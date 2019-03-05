Hillary Clinton, Michael Bloomberg and Eric Holder Announce They Will Not be Running for President in 2020…

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were all potential presidential candidates. However, in the last 24 hours all three have publicly stated they will NOT be running for President in 2020. [Bloomberg here – Holder here – Clinton here]
The timing here is very interesting. The odds on three of the top-tier politicos randomly announcing their lack of intent within 24 hours of each-other is very small. Therefore, it would appear a decision on DNC club’s ‘Chosen One‘ has been cemented and dispatches distributed to the executive offices.
With Clinton, Bloomberg and Holder removed, the remaining potential party and donor supported candidates include: Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke, Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Stacy Abrams or some other, perhaps an outsider. Who could it be?
Curiouser and curiouser… Keep watching for the ‘tell’ within the roll-out.
God willing she’ll be in prison by 2020.
Inshallah
I still think Hillary will be “asked” to please “save” the party, as the race ends in massiv chaos with Bernie and khamela groups fighting, and “normal” dems polling against the far left. She will bring on the black woman she said should have won, so they have the MEGA SJW bomb. Women, black, both middle and left wing, it’s all the new dnc could want.
She just says she won’t run, so she can be the savior, when her cronies in the party begs her to please run. It’s not a coincidence AOC got blasted, it’s the dnc deep state showing the new kids who’s boos, and who put them all in power, the hot sauce carrying HAG
This is a good point. The moneyed Left needs a plan for a gamechanger later on in the process. I doubt it could be Hillary as she’s truly damaged goods, but who knows?
The idea would be to destroy a populist lefty who might be winning the nomination, so no Trump type candidacy springs up on them. They know it can happen because Sanders basically won the nomination in 2016 and Hillary only stole it illegitimately.
The D’s definitely have a plan B ready, simply because they know they need one. So will the R’s in 2024.
Biden.
Yes, Biden and Michelle Obama VP. I had a dream…Nightmare
The reluctant candidate. I’m with HER Again.
If we had a dollar for every time HRC has said she won’t run for something…
Michelle Obama is The Chosen and Beto is her Running Boy. She is seriously popular on the Left. She’s not just a black female, she has slave blood. And hideous $4000 over the knee boots. Nothing could be finer. Hollywood and the Royals at Westminster Abbey will literally start building brazen images of her from gold and fall prostate in worship of them.
So, once she announces it will be time to start dropping the hammer on her husband’s crimes. Remember Lisa Page’s text to Peter Strzok, “POTUS wants to know everything we’re doing.”
It is incredibly amazing that HRC appears to be doing what she’s told yet again, stepping aside and not running. At the same time, she knows she sure as heck couldn’t beat Trump–been there, done that.
Still, there has to be more in it for HRC than a lake house. Supreme Court? Chelsea gets a Cabinet job? Money, money, money? Or maybe she’s guaranteed a pardon if in fact, justice is done and we “Lock her up!”
You can count out last season’s losers. Poseur punk Beta O’Dork is a non-starter and so is Stacy Abrams.
0prah or Michelle 0bama: possible. Those are interesting dynamics, particularly 0prah vs. Trump, because it would signal that American politics has finally crossed the point of no return into the realm of circuses which accompany the fall of an empire. I think the puppet-masters would love to run Michelle 0bama, but I don’t think she has any interest in doing the work that follows.
Personally I think this is all about making room for Joe Biden.
The Beltway reptiles who consistently misread us humans have convinced themselves that they know why we elected Trump, and that Joe Biden is their Trump.
In reality Biden possesses none of Trump’s attributes, only his liabilities. But the Beltway reptiles have never been able to distinguish the difference.
The script that is unfolding is laughably predictable. The Democrats are simultaneously in the process of McGovernizing their party platform while also devising a Walter Mondale redux. And the results will predictably be the same.
“Personally I think this is all about making room for Joe Biden.” Concur. The more I watch things, the more I think they’ve decided Gropin’ Joe is the Great White Dope.
I think the Dems know they are going to lose 2020. They don’t want to damage the people they could run in 2024 by having them unravel under POTUS attacks so they are looking for someone disposable but with name recognition to be thrown in and get some buzz, damage Trump if possible so he will have less mandate in his second term.
The Hill or someone posted a piece today that stated CNN had a show on which there was a focus group of six people. When the host asked asked if Biden should be the nominee, all six said no. Given how the DNC seems to manage their candidates via msm opinion pieces, the NYT has already slain O’Rourke and Klobuchar, the latter re-crucified by the Atlantic today, I’d think the negative press on Biden was planned.
You are correct Sammy.., the belt-way reptiles see Joe as their best bet but also their generations best bet as well!
Biden will be paid to run his campaign, so he has nothing to lose.
Checkmate! There is no way Hillary can lose now.
Oprah could never defeat 45! she interviewed him and 45 comes across as sincere straight forward and truly marvelous! Oprah was adored in the 80s and 90s but now she’s too too liberal…
And her anti white bias has been aired too blatantly. Lots of sound clips.
Prez Trump on Oprah running??
Going out on a limb here:
Mickey Mouse/Mini Mouse
Goofy/Betty Boop
Elvis/Tom Petty
Biden/Weinstein (hey got to put the pervs in)
Naw, too “pro-American” I suggest AOC (when they carve up her district for 2020) and Omar. is that anti-American enough?
Biden I think?
My bets on George Clooney…Brits approved, lawyer and MB wife, and Hollywood factor. And, just happened to move back.
Liar hillary will never be The president,
Cankles is a proven liar. Timing or no, I still think she is entitled, or “owed” the election, and probably has elevated herself to savior status. I hope she runs, loses, and then commits hairy carey in her drunken aftermath.
Maybe it will be someone’s like Eric Garcetti—mayor of LA. He’s liberal, but no crazy drama like the current lineup.
Does it matter? Under the impression that the ‘REAL powers that be’ in the democrat party realize that losing 2020 might be better then winning 2020.
And putting up Biden might be his “swan” song. Since he cant win give Biden his last hurrah.
Both parties have rewarded politicians this way in no-win situations. Also saves ruining a potential candidate for the future.
There is a lot of dead wood in the democrat party. A loss in 2020 would allow a much needed clearing.
Well…here goes….
I think they got nothing….unless there is massive voter fraud, they cannot stop the President from getting a second term.
So…what will they do?…
They will try to keep the House and get a few seats in the Senate and then ‘block” everything the President tries to do for the next four years….and with the Uni-Party…overcome all of his vetos.
Then they will run their “Golden” candidate in 2024…..to reverse everything our President did.
Who is that?……dunno…the way they work…..the one they pick this year could also be the one in 2024…..dawg…..how many times did Hillary and Bernie run?
Our real question is:. “Who will “We” run in 2024?……It certainly can’t be Pence or Paul…..It must be someone to keep MAGA going……or everything we fought for will be gone….
Of course we must keep the Presidency…..but getting back the house and increasing the Senate is / should be key parts to the plan….
Pompeo, Jim Jordon, a couple others of the Trump cabinet could pan out as well. Nunez?
I fear if our president doesn’t fix this crap soon, and send them all to jail, we will be in a civil war by 2024. I know, bless my heart. Lol
Civil war is inevitable but probably 15 years out. No country in history has experienced mass migration like we have and not had a war. At current rates of immigration and the negative birth rate of American citizens the country will be made up of a near majority of either immigrants or their offspring – almost all of whom are happily unassimilated.
Pompeo is the clear front runner to me because of CIA, and State Dept experience with security issues. He’s been there for the Economic MAGA-fying and he could build a team to keep the economic side humming.
Isn’t that movie star-looking new governor in California making noises about running?
The reason Michelle Obama and Oprah both stated they are NOT interested in running on Dem ticket in 2020 is because they want the Dem party to implode with extreme leftists candidates that will fight among themselves … with Trump also picking apart these extreme leftists.
Michelle Obama and Oprah are NOT extremists and have brand Names like Trump has.
Obama mob has lots of people in place in MSM/Hollywood/FBI/DOJ , since it’s only been 2 years since Obama left office, his spy’s are still in place!
This is so obvious to me, I’m sure Trump have been aware of this since 2016 too, and gathering info and putting in place people that will help him defeat Michelle/Oprah.
Nothing sticks to “Teflon Ralph Shearer Northam”.
It’s Biden with Kamala.
Biden is a hands-on guy and Kamala is comfortable with that, so you have that.
ROFLMAO!!!
She’s a blow hard.
It’s gonna be !Jeb! I just know it.
Morgan Freeman? Katie Perry? Lol. Who is the biggest hero of the Left these days?
The Rock. Dwayne Johnson. He stated he was interested in running against Trump. He seems decent – not evil – but he is a staunch Democrat…..so. He is not old (born in ‘72), he is not white, he has charisma and knows how to speak, and already has a strong fan base. He would be tough to beat.
I work with a dedicated democrat and he is now saying Governor Inslee of Washington. So they are really grasping right now. Personally, I think it is Bernie’s to lose, setting up a really good election fight. I just don’t see them going for Biden. Not sure why, exactly.
Biden could never stand up to PT. President Trump just has to call him” Creepy Joe ” and it ‘s over. Biden is a gaffe machine and has always been a terrible national candidate. If it’s him, the Dems are looking to lose and then wait till ’24….which may explain the drops outs.
What has to be considered is not just the candidates, but the numbers. If the invasion continues at this flood stage, then add unopposed Dem voter fraud, by 2020, TX could go blue and a other states as well where it was a close call in 2016. If only it was a matter of President Trump, going toe to toe with Creepy Joe….or any other Dem. They don’t need a good candidate if they have the votes
Watch for Clinton errand boy Terry McAuliffe.
LikeLike
All the current Dem’s/Dem Soc’s/Loons/Buffoons/Morons/Liars/Idjits running/not running is nothing more than a smokescreen (the proverbial magician misdirect). Our former Colorado governor – Hickenlooper – a few moons ago [secretly] went to Turin for the Bilderberg Meeting…locally there was suspicion he was hand-picked and at some point would make his announcement. Just did it yesterday. He’s a player and slicker than moose snot…sorta like Bill & Hillary, only “nicer”.
Always more going on than meets the eye.
Hillary lies. About everything. She may be positioning herself to reluctantly run, you know, for the good of the country.
Run? she can’t even walk
Hillary can upstage Trump by FALLING down the Escalator.
Michelle ma belle?
Angelina Jolie is my other bet. She’s woman, messed over by her man, raising a family of diverse children by herself, “strong/survivor” , politically active/involved Africa/worldwide, visited O’s WH several times, and has just so happened to have move back to the states.
I’ll go out on a limb here and say watch out for sad sack, Sherrod Brown from Ohio. His republican senate opponent, Renacci, didn’t even attempt to beat that loser. It was all mailed in, and I think the demorats think they can pass off Brown as the “reasonable” demoratic candidate. Just saying, because Ohio is a bellwether state and important in many respects. I’ve noticed Brown has never been seen until recently. Most people in Ohio don’t know that he’s even a senator from here, but I’ve a sneaking suspicion that’s their end run game.
In the post-Vietnam era, the primary objective of radicalized Demonic Rats has been to wage unending war on the United States of America, corrupting the political system from within and providing aid and comfort to enemies without.
In pursuit of its objective, history proves it is not essential for the Party to control the Executive Branch The real levers of power reside in the House, which controls the public purse; the Senate, which “advises and consents” on judicial candidates; and unelected federal judges, who can and do usurp the power to corrupt and make up new laws.
The President doesn’t “run the country.” The permanent Administrative State of “selected, not elected” Marxist bureaucrats does. The all-powerful Administrative State in turn is supported by tens of thousands idealistically motivated souls who labor in a vast vineyard of think tanks, non-profit groups, do-gooder foundations, and industry lobbyists.
All hands wash the others, and all are raised from birth to acquire the power dispose of other people’s money, or as their most recent Potemkin President Obama declared: “to spread the wealth around.”
I think they were putting Stacy Abrams to the national test when they pushed her to do the SOTU rebuttal. I thought it then. I think it now. I didn’t watch her, so I have no impression, although I don’t like her based on her Atlanta run.
Beto isn’t going to pull in black vote imo. Also his competing rally against POTUS down in TX was pathetic. The clips I saw showed him to be a horrible speaker and he moves around on a stage, including his body movement, in a manner that is weird.
Would puppet Michelle run so Val could be re-instated? Possibly. But she’d be running n Zero’s record, and POTUS has demolished that, so she’s dead in the water from the get-go, except for the racist vote.
The problem with Oprah, she might agree to a puppet scenario, but if she ever got in (which she won’t) once she sees all that power, she’ll want it all for herself.
IMO they won’t go with any old Dem. They’ll go young for contrast to POTUS. Problem is, he ‘s the only person I know that has works 20-hour days for 24/7/365/4 years.
Dems have deemed that it is going to take 10-15-20 runners, 3+ alums campaigning-but-not-running, just to get things going, along with an impeachment scenario, just to level the playing field, in order to give it their best shot at winning.
That’s how powerful they think President Trump is.
That’s the part they got right. He’s powerful and so are we Deplorables. And, we will beat their sorry arses again. We love our country. We love our President. We love our Constitution. We love our flag. We love all Patriots.
Save July 4th for your trip to D.C. living streaming on-line!! Let’s give them a preview of coming events!
LANDSLIDE 2020!
Bring on Slime Demo Jeopardy!
The MEdia and Democrats had great fun laughing at Republicans having 17 candidates.
Democrats thought there was strength in their coronation of Hillary the once and future election loser.
Yep. The only one with the experience to shoot down 17 candidates at once is candidate Trump and they were in his own party! Just think of the havoc he can do with the opposition grunts. After what they have and will have done to him in the next year, he will make it one bloody, lifeless, toothless battle they won’t ever forget – nor will they ever be electable again, henceforth, and we Deplorables will support anything he chooses to expose about them. Gloves off.
This is a race they will never forget or live down. Neither will we Deplorables forget what they have done to our President — not now nor in years and years to come. for me, I will never forget.
The trash heap still has Joe Biden and it keeps (2) more of it’s inhabitants. It’s fun watching who the next Democrat empty vessel “runs” for President.
Eventually all of them will return to the trash heap…
I am not a betting man but my money is on Michael Obama. Cannot think of any other”annointed” one. Oprah is a non starter. I doubt she can give up her empire like President Trump did.
What about Biden/Beetoe or AOC as VP. Then Biden has a quick heart attack and VP is in!
Deval Patrick.
*Christopher Wray eye bulge*
Poor Gillum. Not invited to the party, although available. How’s his FBI investigation going these days?
George Clooney and wife Amal were all the rage during the Obama years. The Daily News has a penchant for reporting on wife Amal’s work with the UN. George is deeply connected to Globalist organizations.
My bet for the chosen one is George Clooney.
Didn’t Sundance predict a few months ago that Bloomberg would be the one?
