Mark Levin Interviews John Solomon and Sara Carter….

Journalists Sara Carter and John Solomon sit down for a lengthy discussion of the multi-year weaponization of the DOJ, FBI and intelligence apparatus to target Donald Trump and his administration. This is the biggest political scandal of our lifetime.
The conspiracy to stop, undermine and overthrow the presidency of Donald Trump is also the greatest opportunity in modern political history to confront corruption within the U.S. federal government. There can be no ‘moving on’ until every measure is taken to hold these participants accountable for their unlawful and unconstitutional effort.
Every person who has read the extensive research into this conspiracy MUST contact their representatives and let them know that We The People are fully aware of the actions that took place; and we will NOT accept any effort to cover-up what has happened. That notification is our first step. This is what we can do. ‘A republic if we can keep it’!
If we do not raise our voices, today, tomorrow and for as long as it takes; and demand a full reckoning of the uncovered corruption over the past three years; the administrative state will simply bury it. There is no doubt the weaponization of our government will happen again; only the next time we will not be as fortunate to have a President that can withstand the onslaught on our behalf….
When we see that justice is measured, not by due process, but by compulsion – when we see that our fourth amendment rights against undue search and seizure are so easily dispatched – when we see that in order to invoke our sixth amendment right to due process, we need to obtain permission from men who rebuke the constitution – when we see that justice is determined by those who leverage, not in law, but in politics – when we see that men get power over individual liberty by graft and by scheme, and our representatives don’t protect us against them, but protect them against us – when we see corruption holding influence and individual liberty so easily dispatched and nullified – we may well know that our freedom too is soon to perish…
….This is no small thing, to restore a republic after it has fallen into corruption. I have studied history for years and I cannot recall it ever happening. It may be that our task is impossible. Yet, if we do not try then how will we know it can’t be done? And if we do not try, it most certainly won’t be done. The Founders’ Republic, and the larger war for western civilization, will be lost.
But I tell you this: We will not go gently into that bloody collectivist good night. Indeed, we will make with our defiance such a sound as ALL history from that day forward will be forced to note, even if they despise us in the writing of it.
And when we are gone, the scattered, free survivors hiding in the ruins of our once-great republic will sing of our deeds in forbidden songs, tending the flickering flame of individual liberty until it bursts forth again, as it must, generations later. We will live forever, like the Spartans at Thermopylae, in sacred memory.
With profound appreciation for your time and attention, and the most warm of regards.
Truly,
Sundance
Very inspirational, and right to the heart of the matter. Well done. It’s all so much bigger than the Deep State and The Swamp and the D.C. Whatnot and the dot dot dot…
Let’s get something straight right now. Jerry Nadler and his co-conspirator Dem House Chairpeople want the unredacted grand jury documents so that they can use that information to continue this charade until at least 2020. They want to use that info to undermine the President, his family, and all of us who have worked so hard to get the goods on the real conspiracy .. the one to overthrow the duely elected President of the United States.
Just release the gull Mueller report. President Trump is running for president since 30 years. He has nothing to worry. Clean.
The Mueller report can only show that.
The President wants it to be released. Let’s do it.
And all roads in the corruption and deceit being perpetrated on the American people lead back to Bath House Barry Hussein Soetero Obama and his facilitators who continue their plotting and intrigues behind the scenes and until HE and they are brought to justice this selling out of the Nation and its founding principles will never be stopped..
Bath House Barry, his minders and his buddies would have gotten nowhere if not for our suck-ass media, who are cheerleaders for evil. It too must be held to account – in a newsworthy and unforgettable way.
I pray that you will be remembered and thought of not as the Spartans of Thermopylae but rather as those few brave RAF pilots that stopped the Nazi onslaught in 1940.
Thanks for carrying out this fight. Although the scandal is a US issue, the election, the presidency, the underlying theme, “The Rule of Law” is something that concerns all free men and women all over the world. If injustice is allowed to take hold in what is still the last great hope of mankind, then we will all suffer. Therefore you are the champion of all of us.
I have been in the habit of writing my elected officials when issues arise of great importance that deserve a principled stance. As Sundance duly notes my missives do not necessarily lead to representatives subsequently taking a principled stance, but then again I really wasn’t expecting that to happen.
For those of us inhabiting “blue” states or regions communicated with our elected representatives is more or less a constant exercise in frustration. We know these officials despise the deplorables among the electorate, we know they don’t really want to hear from us, they’d rather just emit their “talking points” vs. responding to the challenging ideas we want considered.
However none of that stops me from expressing my thoughts on the merits of a particular matter coming before the House or Senate (on the national level) whether the particular Representative or Senator is likely to agree or not with my point of view. I’ve figured that if they hear from enough constituents with opposing views it will evoke fear that they may be losing the ball, becoming out of touch with what the voters really think.
In any given instance writing may do no good at all, it’s quite possible. But if I don’t give it my best shot there’s no chance of having any influence. It’s predicated on the finite probability it leads to just a bit of restraint on the part of the absurd leftists and if so we’ll count it as a success.
Ten people writing their officials is more than ten times as good as one person’s communication. I sure hope the other nine will take the advice and do the same.
The Big Ugly is coming out but on a IV pace, msm will dilute it or must likely ignore it. What will Barr do.
Even a n IV can get a push…PDJT can push the plunger and time he wants!
We really should be as scared as sundance’s words make us. If we don’t fight this corruption now, we are SCREWED!!! The problem is, when there should be 64Million of us standing outside the DC Capitol demanding to have the heads of the traitors, we conservatives are busy trying to make a living. We have no Soros to fund our buses there from around the country. We will be silenced on social media should we try to post a gathering. And the people that REALLY need to hear your message, Sundance, don’t care anymore because they still believe the corrupt will never come to justice. I read the naysayer comments on here all the time. It’s discouraging because Trump has been saying for over a year that if we the people really knew what was going on, we would be furious. Well, then, freaking show us the truth and let us deal wirh it!.
Your efforts here have been heroic.
I’ve also decided to send the same message to McConnell. As Jrapdx says above, it can’t hurt.
Hopefully Trump will post the Levin Interview on his tweeter page!
Also, it would be nice if Trump used a “quote” from Sundance in one of his Tweets, as a shout out to Sundance’s work! 🙂
Thank God Levine could lurk here and follow the whole thing.
Good interview.
My take aways.
First: To actually know now that both journalists were approached at the beginning of their research by “actual” intelligence officers. Officers who told them what was going on and to: “Keep Digging for the truth”….. This should give us hope that there ARE some good people left in our intelligence service.
Second: Congress wanting every piece of information in the report is not justified. Grand Jury information cannot be given to Congress. Interviews from the FBI cannot be provided.( Separation of Powers ).
Third: Gen Flynn was set up. Set up because he knew “everything” regarding the intelligence community. I.E. “He knows where the dead bodies are”
Lastly, the interview seemed to be “cut off”… They were to talk about the a Special but tape came back to previous questions.
Thanks Sundance. Finally two journalists who are seeking the truth.
Thank you Sundance and all my fallow Treeper’s. We have our marching orders. I was not planning on spending my morning writing letters but now I AM! I also plan on making a few calls in the interim letting Chuckie, Gill-ibad and Nita-know-nota to demand an end to this charade. Thank God I also still buy Window Markers (car markers ones’ HS students use to say “Yay we are seniors”…) and have no problem driving around with messages for all my road travelers to look at. My message today will be “Trump is innocent and the Deep-State is NOT! Go to Theconservativetreehouse.com and get the TRUTH” I’m riled up already and ready for my day and I haven’t even had a full cup of Java yet! I live in Westchester County NY so if you see my big Silver SUV – You will know it’s me 🙂 and honk. On a separate note, I’d love to have some type of “secret code”, maybe an emblem of the treehouse logo made into a bumper sticker so we all could “identify” those in our growing club. Would be lovely to meet some of you out and about the highways in this still great country. Just a thought 😉
Dear Uniparty:
We know what you did. We know why.
Time to lawyer up. First deal is the best deal.
Resistance is futile.
Sincerely,
WTP
