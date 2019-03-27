President Trump Lengthy Interview With Sean Hannity…

Tonight President Trump called-in to Fox News host Sean Hannity for an unusually lengthy interview. The interview ran almost 45 minutes without commercial interruption.
There are multiple breaking news aspects to this interview including President Trump affirming his intention to declassify all of the material previously discussed [See Here]. As CTH noted last year, President Trump stated his lawyers directly advised him against declassification because such action would be construed as obstruction. WATCH:
I’ll be breaking down this interview for continued discussion.
So PT’s team called Hannity and said we will do the interview but you need to STFU after you ask a question. And we get a great interview. Amazing how that happens.
rf your “STFU” is right on the money, that said…
this was one of the best jobs Hannity has done. Using his platform, knowing millions would be tuning in, he really did an outstanding job of presenting the facts and educating those who can be educated. I would give him a 90% out of perfect.
President Trump did an awesome job.
This was one of his best interviews. But when he has Mark Levin on, Hannity takes a back seat too.
as well as Victor Davis Hanson
VDH commands a platform. He’s the most subtle MAGA commandeer evah.
That shows he knows better, but doesn’t control himself. Levin would embarrass him.
Ruh roh….who wants to bet Trump will go down the Nunes route of just outright charging people rather than another special counsel…..
I was wondering the same, after listening to POTUS tonight. Hope so.
I am so glad he acknowledged Devin Nunes the way he did…it had the same reverence I sense when he speaks of heroes he holds to high esteem.
And compared to his acknowledgement of Lindsay Graham, I think it is evident which of the two holds more favor with him.
I think he may put the ixnay on another SC, the man is a mover and a shaker, and doesnt want to get his wheels stuck in a muddy rut that could end up as a black hole from which even light cannot escape.
Not sure you didn’t hear what you wanted to hear. What I heard was that he is going to leave it to AG Barr and Lindsay Graham. Much later he made passing reference to Nunes along with Jordan and Meadows. Whether we get a SC appears to be up to AG Barr. Personally I’d prefer a military court.
Go back to Kavanaugh confirmation hearing when Lindsay was asking about military tribunals. I hope the President leaves it up to Lindsay – we’ll be seeing tribunals!
Graham wants a SC which most people here disagree with on the grounds it will provide a way to continue to hide the truth from the American people. I agree with that logic yet also struggle turning this over to the same DOJ that has sat on McCabe’s referral for a year. Hence why I like assigning it to the military. There is an institution that gets shit done and which a large proportion of the country considers apolitical.
Unfortunately 50% of the country will no longer see it as A-political when they start to go after almost exclusively democrats, and the military itself is likely to balk at that kind of action since they would have to live under a likely future democrat leadership. And we are seeing how vindictive and vengeful that democrats can be when they are thwarted from their path.
I can’t see a military tribunal for politicians. Over the top and would create a whole new load of trouble. Go through the courts, simply put judges on notice that the law should be followed or they will be considered co-conspirators.
Judges aren’t that crucial, when all they are doing is accepting guilty pleas.
I hope so. As stated many times SC2 will just start the process all over again, take 2 years or more and cost $40m or more resulting in little to no results.
All the evidence has been gathered. Just start indicting.
There are two paths you can take.
1-) Set up a SC to gather info and evidence. Hope people tell the truth and all the truth. This will take a long time and you may not get everything.
2-) Forget a SC, start charging people with some serious crimes and allow them to GIVE YOU THE EVIDENCE in order to reduce their time in jail.
Path two is the quicker and simpler method and the better chance you’ll find out everything.
Why chase all the crooks when some of the crooks will bring the other crooks to you.
Agree. We DON’T want or need trials. That would give the miscreants a chance to argue a variety of defences which, even if unsuccessful, would prolong TDS.
GUILTY pleas, with plea bargains including fingering thos higher up the food chain, in order to get life in prison, rather than the noose.
THATS what the country is going to NEED, in order to heal. And THEN joint committee of Congress, where each convicted miscreant comes before the committee, and the American people, and tells what they did. No ‘composing’, but admitting their crimes, for all to hear.
Anything less, and 30% or more of the population will continue to believe the lie, cause they continue to WANT to.
Must disabuse every defence they try to put forth; “it was ‘just politics’, or blaming those above and below (Comeys already tried THAT one, a variation on the Some Other Guy, or SOG, Defence), willful ignorance, also tried by Comey, the oops, flawed intelligence (tried by Brennan) or even the “What would you have us do? We had evidence the Presidential candidate was a manchurian candidate
we HAD to investigate!” No, you MANUFACTURED PHONEY information that,..
THIS is why we can’t afford to have trials. We have enough evidence to begin indictments, and when they see a charge of Treason, with the Prosecutors stating they ARE NOT taking death penalty off the table, there will be a stampede to plea bargain, and name higher ups.
These are self serving bastards; none of them are going to hang for discredited higher ups.
It goes to Obama. Its clear to everyone, including POTUS, that it goes to “highest level”. Those who might say it will be bad for the country (to prosecute Obama and Hillary are WRONG. It is NECCESARY, in order to undo the damage done, and heal the country. But, it has to be done RIGHT.
And as POTUS said, 100 years from now, people need to be saying “We dare not, remember what happened to the people and organisations that tried it with President Trump!
ALL the media, that were complicit, must have this end their careers; not just the on screen talent, but those behind them that encouraged them.
Scorched earth, Mr. President. For the sake of our country and our countries future, it MUST be done.
Absolutely. Bad idea especially now. It will just put the lid back on the evidence of misconduct which the American people need to see and digest.
And, if POTUS loses re-election and the sc has not finished his work, can the sc simply be told “go home” by the new POTUS?
This is a very complicated story and there is no way i believe a sc concludes its investigation and presents its findings in time to help POTUS get re-elected.
BobBoxBody, I hope so. Barr can pick assistant AG’s to prosecute and ride herd on them. There’s no conflict between the federal law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies and a bunch of coup plotting treasonous criminals, I don’t care where the criminals used to work or work now. No SC. POTUS was magnificent! Love and respect him more each day.
Prosecutions, economic strength and the wall are the main ways to restore our national security. Then we turn our attention inward.
And he’s already starting the counterpunching on health care as well!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thanks SD, Varney is one of the few on either Fox network I will listen to.
LikeLiked by 7 people
TRUMP FLIPS GOOGLE!
The most under-recognized BREAKING story of the day was President Trump’s tweets on his meeting with Google President Pichai …
• What could possibly have let Google to FLIP over support for the U.S. Military, abandon support for Chinese Military and commit to “political fairness” …
• Couldn’t possibly have anything to do with POTUS having ZERO reason to expend a dime of international leverage to protect against Chinese Theft of Google’s IP, or Europe’s Looting of Google’s Wealth, or upcoming prosecutions for Co-Conspirators in Sedition (like Google’s Eric Schmidt), would it?
• HARBINGER of more to come from the rest of BIG TECH…
“Just met with @SundarPichai, President of @Google, who is obviously doing quite well. He stated strongly that he is totally committed to the U.S. Military, not the Chinese Military….”
“….Also discussed political fairness and various things that @Google can do for our Country. Meeting ended very well”
:O That explains something I was wondering… earlier my husband got an email from the local Google data center where he worked before, when his contract ran out. He’d applied several times to get back in, did sparkling interviews – was rejected for being a white male. Well now they want him back (contract, again), apparently. I was wondering what was up with that, this explains some things! Could the new policy have trickled down that quickly??
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you for posting this, Sundance. It’s a must-see. I watched it live and was excessively impressed – again – with our VVVVSGPDJT. He was clear, on point, and left no doubt about what’s yet to come, imo. Hoooowheeeee!
And, somehow, in spite of it all, he was gracious. Truly an iron fist in a velvet glove.
How fortunate are we? 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Haha
I don’t think Sessions was in on the plan.
He might have been in. On THEIR plan.
Here surely acted like that.
One wonders: is that fossil ashamed at all of what he did(n’t do)?
Mr. Jeff Sessions is the biggest disappointment to me.
I remember feeling excited when he first landed the gig of attorney general. What in the world happened to this man? Was he sick… for a couple years? Did someone actually have pictures of Naked Sessions? I believe when things get uncovered, as they eventually will – because this is a big deal in which justice needs to be served… that the one who was supposed to serve justice, Mr. Jeff Sessions, will be found to have been compromised or sleeping at the wheel. Whatever the case, he took his good name and wrecked it badly. Very sad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dunno at all what happened. I was very supportive of Sessions until it became painfully apparent he was not helping POTUS, like the “17th letter guy” kept saying “trust sessions”. What a misleading call that turned out to be. But he’s gone and that’s just a bad memory now.
Barr seems to be engaged. That’s a big improvement.
Have there been any interviews or even sightings of sessions since he left? It seems like he just dropped off the face of the Earth… Kind of wonder if he will ever tell his side of the story. Was he threatened or blackmailed or just not up to the job?
Sessions suffered lots of stress. He needs to live the rest of his life on his farm in Alabama tending to his chickens and his goats…
That is what I would do if I were him.
“Leaving it to Lindsey Graham”?
Ruh-ro
Prosecutions, economic strength and the wall are the primary ways to restore our national security. Then we turn our attention inward. We must stand united.
I was as frustrated as anybody that President Trump said he would declassify and then reneged. In retrospect, he was right and I was wrong… PDJT listened to good legal counsel and avoided the many ‘obstruction traps’ (Pre-dawn raids on associates with guns drawn and CNN coverage; Raids on the his personal lawyer; Incessant requests for ‘perjury trap’ face-to-face interviews regarding obstruction) which were designed to anger him into a viable (impeachable) obstruction situation. He showed great restraint and it paid off. Tonight, with Hannity, he said he will definitely declassify “at the right time”…. Judging from how the obstruction traps worked out, I will trust President Trump and his legal team to follow through “at the right time” for maximum effect.
LikeLiked by 16 people
The obstruction here I think is tricky. The declassification would’ve violently (in a sense) blown up the Special Counsel. It would’ve revealed the spying against the Trump Campaign. However, there’s one thing the declassification WON’T do. That is, disprove the Steele Dossier. That was Mueller’s job (wittingly or not).
If Trump had blown up the special counsel, then calls for Obstruction would’ve risen in Congress. It’s almost certain that now Trump would be facing an impeachment vote if he had done that. Instead, Trump held his fire and Mueller came up dry.
Trump has every gun loaded and primed and ready to fire a full broadside. He will ensure that this type of thing never, ever occurs again in the history of the United States. These people will pay dearly for this episode.
LikeLiked by 16 people
All exactly right, chojun… it was tricky… Many (me included) wanted declassification and were disappointed when President Trump backpedaled… But he was smart to let Mueller disprove the dossier first without getting in the way of that and triggering impeachment… But that is all o-v-e-r now… So???
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Surrender? I have not yet begun to fight!”
Anything new from your neighbor? Is Huber real or Memorex?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nope but I’ll keep everyone updated when I do get something worth sharing.
Where is the picture of Hillary looking in from the outside?
Cold Anger does not forget.
The Art of the Deal.
Standing by for your breakdown.
No pressure 😉
Well said~
Wow…meant to reply to “livefreeordieguy” above. The one 16 people likes.
Don’t forget all those who called, repeatedly for PDJT to Fire Mueller, Rosie, and Sessions which would have led to impeachment, for obstruction.
I defended Sessions for a long time, and finally admitted I was wrong, and ate crow. Seems to me some crow eating might be in order, for some of my fellow treepers?
Who gets arrested first? Start at the top or at the bottom? They might just arrest them all at the same time. Interesting times…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Multiple, coordinated pre-dawn raids? Perfect! 👍
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think it’ll start at the bottom and work its way up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed. Each traitor will turn in the next traitor up the chain to save themselves. Happens in most organized criminal activities.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think the recent raids and arrests of 50 wealthy/powerful people, almost all on the same day, in the university admission scandal was timed, in part, to prepare Americans for what is coming. In that matter, the Dems could not object.
LikeLiked by 2 people
All of em pre-dawn with swat teams please
Treason!
He repeated it several times… No reaction by Hannity.
Why is everyone ignoring the President calling his opponents treasonous?
Shouldn’t that be breaking news?
LikeLiked by 11 people
It should be breaking news, Deusvulture… Perhaps the Democrats have called President Trump treasonous SO many times that people are just numb to the very word… Like if one called somebody tall, or fat, or skinny over and over again… It means nothing to anybody any more.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Because the lefties all know its true and want to keep that word “treason” out of the news cycle as much as possible.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, there are a lot of people who are reacting to it, in cold sweats.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Oh yeah….whole lot a shakin’ going on. And I love it. Have to wonder how many of these turncoats have a .45 on the bed stand.
LikeLike
Well, we will getting a sorting. Psychopaths don’t use the nightstand, nor Narcisists, IIRC.
Its just not the way they roll. So, any that do go that way, aren’t, but I suspect a minority.
On the other hand, Vince Foster, Seth Rich, those guys might have some company, very soon.
After all, if those whom the buck stops are gonna hang anyway,…why not some silencing of witnesses?
Because it’s use is entirely rhetorical and has no legal significance. Treason, as an act, only applies in declared times of war and the party charged would have to aid or abet the enemy.
LikeLike
“Treason!
He repeated it several times… No reaction by Hannity.”
Funny how that works with Hannity, it’s like he just doesn’t hear. Then again, he seems to have a habit of cutting his guests off just when they’re about to drop something.
As I said on another thread, I think Hannity is a shill for the Left…….he hears what he wants to hear.
IMO –
The charge itself gets into very sticky areas. Hannity appeared more willing to let POTUS do a monologue (which PDJT does easily) and not hold up on any particular point.
MSM doesn’t know precisely who may be charged with treason (or not) so I think they’re being a bit cautious (for a change).
SEDITION. Conduct which is directed against a government and which tends toward insurrection but does not amount to treason. Treasonous conduct consists of levying war against the United States or of adhering to its enemies, giving them aid and comfort.
https://www.lectlaw.com/def2/s020.htm
But I still think its better to talk of Treason as trying to illegally overthrow an elected president. Because the public will easily understand what it being said.
We are so blessed. Love me some VSGPDJT……
LikeLiked by 7 people
This is Driving Miss Lindsey.
https://www.fairus.org/press-releases/fair-border-chaos-worsens-two-us-senators-inexplicably-introduce-dream-act-amnesty
Do not trust this COMMUNIST.
LikeLiked by 5 people
WTF,O?
LikeLiked by 2 people
There he is, the rascal. He couldn’t ride that fake Kavanaugh tantrum for too long.
Lindsey maybe thinks he has leverage on POTUS….?
IMO he’s playing a dangerous game with PDJT if thats true…
Potus intimated that he had no idea what the report would say, I think he felt the worst was coming that’s why they had a prepared rebuttal ready to go. How this man stood this for 2 years, I have no idea.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Before he’s done, he may go down as the toughest, most resilient President in history…. and that is saying something. His resilience and stamina are remarkable.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Greatest Leader the World has Ever Known. Fixed it….
LikeLiked by 2 people
New Hickory?
As compared to Andrew Jackson, “Old Hickory”….
Old hickory (the wood) resists until it splinters; new hickory bends *just a little*.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve worked with Hickory as well as Oak. Hickory is easily 10 times harder than Oak. NEVER seen it ‘splinter’, or break.
I would say it is “Unbelievably tough and resilient”.
LikeLike
Linda says:
“How this man stood this for 2 years, I have no idea.”
I believe it was only by the grace of God and lots of prayers JMO
LikeLiked by 6 people
Trump knew he committed no collusion with Russia…that knowledge helped him withstand the pressure..he knew all along, “I’ve got this.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope someone counted how many times President Trump said the word TREASON.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Justice will be served. Patience may be required, but the wheels of Justice will continue to grind. PDJT has said, many times, that he punches back. He has been grievously punched and pummeled with his hands tied. His enemies took all their shots while he couldn’t punch back…but now he is free. Let the punch back begin….remember: Samson was grievously wounded, but he waited for the right moment, and brought the temple down and destroyed the corrupt.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Dear Mr. President,
TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE NOW. The investigation must begin ASAP while this issue is hot in the craw of so many people. We are furious and we cannot let this fade in the minds of the public in regards to investigating those who perpetrated this coup. This doesn’t mean that the criminal referrals cannot work behind the scenes. They can as long as we all know REAL PROGRESS IS BEING MADE to bring JUSTICE, justice that is decades overdue, in the opinion of many of us. As we have said many times, we cannot allow this to stand or attempted again. The price must be paid-Our nation depends on it.
Thank you for all you (and your family) are doing to save our country. We love you!
LikeLiked by 11 people
This^^^
Wouldn’t it be interesting to hear what’s said in Hannity’s earpiece during the show? He started to interrupt the President at one point but stopped. I suspect he heard a producer say “shut up.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
I was waiting for Sean to ask the President what can immediately be done to stop these caravans from invading our border. Did I miss something?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Unfortunately, WSB, you didn’t miss anything…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right there with you, WSB. And PDJT said he would not use force. Okey dokey, then. The hundreds of thousands will keep streaming in. I just do.not.get.it. He KNOWS it is beyond the breaking point (and I guarantee that Stephen Miller is completely aware). Talking about the sorry laws and the Dems being open borders lovers does nothing. 10,000 illegals dumped in San Antonio alone!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am hoping something stealth is in the works…the family is getting nervous.
LikeLike
OANN has an exclusive with PT’s legal team that just ended. Maybe the clip will surface shortly.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The wheels of justice turn slowly, but they grind fine.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t object to a 2nd Special Counsel – for starters, AG Barr handled the Mueller Investigation in a much more professional manner than Saint Sessions & Rosentein. But starting to think there’s simply be too much to look at for one investigation under one branch of government (Special Counsels are housed under the Executive & answer to the DoJ since Clinton).
NOOOOOOO…. No second Special Counsel! It would keep President Trump from declassifying the FISA, etc documents (b/c doing so would “interfere with an ongoing Special Counsel investigation”) and it would drag on through the 2020 election and not impact a thing… We need criminal referrals to be handled by the DoJ NOW… There is no reason why the DoJ is conflicted to the point where an SC is the only way to carry out an investigation into this coup… Get on with it AG Barr!
LikeLiked by 7 people
The DoJ would be investigating itself not to mention activities of other agencies inside the Federal Government. Get Tom Fitton involved. It’s not like I’m talking total nonsense. & like I am suggesting, I think we end up w/ several investigations.
Sessions was asked to appoint a 2nd SC & didn’t. Everyone wanted it then. Instead he gave it Huber, who I’m not convinced actually exists
I believe both should be done in a specific order and here is why.
Many documents can be declassified and numbers of the lower ranks can be charged by the DOJ during the rest of 2019. No need for a SC at this stage. As each person is indicted, the American people will realise that a serious sets of crimes were committed.
This action will aide the 2020 effort.
As you get higher and higher in the indictments (aided by songbirds trying to save their own skin/families etc), the American people will be easily convinced that a Special Counsel is needed (due to the high ranks of those involved, i.e. Brennan, Yates and even the West Wing) and necessary and the MSM won’t be able to spin it.
This SC work will reach into 2021/2 aiding in the 2022 mid-terms.
I can see PDJT securing both houses with super majorities by 2022 especially if the economy holds up.
Good grief, no SC! Are you both crazy! NO SC EVER!!!!!
That is what Miss Lindsey and Miss Mitch both want! They are only interested in protecting their Uniparty swamp friends from any harm! Why in hell would you want to support these two?
NO SC EVER!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
RE: TREASON
“In 50 year from now, in 100 years from now, if somebody tries the same
thing they have to know that the penalty will be very very great if and when
they get caught.” PDJT
POTUS knows the PENALTY is going to be SEVERE/GRAVE.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Marygrace: Yes, that was pretty darn blunt language there. I would also think that anybody who hasn’t been singing already might be trying to cut a last-minute deal before the ship careens over and sinks.
Trump is a hard one to read imho. Sounds like he’s putting faith in Barr but he needs to order the release of the FISA and everything pointed out by Nunes. Will Barr do that? I want all the dots connected as facts, especially 6 months prior to 2020 or Trumps first rally and second and so on…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like a 2 punch knock out artist…but I’m patient even though it’s only an 8 round match. Winning is everything in my books and Trump is sure most excellent at that…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why do I keep getting those pop ups saying ‘Congratulations’ as if I really won something when I visit CTH? It’s frustrating when I have volume off and I STILL get dang audio!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You must be on an iPhone. I get the same. Turning the phone off and on helps. Hell I have to do a complete login just to comment. I'm about to become a treeper with no opinion and just sit on the branch and listen…this word press site here is horrible. Maybe it's intentional. All of this started about 6 months ago. IDK.
I have the same problem with WordPress. I have to log in all the time to "like"or to comment.A. N. N. O. Y. I. N. G
I am on Android and it occurs only on this site.
Thats good to know, thanks!
It’s your internet provider.
AT&T (and other mobiles) have systems that allow particular annoyances based on where you go on the internet. You’ll notice most of the annoyances happen at particular destinations that are adverse to the interests of the provider.
I have renewed hope that Justice will be served. I recall after the election that the President wanted to pass an olive branch to Hillary Clinton by saying something like, “we need to move on” in response to “lock her up.”.
Yet, it was quite revealing tonight that after this coup or “illegal takedown” as he calls it, has stewed on his mind for the duration of this process and he said, that after further reflection he has changed his mind. He truly is moved by the point that this should never happen to any future President.
I feel that the next six years may be the brightest time for the preservation of the Republic. His change of mind (as expressed by him tonight) should give us great renewed hope that the Deep State will be exposed despite whether its Nunes, Graham, Barr or whomever……Bravo Mr. President.
LikeLiked by 7 people
All that Hannity does is jabber.
We don’t have one decent interviewing host.
They’re all f’n narcissists.
Carlson is good, Bartiromo is good, and Levin is excellent in his longer-form format. There are others…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tucker brings leftists on and discusses with them.
Leftists want to lie to our faces for the reaction.
I don’t need to listen to leftists. I know what their game is already.
So, he might be entertaining for some who want to watch the left dismiss his comments and play to their audience.
They’ve already got half of fox and everything else.
Lately I get my news from Twitter & various drop sites and guess what? In the long run, its worked out well.
Bartiromo is shrill and a collectivist. She runs off of the fear based economic ‘news’ and dooms and glooms far too much for me. And she looks like a hangdog.
Levin is a collectivist anti-Trumper like Ben Shapiro and Glenn Beck.
They go where the value and $$$. Much like Laura Ingraham.
Still, this is just my view. We have no bright women who look good? Maria’s the best we can do? Jeanine is shrill and loud. If I want shrill and loud, I go to MSM.
Anyway, I’m getting good news in the moment off of twitter.
I just listen here. It's most excellent and I agree about 90% of the time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really like Maria B.
I love Carlson’s openings.
You’re wrong about Levin. Perhaps you should listen to his program before making ridiculous comments.
Many of us will be looking forward to TheLastRefuge analysis of President Trump on the Hannity show. [I’m more of a reader, than a ‘listener’ when it comes to a long presentation. It’s possible to scroll through the incomplete Transcript on YouTube.]
Two of the election issues mentioned by Trump: 1. He didn’t want to talk about the “New Green Deal” ~ because he wants to campaign against it. (He doesn’t want the issue to go away.) … Plus, 2. Trump spoke about how many Democrats are abandoning a commitment to supporting Israel. = He said it’s a big change in the Democrat Party.
Many Americans of faith support Israel because of the Golden Rule: ~ ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ … All people and nations are our neighbors; the Golden Rule is part of the moral law written into the human heart.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When the Dems start talking health care, as they have just done, and as the Dem network CNN did today, I start getting worried.
In spite of the fact that millions of Americans hated Obamacare, the GOP always seems to lose when this becomes the topic because they talk big and accomplish nothing.
Even their messaging in attacking Obamacare was/is horrible. A small group of attack dogs who really know their stuff need to get their butts on tv and start talking about the millions of Americans who were victims of the ACA. More Americans lost their health care than gained health care through the ACA.
It’s a dangerous road for POTUS from now to Nov. of 2020. He will have to decide on the right course of action regarding the still beloved Obama among black folks, a not insignificant % of whom have warmed to POTUS. Direct attacks on Obama will be too much for them.
Health care is once again going to be the big issue and let’s face it, when has the GOP ever been creative in that area?
Just food for thought. NO matter the corruption that we hope is exposed, this election will not rest on solely that issue.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just want to say THANK YOU to Sundance. I have followed you daily since before the election. You are the ONLY person in the media who I trust 100%–and that is in the ENTIRE UNIVERSE of the MEDIA! Watching Trump and Hannity tonight discuss the history of the whole “Russiagate” debacle made me think of all the articles and diagrams and timelines that you posted daily before any of the other media could figure it out. My friends on Twitter would eagerly wait every night for your “Creature Feature” article to post late at night, always full of fresh new details and connections to the case. It’s kind of strange to hear Trump and Hannity talk about all these things as if America is finally hearing it for the first time–because we have known all of these things for months and months. At least America is ready to listen now. Anyways, Thank You Sundance.
LikeLiked by 6 people
months and months (and years)….
Great comment
Amen to that 💯%
I can’t count how many times I have read an article here that has another angle that I hadn’t considered. I don’t always agree with the viewpoint (although I do agree way more times than not), but I have never seen an analysis on here that hasn’t been worth reading and seriously considering. This site goes deeper into issues than any other site of its kind, and it’s precisely because such a wide range of issues are covered that I find it so valuable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I read Sundance’s commentary on the 2nd Catherine Herridge release & the JAR, & Obama’s pretext for kicking out 35 Russian diplomats, etc, about an hour before the interview: OK so that was clearly an “active measures” style influence payload. Who was the target audience or audiences?
I think you have to include in the target audience the onstage Republicans in Congress. If you really want to kneecap a President – what does a President do? One big part of the job is pushing a legislative agenda based on the platform of polities on which the candidate ran & was elected. Undermine the trust of the President’s own Party in Congress & you’ve isolated that President
What I’m getting at is, the relationship b/w Trump & Republicans in Congress has been on ice until now. I’ve never heard Trump heap praise on members of Congress by name like in this interview. I think the ice is thawing or breaking
to be clear and I don’t disagree –
it is health care INSURANCE and money that are the issues
We have the most advanced health care on the planet and I am not a fan of doctors.
Trump is continuing to take the hand-off approach in allowing other people to do what they see fit. However, we know that he is not shy about expressing his opinion. So Trump can easily “guide” things publicly so he can’t be accused of undue influence. I think it is clear he wants the maximal level of pain. What that actually plays out to be depends on events.
What I think is clear is he wants to continue to MAGA, military, border, and get re-elected these are all factors.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LG is wrong on this one. The country does not need another Special C. Follow the Nunes model. And let Barr do his magic: one by one.
Senate has no power. And I doubt that LG will do much except delay and produce zero results. He is a professional politician. So don’t expect much from his investigation in the Senate. The criminal referrals from Nunes are the meat and potatoes of what needs to be done, along with declassification.
Noswamp: I am glad to see you are a NO SC treeper!
The only reason Miss Lindsey and Miss Mitch want a SC is to protect their Uniparty swamp friends who deserve to hang!
