Representative Doug Collins Releases Testimonial Transcript of Bill Priestap…

Today House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins releases the transcript of testimony (full pdf below) from former FBI Director of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap. Director Priestap was the immediate supervisor of FBI Agent Peter Strzok. According to earlier reporting of this testimony Mr. Priestap noted how agent Strzok often worked around him in direct communication with FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

Additionally, Strzok had a working relationship with former CIA Director John Brennan that also worked around Priestap. Brennan used Strzok as an author for the December 29, 2016 Joint Analysis Report on Russian measures; and the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment. Both reports were written to enhance the Russian election interference story-line; a critical component needed by a corrupt DOJ and FBI group to build a false narrative that could shield their 2016 election year political surveillance operations.

Here’s the transcript:

.

The transcript of Bill Priestap’s interview before @JudiciaryGOP is now available to all Americans. To read the full transcript, visit https://t.co/TIiT46sZLA. pic.twitter.com/8Hsdbo6z5S — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) April 2, 2019

Advertisements