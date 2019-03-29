Rush Limbaugh’s Epic Presentation Explaining Mueller’s Duplicitious Motives…

Posted on March 29, 2019 by

Last night (Thursday) Rush Limbaugh appeared on Fox News to discuss the Mueller report and the much bigger backstory of why Mueller’s entire investigation existed.

This is an excellent monologue presentation from Limbaugh:  Hi, Mr. Limbaugh!

Advertisements
This entry was posted in A New America, Abusive Cops, AG Bill Barr, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, CIA, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, Election 2020, FBI, IG Report Clinton Investigation, IG Report FISA Abuse, IG Report McCabe, Legislation, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, propaganda, Russia, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized, USA, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to Rush Limbaugh’s Epic Presentation Explaining Mueller’s Duplicitious Motives…

  1. JoD says:
    March 29, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    Rush has blossomed into a big beautiful Trump supporter.
    Thank you, Mr. Limbaugh

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. SJM says:
    March 29, 2019 at 10:29 pm

    Mueller’s Record of Framing Innocent People to Protect the Guilty
    by Eric Zuesse
    countercurrents.org

    (NOTE: This article — prior to its current updates — was offered as an exclusive to each mainstream and other pro-U.S.-Government ‘news’-media, and none even replied; so, it now is offered to all of them again for publication, but on a non-exclusive and free basis, and this time it is also being submitted to many of the smaller or “alternative” news-media. Therefore, sharing, and linking to, this article will be especially appreciated, because the ‘news’-media themselves clearly don’t want this information and its documentation to be known by the general public.)

    MORE:
    http://themillenniumreport.com/2019/03/muellers-record-of-framing-innocent-people-to-protect-the-guilty/

    Like

    Reply
  3. taxpayer here says:
    March 29, 2019 at 10:29 pm

    Why would oblablabla judge order ‘unredacted’?

    Could it be….corruption should not be how to rule from the bench after all?!

    Like

    Reply
  4. DB says:
    March 29, 2019 at 10:32 pm

    I don’t like the “So maybe we should just take our victory and say NO, we’ve got a Country to run!” part.
    Mr. President, you’ve been running the country well already, and will continue to do so now – even better. But NO. H3LL NO! This isn’t over – all those responsible must be exposed and applicable justice meted out.
    Ne Obliviscaris…

    Like

    Reply
  5. waltherppk says:
    March 29, 2019 at 10:34 pm

    Like

    Reply
  6. Tl Howard says:
    March 29, 2019 at 10:35 pm

    Rush is on target, of course, but I don’t for a minute think that Bill Barr will do anything that reveals that “the man of integrity, Bill Muellar” is as dirty as the Strzoks, Brennans, McCabes, Clappers, etc.

    I can see Barr allowing the public to see the corruption at the top of the FBI (the whole nation already believes Comey is corrupt, just for different reasons), and to a lesser degree the DOJ, but no way he allows us to see that a man appointed to be fair to both sides is as corrupt as the others. Muellar represents lawyers at the highest levels, like Barr. Band of Brothers.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s