Laura Ingraham Interviews White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner…

House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings is attempting to undermine the administration with partisan political attacks against Trump officials and their security clearances. Republicans on the committee, led by ranking member Jim Jordan, are fighting back [pdf below].
President Trump’s Senior Advisor Jared Kushner gives an interview to Laura Ingraham to discuss this issue and current topics of the day. WATCH:
Here’s the report from republicans on the House Oversight Committee:
Does Laura ever let anybody finish a sentence? How rude. Mr Kushner is very well spoken and is an adviser to the President. She should have had enough respect to not cut him off.
She is Rupert’s girl she acts dumb but she is against our President.
She’s as bad as Hannity, no worse, because Sean at least has good intentions. I tried her radio show several years ago and her laughing at the most unusual times turned me off. She clerked for Justice Thomas. Somehow, watching and listening to her, I find it hard to believe she was ever disciplined enough to do that well.
I’d love for Greta to come back.
I just was posting that. Yea at least for doing interviews like this. It was her strong suit.
This interview bothered me.
Jared was cut off / edited out in his answers. It was so obvious….
Laura would not let him finish speaking…..and what is the point or the reasoning for her bringing up that his father was a criminal and went to prison?
He should have gotten up and walked out.
The sound was horrible, she talked over him, and was extremely impolite……
Pfffft……Another Faux hack….Jared did fine
If you watched the ceremony Sundance posted, the people had tears of thanks for Jared………..
Tired of people giving him a bad rap with no proof.
I was getting ready to reply to the bozos that are gone now in a way that would have disappeared me. 😂 Thanks Ad Rem.
Dawg Ad Rem……That was fast….. nice job…….
And thanks, you haven’t put me in the “bin” since yesterday….😎
Jared Kushner gave a great interview. He is very talented, very bright, and he just might pull off a great peace deal in the Middle East.
Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth, naysayers!!!
I liked the bomb he threw at the end. That those ex felons being allowed to vote are mostly registering republican.
These people WANT this Administration to fail.
Other than the ham fisted editing and the interruptions, I thought it was a good interview. The man has some great ideas and a proven electoral success. I don’t worry about anyone staying our President from continuing to deliver.
Everyone at fox news continuously acts surprised at the immoral behavior of the democrats & their media chums. Every Single Evening. It’s like their memory is erased each morning before waking up.
Snakes bite, laura, they’re never going to change. Just get over it.
Interesting – because I JUST finished listening to an in depth review of the new book, “Kushner, Inc.” The review was over an hour long and is only part ONE – the reviewer is doing a SECOND segment on it next week. Popped back to CTH and what do I see? Jared giving an interview! Have not watched it yet. I have heard many, many times that Jared is EXTREMELY private – I wonder if the book is SO damaging that he felt he had to get out there and try to salvage the ‘image’ of the family?
I’d heard about that building that the Kushner’s bought – they wanted REALLY REALLY REALLY badly to own it and made it THE single goal of the family business to get it. What building, you may ask?
666 Fifth Avenue.
They paid the most money that ANY office building in the country has ever sold for just so they could attach 666 to the Kushner name. Think about that. What kind of person DOES that? And this guy is ADVISING our President?
So when y’all get an extremely NEGATIVE vibe off Jared – you ain’t wrong.
Mandy,
If you have not watched the interview, nor read the above posts, or seen the entire book review, how can you possibly “tell us” he gave us a “ negative vibe”? Or his book is the reason he’s giving the interview.
Stop spreading rumors….”.that I heard.”….”all of you”…..virtue signaling…etc
And….Bless Your Heart…
What a ridiculous comment. It’s like Jared and Ivanka trigger the crazies.
Kushner has been pivotal in securing some good results. I do wish more would focus on results first and less on other stuff, some fueled by propaganda by people with agendas or people with axes to grind.
Good interview. Thanks for posting SD.
It a rare interview I sort of miss Greta Van only because she would let the Interviewe talk.
It was the first time I have seen him interviewed. It’s obvious he is very very smart and unflappable. I like him. I am glad the president has people around him he can trust.
Right before her show began, in the hand-off period between her show and the end of Hannity’s show, she mentioned that she had the flu; that she’s had the flu for 2 days. And she was allowed to be in close proximity to Jared Kushner, with the flu?
Who let that happen?
Now how can any person with an ounce of sense……knowing they “Have the Flu” get close to anyone? Especially someone with kids.
But ya know the worst part? She advertised it. Like now we are supposed to think she is so “Brave”…..
I never followed her much, but after tonite, she is just a shallow cad.
How did she get so famous? Also, is she now ashamed of her cross she once exposed all the time?
She’s not worth any more words…..Irrelevant….
I thought Laura did fine with the interview
After reading the Republican memo about the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, it appears that the Dem/Cummings are up to the dirty tricks that Pelosi put in her new rules by keeping the Republicans in the dark when they call witnesses. I was shocked at some of Pelosi’s Rules. RepCummings apparently cherry picked some of her statements that must have been on the MSM. Since I refuse to go there, I have no idea what they’re shrilling about now but it’s not good. This witness has a lot of complaints, 18 years worth, about bosses, work environment, not being accommodating enough due to her disability. In the end she liked many of the changes implemented during President Trumps 2 years.
In case someone has never read this article, it describes Kushner’s crucial role in the campaign.👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
https://www.forbes.com/sites/stevenbertoni/2016/11/22/exclusive-interview-how-jared-kushner-won-trump-the-white-house/
