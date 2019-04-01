Mark Levin Interviews John Solomon and Sara Carter….

Journalists Sara Carter and John Solomon sit down for a lengthy discussion of the multi-year weaponization of the DOJ, FBI and intelligence apparatus to target Donald Trump and his administration. This is the biggest political scandal of our lifetime.

.

The conspiracy to stop, undermine and overthrow the presidency of Donald Trump is also the greatest opportunity in modern political history to confront corruption within the U.S. federal government. There can be no ‘moving on’ until every measure is taken to hold these participants accountable for their unlawful and unconstitutional effort.

Every person who has read the extensive research into this conspiracy MUST contact their representatives and let them know that We The People are fully aware of the actions that took place; and we will NOT accept any effort to cover-up what has happened. That notification is our first step. This is what we can do. ‘A republic if we can keep it’!

If we do not raise our voices, today, tomorrow and for as long as it takes; and demand a full reckoning of the uncovered corruption over the past three years; the administrative state will simply bury it. There is no doubt the weaponization of our government will happen again; only the next time we will not be as fortunate to have a President that can withstand the onslaught on our behalf….

When we see that justice is measured, not by due process, but by compulsion – when we see that our fourth amendment rights against undue search and seizure are so easily dispatched – when we see that in order to invoke our sixth amendment right to due process, we need to obtain permission from men who rebuke the constitution – when we see that justice is determined by those who leverage, not in law, but in politics – when we see that men get power over individual liberty by graft and by scheme, and our representatives don’t protect us against them, but protect them against us – when we see corruption holding influence and individual liberty so easily dispatched and nullified – we may well know that our freedom too is soon to perish…

….This is no small thing, to restore a republic after it has fallen into corruption. I have studied history for years and I cannot recall it ever happening. It may be that our task is impossible. Yet, if we do not try then how will we know it can’t be done? And if we do not try, it most certainly won’t be done. The Founders’ Republic, and the larger war for western civilization, will be lost.

But I tell you this: We will not go gently into that bloody collectivist good night. Indeed, we will make with our defiance such a sound as ALL history from that day forward will be forced to note, even if they despise us in the writing of it.

And when we are gone, the scattered, free survivors hiding in the ruins of our once-great republic will sing of our deeds in forbidden songs, tending the flickering flame of individual liberty until it bursts forth again, as it must, generations later. We will live forever, like the Spartans at Thermopylae, in sacred memory.

With profound appreciation for your time and attention, and the most warm of regards.

Truly,

Sundance

Advertisements