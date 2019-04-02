Club Moves – Bloomberg is IN if Biden is OUT…

Well this is buckets of interesting. Last year CTH anticipated Bloomberg would be one of the Club insiders positioned to take lead in the 2020 Club primary. However, as time progressed Club board members seemed to shift Bloomberg aside in favor of Joe Biden. A proactive Rupert Murdoch hired Biden’s former chief-of-staff in preparation.

Unfortunately for the Club’s board, Biden is failing to launch. The free range Moonbat coalition, aka the unsuspecting astroturf, are turning out to be more challenging to herd than the board anticipated. Their plot against installing Biden may succeed. This opens the club to reconsider Bloomberg’s prior presentation….

New York – Mike Bloomberg may still consider a run for the White House — particularly if touchy-feely Joe Biden decides to stay out of the race, according to a report.

After months of speculation, the former New York City mayor said last month that he would not seek the presidency, writing in a statement that he was “clear-eyed” about the obstacles to securing the nomination in the packed Democratic field. But sources now tell Axios that the 77-year-old, who is worth $58 billion, might reconsider a centrist path if Biden, 76, is compromised by the accusations from two women of inappropriate touching. A source told the news outlet that the race looked like “a bloody fight for the same slice of voters” between Biden and Bloomberg — before the former veep’s public displays of affection grabbed the spotlight. (read more)

As previously shared, ultimately the ‘chosen one’ will come only with the Club’s approval. It’s an interesting dynamic to watch the board members negotiating.

The unofficial ‘chosen one‘, the intended party donor candidate, will not likely surface until April or May 2019. The DNC is predictable; it’s a club. It’s still seems too early for the anointed candidate to surface. Planning and strategy is one of the key elements of the Democrat party. It might seem weird at first, but the DNC club is not chaotic; and, from my perspective, that is their weakness. It makes them predictable.

The chosen-one would generally come into play immediately after the democrats have set down a larger trumpeted baseline. The chosen-one roll out would be designed to flow from the club’s baseline narrative. The ♦Club rarely, if ever, goes off script.

Here’s the way it looks so far:

Senator Ted Cruz was to 2016…. as Senator Elizabeth Warren is to 2020

♦Governor Jeb Bush was to 2016 as….

Senator Marco Rubio was to 2016… as Senator Bernie Sanders is to 2020

Governor John Kasich was to 2016… as

Senator Lindsey Graham was to 2016 as… Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is to 2020

Governor Mike Huckabee was to 2016… as Senator Corey Booker is to 2020

Senator Rand Paul was to 2016…. as Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is to 2020

Dr. Ben Carson was to 2016… as Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke is to 2020

Governor Chris Christie was to 2016 as… Governor J. Hickenlooper is to 2020

Governor Scott Walker was to 2016 as… Governor Jay Inslee is to 2020

Senator Rick Santorum was to 2016…. as Senator Sherrod Brown is to 2020

Governor George Pataki was to 2016 as….

Governor Rick Perry was to 2016…. as Senator Kamala Harris is to 2020

Governor Bobby Jindal was to 2016…. as Julian Castro is to 2020

Carly Fiorina was to 2016 as…. Senator Amy Klobuchar is to 2020

Governor Jim Gilmore was to 2016…

