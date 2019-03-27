President Trump Lengthy Interview With Sean Hannity…

Posted on March 27, 2019 by

Tonight President Trump called-in to Fox News host Sean Hannity for an unusually lengthy interview.  The interview ran almost 45 minutes without commercial interruption.

There are multiple breaking news aspects to this interview including President Trump affirming his intention to declassify all of the material previously discussed [See Here]. As CTH noted last year, President Trump stated his lawyers directly advised him against declassification because such action would be construed as obstruction.  WATCH:

.

I’ll be breaking down this interview for continued discussion.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Bill Barr, Big Government, Conspiracy ?, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, Election 2020, FBI, IG Report Clinton Investigation, IG Report FISA Abuse, IG Report McCabe, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Spygate, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

121 Responses to President Trump Lengthy Interview With Sean Hannity…

  1. rf121 says:
    March 27, 2019 at 10:58 pm

    So PT’s team called Hannity and said we will do the interview but you need to STFU after you ask a question. And we get a great interview. Amazing how that happens.

    Liked by 40 people

    Reply
  2. BobBoxBody says:
    March 27, 2019 at 10:59 pm

    Ruh roh….who wants to bet Trump will go down the Nunes route of just outright charging people rather than another special counsel…..

    Liked by 29 people

    Reply
    • SharonKinDC says:
      March 27, 2019 at 11:03 pm

      I was wondering the same, after listening to POTUS tonight. Hope so.

      Liked by 17 people

      Reply
    • Louisiana Tea Rose says:
      March 27, 2019 at 11:07 pm

      I am so glad he acknowledged Devin Nunes the way he did…it had the same reverence I sense when he speaks of heroes he holds to high esteem.

      And compared to his acknowledgement of Lindsay Graham, I think it is evident which of the two holds more favor with him.

      I think he may put the ixnay on another SC, the man is a mover and a shaker, and doesnt want to get his wheels stuck in a muddy rut that could end up as a black hole from which even light cannot escape.

      Liked by 30 people

      Reply
      • TimesUp says:
        March 27, 2019 at 11:56 pm

        Not sure you didn’t hear what you wanted to hear. What I heard was that he is going to leave it to AG Barr and Lindsay Graham. Much later he made passing reference to Nunes along with Jordan and Meadows. Whether we get a SC appears to be up to AG Barr. Personally I’d prefer a military court.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • MinnesotaMan says:
          March 28, 2019 at 12:16 am

          Go back to Kavanaugh confirmation hearing when Lindsay was asking about military tribunals. I hope the President leaves it up to Lindsay – we’ll be seeing tribunals!

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • TimesUp says:
            March 28, 2019 at 12:50 am

            Graham wants a SC which most people here disagree with on the grounds it will provide a way to continue to hide the truth from the American people. I agree with that logic yet also struggle turning this over to the same DOJ that has sat on McCabe’s referral for a year. Hence why I like assigning it to the military. There is an institution that gets shit done and which a large proportion of the country considers apolitical.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
            • John VI says:
              March 28, 2019 at 1:02 am

              Unfortunately 50% of the country will no longer see it as A-political when they start to go after almost exclusively democrats, and the military itself is likely to balk at that kind of action since they would have to live under a likely future democrat leadership. And we are seeing how vindictive and vengeful that democrats can be when they are thwarted from their path.

              Like

              Reply
              • oldumb says:
                March 28, 2019 at 1:06 am

                I can’t see a military tribunal for politicians. Over the top and would create a whole new load of trouble. Go through the courts, simply put judges on notice that the law should be followed or they will be considered co-conspirators.

                Like

                Reply
    • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
      March 27, 2019 at 11:33 pm

      I hope so. As stated many times SC2 will just start the process all over again, take 2 years or more and cost $40m or more resulting in little to no results.

      All the evidence has been gathered. Just start indicting.

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
      • Arrest Soros says:
        March 28, 2019 at 12:23 am

        There are two paths you can take.
        1-) Set up a SC to gather info and evidence. Hope people tell the truth and all the truth. This will take a long time and you may not get everything.

        2-) Forget a SC, start charging people with some serious crimes and allow them to GIVE YOU THE EVIDENCE in order to reduce their time in jail.
        Path two is the quicker and simpler method and the better chance you’ll find out everything.
        Why chase all the crooks when some of the crooks will bring the other crooks to you.

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
        • Dutchman says:
          March 28, 2019 at 1:12 am

          Agree. We DON’T want or need trials. That would give the miscreants a chance to argue a variety of defences which, even if unsuccessful, would prolong TDS.
          GUILTY pleas, with plea bargains including fingering thos higher up the food chain, in order to get life in prison, rather than the noose.

          THATS what the country is going to NEED, in order to heal. And THEN joint committee of Congress, where each convicted miscreant comes before the committee, and the American people, and tells what they did. No ‘composing’, but admitting their crimes, for all to hear.

          Anything less, and 30% or more of the population will continue to believe the lie, cause they continue to WANT to.

          Must disabuse every defence they try to put forth; “it was ‘just politics’, or blaming those above and below (Comeys already tried THAT one, a variation on the Some Other Guy, or SOG, Defence), willful ignorance, also tried by Comey, the oops, flawed intelligence (tried by Brennan) or even the “What would you have us do? We had evidence the Presidential candidate was a manchurian candidate
          we HAD to investigate!” No, you MANUFACTURED PHONEY information that,..
          THIS is why we can’t afford to have trials. We have enough evidence to begin indictments, and when they see a charge of Treason, with the Prosecutors stating they ARE NOT taking death penalty off the table, there will be a stampede to plea bargain, and name higher ups.

          These are self serving bastards; none of them are going to hang for discredited higher ups.

          It goes to Obama. Its clear to everyone, including POTUS, that it goes to “highest level”. Those who might say it will be bad for the country (to prosecute Obama and Hillary are WRONG. It is NECCESARY, in order to undo the damage done, and heal the country. But, it has to be done RIGHT.

          And as POTUS said, 100 years from now, people need to be saying “We dare not, remember what happened to the people and organisations that tried it with President Trump!

          ALL the media, that were complicit, must have this end their careers; not just the on screen talent, but those behind them that encouraged them.

          Scorched earth, Mr. President. For the sake of our country and our countries future, it MUST be done.

          Like

          Reply
      • j'accuse says:
        March 28, 2019 at 12:25 am

        Absolutely. Bad idea especially now. It will just put the lid back on the evidence of misconduct which the American people need to see and digest.

        Like

        Reply
      • Tl Howard says:
        March 28, 2019 at 1:07 am

        And, if POTUS loses re-election and the sc has not finished his work, can the sc simply be told “go home” by the new POTUS?

        This is a very complicated story and there is no way i believe a sc concludes its investigation and presents its findings in time to help POTUS get re-elected.

        Like

        Reply
    • Elizabeth Raynor Short says:
      March 28, 2019 at 12:46 am

      BobBoxBody, I hope so. Barr can pick assistant AG’s to prosecute and ride herd on them. There’s no conflict between the federal law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies and a bunch of coup plotting treasonous criminals, I don’t care where the criminals used to work or work now. No SC. POTUS was magnificent! Love and respect him more each day.

      Like

      Reply
  3. Justice Warrior says:
    March 27, 2019 at 11:01 pm

    Prosecutions, economic strength and the wall are the main ways to restore our national security. Then we turn our attention inward.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
    • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
      March 27, 2019 at 11:35 pm

      Thanks SD, Varney is one of the few on either Fox network I will listen to.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      March 27, 2019 at 11:46 pm

      TRUMP FLIPS GOOGLE!

      The most under-recognized BREAKING story of the day was President Trump’s tweets on his meeting with Google President Pichai …

      • What could possibly have let Google to FLIP over support for the U.S. Military, abandon support for Chinese Military and commit to “political fairness” …

      • Couldn’t possibly have anything to do with POTUS having ZERO reason to expend a dime of international leverage to protect against Chinese Theft of Google’s IP, or Europe’s Looting of Google’s Wealth, or upcoming prosecutions for Co-Conspirators in Sedition (like Google’s Eric Schmidt), would it?

      • HARBINGER of more to come from the rest of BIG TECH…

      “Just met with @SundarPichai, President of @Google, who is obviously doing quite well. He stated strongly that he is totally committed to the U.S. Military, not the Chinese Military….”

      “….Also discussed political fairness and various things that @Google can do for our Country. Meeting ended very well”

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
      • TreeClimber says:
        March 28, 2019 at 12:18 am

        :O That explains something I was wondering… earlier my husband got an email from the local Google data center where he worked before, when his contract ran out. He’d applied several times to get back in, did sparkling interviews – was rejected for being a white male. Well now they want him back (contract, again), apparently. I was wondering what was up with that, this explains some things! Could the new policy have trickled down that quickly??

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
  5. delighteddeplorable says:
    March 27, 2019 at 11:02 pm

    Thank you for posting this, Sundance. It’s a must-see. I watched it live and was excessively impressed – again – with our VVVVSGPDJT. He was clear, on point, and left no doubt about what’s yet to come, imo. Hoooowheeeee!

    And, somehow, in spite of it all, he was gracious. Truly an iron fist in a velvet glove.

    How fortunate are we? 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    Liked by 24 people

    Reply
  6. getouttahea says:
    March 27, 2019 at 11:02 pm

    Haha
    I don’t think Sessions was in on the plan.

    Like

    Reply
    • cornfielddreamer says:
      March 27, 2019 at 11:23 pm

      He might have been in. On THEIR plan.

      Here surely acted like that.

      One wonders: is that fossil ashamed at all of what he did(n’t do)?

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • waynesborokennyg says:
        March 28, 2019 at 12:07 am

        Mr. Jeff Sessions is the biggest disappointment to me.
        I remember feeling excited when he first landed the gig of attorney general. What in the world happened to this man? Was he sick… for a couple years? Did someone actually have pictures of Naked Sessions? I believe when things get uncovered, as they eventually will – because this is a big deal in which justice needs to be served… that the one who was supposed to serve justice, Mr. Jeff Sessions, will be found to have been compromised or sleeping at the wheel. Whatever the case, he took his good name and wrecked it badly. Very sad.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • GB Bari says:
          March 28, 2019 at 12:44 am

          Dunno at all what happened. I was very supportive of Sessions until it became painfully apparent he was not helping POTUS, like the “17th letter guy” kept saying “trust sessions”. What a misleading call that turned out to be. But he’s gone and that’s just a bad memory now.

          Barr seems to be engaged. That’s a big improvement.

          Like

          Reply
      • vikingmom says:
        March 28, 2019 at 12:14 am

        Have there been any interviews or even sightings of sessions since he left? It seems like he just dropped off the face of the Earth… Kind of wonder if he will ever tell his side of the story. Was he threatened or blackmailed or just not up to the job?

        Like

        Reply
        • noswamp says:
          March 28, 2019 at 1:07 am

          Sessions suffered lots of stress. He needs to live the rest of his life on his farm in Alabama tending to his chickens and his goats…
          That is what I would do if I were him.

          Like

          Reply
  7. Sofa King says:
    March 27, 2019 at 11:03 pm

    “Leaving it to Lindsey Graham”?

    Ruh-ro

    Like

    Reply
  8. Justice Warrior says:
    March 27, 2019 at 11:03 pm

    Prosecutions, economic strength and the wall are the primary ways to restore our national security. Then we turn our attention inward. We must stand united.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. livefreeordieguy says:
    March 27, 2019 at 11:04 pm

    I was as frustrated as anybody that President Trump said he would declassify and then reneged. In retrospect, he was right and I was wrong… PDJT listened to good legal counsel and avoided the many ‘obstruction traps’ (Pre-dawn raids on associates with guns drawn and CNN coverage; Raids on the his personal lawyer; Incessant requests for ‘perjury trap’ face-to-face interviews regarding obstruction) which were designed to anger him into a viable (impeachable) obstruction situation. He showed great restraint and it paid off. Tonight, with Hannity, he said he will definitely declassify “at the right time”…. Judging from how the obstruction traps worked out, I will trust President Trump and his legal team to follow through “at the right time” for maximum effect.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
    • chojun says:
      March 27, 2019 at 11:31 pm

      The obstruction here I think is tricky. The declassification would’ve violently (in a sense) blown up the Special Counsel. It would’ve revealed the spying against the Trump Campaign. However, there’s one thing the declassification WON’T do. That is, disprove the Steele Dossier. That was Mueller’s job (wittingly or not).

      If Trump had blown up the special counsel, then calls for Obstruction would’ve risen in Congress. It’s almost certain that now Trump would be facing an impeachment vote if he had done that. Instead, Trump held his fire and Mueller came up dry.

      Trump has every gun loaded and primed and ready to fire a full broadside. He will ensure that this type of thing never, ever occurs again in the history of the United States. These people will pay dearly for this episode.

      Liked by 16 people

      Reply
    • sundance says:
      March 28, 2019 at 12:09 am

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • JG3 says:
      March 28, 2019 at 1:02 am

      Well said~

      Like

      Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      March 28, 2019 at 1:31 am

      Don’t forget all those who called, repeatedly for PDJT to Fire Mueller, Rosie, and Sessions which would have led to impeachment, for obstruction.

      I defended Sessions for a long time, and finally admitted I was wrong, and ate crow. Seems to me some crow eating might be in order, for some of my fellow treepers?

      Like

      Reply
  10. Jake says:
    March 27, 2019 at 11:06 pm

    Who gets arrested first? Start at the top or at the bottom? They might just arrest them all at the same time. Interesting times…..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Deusvulture says:
    March 27, 2019 at 11:08 pm

    Treason!
    He repeated it several times… No reaction by Hannity.
    Why is everyone ignoring the President calling his opponents treasonous?
    Shouldn’t that be breaking news?

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • livefreeordieguy says:
      March 27, 2019 at 11:12 pm

      It should be breaking news, Deusvulture… Perhaps the Democrats have called President Trump treasonous SO many times that people are just numb to the very word… Like if one called somebody tall, or fat, or skinny over and over again… It means nothing to anybody any more.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • TonyinLA says:
      March 27, 2019 at 11:13 pm

      Because the lefties all know its true and want to keep that word “treason” out of the news cycle as much as possible.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • rayvandune says:
      March 27, 2019 at 11:15 pm

      Oh, there are a lot of people who are reacting to it, in cold sweats.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • Remington..... says:
        March 28, 2019 at 1:03 am

        Oh yeah….whole lot a shakin’ going on. And I love it. Have to wonder how many of these turncoats have a .45 on the bed stand.

        Like

        Reply
        • Dutchman says:
          March 28, 2019 at 1:40 am

          Well, we will getting a sorting. Psychopaths don’t use the nightstand, nor Narcisists, IIRC.
          Its just not the way they roll. So, any that do go that way, aren’t, but I suspect a minority.
          On the other hand, Vince Foster, Seth Rich, those guys might have some company, very soon.

          After all, if those whom the buck stops are gonna hang anyway,…why not some silencing of witnesses?

          Like

          Reply
    • Marc says:
      March 28, 2019 at 12:21 am

      Because it’s use is entirely rhetorical and has no legal significance. Treason, as an act, only applies in declared times of war and the party charged would have to aid or abet the enemy.

      Like

      Reply
    • Stickboy says:
      March 28, 2019 at 12:36 am

      “Treason!
      He repeated it several times… No reaction by Hannity.”

      Funny how that works with Hannity, it’s like he just doesn’t hear. Then again, he seems to have a habit of cutting his guests off just when they’re about to drop something.

      As I said on another thread, I think Hannity is a shill for the Left…….he hears what he wants to hear.

      Like

      Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      March 28, 2019 at 12:51 am

      IMO –
      The charge itself gets into very sticky areas. Hannity appeared more willing to let POTUS do a monologue (which PDJT does easily) and not hold up on any particular point.

      MSM doesn’t know precisely who may be charged with treason (or not) so I think they’re being a bit cautious (for a change).

      Like

      Reply
    • Tim says:
      March 28, 2019 at 1:03 am

      SEDITION. Conduct which is directed against a government and which tends toward insurrection but does not amount to treason. Treasonous conduct consists of levying war against the United States or of adhering to its enemies, giving them aid and comfort.
      https://www.lectlaw.com/def2/s020.htm

      But I still think its better to talk of Treason as trying to illegally overthrow an elected president. Because the public will easily understand what it being said.

      Like

      Reply
  12. coveyouthband says:
    March 27, 2019 at 11:08 pm

    We are so blessed. Love me some VSGPDJT……

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  14. linda4298 says:
    March 27, 2019 at 11:15 pm

    Potus intimated that he had no idea what the report would say, I think he felt the worst was coming that’s why they had a prepared rebuttal ready to go. How this man stood this for 2 years, I have no idea.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  15. Ilcon says:
    March 27, 2019 at 11:16 pm

    I hope someone counted how many times President Trump said the word TREASON.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. zozz1 says:
    March 27, 2019 at 11:19 pm

    Justice will be served. Patience may be required, but the wheels of Justice will continue to grind. PDJT has said, many times, that he punches back. He has been grievously punched and pummeled with his hands tied. His enemies took all their shots while he couldn’t punch back…but now he is free. Let the punch back begin….remember: Samson was grievously wounded, but he waited for the right moment, and brought the temple down and destroyed the corrupt.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  17. Ivehadit says:
    March 27, 2019 at 11:21 pm

    Dear Mr. President,
    TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE NOW. The investigation must begin ASAP while this issue is hot in the craw of so many people. We are furious and we cannot let this fade in the minds of the public in regards to investigating those who perpetrated this coup. This doesn’t mean that the criminal referrals cannot work behind the scenes. They can as long as we all know REAL PROGRESS IS BEING MADE to bring JUSTICE, justice that is decades overdue, in the opinion of many of us. As we have said many times, we cannot allow this to stand or attempted again. The price must be paid-Our nation depends on it.

    Thank you for all you (and your family) are doing to save our country. We love you!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  18. Genie says:
    March 27, 2019 at 11:29 pm

    Wouldn’t it be interesting to hear what’s said in Hannity’s earpiece during the show? He started to interrupt the President at one point but stopped. I suspect he heard a producer say “shut up.”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. WSB says:
    March 27, 2019 at 11:34 pm

    I was waiting for Sean to ask the President what can immediately be done to stop these caravans from invading our border. Did I miss something?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • livefreeordieguy says:
      March 27, 2019 at 11:39 pm

      Unfortunately, WSB, you didn’t miss anything…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Landslide says:
      March 27, 2019 at 11:49 pm

      Right there with you, WSB. And PDJT said he would not use force. Okey dokey, then. The hundreds of thousands will keep streaming in. I just do.not.get.it. He KNOWS it is beyond the breaking point (and I guarantee that Stephen Miller is completely aware). Talking about the sorry laws and the Dems being open borders lovers does nothing. 10,000 illegals dumped in San Antonio alone!!!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  20. WSB says:
    March 27, 2019 at 11:37 pm

    OANN has an exclusive with PT’s legal team that just ended. Maybe the clip will surface shortly.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. Charles Currie says:
    March 27, 2019 at 11:42 pm

    The wheels of justice turn slowly, but they grind fine.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. jupitercomm says:
    March 27, 2019 at 11:44 pm

    I don’t object to a 2nd Special Counsel – for starters, AG Barr handled the Mueller Investigation in a much more professional manner than Saint Sessions & Rosentein. But starting to think there’s simply be too much to look at for one investigation under one branch of government (Special Counsels are housed under the Executive & answer to the DoJ since Clinton).

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • livefreeordieguy says:
      March 27, 2019 at 11:51 pm

      NOOOOOOO…. No second Special Counsel! It would keep President Trump from declassifying the FISA, etc documents (b/c doing so would “interfere with an ongoing Special Counsel investigation”) and it would drag on through the 2020 election and not impact a thing… We need criminal referrals to be handled by the DoJ NOW… There is no reason why the DoJ is conflicted to the point where an SC is the only way to carry out an investigation into this coup… Get on with it AG Barr!

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • jupitercomm says:
        March 28, 2019 at 12:04 am

        The DoJ would be investigating itself not to mention activities of other agencies inside the Federal Government. Get Tom Fitton involved. It’s not like I’m talking total nonsense. & like I am suggesting, I think we end up w/ several investigations.

        Sessions was asked to appoint a 2nd SC & didn’t. Everyone wanted it then. Instead he gave it Huber, who I’m not convinced actually exists

        Like

        Reply
      • Arrest Soros says:
        March 28, 2019 at 12:43 am

        I believe both should be done in a specific order and here is why.
        Many documents can be declassified and numbers of the lower ranks can be charged by the DOJ during the rest of 2019. No need for a SC at this stage. As each person is indicted, the American people will realise that a serious sets of crimes were committed.
        This action will aide the 2020 effort.
        As you get higher and higher in the indictments (aided by songbirds trying to save their own skin/families etc), the American people will be easily convinced that a Special Counsel is needed (due to the high ranks of those involved, i.e. Brennan, Yates and even the West Wing) and necessary and the MSM won’t be able to spin it.
        This SC work will reach into 2021/2 aiding in the 2022 mid-terms.

        I can see PDJT securing both houses with super majorities by 2022 especially if the economy holds up.

        Like

        Reply
        • WES says:
          March 28, 2019 at 1:30 am

          Good grief, no SC! Are you both crazy! NO SC EVER!!!!!

          That is what Miss Lindsey and Miss Mitch both want! They are only interested in protecting their Uniparty swamp friends from any harm! Why in hell would you want to support these two?

          NO SC EVER!!!!!!!!!!!!

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  23. Marygrace Powers says:
    March 27, 2019 at 11:45 pm

    RE: TREASON

    “In 50 year from now, in 100 years from now, if somebody tries the same
    thing they have to know that the penalty will be very very great if and when
    they get caught.” PDJT

    POTUS knows the PENALTY is going to be SEVERE/GRAVE.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • felipe says:
      March 28, 2019 at 12:09 am

      Marygrace: Yes, that was pretty darn blunt language there. I would also think that anybody who hasn’t been singing already might be trying to cut a last-minute deal before the ship careens over and sinks.

      Like

      Reply
  24. Fools Gold says:
    March 27, 2019 at 11:53 pm

    Trump is a hard one to read imho. Sounds like he’s putting faith in Barr but he needs to order the release of the FISA and everything pointed out by Nunes. Will Barr do that? I want all the dots connected as facts, especially 6 months prior to 2020 or Trumps first rally and second and so on…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Fools Gold says:
      March 28, 2019 at 12:25 am

      I like a 2 punch knock out artist…but I’m patient even though it’s only an 8 round match. Winning is everything in my books and Trump is sure most excellent at that…

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  25. taxpayer here says:
    March 27, 2019 at 11:53 pm

    Why do I keep getting those pop ups saying ‘Congratulations’ as if I really won something when I visit CTH? It’s frustrating when I have volume off and I STILL get dang audio!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Fools Gold says:
      March 28, 2019 at 12:10 am

      You must be on an iPhone. I get the same. Turning the phone off and on helps. Hell I have to do a complete login just to comment. I’m about to become a treeper with no opinion and just sit on the branch and listen…this word press site here is horrible. Maybe it’s intentional. All of this started about 6 months ago. IDK.

      Like

      Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      March 28, 2019 at 12:58 am

      Thats good to know, thanks!

      Like

      Reply
    • sundance says:
      March 28, 2019 at 1:19 am

      It’s your internet provider.

      AT&T (and other mobiles) have systems that allow particular annoyances based on where you go on the internet. You’ll notice most of the annoyances happen at particular destinations that are adverse to the interests of the provider.

      Like

      Reply
  26. Rick says:
    March 27, 2019 at 11:55 pm

    I have renewed hope that Justice will be served. I recall after the election that the President wanted to pass an olive branch to Hillary Clinton by saying something like, “we need to move on” in response to “lock her up.”.

    Yet, it was quite revealing tonight that after this coup or “illegal takedown” as he calls it, has stewed on his mind for the duration of this process and he said, that after further reflection he has changed his mind. He truly is moved by the point that this should never happen to any future President.

    I feel that the next six years may be the brightest time for the preservation of the Republic. His change of mind (as expressed by him tonight) should give us great renewed hope that the Deep State will be exposed despite whether its Nunes, Graham, Barr or whomever……Bravo Mr. President.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  27. Hebo Sabe says:
    March 27, 2019 at 11:55 pm

    All that Hannity does is jabber.

    We don’t have one decent interviewing host.

    They’re all f’n narcissists.

    Like

    Reply
    • felipe says:
      March 28, 2019 at 12:12 am

      Carlson is good, Bartiromo is good, and Levin is excellent in his longer-form format. There are others…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Hebo Sabe says:
        March 28, 2019 at 12:25 am

        Tucker brings leftists on and discusses with them.

        Leftists want to lie to our faces for the reaction.

        I don’t need to listen to leftists. I know what their game is already.

        So, he might be entertaining for some who want to watch the left dismiss his comments and play to their audience.

        They’ve already got half of fox and everything else.

        Lately I get my news from Twitter & various drop sites and guess what? In the long run, its worked out well.

        Bartiromo is shrill and a collectivist. She runs off of the fear based economic ‘news’ and dooms and glooms far too much for me. And she looks like a hangdog.

        Levin is a collectivist anti-Trumper like Ben Shapiro and Glenn Beck.

        They go where the value and $$$. Much like Laura Ingraham.

        Still, this is just my view. We have no bright women who look good? Maria’s the best we can do? Jeanine is shrill and loud. If I want shrill and loud, I go to MSM.

        Anyway, I’m getting good news in the moment off of twitter.

        Like

        Reply
  28. GGHD says:
    March 28, 2019 at 12:18 am

    Many of us will be looking forward to TheLastRefuge analysis of President Trump on the Hannity show. [I’m more of a reader, than a ‘listener’ when it comes to a long presentation. It’s possible to scroll through the incomplete Transcript on YouTube.]

    Two of the election issues mentioned by Trump: 1. He didn’t want to talk about the “New Green Deal” ~ because he wants to campaign against it. (He doesn’t want the issue to go away.) … Plus, 2. Trump spoke about how many Democrats are abandoning a commitment to supporting Israel. = He said it’s a big change in the Democrat Party.

    Many Americans of faith support Israel because of the Golden Rule: ~ ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ … All people and nations are our neighbors; the Golden Rule is part of the moral law written into the human heart.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Tl Howard says:
    March 28, 2019 at 12:30 am

    When the Dems start talking health care, as they have just done, and as the Dem network CNN did today, I start getting worried.
    In spite of the fact that millions of Americans hated Obamacare, the GOP always seems to lose when this becomes the topic because they talk big and accomplish nothing.

    Even their messaging in attacking Obamacare was/is horrible. A small group of attack dogs who really know their stuff need to get their butts on tv and start talking about the millions of Americans who were victims of the ACA. More Americans lost their health care than gained health care through the ACA.

    It’s a dangerous road for POTUS from now to Nov. of 2020. He will have to decide on the right course of action regarding the still beloved Obama among black folks, a not insignificant % of whom have warmed to POTUS. Direct attacks on Obama will be too much for them.

    Health care is once again going to be the big issue and let’s face it, when has the GOP ever been creative in that area?

    Just food for thought. NO matter the corruption that we hope is exposed, this election will not rest on solely that issue.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Wiretapped Patriot❌ (@T64Pamela) says:
    March 28, 2019 at 12:44 am

    I just want to say THANK YOU to Sundance. I have followed you daily since before the election. You are the ONLY person in the media who I trust 100%–and that is in the ENTIRE UNIVERSE of the MEDIA! Watching Trump and Hannity tonight discuss the history of the whole “Russiagate” debacle made me think of all the articles and diagrams and timelines that you posted daily before any of the other media could figure it out. My friends on Twitter would eagerly wait every night for your “Creature Feature” article to post late at night, always full of fresh new details and connections to the case. It’s kind of strange to hear Trump and Hannity talk about all these things as if America is finally hearing it for the first time–because we have known all of these things for months and months. At least America is ready to listen now. Anyways, Thank You Sundance.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • carterzest says:
      March 28, 2019 at 1:13 am

      months and months (and years)….

      Great comment

      Like

      Reply
    • Alex Hernandez 🇺🇸 (@ahernandez85b) says:
      March 28, 2019 at 1:18 am

      Amen to that 💯%
      I can’t count how many times I have read an article here that has another angle that I hadn’t considered. I don’t always agree with the viewpoint (although I do agree way more times than not), but I have never seen an analysis on here that hasn’t been worth reading and seriously considering. This site goes deeper into issues than any other site of its kind, and it’s precisely because such a wide range of issues are covered that I find it so valuable.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  31. jupitercomm says:
    March 28, 2019 at 12:55 am

    I read Sundance’s commentary on the 2nd Catherine Herridge release & the JAR, & Obama’s pretext for kicking out 35 Russian diplomats, etc, about an hour before the interview: OK so that was clearly an “active measures” style influence payload. Who was the target audience or audiences?

    I think you have to include in the target audience the onstage Republicans in Congress. If you really want to kneecap a President – what does a President do? One big part of the job is pushing a legislative agenda based on the platform of polities on which the candidate ran & was elected. Undermine the trust of the President’s own Party in Congress & you’ve isolated that President

    What I’m getting at is, the relationship b/w Trump & Republicans in Congress has been on ice until now. I’ve never heard Trump heap praise on members of Congress by name like in this interview. I think the ice is thawing or breaking

    Like

    Reply
  32. Bubba Cow says:
    March 28, 2019 at 12:56 am

    to be clear and I don’t disagree –
    it is health care INSURANCE and money that are the issues
    We have the most advanced health care on the planet and I am not a fan of doctors.

    Like

    Reply
  33. Robert Smith says:
    March 28, 2019 at 12:56 am

    Trump is continuing to take the hand-off approach in allowing other people to do what they see fit. However, we know that he is not shy about expressing his opinion. So Trump can easily “guide” things publicly so he can’t be accused of undue influence. I think it is clear he wants the maximal level of pain. What that actually plays out to be depends on events.

    What I think is clear is he wants to continue to MAGA, military, border, and get re-elected these are all factors.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. noswamp says:
    March 28, 2019 at 1:09 am

    LG is wrong on this one. The country does not need another Special C. Follow the Nunes model. And let Barr do his magic: one by one.

    Like

    Reply
  35. noswamp says:
    March 28, 2019 at 1:11 am

    Senate has no power. And I doubt that LG will do much except delay and produce zero results. He is a professional politician. So don’t expect much from his investigation in the Senate. The criminal referrals from Nunes are the meat and potatoes of what needs to be done, along with declassification.

    Like

    Reply
    • WES says:
      March 28, 2019 at 1:41 am

      Noswamp: I am glad to see you are a NO SC treeper!

      The only reason Miss Lindsey and Miss Mitch want a SC is to protect their Uniparty swamp friends who deserve to hang!

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s