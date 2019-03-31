Sunday Talks: Furrowed Brow Interviews Lucy Flores About Creepy Joe…

Very interesting Club dynamics playing out as the progressive caucus attempts to block entry of the Chosen One.  The fanclub media are having to pick sides, and currently the Occasional-Cortex clique are winning the schoolyard argument… {{lottsa popcorn}}

Forced into an unfamiliar squabble, Furrowed Brow takes the uncomfortable role of Monitor, as Lucy outlines Joe’s creepy behavior.  “He touched me” Lucy says, as Furrowed Brow listens intently; yearning internally for someone, anyone, to rescue him from this… this… new progressiveness.

No-one has ever organized the playground prefects to challenge Joe’s senior stewardship over the monkey-bars.  So many new things to consider… So well organized… Quick, pour Grandma Pelosi a drink!

(Link To Biden Statement)

 

103 Responses to Sunday Talks: Furrowed Brow Interviews Lucy Flores About Creepy Joe…

  1. Don McAro says:
    March 31, 2019 at 5:47 pm

    One of two theories….1st.. This is to protect Obama, he does NOT WANT THE CREEPY WHITE DUDE and does not want to have to select him over Harris… the would cause severe problems…

    2nd, the leftists are worried about President Trump releasing Material on spy gate… and that would lead right to the door of Biden… Better to rid themselves of that distraction early…

    Notice how this came out AFTER Muellera conclusion

  2. ristvan says:
    March 31, 2019 at 5:47 pm

    Why now? Why her when there are so many other pictures and videos of the same thing?

    Now can only mean somebody doesn’t want Biden in the Dem primaries at all. Why? In my opinion because somebody knows the Big Ugly is coming—PDJT has as much as promised this past week—so anyone closely connected to Obama becomes poison for all Dems in the primaries. Means Clinton big donor pay to play faction is again in ascendancy behind the scenes. Also means none of the already announced candidates are the Chosen One, who will likely emerge from the Clinton cluster. Too left (Inslee), too light weight (Beto, Harris), too flawed (Warren), too early (Gillibrand). Clinton cluster includes McAuliffe, Emanual, Cuomo, …

    She was used because nobody in any of the pictures and videos complained. MeToo now requires a live complaint, like Two Door Blasey-Ford against Kavanaugh—the new Dem m.o.. And as a failed state Dem candidate, she could be ‘bought’ with Dem future career promises as a female Latino liberal.

