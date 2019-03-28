Senator Lindsey Graham Outlines His Advice to AG Barr to Appoint a Special Counsel…

Senator Lindsey Graham appears on Fox News with Laura Ingraham to outline his advice to AG William Barr for the appointment of a Special Counsel to investigate FISA abuse and the activity by former officials within the DOJ and FBI to target candidate Donald Trump.
President Trump previously noted he is leaving decisions surrounding the Mueller report to Attorney General William Barr and Senator Lindsey Graham. However, President Trump did not say he would abdicate decision-making on declassification and matters related to possible investigation of former officials.
House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes has stated he intends to move forward with individual criminal referrals to AG William Barr based on current evidence and testimony from prior officials. Senator Graham prefers a Special Counsel instead of an existing U.S. Attorney. According to Graham, AG Barr is evaluating the issue.
A great leader delegates, never abdicates responsibility.
LikeLike
No. Huge mistake.
Spec Counsel will be a DoJ appointment and still going as of Nov 2020.
DoJ is Deep State corrupted.
Whoever you gets is suspect.
Don’t do it Don.
Just prosecute like it’s a crime….
LikeLike
Why can’t both approaches be done at the same time, since it’s different committees?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope Trump declassifies asap because if Barr does appoint a SC (or DOJ takes up Nunes’ referrals)……
They may tell Trump not to declassify due to ongoing investigation (and another obstruction situation).
Declassify first.
Declassify first and the public will understand the basis for further investigation.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Indictment time, evidence already provided
LikeLike
Lindsey wants someone like Muller. Muller came up empty. The Roger Stone arrest was over the top. We don’t need anything like Muller. We need someone who is going to come home with the bacon without publicity stunts.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am very suspicious of another SC as bad advice and it re-raises my distrust level of Lindsey Graham. Despite LG’s recent support of PDJT, it reminds me of Ted Cruz’s “bromance” in the primaries, and then the shiv.
LikeLike
Powerless Comey wants only public hearings and no private depositions. Sen Graham said he will be conducting only public hearings as well which is good for the public. But doesn’t the public only idea with no closed door sessions limit the extent of the subjects that might be discussed including Intel matters like unmasking which is a major topic?
If a SC or designated prosecutors are activated by A/G Barr, then I guess they and the IG only will handle these issues–maybe.
LikeLike
Mueller investigation is over, so witnesses are free to talk in a public hearing without DOJ lawyers sitting behind them as crutches. They’ll have to take the 5th if they don’t want to answer.
LikeLike
Show us the declassed docs first and you can do whatever. We’re not going to sit around in secrecy for two years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bottom line
Trust Lindsey? — when in doubt — don’t.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump should ignore Senator Lindsey Graham and just declassify.
There is already sufficient available testimony and documentation for indictments of the guilty SpyGate co-conspirators.
Calling for another SC is just a call for more delay, dilution and disengagement. Miss Lindsey cannot be trusted.
Just declassify Mr. President and let Nunes backed by Admiral Rogers do the wet-work.
LikeLike
I do not trust Lindsey. We do not want another Mueller. With the IG investigations and the house investigations (Nunes), there is already enough evidence for a grand jury to indict.
President should declassify ASAP before he is told he cannot because of a special counsel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To many, Senator Graham says Mueller was a man of integrity while at the same time listing all the open questions surrounding corruption at FBI/DOJ – including Roger Stone.
Mueller left the impression Trump was hanging with a bunch of criminals. He could have indicted Manafort in 2009. He didn’t.
In the end, Mueller left a smell in the room, including but not limited to a lose of the House – and now Graham is asking us to trust him when he defends the stench and advocates for someone like Mueller to smell up 2020.
It doesn’t make any sense.
Barr is the new IC. Get fricken busy.
LikeLike
Graham supported Mueller probe and probably supported his good friend McCain in leaking the Dossier. He even looks like a deep state hack. Is anyone else seeing this?
LikeLike
No.
LikeLike
I’m with Nunes, enough of the smoke and mirrors.
We’ve had tons of information, documents, etc. released … criminal referrals… what does Ristivan think?
I believe attorney Joe DiGenova says empanel a Grand Jury and get er going … and why not indict McCabe. Can we squeeze him?
LikeLike
I just looked deep into Grahams eyes and realized hes playing us. The same way the deep state was able to fool desperate Hillary voters into actually believing in the collusion delusion during a time of urgency is the same way Graham may be playing us on the opposite side.
LikeLike
Great interview.
LikeLike
Fully agree that President Trump should declassify all but “sources and methods” contained in this record of FBI / DOJ / CIA / NSA malfeasance. And while he is at it, provide the American public with an overview of election interference by British, Australian and New Zealand intelligence services who seem to have had a hand in the FISA abuse. (Yes, Mrs May, we are looking at you and GCHQ.)
Incidentally, President Trump should also challenge our corrupt services about their “sources and methods” grounds to classify, since everyone in the USA and abroad seem to know about our collection capabilities — including the Russians. Doing so, would give some low-info-newscasters a chance to improve their skills.
LikeLike