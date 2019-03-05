Hillary Clinton, Michael Bloomberg and Eric Holder Announce They Will Not be Running for President in 2020…

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were all potential presidential candidates. However, in the last 24 hours all three have publicly stated they will NOT be running for President in 2020. [Bloomberg here – Holder here – Clinton here]

The timing here is very interesting. The odds on three of the top-tier politicos randomly announcing their lack of intent within 24 hours of each-other is very small. Therefore, it would appear a decision on DNC club’s ‘Chosen One‘ has been cemented and dispatches distributed to the executive offices.

With Clinton, Bloomberg and Holder removed, the remaining potential party and donor supported candidates include: Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke, Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Stacy Abrams or some other, perhaps an outsider. Who could it be?

Curiouser and curiouser… Keep watching for the ‘tell’ within the roll-out.

