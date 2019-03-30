President Trump Answers Press Question About Closing U.S-Mexico Border…

CTH is finding it difficult to dismiss the likelihood that both Democrat and Republican corporate club members are intentionally working to make the border crisis worse in an effort to fracture the base of support for President Trump… That purchased approach seems in line with Tom Donohue’s Big Club strategy.
Earlier today President Trump tweeted about the growing crisis at the U.S-Mexico border. Additionally this follows after he answered a press question yesterday about closing some of the border entry points:
Q Mr. President, if you close the border, would it be to all trade? Would you close the border to trade?
THE PRESIDENT: It could be to all trade. Mexico is making absolutely a fortune with the United States. They have a trade surplus of over $100 billion, which is far bigger than anybody understands. They’ve had it for many years. And either they’re going to stop — they have the strongest immigration laws anywhere in the world. And we have the weakest, the most pathetic laws. Number one, Congress has to act. And number two, Mexico — they make so much money from the United States and so many other things, so many other assets, they have to grab it and they have to stop it.
We have, right now, two big caravans coming up from Guatemala. Massive caravans walking right through Mexico. So, Mexico is tough. They can stop them, but they chose not to. Now they’re going to stop them. And if they don’t stop them, we’re closing the border. They’ll close it. And we’ll keep it closed for a long time. I’m not playing games. Mexico has to stop it. They have people coming right through Mexico. It’s a long, very dangerous journey. Mexico sends busses, they send trucks, they do absolutely — they started, at one point, a little bit — stopping. They don’t do anything to stop it right now.
So the caravan has formed. I’ve ended payments to Guatemala, to Honduras, and to El Salvador. No money goes there anymore. We were giving them $500 million. We were giving them tremendous aid. We stopped payment to Honduras, to Guatemala, and to El Salvador. We were paying them tremendous amounts of money, and we’re not paying them anymore because they haven’t done a thing for us.
They set up these caravans. In many cases, they put their worst people in the caravan; they’re not going to put their best in. They get rid of their problems. And they march up here, and then they’re coming into their country; we’re not letting them in our country.
Our Border Patrol, the job they’ve done, is incredible. The job that ICE is doing is incredible. And we have run out of space. We can’t hold people anymore. And Mexico can stop it so easily. They don’t go through a court system every time somebody steps on our land. You step on our land: “Welcome to the United States.” It’s ridiculous.
So Congress — and I know you guys are going to work hard on it — but Congress has to fix our broken immigration laws. We’re the laughing stock all over the world. People pour into this country and we stop them because Border Patrol is so incredible. But there’s a point at which you can’t stop them anymore. We have no detention space, no nothing.
So, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador have done nothing. Mexico has done nothing. And I’ll tell you something: Colombia — you have your new President of Colombia. Really good guy. I’ve met him. We had him at the White House. He said how he’s going to stop drugs. More drugs are coming out of Colombia right now than before he was President. So he has done nothing for us.
Okay. Thank you very much.
Q Will you put DACA back on the table to speed up deportations?
THE PRESIDENT: It’s in the Supreme Court right now. After the Supreme Court.
.
Look deep into them and I’m convinced lots of Congress Critter connections will show up…..
That’s my opinion!
Too bad we can’t ship all our petty criminals and lowlifes to other countries.
Send them to Guantanamo just like we did to the Cubans.
Yes our laws are corrupted.i.e.
Flores decision.
For right now the only solution is a WALL…. Of US troops 100feet into Mexico.
And “shut er down”.
SHUT. IT. DOWN.
I agree. Maybe the only way to force the issue and FINALLY get these issues addressed.
Little Marco was relegated to talking about water quality.
Koch money well spent.
LOL
But Rubio would talk about how Obama would not fix the dike!
LOL
“would not” that is.
Lou Dobbs is on the war path against HS Secretary Nielsen. He says she is a failure and not doing enough to implement P Trump’s border / immigration policies.
What say you all? I thought her hands were pretty much tied up by court injunctions, funding issues, legal constraints……am I wrong, is there a lot more she should be doing?
Should P Trump replace her?
No. From what I understand she’s doing a good job, all things considered. The traitorous Dems are fighting her and President Trump every inch of the way.
I’m glad to see President Trump finally cracking down on the caravans. I’d love to see him close the border for a good long time.
Lou is right. As she is yelling wolf at the border she is allowing thousands upon thousands in on H1b and other work visas. (Not so upset about agricultural labor visas but tech jobs ect are being taken by cheaper workers) She is duplicit in my opinion. But that’s just my view based on Lou’s reporting and other articles I’ve read. 🙂
Nielsen’s an administrative bureaucrat.
See anyone lining up to follow her up the hill?
We need a KICK-ASS LEADER who brings OUTSIDE-the-BOX SOLUTIONS and CORNERS CONGRESS into acting.
Example … just for kicks:
Ask President Trump to MOVE every non-essential bureaucrat in D.C. (then nationwide) to the Texas Border, put em up in Tent Cities for the duration, and have them perform ALL administrative and logistical support until the Wall is Built and the Border is Secure with ZERO Illegals crossing.
That includes EVERY administrator responding to ANY requests from Congress for information, records and “special assistance”.
I look at this as more of an invasion. A wall would help to solve this problem and the dem’s and rino’s know it.
The time for talking is long over. The situation at the border is horrendous. The massive invasion makes it uncontrollable with the resources available now. It’s like an ongoing tidal wave. It’s not fair to the tax paying US citizens. it’s got to stop.
Just wait until all these new invaders disseminate into all the Sanctuary States. As someone who lives in one, I’m concerned our crime rate will skyrocket. I suspect the illegal drug market will take off like a rocket. Nothing good can come from this huge influx of unskilled young people.
Give them the 👞.
According to Lou!!👍
D-rats invented OPERATION CHOKEPOINT
… to choke our Presidency and Economy.
The tables are about to turn as POTUS shows how to put America First
… to choke the Invasion of Illegals, the Drugs, the Human Trafficking, the Gangs,z
… and the Globalist Pay-for-Play funding laundered through Mexican Trade.
Stop all immigration for 2 years.
Shut it Down !
If nothing else , it would be a Humanitarian Matter to STOP these people
from Risking Their Lives AND the Lives of Their Children !
It’s the Only Way , Just Close it Off , All of It !!!
Close it down.
Maybe start charging Mexico for each illegal on top of that. The neo slavers are using people as a commodity why not slap a tariff on them.
For every illegal that crosses, fine Mexico the cost to American taxpayers. The cost of processing, court costs, housing, food, if they’re a repeat crosser triple the fine.
Or just stop trade with Mexico. I bet illegals cost us more then we gain from trade with them.
It has to end.
