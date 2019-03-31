President Trump Questions How The “Fraudulent Investigation of the Trump Campaign Began”…

Remember how President Trump publicly navigated the cunning duplicity of Xi Jinping’s control over Kim Jong-un; without directly confronting Xi? I have a hunch we are going to see the same dynamic in how President Trump publicly confronts President Obama’s seditious conspiracy scheme.
President Trump is smartly avoiding the ‘outrage trap‘ by focusing attention toward the beginning of the operation against the Trump campaign.
The way to get avoid the legal and political defense inside Susan Rice’s ‘justification memo’ is to ignore the activity of those protected by it and go directly to the origin of how they created the false investigative premise in the first place:
♦ Prove the July 31st, 2016, Crossfire Hurricane operation originated from fraud by exposing the CIA operation that created the originating “Electronic Communication” memo. Declassify that two-page “EC” document that Brennan gave to Comey.
♦ Reveal the November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702 search query abuse by declassifying the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Show the FBI contractors behind the 85% fraudulent search queries. [Crowdstrike? Fusion-GPS? Nellie Ohr?]
♦ Subpoena former DOJ-NSD (National Security Division) head John Carlin, or haul him in front of a grand jury, and get his testimony about why he hid the abuse from the FISA court in October 2016; why the DOJ-NSD rushed the Carter Page application to beat NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers to the FISA court; and why Carlin quit immediately thereafter. Squeeze this bastard’s nuts in the proverbial legal vice.
♦ Prove the Carter Page FISA application (October 2016) was fraudulent and based on deceptions to the FISA Court. Declassify the entire document, and release the transcripts of those who signed the application(s); and/or depose those who have not yet testified.
♦ Release all of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages without redactions. Let sunlight pour in on the actual conversation(s) that were taking place when Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the FISA Application (Oct ’16) were taking place.
♦ Release all of Bruce Ohr 302’s, FBI notes from interviews and debriefing sessions, and other relevant documents associated with the interviews of Bruce Ohr and his internal communications. Including exculpatory evidence that Bruce Ohr may have shared with FBI Agent Joseph Pientka. [And get a deposition from this Pientka fella]
In short, avoid the “justification trap” by ignoring the downstream activity (stemming as a result of the fraudulent origin), and focus on revealing the origin of the fraud.
Carlin May prove to be the key!
I think that you get the kewpie doll!
Carlin has been on PBS news hour numerous
times with Judy Woodruff. Starting shortly after he
resigned. Turn the sound off, and fast forward to
what Carlin does to keep the narrative on track.
When he’s on a PBS show with a panel, they’ll
watch out of the corner of their eye to get his reaction.
His reaction being the clue to the proper narrative
has been pushed. He’s like the mob goon that shows
up in the audience at a trial to glare at someone
that’s giving state witness. He bailed, but he keeps
showing up to keep the narrative on track. He’s
the enforcer.
Lisa Page text to Peter Strzok: “POTUS wants to know everything we’re doing.”
Simpson’s wife, Mary Jacoby was at the White House the day after the illegal searches were shut down. That is pretty damning right there…. But, now we are going to do things “by the book” lol.
Glenn Simpson met with the Russian lawyer both before and after the Trump Tower meeting. Muller team never talked to the Russian lawyer, I wonder why? All roads led in the wrong direction but “by the book”.
Trump found “gold” behind the walls of the WH, but “by the book”.
It all depends on what the definition of “the book” is . . .
Yep. She went there all the way back in April of 2016.
Squeeze this bastard’s nuts in the proverbial legal vice.
Send him to Gitmo and see if they can do it literally…
I wonder if he has any kids…their rules right?
Yep.
I am so glad PDJT reads Sundance. Such a relief to know that he knows what we do. 😁
Perhaps it’s working the other way?
Just throwing it out there.
Can’t wait for Obama to say, “I first learned about the Russian Collusion Coup Attempt against Donald Trump when I read about it in the newspapers.”
He’s got his troops lined up ready to deflect, deny and save his hide. Most likely still has daily conference calls with George Stephanopoulos, et al.
Or “I heard about it the same as everyone else, from the news on tv.”
Where President Trump goes is where we should all go. We ought to follow his lead on these issues and his focus. Great job already explaining this earlier today, Sundance.
Yes.
Somebody just posted Trump’s tweet on another Treehouse article. I was about to respond that Trump’s tweet goes to the heart of the “Outrage Trap” article I read earlier today. Is it coincidental that Trump’s tweet is exactly related to the article or is he reading CTH?
LikeLiked by 13 people
Or the other way around? Or the Orb.
Could be ,as I sent the WH a link to the article as soon as I saw Sundance had put it up last night and I read it.I said in regards to the email.President Trump you might like to read this.
Love the lion! I would love to see the lion play with the mouse (Obama) and have fun all the while. Play the whole crowd. They believe themselves to be not only smart but all-powerful.
Hopefully, they will soon see the power and cunning of OUR lion!
I want them to continue to underestimate the Lion, as he toys with them!
More like a rat!
Hi President Trump.
Clapper has already PUBLICALLY stated on CNN that the original “investigation” was because Ob**ma ASKED HIM FOR an ICA on PDJT!
Yup…Quiet
https://redrightvideos.com/james-clapper-tells-cnn-it-was-obama-who-ordered-trump-russia-hoax/
This is NOT Clapper ‘blaming’ Obama for initiating the trump/russia/hoax inquiry, instead it is Clapper acting out scene one of their ‘Outrage Trap’ fictional drama! Note that he was out there last Monday, one day after Barr issued his summary – Clapper was the first player in this Kabuki theatre to be rolled out.
He is insinuating that the brilliant Obama was so prescient to see that there was a real risk to the country from Donald Trump ever being elected president that Obama gathered together his trusty trio of Clapper/Brennan and Comer to save the country!!!
They must think that the US people came up the Clyde on a banana boat (as my Granny would say!)
We need more information about 2009-2015 abuses squeezed out. Abuses farther back are more damning.
But that is simply part of their defense. “You can’t touch us because we were just following the orders of the President and as Susan Rice said, we did it all “by the book”.”
And BO is untouchable because, well, First Black President. He could strangle Mooch in the middle of Times square and he would not be arrested for it.
I mean, come on, they are going to even let Wretched Hillary off the hook as well. No one is going to get a free one way flight to Gitmo. The best we can hope for is a suicide or arkancide or two and that a few of these scumbags will be charged and convicted of perjury. But no one will do time for it.
That’s my Sunday Night Cynical Take on the whole debacle. I’d love to be wrong about it, though…
This is the path also being followed by Rep Devin Nunes, and committee heads Sen Lindsey Graham and Sen Ron Johnson. They are all working in tandem.
Believe it or not, Rep Nunes seems to have compelled some of the GOPe to actually do something.
Really.
His strategy is impeccable – and we can easily follow it through this article, Sundance – Thanks!
Just shows to go you – there is more than one way to go for the jugular – lol
Dear President Trump and Family,
Thank you for your selfless service to our Republic. If we keep it, it will be because of your strength and sacrifice. We can never repay you.
Margaret Berger
Amen, Margaret!
Sounds like a plan to me.
Rudy has been pushing all week the question of how the Russia Hoax started ever since the Mueller report was released. He has been focused like a laser.
I bet Bernie was spied on also
Get that out and the Democrats will eat.each other ,It will be. chum in the water.
It will fracture the Bernie faction from the establishment.
Remember when Justice Roberts did a last minute 180 on Obamacare. I wonder if they put the squeeze on him somehow? Inquiring minds want to know.
Uh oh he’s obstructing after the fact. Or something.
PDJT is betraying every Marxist-Lenninist-Stalinist-Maoist principle of the Democratic Party…
The two most important words to winning a judgement: “Prove it”. The lawyer for Abby Johnson in the movie ‘Unplanned’ delivers the “Prove it” line in the litigation scene. SD lays out the exact winning strategy. Mr. President, bury the traitors!!
According to GP, Clapper just revealed that Obama ordered it.
Carolina Kat, Clapper can’t fall back to ‘I may have misunderstood the question’. He’s already used that one.
But – either Clapper or Brennan put the intel in the PDB. Were they misleading the President? I think not, but that’s what Obama will claim. It’s all so ‘progressive’ of them.
Clapper is talking about Russia meddling investigation, not framing Trump. Its all bullshit and CYA anyway.
Also let us look into if any of the other cananidates in the republican field were spied on. Wouldn’t be surprised to see that they were. Remember mad maxine bragging that obummer had files on everybody?
I would include large Republican donors in that. Probably Mitt Romney as well.
I’m certain they spied on the Romney/Ryan 2012 campaign. It was their first foray so they were more careful. They were emboldened by their success and hubris led to mistakes as they never thought they would lose.
Sundance, clearly POTUS or his advisors have a branch at CTH. Please keep doing what you do best, breaking down the minutiae into digestible reading. Your knack for deep analysis is in a class by itself. I often need to read your posts several times to glean the treasure trove of info that you provide. The value of your insight cannot be overstated. Thank you, thank you, thank you!
Who would of ever thought Trump would be in a position again to expose Obama for who he is, a phoney. Trump tried with the birth certificate (which I still believe was corrupted) now years later he gets to make his point again.
My Dearest Sundance, The charge is CONSPIRACY to commit TREASON and one of the many questions so far unasked is “Who exactly put Al Franken up to asking Jeff Sessions if he EVER met with a Russian”.
Dang, The president has to look no further than Sundance to take charge of an investigation into the facts about what happened. The FBI, the CIA, the DOJ all still have a lot of Hillary supporters and Trump haters. An outsider could blast through all this. Sundance would be just the person to do it and do it well. By the way, No, I am NOT kidding. Everyone in DC knows how good Sundance is.
Brilliant, Sundance! Expose the corrupt and illegal origin and it will become clear that everything following is a coverup. I do hope somewhere along the way that the HRC e-mail scandal and U1 scandall is exposed! But for the Grace of God, we could have had a President who would have sold the USA to the highest bidder. I am finally starting smell the popcorn!
Don bongino sums up the entire Deep State operation against Trump check out his YT channel or his new book on Amazon
SECOND ATTEMPT TO POST THIS. IT NEVER POSTED LAST TIME.
Dang, The president has to look no further than Sundance for someone to lead an investigation into what happened. The FBI, the CIA and the DOJ still to this day have a lot of Hillary supporters and Trump haters. Sundance could blast through all that. By the way, No, I am NOT kidding. Everyone in DC knows that Sundance is brilliant.
You’re exactly right. Sundance has methodically laid out the corruption step-by-step in exquisite detail. Best political analysis on the net. And I am a proud supporter.
Sundance and Friends!
Did past presidents get to meet with their A.G’s and have a working relationship with them. I would think all past presidents did this. Trump seems like the first president that is taking a “hands off” position with the A.G. Why?
Most of us are used to having the FBI/DOJ going in the direction President wants to go, since Trump is head of executive branch.
Was Trump advised to do “hands off approach” by his D.C. lawyers.
I imagine President Kennedy had a good relationship with his brother the A.G. 🙂
In a way, the A.G. is the Presidents RIGHT ARM MAN. The GOPe/Dems/spies/ maybe advised Trump to take a “hands off” approach. Does Trump have a hands off approach to the CIA, too?
As long as President is not asking the FBI/DOJ to do illegal stuff , having a working relationship is a good thing.
What do you guys think?
It seems like Trump didn’t take command of the FBI/DOJ/CIA and put into key spots people he trusts into those positions. And since Trump was not a senator in past or had working relationship with congress/law enforcement/law he delegated all that to GOPe advisers he had 2 years ago (when prebus and other GOPe scum were telling Trump to fill those positions with D.C. swamp.
LikeLike
I think he started pushing back when he started systematically dismantling Obama’s legacy, piece by piece. I believe his current push for health care is a continuation of that.
Release the Kraken! As needed, that is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ideology goes out the window when corrupt scumbags are facing real consequences
I wouldn’t be surprised if we start hearing about a lot of those Arkansas suicides. You know, the ones where the person commits suicide by shooting themselves in the back of the head four times
Every VSGPDJT tweet about the coup now is a beacon of hope and a ray of sunlight. “Hope deferred makes the heart sick, but a longing fulfilled is a tree of life.” (Proverbs 13:12). Hope is deferred no longer – It is going to happen! Thank you, Sundance, for showing where the sunlight needs to go. Thank you also for your exposition this week of Brennan, who is such a crucial figure in all of this. May God bless our President as he strives to expose the corruption and evil.
I have never understood why Carlin hasn’t been questioned. That has always stood out to me. Wonder if they have him turned and are waiting for the right time to play that card. A man can hope can’t he?
Many questions…and the tweets shall unfold the story.
How it began?….one word: Obama. A bastardized Kenyan CIA creation. 2nd biggest fraud perpetrated on the American people.
Speaking of China… I think they now deeply regret waiting to make a deal. (probably screaming with their fist to the sky “ADAM SCIFF!!! 你骗了我们” (you lied to us) )
The longer they wait the stronger the US gets. (The same with Mexico)
Both country leader expected Trump to magically be taken away and the status quo to return…
I’m now anticipating that Trump GNDs (Great New Deals) will further boost the lower/middle class quality of life.
side bar, I suggest that Trump next look at the retirement age. All American will one day retire, its a very powerful and positive message. Specially when all over Europe the talk is to postpone retirement, so they can squeeze more tax from native 60+year old European. (and all that money going to the millions of economic migrants)
Special Agent Pientka seems to have disappeared … some time back. He was key to the Flynn narrative, the Ohr shenanigans and sometime actor with Strzok and Page. Yet to my knowledge he was never interviewed, never presented testimony to congress (why?), no mention of his 302s … why is no one interested in him?
The tools used to attack dangerous foreign governments were weaponized by Brennan and Clapper, Comey and the “insurance” group at the top of the FBI and turned against President Elect Trump.
This is basically treason.
Hi Rob – I will offer a quick edit.
That is basic treason.
I sort of feel the Obama will get the Jessie Smollett treatment! 🙂
“…focus on revealing the origin of the fraud.”
So I went looking for a picture of Hillary. Then I found this Happy Birthday tweet to herself.
Notice that the head is too big, there’s something wrong with her chin and it looks like that puritan collar was photoshopped, especially around her too small neck.
https://external-preview.redd.it/CfBbvU6mgL4iN49fQZveJkrFybsh3buaT45aov_nHVU.png?s=803a155f9b112b221f64ae955f4ba474f97e8b27
By focusing on the beginning, Susan Rice, Comey, all those who joined in along the way, will gladly point extra fingers at Brennan. See! Look! We are victims of Brennan, just as President Trump was. We can never let someone dupe us again! Down with Brennan ! Lock him up! Give Comey and Yates their jobs back. And look at all this other stuff he did, let me show you!
Does anyone here besides me think that the original EC has been either tampered with or destroyed? Does the NSA collect everything from DC or just from us?
I’m really curious if Kellyanne, Omarosa, Don Jr. , Eric Trump , Lara Trump , etc .. were ever questioned by Muellers team ? I’ve not heard anything about the people that worked 24/7 on the campaign being questioned by the SC . If anybody would have known anything it would be some very key people , you would think 🤔.
History will show VSG President Trump as a greater leader than Winston Churchill. My integrated paraphrase: “We shall go on to the end…. We shall fight…. We shall never surrender…. We shall get even!”
From ‘Think Big and Kick A**’ : “I always get even…. When somebody screws you, screw them back in spades.”
The obummer administration has a proven history of weaponizing government agencies against their political rivals. Think Lois Lerner and the irs and the Tea Party. That was also involved the USA hating man who shall not be named.
Without a Reckoning, history shows us it will happen again–and even worse the next time.
The election of President Trump was in itself a kind of reckoning, but it is not enough. This is bigger than the personalities involved. One day, today’s politicians will be gone and Americans will still be faced with the question: Are we a country that lets the Deep State sabotage our elections and wiretap our campaigns for Democrats or not? And like the ongoing Big Tech Shadow-Ban Censorship, it is always against the Right only.
This is about whether or not the Deep State Election-Rigging will be normalized or not. This goes even beyond the usual Democrat vote fraud. That is using fraudulent people to gain control of the Government. This is about using fraudulent government to gain control of the People.
Not a single Democrat came to question Bruce Ohr. That says to me they are perfectly at ease with a seditious conspiracy to rig elections–as long as it is their team doing it. It tells me if they ever gain power again, they will do it again–and even more.
This cannot go by the boards. This is not “boys will be boys”. A House Redacted Against ****** Cannot Stand. This two-tiered “Justice” System–one for the Clinton/Obama Machine and illegal aliens, another for everybody else–must end. Either we expose, punish and reject this Deep State Sedition, or we lose our democratic Constitutional Republic.
One way or the other, there will be a Reckoning. Either the Obama/Clinton Junta is held accountable now, or at some point, the Swamp will go full-Police State, having met no pushback today. They took great pains to hide their sedition this time. Next time, they might not even bother.
Beware of Lindsey Graham. He will push “the Russians tricked our poor intelligence community “ angle. Although it would be somewhat amusing to watch them work hard to make the public believe that they are just incompetent and stupid that is an exit ramp that prevents true accountability. It does provide good cover for his actions and the actions of his buddy McCain though. It is shamelessly self serving.
