Rush Limbaugh’s Epic Presentation Explaining Mueller’s Duplicitious Motives…

Last night (Thursday) Rush Limbaugh appeared on Fox News to discuss the Mueller report and the much bigger backstory of why Mueller’s entire investigation existed.
This is an excellent monologue presentation from Limbaugh: Hi, Mr. Limbaugh!
Rush has blossomed into a big beautiful Trump supporter.
Thank you, Mr. Limbaugh
Mueller’s Record of Framing Innocent People to Protect the Guilty
by Eric Zuesse
countercurrents.org
(NOTE: This article — prior to its current updates — was offered as an exclusive to each mainstream and other pro-U.S.-Government ‘news’-media, and none even replied; so, it now is offered to all of them again for publication, but on a non-exclusive and free basis, and this time it is also being submitted to many of the smaller or “alternative” news-media. Therefore, sharing, and linking to, this article will be especially appreciated, because the ‘news’-media themselves clearly don’t want this information and its documentation to be known by the general public.)
MORE:
http://themillenniumreport.com/2019/03/muellers-record-of-framing-innocent-people-to-protect-the-guilty/
Why would oblablabla judge order ‘unredacted’?
Could it be….corruption should not be how to rule from the bench after all?!
I don’t like the “So maybe we should just take our victory and say NO, we’ve got a Country to run!” part.
Mr. President, you’ve been running the country well already, and will continue to do so now – even better. But NO. H3LL NO! This isn’t over – all those responsible must be exposed and applicable justice meted out.
Ne Obliviscaris…
Rush is on target, of course, but I don’t for a minute think that Bill Barr will do anything that reveals that “the man of integrity, Bill Muellar” is as dirty as the Strzoks, Brennans, McCabes, Clappers, etc.
I can see Barr allowing the public to see the corruption at the top of the FBI (the whole nation already believes Comey is corrupt, just for different reasons), and to a lesser degree the DOJ, but no way he allows us to see that a man appointed to be fair to both sides is as corrupt as the others. Muellar represents lawyers at the highest levels, like Barr. Band of Brothers.
