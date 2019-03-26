Devin Nunes Prepares Criminal Referrals for Next Week Delivery to AG Barr…

Things in DC are about to get ugly. Big ugly. Two MAGA freight trains are heading full-speed toward each other and there ain’t no spur between em’.

The conductor of one engine is HPSCI ranking member Devin Nunes who will be sending criminal referrals to AG Barr next week based on existing evidence and testimony. The conductor of the opposing engine is Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, who wants AG Barr to ignore the criminal referrals and instead launch another Special Counsel which will be guaranteed to carry into the 2020 election year.

Both are not backing down. Lindsey Graham had dinner tonight with AG Barr to pressure him for his side. Lindsey Graham also has the ear of the President…. Devin Nunes has no access to President Trump to give him advice to ignore Lindsey Graham. Whoever wins the influence battle will determine the 2020 election.

Congressman @DevinNunes wants to start individual criminal referrals to DOJ, based on existing evidence and testimony. Senator @LindseyGrahamSC wants a second special counsel appointed for another investigation. Which approach do you prefer? — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) March 25, 2019

