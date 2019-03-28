Senator Lindsey Graham Outlines His Advice to AG Barr to Appoint a Special Counsel…

Senator Lindsey Graham appears on Fox News with Laura Ingraham to outline his advice to AG William Barr for the appointment of a Special Counsel to investigate FISA abuse and the activity by former officials within the DOJ and FBI to target candidate Donald Trump.

President Trump previously noted he is leaving decisions surrounding the Mueller report to Attorney General William Barr and Senator Lindsey Graham. However, President Trump did not say he would abdicate decision-making on declassification and matters related to possible investigation of former officials.

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes has stated he intends to move forward with individual criminal referrals to AG William Barr based on current evidence and testimony from prior officials. Senator Graham prefers a Special Counsel instead of an existing U.S. Attorney. According to Graham, AG Barr is evaluating the issue.

