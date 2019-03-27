President Trump Lengthy Interview With Sean Hannity…

Tonight President Trump called-in to Fox News host Sean Hannity for an unusually lengthy interview. The interview ran almost 45 minutes without commercial interruption.

There are multiple breaking news aspects to this interview including President Trump affirming his intention to declassify all of the material previously discussed [See Here]. As CTH noted last year, President Trump stated his lawyers directly advised him against declassification because such action would be construed as obstruction. WATCH:

I’ll be breaking down this interview for continued discussion.

