Devin Nunes Prepares Criminal Referrals for Next Week Delivery to AG Barr…

Things in DC are about to get ugly. Big ugly. Two MAGA freight trains are heading full-speed toward each other and there ain’t no spur between em’.
The conductor of one engine is HPSCI ranking member Devin Nunes who will be sending criminal referrals to AG Barr next week based on existing evidence and testimony. The conductor of the opposing engine is Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, who wants AG Barr to ignore the criminal referrals and instead launch another Special Counsel which will be guaranteed to carry into the 2020 election year.
Both are not backing down. Lindsey Graham had dinner tonight with AG Barr to pressure him for his side. Lindsey Graham also has the ear of the President…. Devin Nunes has no access to President Trump to give him advice to ignore Lindsey Graham. Whoever wins the influence battle will determine the 2020 election.
C’mon treepers – listen to our President – he said “people have done TREASONOUS things.” He wrote an entire chapter about revenge. He follows “The Art of War.”
There will be prosecutions and SOON. He didn’t become President to stir up the swamp – he became President to drain it – and that’s just what he will do.
Make no mistake. It’s not revenge he’s after. It’s a reckoning.”
Who are you gonna listen to, McCain’s widow or Nunez?
LOL!
Harsh but very very true
President Trump has been on the record with his dislike of the late McLame Noname??
I dont think he would close the door on dyno-Devin.
After all who went up to the white house scif very early on???
Not Grahamesty!!
I don’t see why a special prosecutor is needed. I thought otherwise a couple days ago. Today, I see no reason why Barr can’t oversee the DC US Atty prosecuting these. If they need political corruption help, bring in some help from the Chicago office that put two governors in prison. The Chicago FBI and US Atty offices wrote the manual with Operation Greylord, 92 indictments of sitting public officials, and no special prosecutor was needed. In a normal world, the DC office would have been all over this 2 years ago.
On the other hand, with the Smollett mess, the Chicago feds may be busy sorting THAT out.
What’s needed is Huber and Horowitz kicked into gear. Special Counsel would be a circus. The scale is too big, and the Mueller parallels too toxic. I take this as a sign that Graham isn’t serious. He views this as a good election centerpiece, starring himself.
You are correct. Why would anyone want another clown show? Nunes is over the target not Graham. I want to see the traitors arrested and tried.
Trump and Nunes are close also.
——-
Excerpt:
“Coziness between President Trump and Rep. Devin Nunes, then-chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, led Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe to want him barred from sensitive meetings with lawmakers about counterintelligence activities — to no avail.”
Source:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/mccabe-rosenstein-wanted-nunes-barred-from-meetings-with-congressional-leaders
Excerpt:
“WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Thursday that Rep. Devin Nunes deserves a medal of honor for the courage he displayed by taking on the Department of Justice over the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. “. Oct 2018
Source:
https://amp-usatoday-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/amp.usatoday.com/amp/1598402002?amp_js_v=a2&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQCCAE%3D#referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.usatoday.com%2Fstory%2Fnews%2Fpolitics%2F2018%2F10%2F11%2Ftrump-devin-nunes-medal-honor-russia-investigation%2F1598402002%2F
Excerpt:
“Another alum of Rep. Devin Nunes’ House intelligence committee has taken a White House post.
Scott Glabe, previously the deputy staff director for Nunes on the House intelligence committee, recently moved to the White House Counsel’s office….
……CNN reported earlier this month that another Nunes alum, Kash Patel, took a job on the National Security Council.
Feb 2019
Source:
https://www.thedailybeast.com/devin-nunes-alum-scott-glabe-joins-trump-white-house
It’d be ironic if a Rep from California ends up clearing the Drain in the Swamp. Given the human debris California has foisted on our Country, it amazes me that Devin is from California, land of Feinstein, Pelosi, Mad Max, Eric Swalwell, Ted Lieu, Kamala, et al.
{{shudder}}
I feel like I owe you all an apology. I did my best!! God Bless Devin!!
Thanks for the good news! Nunes is a big time hero. He’s definitely a 2024 presidential candidate (with some punch-back training from the MASTER).
I have been watching Lindsay Graham nervously. He’s just eloquent and intelligent enough to be lethal to the cause of justice. People think he’s “flipped” to get behind MAGA. Graham knows how to read and ride the political winds.
Whatever his cause or big picture alliances, Graham has no moral compass, and thinks of everything in terms of friends and favors and winning the next election. (Recall that he explained the motivation for his famous Kavanaugh speech stemming from his *personal* relationship with the justice; that’s where my worry started. The justice that must come cannot be personal. Indeed, many of his “friends” are implicated.) Graham epitomizes the classic, “look forward, not back” faux-gentile swamp-dweller.
Graham wants a special counsel because he knows it will be swampy; it’ll be a great show for the 2020 election — political gold for the GOP, a starring role for Graham himself — and at the end there’ll be a crappy report and maybe a few scapegoats.
It hardly has to be said here that Nunes is the real deal. The good news is, the difference between Graham and Nunes is obvious. The better news is: Trump is Trump. Today, he as much as accused his predecessor of treason. And unlike his persecutors, he doesn’t level that accusation, using that grave term, for sport. I think that tells us what we need to know about who’s hand he’s staked.
And last, I think we can take some comfort in what we know about AG Barr. I don’t like his past. The worry is he’s here to help old friends or cover old sins. It’s always possible, and if so, it doesn’t matter whether Graham or Nunes wins. But again it comes back to what we know about Trump. We have to believe he vetted his pick. Here’s how I see it: whatever else Barr is, he’s a professional; he knows how to carry out a mission; and he knows what his mission is. President Trump wasn’t looking for an AG who’d be “in the tank” — he doesn’t need it — in fact the fewer loyalties or ambitions the better. He needs a mercenary that knows the score and what must be done.Think of the confirmation hearing. Barr doesn’t care what these people think of him. Imagine the dinner with Graham. I doubt Barr cares about the political fortunes of various GOP members in 2020, or whatever “political cover” Graham can promise. Barr is returning to a job he’s already had with nothing to prove and no one to please. I doubt he’d do it just to hand over the real work to a special counsel he’d be babysitting for the next two-plus years. I think there’s cause for hope.
You know, I’m not sure Trump would want this handled via SC because of what he just went through. He saw how they work and how restricted things were.
If handled by DOJ….then Nunes can demand info, status reports, etc on his criminal referrals can’t he? If any monkey business he can ask Trump to get DOJ to speed things up (no slow walking, etc).
No one is held hostage to SC timetable nor seen as interfering in the investigation when doing general oversight for status/disposition of criminal referrals that congress made.
If things are still SC.all hands are tied.
How about a compromise, a Graham driven special consul that quicky comes around(within weeks) to the view that Nunes is right that there is more than enough already investigated evidence to indict. And, instead of political power games of another special consul grand standing towards the 2020 election, there are monthly prep walks and MSM coverages of CONTRITION and appeals a begging forgivessiness. Those that sing the loudest and the firstest get the pardons. Then move up the food chain.
See how that whistles an new tune into the ranks of these despicables.
Mtk: Good god not another person wanting a f*cking SC!
I vote for Nunes’ plan. Graham’s plan amounts to kicking the can for another 2 years and getting nothing substantial done.
Let’s see Graham believes inalienable rights have limits…just said so today.
Yeah let’s listen to him…
Someone send him a text or something that says “The government exists to protect those rights” .
Lol and he’s a Republican!
Why not both approaches?
Remember, PDJT does not approach and solve problems in a conventional way. The left has shown an uncanny ability to be blind to the President’s tactics and could easily become engrossed (“look here, squirrel!”) with a Special Council. Meanwhile the heavy lifting happens with the Nunes approach, but over a longer period of time and without much (at least initially) fanfare.
Hello: No, No, No, No, No SC! Are you stupid! No SC! Ever!
I think both can be done. Barr can set strict parameters for a SC such as specifically for U1 and/or Clinton Foundation. And the use the DOJ to go after the coup members. There’s plenty of criminals to go after.
Pay: Please no SC! Haven’t you learned anything? You do not want a SC appointed ever!
Get it through your thick head NO SC! EVER! NEVER!
Why do you think 80% of treepers voted against Miss Lindsey in Sundance’s poll? 80% of treepers are smart enough to not trust Miss Lindsey! EVER!
Miss Lindsey wants a SC appointed to protect all of his Uniparty swamp friend from ever being harmed in any manner! Miss Lindsey can’t be trusted! NEVER!
We do not want 2 more bloody years of the same crap we have just been through!
So to the next person who says a SC is a great idea you can blow green smoke up your **s!
Man, I knew Lindsey Graham was a swamp rat under deep cover. The Special Counsel pressure just shows he was sent to cozy up to the President to slow the wheels of justice and run out the clock for the swamp gators. Barr’s connections to the Bush cabal gives me pause too.
The only problem with the Nunes plan is that several Congressmen and Senators have made criminal referrals on Christopher Steele, Andrew McCabe, probably Comey, Michael Avenatti, Jill Swizik, and many others and nothing happened. I do prefer Nunes’ plan, but what happens if Nunes’ referrals get no where with AG Barr?
Which ever way it goes, it needs to start with the small group and the FISAs to show the American voters that it truly was a witch hunt. As much as I’d love to see Hillary in an orange jumpsuit, Uranium One, her Emails, Clinton Foundation etc can wait until after the 2020 election. Going after her now would look too much like revenge to many (most) voters who don’t have a clue about any of this. For the record I prefer the Nunes approach, voters are sick of special councils and they move way to slow.
In all fairness to Lindsey, I think he believes in a slow methodical process because he believes it will be more thorough, but our VSGPOTUS is a kind of jump in with both feet type of guy, which Devin seems to be also.
Well, in the long run, we are ALL dead. How about some serious prison time RIGHT NOW for the perpetrators of this attempted coup? Nunes is a working farm entrepeneur and thus more in brotherhood with the capitalist, Donald Trump. Graham is a lawyer. Need I say more?
