, he has been in office less than two months.
The web to be unravelled here involves dozens of potential defendants and foreign powers.
It must consider prosecution of some of the most serious crimes in US history. The orderly execution of that task is a daunting thing to be carefully accomplished.
I know you are angry, as am I. In fact I am livid.
I will just say, let’s give Mr. Barr an opportunity to fix this, because if he fails, we will have to do the job, and that will entail a commitment that should be quite sobering to every patriot.
President Trump picked this AG after his first pick screwed up bigly. PDJT has always been a quick study, we here need to give his choice an opportunity to do a very difficult thing, properly.
You can ignore what I say, if you choose, but that won’t change the hand Mr. Barr has to play.
PDJT has earned our trust, in my opinion.
Sugarhill, this is an excellent reply to all those who are disgusted beyond words at what has happen to our country and impatient beyond belief for justice. We would all do well to heed your words. Thank you.
Great post, SugarHill.
Correct – we must trust in President Trump while displaying the patience of an oyster. I didn’t say it was/is going to be easy, only that it’s the correct thing to do. I know how you feel, really I do (as does millions of other Patriots!), and you would love nothing more than to throw that wild roundhouse with everything you’ve got, and connect flush with their jaw, dropping them right in their tracks…… but ……if they’re waiting for that punch, and block it, then you’re not only off-balance, but you’ve also left your middle and inside wide open to counterpunch.
Patience. It may not appear like it sometimes, but the president has them back on their heels; they’re desperate and afraid. Yes, AFRAID – because they must realize by now that President Trump has everything (ALL the goods) and is jabbing-jabbing-jabbing, keeping them off balance, backing up, reacting to him, and when he’s ready, POW! …..fade to black 😉 Patience….
MAGA!
Oh, and I concur with starfcker – great post!
MAGA!
I meant to reply to SP, but sent it to you. My mistake….
MAGA!
Damn. It sure didn’t take this long for SC Manure to prosecute Manafort, Flynn and the bogus Russian bots? I want somebody LOCKED UP ALREADY!!!!
What a challenge Barr faces! While I have no idea what motivated him to take the job… what a way to ride off into the sunset. The republic hangs in the balance. I certainly hope Barr is on the right side because how sad to see the entire government exposed as the free-loading, back-stabbing leeches they have been proven to be.
I jus want a arress! 😉
Yea, an appetizer like Mc Cabe while we wait for the main course.
Hell yeah. It is not vindication enough to be able to sit back and say “see, we were right all along.” No sir! Heads need to roll!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The next IG report will likely be as much of a nothingburger as the last.
So unless AG Barr gets moving, indictments are highly unlikely. Political exploitation of the reports is a different story.
I suspect that Hillary and crew will slide. And the Steele Trump-Russia Hoax will have accomplished its purpose.
Yrs, and the next refrain of the same tune is “Congressional hearings accomplish NOTHING!
But the TRUTH is, each of these releases, which shed additional light, come from,….CONGRESSIONAL HEARINGS!
Also, it was threatening to subpoena bank records, that led to the perkins-coie connection, confirming that Clinton financed the dossier.
“IG reports are nothingburgers”?
WHERE would we be, in this narrative, without the lovers text, recovered by the I.G., after 3 seperate groups of IT experts couldn’t find them, he went to a 4th!
The data points have come from MANY sources; Congressional hearings, I.G. reports, Judicial Watch FOIA requests, and court filings, leaks and screw ups.
Sundance has done an AMAZING job of connecting the dots, but he had to have dots to connect.
And now, the American public at large, needs to be brought up to speed, so they know what we know.
Otherwise, any attempt at prosecution will be painted as political, and “See, we TOLD you he was a dictator!”
Stephan great job of voicing all of our frustrations!
I believe the pundits, lawmakers, and talk show hosts do remind us daily of the violations of the rule of law that go unpunished.
For me, personally, it is very demoralizing, but for the Country, it is a lethal contributor to the demise of The Republic.
We must not forget that President Trump is now positioned to respond.
His words ‘we need to know for future generations to understand’, (see below) tells me that President Trump will not just remove this blot against his Presidency, he is going to finely detail EVERY DEED perpetrated against him, and his administration, and President Trump will lay it at the feet of Clinton and the prior administration.
“Everybody is asking how the phony and fraudulent investigation of the No Collusion, No Obstruction Trump Campaign began. We need to know for future generations to understand. This Hoax should never be allowed to happen to another President or Administration again!”
President Trump plans to make EVERY detail very public. He is getting everything and every one involved on record, for history’s sake.
He is now positioned to hold everyone accountable for their actions, so that no one gets away with doing this again.
Strzok is a bad dude there is no doubt about it. If he was so trusted from elite level deep staters, you have got to wonder how he earned his bones to achieve that type of trust. There is not telling what else he was involved in over the years.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Something about his old man was “off”, as I recall.
Some info on the Strzok’s:
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/exposed-peter-strzok-grew-up-in-iran-worked-as-obama-and-brennans-envoy-to-iranian-regime/
Strzok himself was “elite level”. He was at the very top of the food chain of senior Agents, who worked closely with the absolute top FBI mgt on only the “big” cases.
Clark Kent and Lois Lane texted on August 6, 2016:
Page: “This is not to take away from the unfairness of it all, but we are both deeply fortunate people. … And maybe you’re meant to stay where you are because you’re meant to protect the country from that menace.”
Strzok: “Thanks. It’s absolutely true that we’re both very fortunate. And of course I’ll try and approach it that way. I just know it will be tough at times. I can protect our country at many levels, not sure if that helps….”
Strzok is “The Weissman” of the FBI.
What’s the deal with these releases? Is it allowed for a member to just do this? Do they not want to fight it because ChiFi did so also?
Interpretation of Speech and Debate clause of the Constitution.
Article 1, Sec 6.
Which is why he is releasing these from the floor of the House and not at some random press conference.
The dual purpose agent phenomenon was let out of the bag by Fletcher Prouty back in the 1970’s. The CIA had agents ensconced inside of the US military, FBI, and other government agencies to help facilitate CIA activities.
What I’m alluding to is Peter Strzok might actually be a CIA agent first, FBI agent second. Remember Peter texting Lisa about the CIA medal John Brennan gave him in 2017?
Yes I do remember Strzok’s CIA medal, or award, from Brennan. Those are usually good for a 5% performance bonus in pay, plus career trajectory shift. The dual agent role makes sense, and he would have huge power in a Hillary administration. I thank God every day that she didn’t win.
If Hillary wins, she would’ve instantaneously fired James Comey. McCabe is then immediately is promoted to Director of the FBI, Strzok is promoted to Deputy Director, and John Brennan remains at CIA.
You’d have had the most dangerous and politically motivated intelligence community in American history. Now that would’ve been scary.
yes there are a lot of these dual purpose agents in our midst. for example, out ex president, number 44.
and judging from the similarities in background, id guess candidate for 2020, Beto.
Obama’s grandpa Stanley Dunham was in the OSS during WW2 and then CIA afterwards. I’m not sure most people understand the significance of that.
For instance, why would a CIA agent let his grandson (Barry Soetero at this point in his life) have a “mentor” named Frank Marshall Davis, who was President of the Communist Party USA?
Notice in all these hearings where Republicans are in charge the witness is advised to NOT guess if the respondent honestly did not know an answer or was not sure. This is in start contrast to the Democrat led Special Counsel’s lawyers who told Flynn to take his best guess and then prosecuted him for lying when the answer didn’t match their information exactly. Difference between an open and above board hearing and a witch hunt.
Still Flynn cooperated to save his son in order to help Throw Trump under the BUS!
Flynn’s 30 years of service negated by helping Turkish totalitarians for cash.
I skimmed through sections of the above download, and the usual Passive Voice, responsibility-averse phrases pop up constantly: Decisions were made…there was a conclusion among several people…I’m not sure that any one person decided anything…”
“…anomalies in the nomenclature” is one of my favorite phrases now!
If you can stand it, read pages 161 to around 171 and feel the sweatiness in the responses, the lawyers jumping in to make sure , the twistyness of the verbiage, when a straight answer is all that is needed: Why did you not investigate/ prosecute Mrs. Clinton for the e-mail server scandal?
Bureaucratic weaseling!
“If you can stand it, read pages 161 to around 171”
Read the section I did. Priestap comes off thinking he is too smart for Rep Meadows to trap him in the questioning. I read a man in Priestap who got played by others and now trying to say he should not have any accountability because he can only answer to what he was “aware of.” Except, he was there at the end of the investigation and signed off…
“…he was there at the end of the investigation and signed off…”
Precisely! And Priestap cannot give a straight answer about that fact!
F’n BLABBERMOUTH HANNITY just convinced PapaDizzle NOT to testify to Grahams senate committee on live radio!!!
He was ready to talk about how he was targeted by FBI CIA et al and BLABBERFACE talked him out of it!
UNREAL
Hannity said not to testify without immunity. Papa said his lawyers were already on this. Papa also has a new legal team, didn’t say who.
Been reading this … only one picture comes to mind.
Bill Priestap
Exactly. Reading this Priestap comes off as just the man Strzok and others needed, a real Colonel Klink. Perfectly ineptfor his role.
A lot of this Obama Spygate drama could have been sped up if Jordan, etc. would have asked Nellie if she accessed the NSA databases as part of her work, for IC or Fusion GPS.
Patience! That’ll be revealed by the NSA database unmaskings probe. Oh, wait…
Whatever happened to the ‘unmaskings’ probe?
By Sharyl Attkisson – 07/30/18
https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/399448-whatever-happened-to-the-unmaskings-probe
Statute of limitations – tick, tick, tick…
We are talking Treason now, no Statute of limitations. These people, are playing for high stakes, at this point.
Representative Doug Collins efforts are coming at a good time – after the bogus Mueller hatchet job on President Trump. These continuing drip-drip-drip documents are hopefully the complete reports, minus classified redactions, and not too early for Rep. Collins to be accused of investigation interference.
Next, I am waiting for Rep. Collins to call-out Obama’s hand in the attempted coup of a Constitutional POTUS Trump.
Page 16:
COMMITTEE SENSITIVE COMMITTEE SENSITIVE
“I did forget somebody as far as being in those meetings. But he wasn’t in a lot of them, but he was in some, and that was executive assistant director Michael Steinbach. He was my direct boss at the time.
Mr. Ettinger. Which meetings are you referring to?
Mr. Priestap. I’m sorry, the meetings in which Director Comey or Deputy Director McCabe held. BY MR. BREITENBACH.”
New names to me.
The whole scandal is way way too big to release everything at once. That is too much information for the public to absorb and it would allow the media and Democrats (but I repeat myself) to ride it out and wave it off. It’s going to take continuous, repeated releases to slowly but surely dismantle the facade of liberal rectitude. The drip drip drip eventually will permeate the public consciousness and become too big for the media to ignore.
Once that has happened, PDJT can declassify and release everything. That will be like a flood consuming the perpetrators: Brennan, Jarret, Comey, Lynch, Strzok, Clinton, etc.
