Laura Ingraham Interviews White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner…

House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings is attempting to undermine the administration with partisan political attacks against Trump officials and their security clearances. Republicans on the committee, led by ranking member Jim Jordan, are fighting back [pdf below].

President Trump’s Senior Advisor Jared Kushner gives an interview to Laura Ingraham to discuss this issue and current topics of the day. WATCH:

Here’s the report from republicans on the House Oversight Committee:



