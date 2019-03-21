Motive Synergy – Fox News Hires Joe Biden Former Chief-of-Staff…..

As they say… things get clearer with more data. The activity behind the curtain starts to make more sense.

Thanks to an article from Newsmax we now get to see the fourth corner of the 2020 Fox News motives:

NEWSMAX – The parent company of Fox News has hired a former top aide to Joe Biden as its chief lobbyist in Washington. On Tuesday the new Fox Corp., a spin-off of 21st Century Fox which just merged with Disney, became a standalone public company, controlling television assets such as Fox News and the Fox television network. Broadcasting & Cable reported that new Fox “hit the ground running on day one” with its Washington lobbying operation headed by Danny O’Brien, a well-known Democrat.

O’Brien was brought on last October as executive vice president and head of government relations for the Fox Corp. Previously, he had served as Senator Joe Biden’s chief of staff and went on to head Biden’s 2008 presidential campaign. (read more)

Now things start to make a lot more sense. Fox News Chairman and founder, billionaire Rupert Murdoch, has a long-held nickname: “Mr. Wall Street”.

President Trump’s nationalist economic policies are directly adverse to the interests of Wall Street, the globalists multinationals (banks and corps), the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Business Roundtable and K-Street lobbyists. All of them are losing money, power and influence under the America First trade reset carried out by President Trump.

The aforementioned groups will predictably do anything to remove the pesky President Trump; there are trillions at stake. Just like their support shifted from Jeb to Hillary when candidate Trump defeated their scheme in 2016, the global multinational community is guaranteed to support the DNC club’s “chosen candidate”.

It is becoming increasingly likely that chosen global candidate will be Joe Biden. Like we have shared numerous times, nothing inside the club happens organically. There is always a planned strategy behind everything.

Fox News hiring Donna Brazile as a political analyst; and Fox News hiring Paul Ryan as one of the small group board members…. now takes on a new dynamic with the revelation that Fox News hired Joe Biden’s former chief-of-staff, Danny O’Brien, as their primary legislative lobbyist on K-Street.

Danny O’Brian now steps conveniently into the role of emissary between the Big Club and the DC political influencers, just as the Club prepares the landscape for Joe Biden.

As we said, nothing the club does is organic.

Biden will have access to unlimited financial support from the multinational Wall Street community. However, Biden’s weakness in 2020 is the same as Jeb’s weakness in 2016, a lack of grassroots support. That’s why Bernie and Beto are currently data-mining the electorate to gather up the contact info (data harvesting) for later Club deployment.

Now things are coming into greater focus…

2020 for the DNC club is shaping up identically as 2016 was for the RNC club. Again, not to beat a dead horse, but the clubs never change the playbook, only the portfolio cover.

There’s still a possibility Biden is not the DNC club’s ‘chosen one’; but the odds of that are diminishing. We keep watching…

Biden doesn't need $$$. He will have unlimited access to the biggest Wall Street (multinational corporate) financial vaults in modern political history; both here and abroad. What Biden lacks is grassroots voter data… Hence, Bernie and Beto sent to harvest. pic.twitter.com/KQKdw09giD — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) March 21, 2019

