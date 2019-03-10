Wolfgang Schmucks – Joe Biden Leads Iowa Poll, Bernie Close Second…

It is important to remember the DNC and RNC are private clubs. Their rules and processes have have no direct connection to the administration of government. They are completely private organizations with the ability to make their own rules, membership terms, conditions and agendas. You’d be surprised how many people do not know that.
Because they are private clubs it is always laughable when politicians talk about “campaign finance reform”. Quite simply if either club -or both- wanted to put limits or restrictions on the financial side of their club membership or activity, they could; easy peasy. Those rules have nothing to do with government; the clubs make the decisions not to do so.
In the latest CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll of Iowa Democrats, Joe Biden leads the pack with 27%, followed closely by Bernie Sanders with 25%. The rest of the field, or potential field, is in the single digits.
Now, let’s get down to business….
Remember, the DNC is a private club. They set their own member rules, bylaws and regulations.
The DNC is a private club, they do not need to allow anyone to become a member. The DNC controls the terms for membership.
[The RNC is the same]
Most voters have no idea about how the RNC and DNC being private clubs plays into U.S. elections. Let’s talk about the open secret.
Like any club, there are dues or fees associated with being a member. However, the primary currency for members to receive support from the DNC club does not revolve around direct payments to the club. Instead, the club membership agreement is based upon a much more valuable currency of data gathering. The citizens, or individual voters, represent the data the club needs to collect.
Private companies like: Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon have business models that are dependent on data collection. The data is you. Your data is valuable. When they have your data; your phone number, address, email, bank account, ip address, geolocation identifiers, pictures, vehicle location etc. they then have control over your profile. In essence, they know you… and they know your contacts… and your family… and your friends… and your work…. and your dentist… and your diet… and your secrets.
If you use your phone a lot, most people do, your phone holds a lot of your data. When you plug your phone into your computer the operating software downloads your phone data and transfers it to file sharing systems for transmission via the internet. Log on to a wifi network and the router automatically uploads that data to the host. If you plug your phone into a vehicle enabled with GPS or Bluetooth tech the same thing happens; the car downloads your phone data and then transmits it to the vehicle data-center.
Rental car companies make just as much money selling the uploaded phone data of rental car users as they do from the traditional business model of renting you the depreciating car.
In the business realm, the assembled profile allows the data owners to track you and influence you toward purchasing decisions. You, that is your ‘data profile’, then becomes a commodity; a currency of sorts. As a commodity the business can sell your data to another business who aggregates thousands, perhaps millions, of other profiles. Take a picture with your phone and voila, you’ve just shared data with the provider.
Your data is valuable.
The currency of the private club (RNC or DNC) is based on this model. Data is the trade-able currency for club membership. If you want to be an important club member; if you want the support of the club’s leadership; well, gather more data. Gather a lot of data and that data file is worth a great deal to the club management. They too want to influence your decisions.
Enter Bernie Sanders….
Bernie is a great capitalist.
Bernie is perhaps the greatest capitalist on the left side of the ledger.
Bernie Sanders as a political candidate is a great harvester of data. What makes Bernie’s harvest so valuable is the type of data profile he is harvesting. Bernie is harvesting from a key audience. For whatever reason, the valuable audience loves Bernie. Jane and Bernie love the value of the audience data. Yum.
Bernie and Jane know their how to exploit their business model for their benefit. The DNC club loves that Jane and Bernie know how to harvest. The club pays Bernie and Jane a premium because their harvest product is full of healthy young data nutrients.
The club also doesn’t want to undermine Jane and Bernie’s efforts; so they wait. Bernie and Jane know the club is waiting for the deposit; the club rules require it. Jane and Bernie have their eyes on a very nice house. The future is bright for Bernie and Jane.
And so it goes…. and so it goes.
March is harvest month for Bernie and Jane. After the harvest the club will pay handsomely and then all will cheer. Just like the young couple who plugged their phone into the convenient rental car charger, the Bernie data providers will be oblivious.
Club rules.
Enjoy the show.
Brad Parscale is a very stable genius when it comes to data. President Trump will crush creepy Joe like a bug. 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
Have brother-in-law who is a Republican Amish and I would think there would be more republicans in that state and not so many ignorant. Guess I was also stupid to think the farmers there would also be republicans. I have a friend in AR who owns and leases out farmland and she is a republican. Are we getting the truth here or what? So far not one decent America-loving candidate from the democrat side, and who would want groping Biden and outright communist Bernie is beyond understanding. The democrats always make promises they never keep and I would think why are you even thinking of voting for them knowing that?
I was surprised how fast the Bernie bots were willing to take him back. Surely they realize his run will not be to the end and they are again being used for $$$$. The extreme left really does not any old white guys. They would be willing to vote for anyone more like them , even if they aren’t old enough , or have any worldly experience.
I don’t own a cell phone, but I just figure my file is almost as thick as those that do.
In early 2008 I was a Hillary supporter (barf). She was treated horribly by her own party and the propaganda media, because she was a threat to the chosen candidate. I wanted her to walk away after losing the nomination but she endorsed Obama. That was it for me. I left the party then and voted for McCain (barf) in November.
Bernie supporters should have learned the same kind of important lesson in 2016, and it appears some have but not all. Stupid people.
Hey, I was a Hillary supporter in 2008 also. That’s when I saw the total corruption of the DemParty…were you a PUMA?
Portraits of 2020’s Sore Losers
So many faces are jumping in the pool, cause they say to themselves, “Heck, If Donald Trump can get elected with no experience, anyone can get elected.” They are still obsessed with him and COMPLETELY ignoring US, the Delorables who were/are tired of being ignored.
Go ahead, make fools of yourselves.
>>So many faces are jumping in the pool,<<
Maybe they are just helping gather more data.
THIS (from the article)>>>>> “It is important to remember the DNC and RNC are private clubs.
Their rules and processes have have no direct connection to the administration of government.”
This simple factual and matter most do not comprehend. It’s a serious problem of US society.
IMO-These “political clubs” pretend to be government entities and (clearly), hold too much power among the General population under their deceptive behavior therein.
This deception of the American Citizenry NEEDS to be exposed for what it is.
PRIVATE CLUBS are doing the “bidding” and also deceiving citizenry of choice in representation.
It is all an “Illusion of Choice”.
George Carlin was right. It’s a show they put on every 4 years to make us think our opinions matter.
Our opinions DO matter. WE ELECTED DONALD TRUMP!
They try to convince us our opinions don’t matter so that we go away quietly. Often when our opinions don’t matter it’s because we don’t demand of ourselves the discipline,the tenacity, and the passion of the enemy.
BINGO simicharmed.
So. They are going to try to merge/co-opt the Bernistas into supporting Plugs? Yeah/no.
The Bern will be offered VP
Bring on the Bern. Believe me you, President Trump will indirectly let it be known of his child indiscretions.
Add up those numbers and you might be close to the highest IQ in the bunch. Of course that comes as no surprise when you realize how many of them not only smoked marijuana but inhaled it. Good for a 7 point drop in the first year of use!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bring on the Bern. Believe me you, President Trump will indirectly let it be known of his indiscretions. Hint!😎
You know how demoncrats hate the color of their skin and yet they still gonna be lead by a ‘white guy’…. the irony.
Harvesters of data? Is that why so many states are imposing fines on driving and NOT using hands free devices? Are they playing a game to force us to use their data harvesters or pay dearly for not playing into their hands?
Let us not forget, ole Joe. “Who wants to take Senate swearing in photos with me!”😎
Other than Elizabeth Warren, pretty white.
She’s the token faux-Indian.
Even the black guy is half white and the black woman isn’t really black. lol Fake native American and fake hispanic thrown in. Hilarious!
Crazy Uncle Joe’s perennial problem across multiple presidential campaigns is that eventually he has to speak.
I’ll add that he has to speak more than once. He can manage only one mostly gaff-proof opening of his mouth in any series of mouth openings. Thus, if he manages not to step on it on Monday, he’ll step on it spectacularly on Tuesday, then hide in the bushes for a week or a month, then wash-rinse-repeat.
This is ridiculous. Give them what they want and what they deserve. AOC for President and Ilihan Omar for Speaker. It’s only fair. And please don’t point out that she is not old enough. When was the last time the lunatics played by the rules? Don’t worry be happy. Internment camps for Seniors will be fun.
I wonder how many Pro Trump dems are in the poll -I mean Joe and Bernie?
what about AOC’s wing? “She Guevara” isn’t going to embrace Joe and Bernie has a snowball’s chance in havana of getting any where..-watch. also there is the chance that the front runner or the Nominee might croak… Charlie. Foxtrot.
Popcorn at the ready
Marianne Williamson? Didn’t know about that one.
How is Kamala Harris seen as the Democrats’ best hope for the presidency according to the betting markets? She is absolutely awful, way worse than Obama ever was. She is hard left on about every issue.. including defunding ICE and supports the Green New Deal. She would be an utter nightmare if elected president.
I think Biden will choose her as his VP to get the black vote even though she’s not black.
My observation of that vapid female is she’s hoping to win the nomination with coy smiles and flirtatious gestures. She is full-time working it these days.
It’s true! It’s true! The DNC has made it clear
The climate must be perfect all the year
A law was made a distant moon ago here:
July and August cannot be too hot
And there’s a legal limit to the snow here
In Kamalot
The winter is forbidden till December
And exits March the second on the dot
By order, summer lingers through September
In Kamalot
Kamalot! Kamalot!
I know it sounds a bit bizarre
But in Kamalot, Kamalot
That’s how conditions are
The rain may never fall till after sundown
By eight, the morning fog must disappear
In short, there’s simply not
A more congenial spot
For happily-ever-aftering
Than here in Kamalot
Kamalot! Kamalot!
I know it gives a person pause
But in Kamalot, Kamalot
Those are the legal laws
The snow may never slush upon the hillside
By nine p.m. the moonlight must appear
In short, there’s simply not
A more congenial spot
For happily-ever-aftering
Than here in Kamalot
Never underestimate the Progressives’ ability to confer messianic status to any politician, no matter how corrupt or insane, if they feel it serves their quest for utopia and the arc of history as they see it.
Bernie still has appeal to the “moderates” of the left wing. The far left wants a minority to elect, not another old white man/person. I expect the Al Shabaab Caucus to raise hell and demand a woman of “color.” I fully expect Bernie to be bought off again to allow it. Biden will do whatever the powers want him to do.
At one time, I saw a Bernie on top ticket with a Harris or Booker as VP but I don’t think the ASC will accept it. They will raise hell to ensure their pick is to dog. If Trump looks unbeatable, the powers just may let the Harris/Booker upstarts take the beating and then claim the far left cannot win and put them in their place in the hierarchy.
The Bernie supporters must be livid. They know if Biden enters the race Biden will win the nomination. And I do believe after this poll he will because the DNC does NOT want Bernie to be President. But the stupid Bernie fans don’t see the big picture, they think their candidate can win the nomination. I hope Bernie enjoyed his $600 vacation home from 2016 and will enjoy his next gift from 2020.
The Bern will be offered the VP position to Plugs’ POTUS run.
If I read Sundance’s article correctly, and this is what I think too, he’s just running to serve a purpose and cash in. I think the Dems in control of the party do not want him to be President or VP, and he doesn’t want to be VP. They’ll pay him off just like last time, and he’ll be happy. He got a $600k vacation home out of it last time, that’s a nice gift.
“Most voters have no idea about how the RNC and DNC being private clubs plays into U.S. elections. Let’s talk about the open secret.”
Victor Davis Hansen made the same case in his new book “The Case for Trump”.
A writer for the London Review of Books, Adam Schatz, seemed even more direct. He reported a supposed conversation that he had with an American political scientist knowledgeable of the Washington permanent caste. He purportedly had assured Schatz that if Trump were elected, he would likely not survive his full term: “He will have to be removed from power by the deep state, or be assassinated.”
Interesting. Found this …POTUS, and probably his family too, have been facing great danger.
https://www.allischalmers.com/forum/trump-battles-the-deep-state_topic158920.html
Those numbers only add up to eighty. Who has the other twenty percent? Bill Maher?
Here’s the entire list: https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2019/03/09/PDEM/48a628fc-6f32-4e94-977c-ce6794a71648-q5ab_Top_Choices_for_digital.jpg
Unfortunately, the members of these two private clubs have rigged the ballot access laws in their favor in pretty much very state of the Union. No, they’re not “official” “government” entities, but the election statutes say that the Dem candidate and the GOP candidate are automatically added to the ballot. Candidates from very other party don’t. Other parties typically have to spend millions of dollars to circulate petitions to get on enough state ballots to mathematically win the presidency. The only real way to gain control of the nominating process is to take over one or both parties starting at the Central Committee level. Your local CentCom controls how the nominating process works. Most people on CentCom run unopposed, too.
How many folks realize that primaries are NOT constitutional election activities. The fact that a club wants to narrow down their candidate pool has nothing to do with with our civic duty to vote. Furthermore, these clubs use taxpayer funds to create ballots and hold primary elections….once again…all for their club. It’s a crying shame and sham that these clubs are allowed to use taxpayer funds to promote their club activities.
The Obama DOJ opened a case on Bernie’s wife in 2016. That was an his “insurance policy”. It’s still dragging on as insurance in this cycle if needed. BTW in all likelihood,Sanders was wiretapped last time just like Trump. They are not going to let him have the nomination ever.
I think Hillary is manufacturing some event that will “require” her to jump in, even if her superiors want someone else. I see no signs that she has abandoned the Mad Quest.
There isn’t a single real Black person in the whole lot. Bocker is maybe 1/4 black. Harris maybe 1/8th.
By the way, DNC, really obvious ploy there including Biden in the poll. 🙂
yep, he isn’t a Dem
Groper !
Dems should pay attention to this. Impeachment is last on the list of things voters want to hear about during the race.
That Climate Change is still #2 is scary evidence of just how successful the fearmongering has been among the Dems. And “income inequality”? I don’t like the portent of that at all. On the bright side those people are likely the Sanders voters and they will be likely be rendered impotent once more this cycle, once Sanders has served his purpose of pulling them into the big tent.
I find it fascinating that Biden came to office in January 3, 1973 as a 32-year-old US Senator for Delaware. Uncanny timing. In REAL terms average US hourly earnings PEAKED @ $4.03 in January 1973, THE SAME MONTH, where they remain today (i.e. almost the identical purchasing power, though in current dollars $23.68).
Over this 1973-present ‘Biden Era’, US GDP (in REAL dollars) grew from $5.7T to $18.6T. So the US economy is 3 1/4 times larger than it was in 1973 in real terms. Coincidentally (NOT – but let’s keep it simple for a moment), the US went off the Gold Standard in 1973 and the money center banks bumped oil from $3 to $10/barrel blaming the Arabs for an ’embargo’ and killing the productive economy in favor of petrodollar financialization.
Again, keeping it simple and top-line, suppose your household managed to increase IN REAL TERMS its annual earning capacity over a 45-year period from $57,000 to $186,000. Sounds unavoidably enriching, yes? And yet, what you derive from that increased capacity never bothered to show up in your REAL take-home pay.
I’m sure Biden’s not smart enough to fathom how the entire arc of his career almost perfectly plots the economic decline of the American people. On the contrary a key theme of Biden’s will be all about ‘restoring normalcy and fundamental decency’ to America after this horrific Trump episode. The Biden Era (though remarkably long-in-the-tooth – 2 whole generations) IS THE ABOMINATION. But try explaining a 2-generation decline to a nation of slowly boiled frogs. Half of them are eager to get back to the Stockholm Prison Syndrome that was the hallmark of The Biden Era.
The NYT tells us people are impatient for Biden’s return lol. What a sad, lost bunch.
Biden gets to the general. He runs without saying much of anything and will win because of who he is NOT. He will not be any of the others. Bernie will get called out on his strangely misplaced wealth for a socialist and ultimately, it may get proven that he was gifted one of the houses by the Clinton machine as a consolation prize.
Hard for me to see the modern democrat party nominating Joe Biden — the “smile with a body.”
He’s too old, and too white, and too male for the Democrats.
