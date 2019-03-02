They’re Ba-aack: Big Club Koch Brothers Announce Primary Efforts Against MAGA Candidates….

Well, we cannot say we have not seen this Decepticon maneuver before. The open-border, pro-amnesty, globalist Koch Brothers have announced, yet again, they will take action in the 2020 primary races to remove any/all nationalist-minded blue-collar populist (MAGA) candidates…. in an effort, once again, to install their Wall Street globalist crew.

This is where the Koch Brothers join in common cause with Tom Donohue and Mitch McConnell. The Big Club is nothing if not entirely predictable:

OXON HILL, Md. — The Koch political network for the first time plans to intervene in GOP primaries as part of a deliberate 2020 strategy to reverse years of essentially rubber-stamping the Republican Party in general elections.

Unhappy with Republicans and Trump on issues ranging from trade, to immigration, to deficits and debt, the Koch groups are scaling back their support for the GOP out of concern that they had become an organ of the party. Phillips said the network still plans to make a substantial investment in federal and state campaigns over the next two years. (read more)

The UniParty outline here is one of the political dynamics CTH has discussed for over a decade. At its core elements the issue is Wall Street -vs- Main Street. Each time the CoC and/or Koch’s start to realize Main Street is a threat to their multinational financial objectives, they pour money into defeating Main Street candidates. It really is that simple.

Those who have been politically engaged for a long time will note the previous threat, prior to Donald Trump, was the Tea Party. After the 2010 Tsunami of Tea Party republicans, the Koch’s took swift action in 2012 to crush the rebellion. Frustrated with the sheer political corruption of it all, and not willing to cede ground to their interests, Senator Jim Demint vacated his office.

By the time 2014 rolled around, the Kochs and Tom Donohue joined together and Mitch McConnell gave free reign to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to destroy the remnants of the rebellious Tea Party politicians.

How Mitch McConnell Crushed the Tea Party: (Part 1 SEE HERE) and (Part 2 SEE HERE). They’ve never tried to hide what they are doing, it’s just that too few people actually believed how bold they would be about doing it. Those prior links are not to CTH articles, they are to CNN articles where Donohue and McConnell bragged about their success.

Look deep into the specifics of each series of events and you will clearly understand the frustration that remained in middle-class America. That frustration gave rise to candidate Donald J Trump and the Tea Party common sense populists, once again rallied to confront the Wall Street multinational and globalist political enterprise. The Tea Party evolved into Trump’s MAGA base.

For the Big Club there are trillions at stake, and they want multinational control. Globalism.

For Donald Trump he agrees. Yes, there are trillions at stake; only at the heart of all MAGAnomic policy he wants the middle-class to have control. Economic nationalism.

So we fight.

Within that fight the various representatives of the Big Club, in this case the Koch Brothers, step forward to use their financial influence to push back against nationalism.

And so it goes…

Our fight would be much more effective if people actually understood the nature of the enemy that opposes us. It’s not just leftists, it’s also the big club republicans; I call them Decepticons (deceptive conservatives).

