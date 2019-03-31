Sunday Talks: Furrowed Brow Interviews Lucy Flores About Creepy Joe…

Very interesting Club dynamics playing out as the progressive caucus attempts to block entry of the Chosen One. The fanclub media are having to pick sides, and currently the Occasional-Cortex clique are winning the schoolyard argument… {{lottsa popcorn}}

Forced into an unfamiliar squabble, Furrowed Brow takes the uncomfortable role of Monitor, as Lucy outlines Joe’s creepy behavior. “He touched me” Lucy says, as Furrowed Brow listens intently; yearning internally for someone, anyone, to rescue him from this… this… new progressiveness.

No-one has ever organized the playground prefects to challenge Joe’s senior stewardship over the monkey-bars. So many new things to consider… So well organized… Quick, pour Grandma Pelosi a drink!

(Link To Biden Statement)

