Motive Synergy – Fox News Hires Joe Biden Former Chief-of-Staff…..

As they say… things get clearer with more data. The activity behind the curtain starts to make more sense.
Thanks to an article from Newsmax we now get to see the fourth corner of the 2020 Fox News motives:
NEWSMAX – The parent company of Fox News has hired a former top aide to Joe Biden as its chief lobbyist in Washington.
On Tuesday the new Fox Corp., a spin-off of 21st Century Fox which just merged with Disney, became a standalone public company, controlling television assets such as Fox News and the Fox television network.
Broadcasting & Cable reported that new Fox “hit the ground running on day one” with its Washington lobbying operation headed by Danny O’Brien, a well-known Democrat.
O’Brien was brought on last October as executive vice president and head of government relations for the Fox Corp.
Previously, he had served as Senator Joe Biden’s chief of staff and went on to head Biden’s 2008 presidential campaign. (read more)
Now things start to make a lot more sense. Fox News Chairman and founder, billionaire Rupert Murdoch, has a long-held nickname: “Mr. Wall Street”.
President Trump’s nationalist economic policies are directly adverse to the interests of Wall Street, the globalists multinationals (banks and corps), the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Business Roundtable and K-Street lobbyists. All of them are losing money, power and influence under the America First trade reset carried out by President Trump.
The aforementioned groups will predictably do anything to remove the pesky President Trump; there are trillions at stake. Just like their support shifted from Jeb to Hillary when candidate Trump defeated their scheme in 2016, the global multinational community is guaranteed to support the DNC club’s “chosen candidate”.
It is becoming increasingly likely that chosen global candidate will be Joe Biden. Like we have shared numerous times, nothing inside the club happens organically. There is always a planned strategy behind everything.
Fox News hiring Donna Brazile as a political analyst; and Fox News hiring Paul Ryan as one of the small group board members…. now takes on a new dynamic with the revelation that Fox News hired Joe Biden’s former chief-of-staff, Danny O’Brien, as their primary legislative lobbyist on K-Street.
Danny O’Brian now steps conveniently into the role of emissary between the Big Club and the DC political influencers, just as the Club prepares the landscape for Joe Biden.
As we said, nothing the club does is organic.
Biden will have access to unlimited financial support from the multinational Wall Street community. However, Biden’s weakness in 2020 is the same as Jeb’s weakness in 2016, a lack of grassroots support. That’s why Bernie and Beto are currently data-mining the electorate to gather up the contact info (data harvesting) for later Club deployment.
Now things are coming into greater focus…
2020 for the DNC club is shaping up identically as 2016 was for the RNC club. Again, not to beat a dead horse, but the clubs never change the playbook, only the portfolio cover.
There’s still a possibility Biden is not the DNC club’s ‘chosen one’; but the odds of that are diminishing. We keep watching…
If you’re still subscribing to cable television at this point, you’re part of the problem. Period.
I can watch Tucker or Hannity or Lou Dobbs (for now) on YouTube the next day.
Paying them money is simply stupid. Pure stupid.
The Fox business model has changed. As SD previously noted the conservative brand has been abandoned. Fox doesn’t care about your conservative dollars. Like the rest of the MSM, capitalism Has been replaced by global socialism. Control of the narrative is all that matters now as the GWO must be restored. Evidence: CNN . How are they still in operation?
That’s nice.
My point stands. If you’re subscribing to cable, you’re paying for this and funding it. Period. End of story.
CNN makes money because they aren’t just American. They make money because whether you watch it or not, the cable companies share revenue with them.
STOP PAYING THEM.
“I can watch Tucker or Hannity or Lou Dobbs (for now) on YouTube the next day.”
Until you cant.
that's the point
No. That completely misses the point. I’m not going to subscribe to cable to “save” Hannity. I won’t do it.
If I can’t – I can’t. So be it. When they’re banned from YouTube, Hannity will pop up somewhere else – with Mark Levin or somewhere else.
I simply refuse to participate in funding 99.99999% garbage for two hour-long shows.
Unfortunately I’m in the finance stock trading business and require a live business news feed unless someone has a better idea. I’d love to stop giving my dollar to the mob
If you get an android box, which supports Kodi, you won’t be paying YouTube/Google who gets ad dollars when you watch. You also don’t have to wait the next day. Everything is available live.
Youtube = Google. What’s the difference.
“… part of the problem.” ? please, that’s just silly. Cable and satellite TV isn’t going away no matter how many people quit on principle. The media propaganda outlets are propped up by deep pockets and their distribution & advertising revenues mean little to them. Watching “Last Man Standing” marathon on WGN tonight.. Jump to “Hannity” on now with the great Victor Davis Hanson speaking. Then over to Animal Planet showing “River Monsters” for a while; then back to Tim Allen on LMS.
TRUMP 2020
If nobody subscribed, they absolutely would go away, lol. What nonsense is that?
STOP PAYING THEM.
If you want to pay them, don’t complain about what they show. Simple as that.
Like I said. It’s like voting for a Democrat and then whining because the Democrat isn’t conservative. That’s madness and silly logic.
Fact is you are paying CNN, MSNBC, ESPN and Fox. If you have cable you ARE funding the enemies of America. It is a free country and you can justify it all you want, but you are still funding them.
I Just cut my cable yesterday. I feel so liberated. savings of 140
Good for you. I cut the cord 7 years ago. I’m not paying for commercials to be piped into my home. And I’m not providing any more revenue to the TV providers to sustain their anti-Amerian Godless crap.
I use my computers now and the internet for gathering good and truthful information and decent entertainment. I agree 100 percent with Justin Green here…good post.
I cut the cable last September. Haven’t missed it at all, though they did raise my internet service a little when I ‘unbundled’.
The trick when dealing with cable companies and unbundling is to sign up as a new customer every time to get the sweet promo pricing. Usually the rates go up $15 a month every year for me but disconnecting when contract expires and signing up in wife’s name results in same $40/month new customer pricing for internet.
* * * BRAVO * * *
This is crazy. By 2020 half of America will be gathered around the radio for their news like something outta 1935.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And I guarantee you it would be a better America. I haven’t had TV since 2002 and love it. Saw some TV at a friends house and 2 men were kissing. They thought nothing of it because they pipe garbage into their own house for their and their children’s consumption.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Can you think of a better reason for treepers to cut the cable?
LikeLike
There are many reasons to cut the cable. Men kissing on TV reminded me that I was glad I didn’t see that. The 100+$$ per month is money that is gone forever. I use my computer and can see more moving pictures than I need. I have Netflix and watch a movie from time to time. My wife watches some shows she likes.
It is a personal choice but I couldn’t make 1 argument for keeping cable. Not 1.
I was just thinking something similar. I have friends that have gone to rocky and firestick. Both are pretty happy with their choices. I’m going to take a second look.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Easy to subscribe to OANN that way, too
You mean Roku and Firestick ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah Fire Stick is pretty awesome for movies,tv shows and live tv channels. You can download apps that have all the cable channels built in. They’re all basically streams found on the internet so the quality typically isn’t good but its free so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯“.
This guy has some videos on some good apps to download:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb6hCXK3sezRKXOJRBEqX-A/videos
OANN i haven’t found free but they’re actually worth supporting.
As long as it’s not npr .. it’s good.
I agree Justin. Cable is a waste of money. If I want to watch Fox or any of the others LIVE I just watch it on my computer for free.
http://watchnewslive.net/fox-news-live-stream-usa/
No sense in spending money on leftist propaganda.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahh yes you watch the replay of the shows on GOOGLE !! yep your standards are primo and much higher than anyone else LOL
I know ya’ll are going to say, “Don your tinfoil” but I honestly believe certain TV channels don’t care about the $.
They are “Mocking Bird”, with unlimited taxpayer $. Sorry, but how can CNN really exist? They have few actual viewers (less than 3M daily but MSM feeds off their headlines hourly), they have to pay airports to broadcast them, the owner is not investing in the Co. (check that out/I have) SOOOO where do the 10″s of millions of $ to sustain them come from?
It ain’t ad revenue or cable scripts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with your shiny hat. many corporations don’t care about the dollars, but that is because they have billions and billions more is coming. So many companies trash their customer base, and never seem to matter. Gillette is a good example.
I have posted this comment many times before. However, there still seems to be a large number of treepers who still watch the indoctrination set (TV),.
Follow the bat, cut the cable, send back your SAT TV boxes. Save lots of money, stay sane. Use your TV with a DVD player to play old movies. Eliminate the left’s most powerful indoctrination weapon and never suffer a ridiculous interracial TV commercial again.
You can get all the true political info you need right here along with a few other trusted internet sources. Again, lower your blood pressure and cut the damned cable.
The bat knows best.
You don’t believe there’s a free market solution? That some new channel will pop up with the content we want? I have faith at the end of the day they need viewers it may take a while but eventually it’ll change. But bold move cutting the cable. I personally enjoy picking up on the bias they try to sneak into everything them pointing it out to everyone I speak to.
Show me the free market….
I stopped watching fox after bell O’reilly left,
I like judge jeaning a lot and I watch on youTube,
Biden will try to do to President Trump what he did to the Wisconson Weasel and then he will get punched in the mouth and it will be all over.
The same goes for social media. If you’re still subscribing to cable and posting on Twitter and Facebook, YOU ARE THE PROBLEM. Stop already. Leave. You have Munchausen syndrome.
If that would work, CNN would be gone already. This sounds like a similar strategy that has been used by far right conservatives (of which I am one, just not a dumb one) to not vote for anything if it’s not far right conservatism. There is a reason the left has been winning for the last 100 years. They are willing to play the long game and dumb ass conservatives go for all or nothing, and end up with nothing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess the President is apart of the problem too, huh?
Ridiculous.
I’m not going to get too excited about this. If I were running Fox, I too would hire a well-known Democrat for that slot. This guy is their lobbyist and “government relations” type, not the head of programming. Any grief that Fox is going to get from government will be coming from the Democrats. They hate Fox. If they could find a way to kill it, they would. You don’t want to send Tom DeLay in there to talk them out of taxing you to death.
The “new Fox” doesn’t have that many moving parts. Fox News is two-thirds of the earnings of the new entity. I don’t care how liberal Lachlan might be, he’s not going to screw that up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree w/ the sentiment insofar as not getting eomtional about it BUT on the other hand legacy elites have a way of “squandering the estate”
I read an article the other day that said there are about 90 million subscribers to cable/sat. Only 3 million watch CNN and CNN is just as stable as the rest. They are very much alive because of 87 million other subscribers.
Make life better by walking away.
That is the only way to send a message. Tell them why you are cutting it off so they understand the movement and anger.
Here’s one article with similar numbers I had posted in another thread a few days ago…
https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2019/03/13/nolte-90-million-pay-money-cnn-fewer-1-million-watch/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s one article that mentions how subscribers are funding the networks even if they are not watching them…
https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2019/03/13/nolte-90-million-pay-money-cnn-fewer-1-million-watch/
That’s it. i was off in CNN’s favor by over a million.
Thanks.
I believe they are subsidized by the global elite to spew leftist propaganda 24/7. I never watch TV, but my internet/cable provider gives a cheaper rate as a bundle with cable rather than internet alone. In effect they are giving away basic cable for free.
Fox News is gearing up to campaign for Joe Biden is what it looks like.
I think they stay republican on that but will push Romney again. I think Romney jumps back in.
Romney will have a surprise or two if he tries to recruit his old Republican base to support him. Grassroots Republicans detest Romney. Detest him. I am one.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Me, too, Annie – me, too, and unfortunately, Willard is my senator. Spit…..
LikeLiked by 4 people
I didn’t detest him much until he started his sour grapes campaign.
The swamp extends across the globe. No wonder Hillary was so smug during the email investigation. This explains her shock and awe when ‘the very stable genius’, PRESIDENT
DONALD J TRUMP beat her!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
50 Shades of Pedo
written and illustrated by Joe Biden
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s almost certain that the 2020 election card’s and large numbers of illegal ballots are going to be as stacked against Trump as is humanely and financially possible. Corrupting over 94% of the MSM was not enough. Swaying the liberal communication “giants” of the social media to turn against Trump was easy but still not enough.
The anti Trump forces now have their tentacles firmly embedded in FNC, which was the only major network that was providing a decent amount of alternative Conservative opinion, some factual news and even some anti Trump ranting (ie. Shep, Juan..) But even that was too much to allow for the obsessed power grabbers.
Notwithstanding all the disingenuous Dem promises of endless Free Stuff, the one group that can not be purchased and told what to say or do is Trump’s base and his other supporters that are scattered across the nation as they check into one favored internet site or more. P Trump’s voters are a widely scattered group similar to the colonial militiamen that were spread across the colonies under British rule. But this time, it’s a Propaganda war and instead of British oppressors, it’s the self entitled elites that are trying to once again rule over the people by any and all means necessary.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I watch (mostly listen) Fox almost all day. They have no control over their flagship (Tucker, Sean, Laura), so I wont stop watching just yet. Of course, unless Trump commits murder on video, there is 0% chance I vote for anyone else.
Trump has OAN and he has praised OAN. There is a great opportunity for OAN to make a move to secure former FOX talent and transform into the leading voice of conservatives. They could become our voice.
LikeLike
Me too. I give due weight to much of the crap from some of the anchors and contributors on FOX, and I have a truth filter as well as discernment. I would also remind people that some independents and liberals may tune in to see what all the fuss is about when a Donna Brazile, Mark Penn, or Alan Dershowitz appear and opine, and might come across some info put out there that they would NEVER be exposed to elsewhere. Can these people do better than surfing Facebook or Twitter for info beyond MSM even as shadowbanning occurs rampant? Where should they go? President Trump has a limited forum: Twitter, his rallies, a few blogs, and a few honest journalists (I know, I know, oxymoron) and lukewarm on FOX is superior to no FOX at all. OANN hopefully will probably take off, but we currently must work with what we have.
Levin is on right now. I can watch and still put the mute on when Shep shows up tomorrow.
PEACE
Liberals do not watch Fox (they don’t even watch it for the comedy like I occasionally do for CNN/MSNBC on free streams of course) so they don’t hear the other side. They also don’t care what Dershowitz has to say. Lately they’ve convinced themselves Dershowitz is a pedo for associating with Epstein (as is Trump in their minds they don’t hear about Bill Clinton’s associations with epstein though) the propaganda machine MSNBC, Vox etc. has been doing a lot of character and ad hominem attacks on Dershowitz regarding this lately.
Independents probably try to hear multiple points of view though I’m not sure they go on Fox just for Dershowitz more than to hear other perspectives (Dershowitz ain’t the most well known buy around for those who don’t follow politics). I’d assume moderates may stick with watching the CBS/ABC broadcast type media (no less fake than others but more measured tone i’ve found) and Fox News rather than fake news CNN/MSNBC though (their ratings are terrible I doubt anyone besides leftists watch them besides maybe once a month to laugh at Don Lemonhead and madcow or on election nights for the true hysteria) but just my thoughts.
Depends who he murders .. i have a fee suggestions
LikeLike
And the pump is being primed for Michelle Obama in 2024.
It hers for the taking….
By which I mean the nomination
Shame on you Fox for joining the left, I’ll never watch Fox news again, they are nothing but two faced liars
Some the FOX male “newsmen” are really awful — (Shep, et al) but there are some exceptional women who do great work; serious thinkers; serious, faithful journalists.
The women have been betrayed by this merger. The women have been betrayed by the infiltration of sleazeball hacks by what appears to be a fatal corruption of a once successful business model unfolding before our eyes.
The hubris and apparent malign intent of the new management will likely prove as fatal to the business model as it is incompatible with what made the business model successful. The core FOX News audience has no patience or appetite for serial liars, political whores and malignant narcissists being given “equal time” to spew propaganda and reprogramming. The FOX News audience has lived too many years and knows the difference. They certainly have done the calculus. What are they really up to?
I suspect we are watching the deliberate destruction of the business model in a manner that intends to blame intolerance in order to capture the audiences now feeding at the propaganda troughs of a CNN and MSNBC soon to be more than intellectually bankrupt. They will certainly never get more than a few percent of those now under 50 years of age. All that’s left for this dying propaganda medium are those over 50 who grew up with the habit of watching TV news.
That will die with the population as it ages. Beware the broad spectrum of desperate censorship likely to follow. It’s all about the money.
Hack union journos yammer on TV and in print to drive scandal and controversy. Political party revolving door PR hacks stampede endless fundraising off the agonism of controversy and propaganda narratives evolve and are refined. The content worsens and becomes sloppier, and then elections come and political parties raise even more money and pour it into media coffers who exploit sloppy and often dishonest coverage for exorbitant advertising revenues to double earn (parasitically?) off the political election cycle. The money is so good now the news is Beltway gossip 24/7 all year long to perpetuate the agonism the makes the sky rain political money into their pockets.
The orthodoxy sought the golden ring of oligarchy and missed. Now the orthodox TV and Print culture seems to be dying a much needed death. They have corrupted what value they once added. The orthodoxy they defend is hollow and corrupt to its core.
Only FOX was somewhat different. No more, me thinks. No more.
Hiring Big Donna of Seth Rich fame and the Biden insider says it all.
Maybe the new FOX neo-Clinton superior culture just wants be in a better position to silence imminent breaking news coming out regarding major scandals involving Democrats, Ukraine, China and the Seth Rich tragedy?
Maybe so. Maybe not. We’ll see soon enough.
Why complain about what Fox does? Stop watching. Nobody is holding a gun to your head. I cancelled cable over a year ago and haven’t looked back. 0 cable. No politicized sports networks, no cable news, no movie channels showing movies I’ve watched 100 times. None of it.
Stop participating in their game. Just stop. Sorry for seemingly spamming this, but this shouldn’t even be news. Anyone paying attention could see that Fox has slid a long ways left well before their recent liberal hiring spree.
Just don’t participate. If you’re still subscribing to cable, I’d love to hear why, unless your significant other won’t let you cancel. Otherwise, it’s just like not voting and then whining and moaning about the result.
Please stop ordering us to do as you demand. We are all adults and more than c apable of decidng what we watch…. If you had been readng her past few days, you would have noted many are quittin g fox.
I have a severe aversion to doing as I am ordered… 😎
After a while, “I cancelled cable” sounds to me exaclty like “I recycle.” Perhaps its morally or psychologicallly satisfying but the problem doesn’t just go away in reality
I cut the cable seven years ago and I don’t miss it one bit.
It’s all a big scam anyway. CNN and other low rated outlets only survive because of cable bundling. They’d never be able to stand on their own. There’s no need for 24 hour news.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I sometimes wish that we could get cable, so we’d have decent speed on the ISP side… As for choices, without any bandwidth on internet….we’re stuck with Dish/Direct and their offering is “very poor” to say the least… Inspiration, old cowboy movies/series and some NGC…. That’s about it…I keep an old, old, ABC access for East and West feeds for disaster coverage during fire season…wonder if they’ll have signal after THE BIG ONE?
Does everyone realize how cheap used DVD’s are these days on Ebay?….
Well, well, well. The curtain is being drawn back and the players exposed. The easiest way to corral conservatives is to infiltrate the Trump-train movement and destroy it from within. That’s how they destroyed the Tea Party. In this case it’s the long view game – Fox will slowly start introducing Lefties until it’s become ‘normal’ to have them spewing crap at the viewers with the hosts nodding solemnly with them (think Bret Baier, Chris Swamp-Rat Wallace, etc.) and pretty soon you have a scattered voter base and another CNN. Trump can counter this by promoting another platform – such as OAN. Same with Twitter. It would take one tweet from Trump about using a rival platform and they lose at least 50% of the American market overnight…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
I guess we’ll see the true meddle of Hannity, Tucker, Dobbs, Gutfeld, Waters, Ingraham, Maria and other SEEMINGLY pro-American…pro-Trump advocates. So far, their silence is deafening. What will it be? Money or country? Every one of them would have a home at OANN IF they were willing to sacrifice $.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They have no real power in this. They are employees. Employees must say what they are paid to say or cease to be employees.
It’s a terrible thing that has happened here.
It’s also a magnificent opportunity for adaptive, creative thinkers.
Does this mean Fox will need to marginalize Dobbs, Varney and Bartaromo, maybe even Charles Payne for their plan to succeed?
Which begs the question, was sidelining Judge Perrino their first stab at seeing what kind of reaction they can expect to see for when they go after the FBN folks who like America First?
Hoping those show hosts have backup plans in the works, they will be greatly missed by this viewer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m OK with a suspension. Yes, I dont agree with it, but let’s be real. Mods are getting 1000% more PC than they used to be. I can tolerate it as a business decision. If they try to get rid of her, I go to just watching Tucker, Sean, and Laura on Fox and Lou and Maria on FNB, while at the same time begging them to switch networks.
biden cant last 5 dimm debates…they are insane! biden 1988 would be considered racist and culturally insensitive…he’d have to resign from Senate…
biden 2019 is a laugh a minute gaffe machine…he knows he has no chance…they want to throw it to Congress!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have the perfect slogan for Joe
GROPEY DOPEY JOE
Another Distinct Possibility, Publius.
And a good one!!
No need to get 270 Electoral votes. Just don’t let the opponent either.
Shoot for the moon… “Out right STEAL”
Or pass it off to follow travellers…
“Congress”.
I’m feeling that they have moved away from a traditional Win as the only way (but will project that) and are going to flank us if they can. Something like you mentioned. Possibly try a POTUS can’t continue… VPOTUS steps in scheme.
Their battle, as I see it, is to keep the electorate asleep.
Ours… To wake them up!
Once the majority comprehend the enormity of it all….
Lights out. Game over. No Tomorrow.
FOR THEM!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The game is the usual, the means justifies the action. Expect the hole of the Socialist party to do anything, to obtain what they want. Full control of the USA government is their objective.
Their buying of Fox News to shut down the opinions of conservatives is only the first step, expect more!
If you are a soldier, then you are aware, of what must be done. You must become their worse nightmare.
Has Bernie handed over his 2016 data? Or agreed to hand over data this time around?
This was a big issue pre and post election 2016. His supporters considered it a betrayal to hand over their data to Clinton and/or the DNC — and last I understood he hadn’t, and I believe that was well into 2017. Something tells me they’d find a way to make it the price of admission this time, but I can’t find recent reporting on it. Keeping an eye out now.
Biden couldn’t beat either Obama or Clinton in 2008, and Trump essentially defeated both of them in 2016. They never learn.
Bernie has to abide by the rules….or the DNC or HRC or whoever paid for his new house will repossess it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That action is right from the identity politics playbook. Placate the black voting block and purchase some armor to aide in the horse trading that must come with the Socialist / Commie wing. Stacy Abrams would never be considered if the skin pigment would be a different color.
I just assumed that was Governor Northrop in blackface.
s
Stacey Abrams, you mean the same Georgia Governor candidate who refused to admit she lost? Sound about right, if you can not seal the office, refuse to accept the results.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those of us who know people diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder look at the behaviors of Stacy Adams and see things we’ve seen before. She also seems to suffer from distortion, hubris and a serious, chronic malign distemper.
If there’s a Biden/Adams ticket, I’d like to have a life insurance policy on Joe Biden because I’d think the chances are good he’d not make it through his first term.
If indeed that’s the ticket I would be afraid of this: Biden is merely a convenient mechanism to deliver a neo-communist tyrancy into the Presidency to the benefit of the transnational socialist movement that has apparently infiltrated, infected and now parasitically dominates the once proud Democratic Party of Truman and Kennedy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Biden Abrams
Dumb and Dumber
LikeLike
The Dirty and The Dangerous
LikeLike
Or …
The Malign and The Malignant.
BIDEN thinking about being a ONE-TERM President. Running mate, Stacey Abrams?
”Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., aware that concerns about his age could weigh on his candidacy if he runs for the White House, has discussed two steps that could reassure voters about electing a 78-year-old president next year.
”Mr. Biden and his top advisers are considering nodding to the rising next generation in Democratic politics — and elevating an heir — by announcing a running mate early, well before the nomination is sealed. Also under discussion is a possible pledge to serve only one term and framing Mr. Biden’s 2020 campaign as a one-time rescue mission for a beleaguered country, according to multiple party officials.
”Mr. Biden and Ms. Abrams had lunch in Washington last week, and advisers to both declined to say if he had broached the subject of the vice presidency. Aides to Mr. Biden who spoke to him after the lunch said he told them he found Ms. Abrams “incredibly impressive.”
LikeLike
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/03/21/2020-top-dem-donors-tell-biden-they-wont-raise-money-for-him/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Money won’t be a problem for Biden. He’ll have more money thrown at him than the Trump campaign, simply for being the democrat nominee.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well it’s down to this – run for president or go to the nursing home, right Joe?
Joe will be the sabot, his running mate will be the main round fired downrange.
now, if we can just get lo-info folks to imagine Stacey Abrams dealing with Orban, or bin Salman, or Putin,..we may make some headway. may not.
Biden’s possible choice of this no-go bc of his age? what if he keels over?
President Abrams? are you kidding me?
lil’ Kim meeting with Abrams? Bolsonaro meeting w/Abrams???
this possibility is one reason I still think the Mooch may emerge from all of this.
These marxists don’t care who is President: its a committee…the President, for them, is a figurehead., the Presidency a tool.
Biden’s consideration of Abrams is proof.
the globalists need a follower, a true believer.
Something wrong with his eyes. If he was trying to sell me a used electric car, I would walk away while watching my back.
Just saying.
Micro dosing acid…all day long.
Honestly, I think he had them “done” when he got his hair plugs
Hannity & Tucker will still hold down the ratings AND get the exclusive Administration interviews. Hannity & before him O’Reilly always got the big interviews (Megyn got a few herself) but I was kinda surprised when Tucker got the Pence interview on the shutdown
President Trump has pulled back the curtains, and unmasked traitors who have sold their country. There are far more of them than we could have dreamed.
His Presidency has brought evil flying out of their dens, in furious self preservation mode. The global DS will stop at nothing to destroy our President and America, as we have known it. The DS globalist are openly contemptuous and defiant of President Trump’s authority.
It is time to stand up in every way we can think of. We have been intimidated into silence. Our elections have been stolen, they now want to take away our vote, and count illegals.
When President Trump ran, I voted for him because I didn’t want Hillary. But then, something miraculous happened.
In his first two years in office he has been hobbled, betrayed by his own party, and insulted, as no other President has ever been – yet he somehow accomplished more for America, and for me, than all of the presiden’t in my lifetime combined.
President Trump has planned a Fourth of July Celebration in Washington DC. What I can do is BE THERE, BE COUNTED, and SHOW OUR PRESIDENT I stand with him and with AMERICA. I owe my President my presence at His INDEPENDENCE DAY celebration.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hope to see you there, MMS!!
I’ll be the guy with the Red MAGA Hat on!!!
Folks, please plan in advance. I was just in the DC area yesterday As usual…
traffic was Horrendous!!!
Lodging will be a primary concern.
It will take some time driving (parking) and probably some walking to get from where you’re staying… to the Celebration site.
These buggers are not beyond snarling our attempt to attend.
Be ready!
Be There!!
✌
https://www.wmata.com/
DC Metro
Schedules, lines and locations.
Thank so much for any info. Coming from CA. Please keep the local info coming.
I’ll watch for the red MAGA hat, wonder if I’ll need a yellow vest — this is still ‘our America’ after all.
4 MORE YEARS.
4 MORE YEARS.
4 MORE YEARS.
4 MORE YEARS.
Oh good… Alec Baldwin can start playing Crazy Joe the child molester on SNL…
everyone on cth-last refuge can get one american news network for $4.99 per month by streaming to a computer or mobile and if in military and overseas one american news network is free there is a free trial period too go to https://www.klowdtv.com/home.ktv put some of cable money saved in your own pocket and some goes to trump’s campaign for 2020
That was easy…
TY, JOAN and Bill!! 👍
You will need the Internet, I believe they are or will move, to control it.
And look how they hire foreign nationals and 1st generation citizens not rooted in the American experience to make cultural censorship decisions and execute the coding decisions that corrupt the searches that directly automate the censorship.
Further, there is no meaningful age diversity and little political diversity among these narrowly and incompletely educated cohort police teams employed and empowered by these massive corporations.
Just saw that Judge Jeanine is back on March 30. Hope she doesn’t come back like a Stepford Wife.
When they returned Judge Napolitano, he was never the same.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They are paid to say what they say. It is their job. They have a boss. They must do as they are told or cease to be employed there.
Not like Treehouse where Liberty has a genuine voice.
Ha case in point.
“…one of the party’s sharpest data experts”
We’re on to you!
And this response cracked me up.
one of the party’s sharpest data experts
Oops forgot the second tweet
Based on what I have seen, drugs, illegals and his family are all tied together.
I’m not really into boycotting, but let me just entertain the idea. For those of you without cable, how do you get internet? I need 1GB/s, any thoughts?
Pete B is the only one in the whole lot who can form a complete sentence. Most likely the DNC will cheat Pete for Biden as they did Bernie for Hillary. Easy win for Trump- we will all be a part of it 🙌🏼💯😇
I don’t usually watch this YouTube channel, but this particular video is chock full of great news about CNN’s ratings dropping like a rock. It also has lots of praise for President Trump.
Dozens of pictures of Creepy Uncle Joe the pos pedo inappropriately touching children are locked and loaded and ready to be used at the strategic point of his campaign.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m so sorry I don’t know how to repost tweets, but if you google James Woods tweets for today he posted a hilarious pix of the Democratic Debates being very interesting.
It was Bernie, Beto and Joe all doing what they are most famous for.
Democrats Debates…nothing democratic about that party.
Ukraine. Ukraine. Ukraine.
He’s Ukraine’s candidate.
If Trump/Barr have any sense they will go after Biden’s Ukraine connections including instituting a coup in that country and installing Joe Biden’s soon on the board of Ukraine’s largest gas company!!
Can anyone smell corruption?!?!?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Depends?
[pun intended]
🤦🏻♀️ and people accuse some of us Conservative former Fox employees as having ticked off Roger Ailes so greatly that he/Murdoch/Bill Shine/etc fired us for not “going along to get along” with Fox’s obvious change of direction.
No… I don’t attribute my contract non-renewal to doing anything different than I’d been doing for seven years contributing to Fox programs. Instead, I’ll let viewers decide for themselves why I got canned. (It would be nice for Fox’s top brass to have to explain, however. Because they still haven’t given me a reason… leaving me conclude (and eventually share) why they did what they did.)
– Sarah Palin
sarahpalin97 on Instagram
LikeLiked by 2 people
I haven’t had cable in many years, but I did watch Fox News religiously for many years too. So I know what it’s like to live without something I relied on.
You Tube was not a factor in those days, but it is now. The ONLY media you can trust is independently produced content. I think Tucker Carlson is a great talent, and he will survive the implosion of Fox News. Nothing lasts forever.
Now I am going to scare the crap out of everyone – No apologies. The average American spends the equivalent of 77 days out of every year watching TV. Now you know why the average American is so damned stupid. Cut the damned cable and get your life back. The only thing that you will miss is the monthly bill. Disconnected TV’s make great DVR player monitors.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Russians & Communists had some of the best jokes. This one – I am going to be a bit cruel – is how I see cancelling cable IN ORDER to “spite” the global media giants – they don’t feel it
Maybe Dem harvesting will work, but i wouldn’t bank on it. The biggest weakness of the establishment is their arrogant ignorance. They don’t know what they don’t know…and people are not as stupid as these “enlightened”assume. Biden like Jeb is what he is, the ruling class, and those with the energy are not buying that. Dollars and contact info does not an election win, authenticity will.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is it just me, or is every male democrat operative either a skinny, weird looking dork or has a bizarre psychopath look?
It’s like they all got the crap kicked out of them in high school for being dorks, and became democrat operatives to get back at American society
Never put your nations leadership and security in the hands of angry dorks with an axe to grind
That’s why many lib men hate PT. He’s like the football jock who got the cheerleader babe while they cried salty tears .
Besides Tucker and sometimes Sean I’m not too much interested in Fox anymore. Moved on to OANN.
LikeLike
Instapundit blog. Newaslert blog. Exceptional aggregators with rich content.
Sort of ironic that as I read this thread I’m watching the 1976 movie ‘Network’. Ya might wanna take a look at the movie if ya have the time, the writer foresaw the future.
I think John Kerry will be the chosen one
