Club Moves – Bloomberg is IN if Biden is OUT…

Well this is buckets of interesting. Last year CTH anticipated Bloomberg would be one of the Club insiders positioned to take lead in the 2020 Club primary. However, as time progressed Club board members seemed to shift Bloomberg aside in favor of Joe Biden. A proactive Rupert Murdoch hired Biden’s former chief-of-staff in preparation.
Unfortunately for the Club’s board, Biden is failing to launch. The free range Moonbat coalition, aka the unsuspecting astroturf, are turning out to be more challenging to herd than the board anticipated. Their plot against installing Biden may succeed. This opens the club to reconsider Bloomberg’s prior presentation….
New York – Mike Bloomberg may still consider a run for the White House — particularly if touchy-feely Joe Biden decides to stay out of the race, according to a report.
After months of speculation, the former New York City mayor said last month that he would not seek the presidency, writing in a statement that he was “clear-eyed” about the obstacles to securing the nomination in the packed Democratic field.
But sources now tell Axios that the 77-year-old, who is worth $58 billion, might reconsider a centrist path if Biden, 76, is compromised by the accusations from two women of inappropriate touching.
A source told the news outlet that the race looked like “a bloody fight for the same slice of voters” between Biden and Bloomberg — before the former veep’s public displays of affection grabbed the spotlight. (read more)
As previously shared, ultimately the ‘chosen one’ will come only with the Club’s approval. It’s an interesting dynamic to watch the board members negotiating.
The unofficial ‘chosen one‘, the intended party donor candidate, will not likely surface until April or May 2019. The DNC is predictable; it’s a club. It’s still seems too early for the anointed candidate to surface. Planning and strategy is one of the key elements of the Democrat party. It might seem weird at first, but the DNC club is not chaotic; and, from my perspective, that is their weakness. It makes them predictable.
The chosen-one would generally come into play immediately after the democrats have set down a larger trumpeted baseline. The chosen-one roll out would be designed to flow from the club’s baseline narrative. The ♦Club rarely, if ever, goes off script.
Here’s the way it looks so far:
- Senator Ted Cruz was to 2016…. as Senator Elizabeth Warren is to 2020
- ♦Governor Jeb Bush was to 2016 as….
- Senator Marco Rubio was to 2016… as Senator Bernie Sanders is to 2020
- Governor John Kasich was to 2016… as
- Senator Lindsey Graham was to 2016 as… Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is to 2020
- Governor Mike Huckabee was to 2016… as Senator Corey Booker is to 2020
- Senator Rand Paul was to 2016…. as Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is to 2020
- Dr. Ben Carson was to 2016… as Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke is to 2020
- Governor Chris Christie was to 2016 as… Governor J. Hickenlooper is to 2020
- Governor Scott Walker was to 2016 as… Governor Jay Inslee is to 2020
- Senator Rick Santorum was to 2016…. as Senator Sherrod Brown is to 2020
- Governor George Pataki was to 2016 as….
- Governor Rick Perry was to 2016…. as Senator Kamala Harris is to 2020
- Governor Bobby Jindal was to 2016…. as Julian Castro is to 2020
- Carly Fiorina was to 2016 as…. Senator Amy Klobuchar is to 2020
- Governor Jim Gilmore was to 2016…
I believe the chosen one is McAuliffe.
LikeLike
I read that here (possibly you posted before?) and then noticed he made some noises last week …. very interesting.
One thing I’d note: Biden and McAuliffe are both team Clinton. I would call Bloomberg a Clinton “ally” (last time he claimed he’d run if she didn’t . . .). Not sure what the current Clinton/Obama dynamic is at the moment.
LikeLike
The anointed one is Kommie Harris.
They need a woman to run against Trump to appease all the hags who are still PO’d Hillary lost. Many of the hags are still livid that Pelosi took the delegates away from Hillary and gave them to 0bama in 2008.
They are desperate that a Democrat be the first woman POTUS and don’t care about OLD. WHITE. MEN.
They also need that racist thing going on so Trump can be called a racist for criticizing Kommie Harris..
They need to get the black vote out. Blacks didn’t show up for Hillary.
Kommie Harris is a two for one. She gets the women and the blacks to the polls.
0bama and Mich-hell already anointed her. They took out Biden and they will take out everybody else.
They need a dumb puppet who will behave as stupid and foolish as 0bama and do what the powers that be tell them what to do. Kommie Harris is made to order.
LikeLike
For the Jim Gilmore longshot spot would put the LGBQRST socialist candidate South Bend Mayor Peter Buttigieg.
“The father of Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg was a Marxist professor who spoke fondly of the Communist Manifesto and dedicated a significant portion of his academic career to the work of Italian Communist Party founder Antonio Gramsci, an associate of Vladimir Lenin.
Joseph Buttigieg, who died in January at the age of 71, immigrated to the U.S. in the 1970s from Malta and in 1980 joined the University of Notre Dame faculty, where he taught modern European literature and literary theory. He supported an updated version of Marxism that jettisoned some of Marx and Engel’s more doctrinaire theories, though he was undoubtedly Marxist.
People keep calling Beto “the white Obama,” but Pete is the one with a commie college-prof dad.
Sounds like a chip off the ol’ Eastern Bloc to me. He’s basically a younger, more polished version of Bernie Sanders. That’s what the kids are into these days, right?” ~ Emily Larsen and Joseph Simonson, The Washington Examiner
LikeLike
I think the Anointed One is Michelle!
LikeLike
I have suspected the same! She may be the Obama team Chosen One. Biden is team Clinton.
LikeLike
I keep seeing Biden accuser No. 1, Lucy Flores, described merely as a former one-term Nevada state legislator who ran unsuccessfully (actually, “lost in a landslide”) for lieutenant governor.
Back in 2009, when Lucy Flores was still in law school at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Glenn Cook of the daily Las Vegas Review-Journal wrote a series of columns on the Alice-in-Wonderland “bias incidents/hate crimes policy” developed by Christine Clark, the political correctness commissar and “Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion” at the aforementioned UNLV.
(The ACLU has actually had to step in and go bat for world-renowned UNLV faculty threatened with loss of pay and sabbaticals for unknowingly “offending” gay students they didn’t even know were gay by — for instance — using the textbook example that gays may prefer to invest with shorter time horizons because they’re less likely to have children. Political Correctness runs amok at UNLV.)
Among the other things Christine Clark was in trouble for back in 2009, Cook reported, was that “Clark wrongly authorized an employee of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion to lobby the Legislature on behalf of the university, without the approval of (University President David) Ashley, regents or (then-Chancellor Jim) Rogers. That employee, UNLV law student Lucy Flores, testified before lawmakers not on (higher education) system matters, but in favor of reforming the state’s K-12 curriculum to put a greater emphasis on multiculturalism — including concepts of ‘self-affirmation,’ ‘local responsiveness’ and ‘global inclusiveness’ — starting in the second grade.”
I have no direct knowledge of Miss Flores’ sexual preference, though she is now 40 and (as the English obituary writers are wont to say) “she has never married.” We already knew Joe Biden demonstrates a jaw-dropping lack of discrimination in the females whom he chooses to surprise with his apparently uncontrollable urge to “get cuddly.” But this guy is living dangerously.
The only two things I find surprising about Miss Flores’ report of her “Biden Incident” are a) that she waited four years (indicating she may indeed have been given the go-ahead by today’s more radical “Dump Biden” forces) and b) that this former gang member, who is no wilting violet, didn’t immediately break his jaw. — V.S.
LikeLike
Moochela is perfect. She is lazy. Val jar will run the show as usual. They have to get the black and female vote.
LikeLike