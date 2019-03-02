They’re Ba-aack: Big Club Koch Brothers Announce Primary Efforts Against MAGA Candidates….

Well, we cannot say we have not seen this Decepticon maneuver before. The open-border, pro-amnesty, globalist Koch Brothers have announced, yet again, they will take action in the 2020 primary races to remove any/all nationalist-minded blue-collar populist (MAGA) candidates…. in an effort, once again, to install their Wall Street globalist crew.
This is where the Koch Brothers join in common cause with Tom Donohue and Mitch McConnell. The Big Club is nothing if not entirely predictable:
OXON HILL, Md. — The Koch political network for the first time plans to intervene in GOP primaries as part of a deliberate 2020 strategy to reverse years of essentially rubber-stamping the Republican Party in general elections.
Unhappy with Republicans and Trump on issues ranging from trade, to immigration, to deficits and debt, the Koch groups are scaling back their support for the GOP out of concern that they had become an organ of the party. Phillips said the network still plans to make a substantial investment in federal and state campaigns over the next two years. (read more)
The UniParty outline here is one of the political dynamics CTH has discussed for over a decade. At its core elements the issue is Wall Street -vs- Main Street. Each time the CoC and/or Koch’s start to realize Main Street is a threat to their multinational financial objectives, they pour money into defeating Main Street candidates. It really is that simple.
Those who have been politically engaged for a long time will note the previous threat, prior to Donald Trump, was the Tea Party. After the 2010 Tsunami of Tea Party republicans, the Koch’s took swift action in 2012 to crush the rebellion. Frustrated with the sheer political corruption of it all, and not willing to cede ground to their interests, Senator Jim Demint vacated his office.
By the time 2014 rolled around, the Kochs and Tom Donohue joined together and Mitch McConnell gave free reign to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to destroy the remnants of the rebellious Tea Party politicians.
How Mitch McConnell Crushed the Tea Party: (Part 1 SEE HERE) and (Part 2 SEE HERE). They’ve never tried to hide what they are doing, it’s just that too few people actually believed how bold they would be about doing it. Those prior links are not to CTH articles, they are to CNN articles where Donohue and McConnell bragged about their success.
Look deep into the specifics of each series of events and you will clearly understand the frustration that remained in middle-class America. That frustration gave rise to candidate Donald J Trump and the Tea Party common sense populists, once again rallied to confront the Wall Street multinational and globalist political enterprise. The Tea Party evolved into Trump’s MAGA base.
For the Big Club there are trillions at stake, and they want multinational control. Globalism.
For Donald Trump he agrees. Yes, there are trillions at stake; only at the heart of all MAGAnomic policy he wants the middle-class to have control. Economic nationalism.
So we fight.
Within that fight the various representatives of the Big Club, in this case the Koch Brothers, step forward to use their financial influence to push back against nationalism.
And so it goes…
Our fight would be much more effective if people actually understood the nature of the enemy that opposes us. It’s not just leftists, it’s also the big club republicans; I call them Decepticons (deceptive conservatives).
.
.
More Koch Krap.
Things go badder with Koch.
It’s a shame that the Kochs have gone so far to the Dark Side. The real discussion should be why “free markets” failed, and a lot of it has to do with monopoly privileges in money, banking and trade. Both in the US and our counterparties. China being the biggest problem in every direction.
Honest to god paleolibertarians, paleoconservatives, and conservative libertarians have a lot of insights and goals in common and need to work out the problems for America. The Kochs have strayed from the faith of their father….
“The real discussion should be why “free markets” failed, and a lot of it has to do with monopoly privileges in money, banking and trade. Both in the US and our counterparties. China being the biggest problem in every direction.”
——————-
The problem with “free markets” as you put it is really Crony-Capitalism, and by crony-capitalism we mean state influenced and interference in free markets.
When capitalism fails it’s because of government(crony Politicians)
when free markets fail it’s because of governments(foreign market influence and again Politicians)
as we see the main problems with our economy are not really that of ideology but of men gaining influence through political mechanisms and exerting influence, the typical common form of political corruption.
This is why it’s financially worth it for the GoldmanSoros’s and BuffettBezosKoch bros to spend the many millions they do on OWNING the swamp, spending millions to own politicians who will make you more billions is of course what they would call “a sound investment strategy”.
What can we do to SHUT DOWN THE KOCH???????
I’m not one to question one’s judgement day…..that is only to God……but I would like to envision Koch Brothers, Donahue and others at the pearly gates trying to get past St. Peter when he asks them why they tried to destroy their country for so long……to get rich for themselves?
There was an old Kitty Wells song: “Will your lawyer talk to God…”.
I’d also like to be there when St. Peter questions the Kochs, but I’m holding out for front row seats at the Great White Throne Judgement when it’s Hillary’s turn to face her Creator. What an awesome, terrible moment that will be! Yes, I know its sinful for me to even think that, much less express it in words, but I’m allowed a moment of weakness aren’t I? I mean it’s Hillary for goodness sake! Sorry God…
RE: ” why “free markets” failed?”
Because multi-national, corporate, globalists, self-styled World Dictators BOUGHT THE GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES and KILLED Free Markets.
I listened to Michelle Malkin’s barnstormer CPAC speech in which she called out most of the bad actors/traitors, but I think she forgot these two. They may claim to be “Republican,” but they are certainly not Conservative.
Kochs are libertarians not Republican. They’re also in favor of legalizing drugs.
Are they really libertarians, though? They game the electoral, legislative, and judicial systems to try to forcibly increase their income and decrease their liabilities. That’s classic rent-seeking, which is the diametric opposite of libertarian.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Something has gone awry with the Kochs. Maybe too much exposure to east coast liberalism from MIT to the opera and charity type stuff. A great shame.
You started your second sentence correctly. Maybe too much exposure to east….but it needs to end too much exposure to the Far East (financially) as that is where the “trillions” described by SD come in to play.
The Koch brothers, as with most Wall Street financiers are heavy exposed financially if the US Main Street Economy actually has a major resurgence. So, they hedge their bets by playing both sides of the street by advocating import of cheap labor if their efforts to outright kill the US resurgence fails.
“advocating import of cheap labor”
————
labor that isn’t needed because it can be done by machines, and each and every year yet more jobs are becoming replaceable by machines.
The real reason for wanting to bring in this “cheap labor” is to create an even larger dependent class that increases the low end consumer base and relies on subsistence from the state and will vote for more autocrats and socialists.
Good point, there is the aspect of automation as well as creating the market for the cheap products produced on and off-shore.
BINGO! its called trickle up economics, also a form of corporate welfare. Goes like this- print the money, give it to the plebes, the plebes buy our “products”, Globalists become billionaires (soon to be trillionaires).
Deep State is NOT conservative. Swamp is Swamp. Remember—you’re either with us or you’re against us. They’re against us for sure!!
Really Globalist at this point.
At least we will know who not to vote for.
Love the graphics but the one of the aholes in their nasty skivvies made me spit my iced tea all over my Kindle!!😂😂
They should have tucked.
Agree, You shouldn’t post stuff like that without including a link to eye bleach.
I could have lived without this graphic.
I realize, maybe we all do, this cabal of cretins is vile and pernicious. However, that picture is downright vulgar and nasty. Yikes!
Yes Parker, but that was the point of the picture, the vulger and nasty part that is.
Lou Dobbs talked about this last nighr. We need a reenerhuzed Tea Party.. the big $ GOP is drying up over the border battle. They ignore what Tucker keeps asking. More uneducated poor invited into an increasingly automated nation. The chamber and Kochs only see they keep our wages suppressed.
The only way to fix this is if the RNC demands every primary candidate not take any of this blood money or they will be kicked out of the Party and off the ballot.
With Ronna in charge, it ain’t gonna happen. President Trump should intervene.
The other problem is that the RNC has been tamping down primaries, so they can preselect their losing candidate.
This^^^
Sorry for the repost, but it bears repeating, IMO.
Ronna needs to go, she’s part of the problem.
Getting PDJT to endorse Bill Schuette here in MI before many of the primary challengers even announced.
We lost the WHOLE ticket.
Then last weekend she endorsed (and got PDJT to endorse) another RINO for State party chair.
Ronna need to go, like yesterday.
Ronna not only endorsing BS (a horrible candidate) the RNC did absolutely NOTHING to fight two proposals which passed.
We now have same day voter registration and gerrymandering set up by an unelected and unaccountable committee.
MI will be lucky if it did not get turned forever blue by those two proposals which the RNC did NOTHING to fight.
Rant over
“the RNC did NOTHING to fight.”
yes, the GOPer cuckpublicans love being on bottom, it’s their natural position in life and also their eternal excuse for being such ineffectual wimps, incapable of doing anything.
This^^^
Which in turn allows them to “look” like they are fighting the other side when in reality they really support it.
Decepticons describes them perfectly.
Okay everyone but Ronna./sarc
One way to pin point the RINOs
We need to bring back Steve Wynn.
We need something similar to the Bat Signal to call President Trump into action whenever a MAGA candidate is threatened by the Globalists. The Tea Party caught the GOPe by surprise, as did President Trump. TheGOPe are now being proactive, but that is a two-edged sword. MAGA candidates can be proactive, too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So, how do we defeat them? What we have been doing has not worked. We still vote the decepticons into office and they know that we will continue to embrace the battered conservative syndrone.
We need more like us, to get involved (the grassroots supporting good comservative candidates) till we can beat them at the numbers game and primary the deceptions.
We were getting close here in MI at the state level, but it might be too late now to get them over the finish line in the general with the two horrible ballot proposals which just passed in 2018.
*decepticons
How come autocorrect never works when I misspell something?
Each MAGA candidate should use Sundance’s “MAIN STREET OVER WALL STREET” slogan and they should band together to do it as well.
What I’ve found in my discussions with Dems is that they aren’t at all clear about the distinction between Donald Trump and Wall Street. Because Trump ran as a member of the GOP, they think he espouses the same policies that former GOP candidates have espoused and while Trump is a force unto himself on a personal level, because they are Dems (teachers and blue collar Dems), they haven’t paid attention to Trump’s ideological battle with people like the Koch Bros. and their water carriers.
The attendees at CPAC and many Republicans throughout the country get it, but I hope POTUS distinguishes himself from the Romneys and the Bushies in creative new ways this time around.
Can the Tea Party be resurrected?
The Tea Party is still there…. holding the MAGA banners…
Exactly. Tea Partiers, many of whom are small business people, understand exactly how Trump is their guy when he removed silly regulations. They get also that when Trump tries to bring back jobs and tries to re-stimulate manufacturing, they benefit in their communities when folks get those jobs and have money in their pocket to do business with them, whether they own a hamburger stand or a dry cleaner or a whatever.
I think bringing back that name right now is unnecessary and even confusing. In addition, since Obama and the media were successful in portraying Tea Partiers as “angry white folks who own businesses,” the “own businesses” part of that was their way of suggesting to POC that the TP’s were the “have’s” while POC’s were the “have not’s,” it’s best the term not be brought back.
I really would like to see co-ordination by the MAGA candidates but we can’t count on the RNC to do that if it angers one of their biggest donors.
We’re still here…
It never went away,who do you think elected President Trump,actually Sundance called him the Tea Party President in one of his articles.
PTrump called these guys out today, too aat his 2+ hr CPAC speech when he said with arms outstretched (paraphrasing): “Could it be that these Senators have wealthy open borders businessmen donors contributing to their campaigns?”….Yep…so the Kochs will be contributing to these R Senators/Congressmen running for re-election in 2020 and we will know who they are. Thanx for reminding us, you Kochs.
No excuse for this ever, but particularly no excuse for a 78 year old Lamar Alexander. Do these people like Pelosi, Feinstein, Alexander and the others of that age think they can bargain their way into heaven with donor monies?
Those two Koch Brother Bolshevicks can’t croak soon enough!
COLD ANGER is BACK!
“The Tea Party evolved into Trump’s MAGA base.”
———————————-
100% correct and also THANK YOU for that recognition, our host Sundance is shining some brilliant light of truth in the face of the political establishment’s hackery. Also for:
———
“It’s not just leftists, it’s also the big club republicans; I call them Decepticons (deceptive conservatives).”
———
Remembering it was none other than Fireball Johnny McLAME who first shouted down the Tea Party calling us “hobbit’s to be squashed”, well it was us HOBBIT’S who put our MAGA President in the White House. Don’t let that cause your stomach to churn eternally with heartburn, Johnny, no we wouldn’t want that would we.
The “Decepticons” work for not just the Kochs but the globalist multinational corporates that OWN ALL major media outlets. This is why they have pushed for so called “fake news” laws to silence ANY AND ALL opposition to their media empires that constantly stream the exact same false messaging that we must accept the DemPublican Globalist nonsense we have put up with for the past 30 years.
As we see they haven’t given up, they continue a non-stop streaming of the same messaging, that somehow PotUS DJT is “OUT OF TOUCH” with a “conservative base”, the same conservatives who gathered in Florida in 2015 to hold a NEVER TRUMP neocon braintrust that included Erkel Erickson, the Kochs and Bush Limbaugh. THE same GoldmanSoros crew of globalist neo-cons who told us how great it was for Americans to have NAFTA, the constant offshoring and selling off of US industry (so you can buy lots of cheap crap at Walmart) and more excellent opportunities for them to profit off of the destruction of the US economic base.
Remember who the liars are or be condemned to suffer the same betrayal, yet again.
Remember, ONLY Donate Directly to Your MAGA candidates campaign. Especially now after seeing this crap again. CPAC and RNC have Big donors to keep them afloat, now is the time to back ONLY 100% MAGA candidates OUTSIDE the “Thing Maker/Creepy Crawler Incredible In-Edible Swamp Creature” Nasty Candy Set too. You might have to be kind of old to get or appreciate my attempt at humor in this ugly situation lol. Help stamp out the “Koch Roach” invasion!!
Start saving now for the candidate in your area!!
MAGA and may God continue to bless the USA,and also let America Bless God, now more than ever!!
Great pic of the ‘Treason Crew’ too sundance!
I get RNC begging emails every day but do not donate to them. Anyone have a link that goes directly to the Trump campaign?
I contribute to him at this website.
https://www.donaldjtrump.com/
I contribute to him at this website.
https://www.donaldjtrump.com/
I predict after years of hating the KB’s that the Demosocialists will now embrace them. To be a Demo is to be a hypocrite.
They have run a very successful stealth image – until very recently I was totally in the dark about the koch RINO persona.
You are not the only one.As I and my wife door knocked in Reno,Nv trying to get Romney elected.They paid us $15 an hour,gas,meals,lodging.So yes other than the money we made,it was a waste of time.But this shows how they spend their money.And no I know better now.And by the way there were a lot of Tea Party people who were there with us doing this,but as we talked ,we all learned a valuable lesson there.
I have a feeling Malkin and Levin will take care of the Koch brothers and expose their candidates for who they are, including that scoundrel McConnell.
That’s two #neverTrump. Never trust never Trump.
“That’s two #neverTrump. Never trust never Trump.”
———-
Very true, I’ve noticed the punditiots (sic) are very good at claiming loyalty to Trump but then keep selling the very same crud they have been spewing for decades to sell their neo-con establishment views, “OPEN BORDERS = FREE TRADE” and more global interventionism because “AMERICAS INTERESTS” plus more mid-east and third world sh*thole wars because “TERRORISM” oh yes and don’t forget “PUTIN PUTIN PUTIN”.
Their nonsense hasn’t changed they just want you to believe they “see the light” since their audiences have woke up and gone MAGA on them.
Please do not call them free markets. When there is massive government regulation and/or 20,000 page trade ‘deals’, that is not a free market. Free markets have not failed.
I believe you Sundance! So Whom do we Call, and once again who do we donate to? Thank you!
Sigh…I guess we were having too much fun with the CPAC speech. 🙂
It is high time for a “Star Chamber” approach by all true American Conservatives!
Maybe a “virtual one” would best serve us?… With say 50-100K participants…
Post the investigations, by name and deed, trace the money channels…unmask those string puller’s in the background… Have the hard questions asked at news briefs, by known followers of MAGA principles…and, then post the resulting answers.
Put the final questions in writing – with a simple 10 day time period for full answers to be posted by that candidate/incumbent … let all see the results and any further investigation…
Then…call for a show of THUMBS…. So be is said, so be it done!…
The next step for a failed discourse is elimination of the worthless air breather.
How many cycles of this do you think it would take for total truthfulness to return to elections?
As for a “rebirth” of the TEA Party….I wouldn’t hold your breath…look at history for understanding.
Besides, the MAGA movement is far more balanced and wide spread than TEA ever was.
There is no going back…the days of “respect” between political parties are done and buried.
This will fester until the public outcry and actions retake the town square, the town schools, and the town Govt. The sooner we get at this “third eye” stage, the sooner we can let our kids play outside until dark again… Check-6
I like that the Kochs are very rich and will pout lots of money into the various campaigns. Overall, this helps to increase the velocity of money and therefore the economy generally. What I especially like is that there may not be enough money, even for them, to paint over the growing awareness of who is looking out for who, And who isn’t.
Tell me again George, about the rabbits… and how much Hillary overspent Trump by.
You can’t put lipstick on a pig and call her Marilyn Monroe!
President Trump fired his opening salvo at Kochs and their ilk. Expect him to continue to turn his cold fury on them as the campaign unfolds.
Top holdings of the Koch Bros:
https://www.investopedia.com/insights/companies-owned-koch-brothers/
In Colorado the GOPe were even willing to remove our right to vote in a primary. And it did not start with Trump. Their plan came from trying to stop Rand Paul and played again with Trump. The CO GOP executive committee voted unanimously to eliminate the Primary. Then lied about it. Remember “been that way for 100 years”? LIARS! CO had a primary 2000, 1996 & 1992. Had a “straw poll” 2004, 2008 & 2012.
If removing our right to vote was not enough, they took their arrogance to the Natl Convention. Remember “vote your conscience”? Delegates should ignore their states primary results and vote against them! The GOPe knows better and Registered Repub Voters are optional in their desire to hold power!
Who is the Repub Party? The GOPe or Money or The Registered Repub Voter? Reality is, they ONLY care about the Voters to get elected and then demand that we go back to sleep. The Silent Majority is “woke”, we chose our champion, will take back our party and our nation!
MAGA!… Deplorable in Colorado!
Hello dbdb, greeting and salutations from the Rampart Range,
I also remember when the leftist leadership at the state capital tried to ram radical gun control through using highly dubious means, and then they got voted out of office. Very instructive.
Now, our sodomite, misandrist governor and his ilk are attacking our children through the schools. The link below is to a short video that does a great job summarizing the latest attempt to push perversion and deviance in our schools.
Pay close attention to how they intend to give complete control of your child’s sex education to an unelected, unaccountable panel made up of so-called “discriminated against communities” i.e. the gender dysphoric, mentally befuddled, illegally present, atheist, anti-family and anti-American etc.
Activists Take Over Colorado Education:
And always remember the immortal words of Edmund Burke, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” MAGA!!!
My attempt at satire on the opening day of the 115th Congress in January 2017. It’s still relevant today. As most of you are aware, we’ve lost critical ground. It’s time to get back in the game.
Most of you have seen the red/blue maps which reflect the counties or states won by the Red candidate or the Blue candidate in a national election. Similarly, the Clinton Archipelago map provides a reflection with stunning optics. Although this map is labeled ‘Clinton’ and it is based on her vote totals, make no mistake; this is the Obama legacy to his beloved Blue team.
Since his inauguration in 2009 the Blue team has been decimated. The Blues did manage a Super Bowl win in 2012 but other electoral successes are difficult to find, anywhere. Rest assured, this was not a result of stiff competition from the Red team. The Red team front office is not smart enough to engineer such an impressive string of wins against so many teams in so many state-iums. On more than one occasion, Red team fans caught their players in the Blue team huddle telling the Blues the play they were about to run. This decimation was not a by-product of Red team superior political athleticism. Number 44 is responsible for the Blue team loss of continental appeal and its relegation to a team with mere Archipelago appeal. Roster changes since 2009 are as follows:
Office-Major League 2009 2017
President 1 0
U.S. Senators 59* 46
U.S. Representatives 257 194
Office-Minor League 2009 2017
Governors 28 18
State Senators 1024 823
State House Reps. 3058 2340
These are sobering numbers for Blue team supporters and they reveal a weak bench which does not bode well for a team hell bent on winning world championships. The Blue minor league stats are more troubling than the major’s. These are deep reductions in roster depth and something that makes recovery an uphill battle; a long uphill battle.
Meanwhile, the Reds fan ‘base’ is ecstatic with the success of their new free agent quarterback and are excited that he has won the starting role as the signal caller. Owners and front office personnel; not so much. They can’t determine if he’s going to run the wildcat or wishbone or if he will run or pass. They see him as a quarterback ‘sneak’. Over the course of the past decade Reds management fielded teams unable to muster much of an offense but have set league records with their kicking game, incessantly kicking the ball down the road. They have also demonstrated an amazing ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.
Reds fans know one thing is certain; that their new quarterback understands, in this game you must stay on offense, if you’re playing defense, you are losing.
How will all of this ‘play’ out? Who knows? You can catch the season opener today. Kickoff at noon eastern.
USA!
AMERICA FIRST!
Sidebar: Both teams are rotten to the core and deeply corrupt, one much more so than the other. The referees (who we shall call the media) are also rotten to the core and deeply corrupt.
How does your red/blue preoccupation shed any helpful light on the fact that there’s only really one team and one jersey? When your red team is on offense, are the RINOs on defense or has Vegas bought them off to throw the game? I have a theory Trump’s aversion to the NFL is instinctive in the sense that it abets the ‘authenticity’ of two-team contests.
“Our fight would be much more effective if people actually understood the nature of the enemy that opposes us. It’s not just leftists, it’s also the big club republicans”
We all should be grabbing people by the lapels:
“The Uniparty has ingeniously draped itself in the optics of duopoly.”
It’s like Orwell’s Inner Party and the perma-war conflict of Eurasia vs. Oceana. Spoiler alert: the same Big Brother was running all three regions.
Perhaps before we allow ourselves the luxury of lining up behind the ideological exactitudes of Trump (economic populism) versus Ocasia (‘socialist-directed’ populism or sumpin’) and NOT to suggest that that ideological gulf isn’t wide –because it IS, we should acknowledge that both insurgents in their own way are trying to forge direct lines of communication with the People in an effort to circumvent and dislodge the corporatist Uniparty.
Once you dip your toe in the duopoly game, the game eats you up.
In that sense, the highest-order prize is self-determination which means that if the majority of Americans wish to embark down a socialist path then I guess that would put me in the minority which is how a self-determining system should work.
At the moment the situation is completely untenable since ALL factions of the People are being kept from exercising their right to self-determination due to this corporate monstrosity that has hijacked our government. No one is being served. That’s dystopia (or as Sheldon Wolin called it, Inverted Totalitarianism).
If capitalism was ever allowed to fully dislodge corporatism, then socialism would die a natural death in an honest ideological contest. As it is, that honest struggle has been usurped by this Beast called corporatism.
Partly as a joke, I suggested a Prosperity Party ticket in 2016. Most people laughed on the grounds that it violated red/blue TV optics, which convinced me further that most Americans are cognitively glued to their remote controls. Oh well.
https://dissidentvoice.org/2016/03/prosperity-party/
Michelle Malkin makes the points…
Koch brothers and their network, as rich as they are, will be too late and too little.
Too Late:
The wall will be mostly complete where needed before the 2020 election, without using (legally challengeable) national emergency 10USC2808 funding. The 14 miles of 30 foot steel bollard replacement for 15 foot easily cuttable mesh in San Diego was bid out at $101million, $7.2 million per mile including old fence removal. PDJT has ~$1.8billion from funding bill for badly needed Rio Grande sector in Texas (55 miles at $33 million/mile (including levees San Diego doesn’t need and roads and electronic watch stuff San Diego already has)—-plus per Mulvaney $0.6 billion from Treasury forfeitures and ~$2.8 billion from 10USC284, an additional total of $3.4 billion. ~270 miles is wanted per CBP. Less Rio sector, 215 more miles. If the rest costs more than San Diego but less than Rio, say ([33+7]/2) $20 million per mile, then PDJT already has (3400/20) funds for 170 more miles BEFORE the fall appropriation fight for FY2020.
Too Little:
USMCA will have kicked in, else NAFTA is gone. Either way, Main Street benefits. China trade deal will likely be in place, big boost to farmers and Main Street. Deplorables will have sudficiently improved circumstances to outfund Koch network and CoC, a TeaParty like revival under the bigger (Walk Away, …) MAGA/KAG banner.
Put more simply, PDJT successes are creating 2020 MAGA coattails the Kochs plus Dems together won’t be able to overcome. Treepers simply need to get grass roots active for the primaries.
Time to arrest Mitch McConnell and his Chinese Communist wife for Treason.
I can rent a bulldozer for 1000 dollars a day and have that old fence out in a few days. Sounds like that may save a million or two… If the POTUS needs me, I AM HERE! 😀
Mitch will not be elected to the Senate in 2020
I wonder just how much money the Brother’s put out there that supports these full-throated Communist in the House currently?
NWO doing what the NWO does. No worries.
Time for some NSA to, from, and about searches, maybe a couple FISA warrants, or perhaps some outright bought and paid-for liars to dirty them up a bit? Raid their favorite massage parlor? Hell, that is what they would be facing if they were going up against the Clintons or any of the DSA socialists for that matter. Why should we insist on fighting with both hands tied behind our backs? It’s the same damned thing every time. Like a bunch of suckers who just fell off the hay rack, we get tricked into repeating “Marquis of Queensbury” to ourselves while we get our asses kicked over and over again.
Screw that. No rules. No losing. I’d rather win dirty for America than stand proud while it all slips away. Freedom was fun while it lasted? Hell no!
From their display on CNN, Chris Christie and Rick Santorum brings out the “suspicious Cat” in me.
Wonder how much Koch’s would be will to pay for them to run?
I personally think PDJT’s biggest enemy is … Mitch McConnell ~ I hope PT realizes the depth of McConnell’s deception and treachery !
“willing” not will. sorry.
How do WE fight this?
Get a list of R Senators who are up for re-election in 2020 or who will retire. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee is one who is not running again. Find a good MAGA candidate to run and replace him…Tea Party people are still alive and organized and are already busy in several states. See what they are up to in your state and give them a hand.
So would it help to let local candidates know if they take Koch brothers money, we will neither donate nor vote for them? If we publish a list of who they donate to by state, would that help?
Look at the caliber of swine you are deal ing with when you think about Koch puppets. Hes out of elective politics now but a good example is Ricky Santorum.CNN tossed that bottom feeder a few bucks and hes wound up spewing any script they put in front of him. In the Senate he was wound up the same way.
Out everything them.
Contribute to local MAGA.
Volunteer for local MAGA.
Everyone is responsible for their own local MAGA.
They cannot be everywhere.
And, stop sending money to the GOPe.
The only free market is in senators.
Yes, the Koch brothers have become an organ of the GOP. Guess which organ?
