The Susan Rice CYA Memo Gains Additional Context…

Two months ago Andrew McCarthy wrote an article in National Review discussing the email President Obama’s National Security Adviser Susan Rice sent to herself on inauguration day 2017. With the latest discoveries from James Comey’s admissions amid the headlines the February article by McCarthy is very prescient. {see here}
Susan Rice emailed herself to create a record surrounding a January 5th, 2017, meeting between top White House officials and senior intelligence members. It was the next day, January 6th, when FBI Director James Comey briefed President-Elect Trump on part of the Clinton-Steele dossier. With hindsight, the White House meeting (1/5/17) and the Trump Tower briefing (1/6/17) take on additional meaning.
The departing administration’s highly-politicized intelligence apparatus, Comey (FBI), Brennan (CIA) and Clapper (DNI), conspired -strategically- to weaponize false intelligence in order to create a media narrative that would damage, and hopefully eliminate, the incoming president and his administration. With full measure of context, contrast against the identifiable behavior that followed; and accepting the FBI team was working diligently on an “insurance policy” agenda; there is no other way to look at these events.
In his article, McCarthy rightly sets the stage:
[…] Let’s think about what was going on at that moment. It had been just a few days since Obama imposed sanctions on Russia. In that connection, the Kremlin’s ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak, had contacted Trump’s designated national-security adviser, Michael Flynn. Obama-administration leadership despised Flynn, who (a) had been fired by Obama from his post as Defense Intelligence Agency chief; (b) had become a key Trump supporter and an intense critic of Obama foreign and national-security policy; and (c) was regarded by Yates and Comey as a possible criminal suspect — on the wayward theories that Flynn’s contacts with Kislyak could smack of a corrupt quid pro quo deal to drop the sanctions and might violate the never invoked, constitutionally dubious Logan Act.
What else was happening? The Justice Department and FBI had gone to the FISA court on October 21, 2016, for a warrant to spy on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. That warrant relied largely on the Steele dossier, which alleged a criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin involving (a) a cyberespionage operation against the 2016 election, (b) corrupt negotiations regarding the sanctions, and (c) the Kremlin’s possession of “kompromat” that would enable the Putin regime to blackmail President-elect Trump.
Significantly, by the time of this January 6 meeting with Trump, the 90-day surveillance period under the FISA warrant would have had just a bit over two weeks left to run — it was set to expire just as Trump was to take office. (Reporting suggests that there may also have been a FISA warrant on Paul Manafort around this time.) The Obama administration was therefore confronting a deadline if the FISA warrant was to be renewed while Obama was still in power. The officials in the meeting would need to figure out how the investigation could continue despite the fact that its central focus, Trump, was about to be sworn in as president. (read more)
McCarthy accurately predicted two-months-ago that James Comey did not brief President Trump on the full content of the Clinton-Steele Dossier. This suspicion has been confirmed as fact by the recent admissions of James Comey himself.
January 5th, 2017, an Oval Office meeting with President Obama, VP Joe Biden, James Comey (FBI), Michael Rogers (NSA), John Brennan (CIA), James Clapper (ODNI), Sally Yates (DOJ) and Susan Rice. At the conclusion of the briefing, President Obama asks Sally Yates and James Comey to remain. Together with Susan Rice, this is where the “by the book” CYA comment comes into play. As recounted by Rice: “President Obama said he wants to be sure that, as we engage with the incoming team, we are mindful to ascertain if there is any reason that we cannot share information fully as it relates to Russia.”
January 6th, 2017, the Trump Tower meeting with President-elect Trump, VPE Mike Pence, Mike Flynn, etc. Where James Comey asks for a private discussion with the President-elect:
June 8th, 2017 – Vice-Chairman Senator Mark Warner (D) questions Comey during Senate Intelligence Committee hearing [Transcript Source]:
♦ Mark Warner […] I know members have said and press have said that if you were — a great deal has been made whether the president — whether you were asked whether the president was the subject of any investigation. My understanding is prior to your meeting on January 6th you discussed with your leadership team whether or not you should be prepared to assure then President-Elect trump that the FBI was not investigating him personally. Now my understanding is your leadership team agreed with that. But was that a unanimous decision? was there any debate about that?
♦ James Comey: Wasn’t unanimous.One of the members of the leadership team had a view that although it was technically true we did not have a counterintelligence file case open on then President-Elect trump. His concern was because we’re looking at the potential, again, that’s the subject of the investigation, coordination between the campaign and Russia because it was president trump, President-Elect trump’s campaign, this person’s view was inevitably his behavior, his conduct will fall within the scope of that work and so he was reluctant to make the statement that I made. I disagreed. I thought it was fair to say what was literally true. There is not a counterintelligence investigation of Mr. Trump. And I decided in the moment to say it given the nature of our conversation.
One member of the FBI leadership team, a “he”, with understanding of the full scope of the counterintelligence operation, disagreed with Director Comey making an obtuse, disingenuous and highly misleading statement to President Trump that he was not under an FBI counterintelligence investigation.
Obviously there was a counterintelligence operation against the Trump campaign, and by extension presidential candidate Donald Trump. However, as noted in the Susan Rice email describing the content of the January 5th, 2017, White House meeting – the intent of the outgoing administration was to keep president-elect Trump under investigation, yet not allow him to know he was under investigation. Hence the briefing on only the most “salacious and unverified content of the dossier”.
The goal of the “insurance policy” was to frame the target. Therefore the target must be played by the officials doing the framing.
However, one official within the leadership of the FBI thought it was wrong to be disingenuous with discussions and briefing for an incoming President. That one senior FBI official was a “he”.
Now who do you think that “he” was?
This same “he”:
.
The same “he” who was scheduled to testify to the House Intelligence Committee; but for some mysterious reason the request to interview “him” and four others (Page, Strzok, Ohr and Baker) were all dropped.
The same “he” who, along with the four others, remains employed.
The same “he” who, unlike the four others, has never been removed, suspended, demoted or isolated from his job; and the same “he” who remains in his position through today.
Thank goodness one man had integrity.
LikeLiked by 12 people
That’s all it takes to defeat evil. One good man to speak up.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s probably why Comey tried to throw him under the bus at that hearing embedded above.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) sure knows her subject matter. She is a real asset to that committee. Gov. Mario Cuomo has targeted her, along with the other (R) Congressmen from NYS this fall by personally getting involved with donating to their (D) challengers campaigns.
We have targeted Mr. Cuomo for removal in the election this fall, or prison (preferable). The former leaders of the NYS Assembly and Senate were convicted of corruption charges and removed. His closest aide was convicted several weeks ago. There is another “pay to play” trial coming up this year for the owner of a very large construction company which recently shut down.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Hopefully anyone Cuomo will get his due, soon, and anyone he’s been involved with will share the stench.
And yes, I’d love to see more of Rep. Stefanik.
LikeLiked by 1 person
2 men , Priestap and Roger’s.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Adm. Rogers was Not privy to ObaMao meeting.
Preistep was.
So here, is the Boom!
It All goes back to ObaMao.
LikeLiked by 2 people
January 5th, 2017, an Oval Office meeting with President Obama, VP Joe Biden, James Comey (FBI), Michael Rogers (NSA), John Brennan (CIA), James Clapper (ODNI), Sally Yates (DOJ) and Susan Rice.
Rogers was in the initial meeting – just not in the “Small Group” conspiracy session.
LikeLike
All roads lead home, right up to O’s doorstep.
More than coincidence that Comey says he was pressured by CNN in the dossier matter and that Valerie Jarret’s daughter, Laurel, was working at CNN on the story.
Raid Obama’s D.C. Shadow White House and confiscate VJ’s server, phones. Everything anyone wants to knew abt the plot to remove Donald Trump from office will be abundantly clear.
LikeLike
I think we’re almost at the point where we’ll begin to hear a lot about Bill Priestap.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I hope that is true. Also – why has Valjar’s name not appeared in any of this. Her hands are all over these strategies.
LikeLike
Don’t forget this article SD wrote a few months ago:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/02/10/game-over-judge-jeanine-interview-with-hpsci-rep-chris-stewart/
From the article linked above:
House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence member Chris Stewart appeared on Fox News with Judge Jeanine Pirro, and didn’t want to “make news” or spill the beans, but the unstated, between-the-lines, discussion was as subtle as a brick through a window. Judge Jeannie has been on the cusp of this for a few weeks.
Listen carefully around 2:30, Judge Jeanine hits the bulls-eye; and listen to how Chris Stewart talks about not wanting to make news and is unsure what he can say on this…
Bill Priestap is cooperating.
Bill Priestap is the most important “small group” member out of all of them! This man can literally take down the entire cabal. He is the only one that didn’t face a demotion. He may be the only one that actually may not face any criminal prosecution.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whew! One can see why his wife’s firm wanted to send top notch security people to guard his family.
I read this all day every day, and cannot even think about it in the context in which your analyzing so clearly places it. It is however enough to make me angry at their shenanigans all over again.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Your comment perfectly reflects my own thoughts and feelings.
I’m so grateful to Sundance for connecting the dots and providing us with context and analysis for these unfolding events.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Funny, I had the same anger rise in me and I have done a good job up to now avoiding getting angry. Even now I am continuing to work on not being angry. I could just spit…
Hang these treasonous snakes. May Nemesis strike this coup without humor, with cold precision and speed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
AmericaFirst: Where did you hear about the wife’s firm?
I’m curious about this guy.
LikeLike
Ace in the Hole…
love it Sundance
LikeLiked by 10 people
Ace of Spades … Trump’s em ALL.
LikeLike
more puzzle pieces falling into place!
btw, what am I missing–who is the woman in the picture? in the orange…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Susan Rice, the one who was sent around on Sunday morning shows to lie about Benghazi being caused by a video almost no one had yet seen or heard about (it had about 600 views total before all of her lying).
LikeLiked by 3 people
so what’s up with the prison orange attire?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Someone has photo-shopped this image, hoping that she will get the justice that she has earned.
LikeLiked by 3 people
ahhhh that’s what was throwing me…thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lock Her UP!!
LikeLike
thank you! that’s what was throwing me—
LikeLike
Likely photoshopped from “Orange is the new Black.”
LikeLike
Susan Rice
LikeLike
Susan Rice!
LikeLike
“who is the woman in the picture? in the orange…”
Susan Rice, auditioning for the upcoming reality TV series, “Life Behind Bars After Working For Obama”.
Please feel free to suggest alternative titles, fellow Treepers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Orange is the New Black Lives Matter”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Time to bring out The Big Shovel
Lotta shiite about to hit the fan
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think it might be time to bring in a larger fan. We don’t want it to get clogged up.
LikeLike
“a larger fan.”
By Bundesarchiv, Bild 102-17158 / CC-BY-SA 3.0, CC BY-SA 3.0 de, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=5415574
LikeLiked by 1 person
Deplorable Infidel: That is, indeed, a rather large fan. Got anything bigger?
LikeLike
“The Big Shovel”
Where is Sylvia? She has one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The TRUMP card. Sundance, you are doing an excellent job laying this all out. I simply cannot get enough!
LikeLiked by 9 people
What a drama…”These are the days of our FBI lives.” Priestap apparently has a moral compass where as Comey has none. Indictments and trials can’t come soon enough.
LikeLiked by 7 people
“You can call it a soft-coup, or you can call it politicization of the DOJ and FBI, but the end result is the same – the intentional effort to manipulate, influence, and ultimately subvert an election for the presidency of the United States.”
I really hope that when the time comes the alternative media and the few remaining honest journalists are able to make this criminal coup and its ramifications to our republic and way of life painfully clear to a majority of the American people and the world (a percentage will just deny and say Hillary won…and ignore the criminal activity). With President Trumps approval rating north of 50%, and probably well north of that, I’d say there is a large number already paying attention.
Thank you, Sundance and crew, for the work that you do. You guys and gals are like the colonial patriots prior to the American Revolution. You have my eternal gratitude.
LikeLiked by 9 people
“I really hope that when the time comes the alternative media and the few remaining honest journalists are able to make this criminal coup and its ramifications to our republic and way of life painfully clear to a majority of the American people and the world”
____________________
There is an easy way to do that.
Too easy, almost.
Step 1: administration officials stop doing interviews with ANY mainstream news media. That will shock the system after about a week. Allow that to go on long enough that it BECOMES the national news story: “White House SHUTS OUT national legacy news media!!!”
Step 2: once the establishment fake news media is at a fever pitch, DJT holds a prime time press conference where no questions will be taken. He announces that his administration has been and will continue to be more open and transparent than any before, especially that of the poser who preceded him.
Announce to the American People — in the presence of all the establishment news media gathered for the ‘press conference’ — that from this day forward, all of the interviews and contacts will be conducted exclusively with what is sometimes called “Alternative” media.
Fake News, and all of those who practice it, is dead. The establishment media has dug their own grave and now they will lie in it. They have purposely lied, misrepresented and twisted matters of national importance, systematically, to satisfy their own anti-American objectives, and that ends today, with the end of their relevance.
By the power of this office, and by the power of the American People and their right to know the Truth about our nation’s business, going forward, we will be stripping White House credentials from ALL of the establishment media, and we will be giving those White House media credentials to the following people and organizations:
[List of independent, alternative, conservative news sources]
Here is where you will find these news sources [pass out a sheet to the establishment media retirees in attendance], and links will be provided to each of them at the White House website.
Americans want to know what’s going on — in their country, in the world, and in their government. They haven’t been getting the truth about ANY of it from the fake news media.
Starting today, Fake News media is dead, and the American People start getting the truth.
Thank you all very much for coming, please leave your credentials at the door, and don’t let the door hit you on the way out.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I think something along these lines has to happen because they certainly aren’t going to go out of business considering the deep pockets of the globalist deep state, no matter how many people tune them out or mock them. Commie/globalists never give up.
LikeLike
“administration officials stop doing interviews with ANY mainstream news media. ”
I had posted that suggestion somewhere here on CTH about 4-6 weeks ago. The lies and spin in unbelievable. Republicans appearing on fake news MSM only gives credibility to their operation- IMO
Those are great ideas you outlined. I am writing a letter to Sarah Sanders, specifically about that press room and the conferences. I will include your suggestions (giving you credit, of course).
LikeLike
Likely “He” was one of the very first to sing. Integrity? TBD…
LikeLike
This would lead one to think he’s got integrity. And clearly the entire rest of the group did not.
And he wasn’t removed from position.
Curious.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s the thing Demonrats need to understand, with regard to convicting and executing their slave masters, whom they inexplicably worship.
We can present them a choice. People love choices. But not too many, or it confuses them, or leads to analysis paralysis.
This choice will be simple.
A) we prosecute, convict and execute for Treason, Sedition, Subversion, human-trafficking, global pedophilia network, and a whole host of other crimes, all of those who have corrupted our nation and our government. That means all your false gods and idols go bye-bye
or
B) What’s good for the goose is good for the gander, one standard for everyone, so we use the levers of power the same way the Demonrats did — in one very narrow and specific way — to make sure the Demonrats and Uni-Party RINOs never win another election, anywhere, at any level (local, state or federal), ever again. The Demonrat Party and anything it might attempt to morph into, and everything you perceived to benefit from it, goes extinct.
The choice is yours.
Cue the Final Jeopardy music…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m starting to wonder if the Democrats are headed toward Option B all on their own.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We have the Ace of Spades in the hole which means we have the “Trump Card”. Winning!
LikeLiked by 4 people
The complexity of this treason is beyond belief. Depressing sometimes, especially when all the “ stupid people” are screaming for Sessions head on a pike.
SD, thank you for turning on all the lightbulbs for me, although I now need much darker sunglasses.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Whether they realize it or not, those “stupid people” are doing their part to help lull the swamp critters into a false sense of security. How else to explain the Dems suing VSGPOTUS or our cities not burning right now? The left thinks they’re winning!! #Rich 🙂
LikeLike
“the email President Obama’s National Security Adviser Susan Rice sent to herself on inauguration day 2017. ”
I would like to know if Susan Rice knew that at least some of those people in the meeting she documented in her last minute memo to self were not accounted for in the official White House visitor log that day.
I believe it was Thomas Wictor that put together the connection of many people in that meeting NOT being listed on the official White House visitor log. (please correct me if I am in error)
Tweets by ThomasWictor
LikeLike
Please correct me if I am seeing this wrong, but…
When Comey said he did not brief Congress because of the “sensitivity of the matter” suggesting that this came from Priestap; it really came from the White House memorialized by Susan Rice writing, “President Obama said he wants to be sure that, as we engage with the incoming team, we are mindful to ascertain if there is any reason that we cannot share information fully as it relates to Russia.” SD suggests Priestap is the one hold out telling Comey he should not tell Trump he was not subject of counterintelligence investigation, because they all knew he was. If I am reading this correctly, Comey is one SOB.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or another example of Comey’s self-righteous cluelessness. Everyone but Priestap agrees Trump should not be told about the Trump investigation. Then, having kept it from Trump, the quarterly report to Congress is due, and the impossible awkwardness of excluding Trump, makes it also awkward to then include Congress, where it would be sure to reach Trump. So Comey says it was NOT told to Congress due to the sensitivity, which he associates with Priestap. Let’s deceive! No, that will start a tangled web. Oops, our deceit has now tangled us in its web. Blame that guy who saw it coming, it’s his issue.
It is also possible that Priestap, as the lone dissenter, DID point out that disclosing to Congress would get it back to Trump, being the lone dissenter who foresaw the wages of deceit, but then still a subservient member of Comey’s team, doing his job. Comey threw him under the bus, the IG demanded to know why he’d kept it from Congress, and then the earlier story gets recounted to Horowitz, and Priestap is basically ratting out his boss, who’d made him participate in a deceit he didn’t support.
LikeLike
Ever watch Mike Rogers’ body language whenever Comey is speaking? All the hallmarks of “I’d like to reach over and slap this lying sack of sh*t”. And this is not the only instance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve watched that, too. He is so uncomfortable sitting there next to Slimy Comey.
LikeLike
Slimy but “not a weasel.”
LikeLike
If you could see me, you’d notice the same thing whenever connected elitist filthy incompetent liar Rice comes to my attention.
Someone useless on her own, living living like a queen at the expense of America, taking it upon herself to decide who it shall be who gets to lead this country.
Deserves to be dragged around by her hair publicly, and made to give an apology to every American who asks for one.
LikeLike
Stepping back and just looking at the Steele dossier, it is laughably ridiculous, one of the most specious pieces of evidence one can assert.
Not exactly 007 stuff, reads more like Mad Magazine meets the Nazis.
What unbelievable clowns the people that use to run our security!
Its a wonder Mexico didn’t invade…oh, wait.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not just an Ace but the Ace of Spades. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bill
LikeLike
Preistap
LikeLike
Sundance.
WE. LOVE. YOU
LikeLiked by 2 people
Was Priestap ever interviewed by anyone (congress or IG)?
LikeLike
I believe there was language in the Nunes report to that effect.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d think the IG likely interviewed Priestap.
LikeLike
Probably IG, no evidence of congressional interview.
LikeLike
“One member of the FBI leadership team, a “he”, with understanding of the full scope of the counterintelligence operation, disagreed with Director Comey making an obtuse, disingenuous and highly misleading statement to President Trump that he was not under an FBI counterintelligence investigation.”
I wonder if Bill Preistap notified Admiral Mike Rogers of the unlawful use of the NSA database by contractors, prompting Adm. Rogers to order a full compliance audit by the NSA Compliance Officer?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think it was an internal review at NSA.
LikeLike
I can hardly wait to see the audit trails 🙂
LikeLike
just wow! What a bunch of slimeballs …. investigate the president for a concoction then, mislead him about it. Throw him off, get him to do something they can then turn around and throw up ‘obstruction’ bs.
Thankfully, at least one of them – Bill Priestap – was at least uncomfortable with this and said it.
Back to this group of slimeballs…. this is sedition, it goes to the top of the chain and they should fry.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The treasonous behavior of these scumbuckets gets me every time.
They did this to our President, but they also did this to you and me. And our kids. And grandkids.
May God have mercy on them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hear you.
LikeLike
The evidence that President Trump has successfully endured, survived, and is on the cusp of triumphing against a coup is continuing to build.
But the insidious Mueller and Rosenstein have successfully started a new line of assault against the President via the SDNY. The next year will be just as ugly, but from a different front. This time his businesses will be attacked.
How sickening!
But each victory makes President Trump more strong. Each assault on him becomes less effective.
So I’m not worried, just sickened by the spectacle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m thinking the whole SDNY network who engaged in this are finding themselves in a sticky wicket, if you will. Oh, well, ultimately they did it to themselves.
LikeLike
What do you mean?
These are Preenin’ Preet’s old pals, right? I wonder how many are decent, honest people?
LikeLike
The elephant to swallow is that Obama was 100% involved in the coup. The snake Obama is a traitor. I am not sure how this can be prosecuted, but he needs to be tried, convicted, and shot as a seditious traitor.
Democrats have gone insane to have let this happen, then to continue to avoid cleaning up their mess.
LikeLike
We need to expose for history the depth of the conspiracy that Obama represents. It may fall on Dinesh D’Souza or someone like him to do it, but there is a direct connection to Iran that weaves through Valerie Jarrett, Ben Rhodes, Eric Holder’s suppression of the investigation into Hezbollah’ s drug running, Janet Napolitano’s suppression of the investigation into radical mosques, the pallets of unmarked cash delivered to Iran, the withdrawal from Iraq, and the deal with the secret side deals we still don’t know about. The whole thing is treasonous, and while he may never be prosecuted, it should definitely be exposed.
LikeLike
We need a primer to lead normies through the sludge that is our recent past. They would have no idea about anything you just mentioned.
LikeLike
We need to expose for history the depth of the conspiracy that Obama represents. It may fall on Dinesh D’Souza or someone like him to do it, but there is a direct connection to Iran that weaves through Valerie Jarrett, Ben Rhodes, Eric Holder’s suppression of the investigation into Hezbollah’ s drug running, Janet Napolitano’s suppression of the investigation into radical mosques, the pallets of unmarked cash delivered to Iran, the withdrawal from Iraq, and the deal with the secret side deals we still don’t know about. The whole thing is treasonous, and while he may never be prosecuted, it should definitely be exposed.
LikeLike
Was the warrant on Page limited to just him or was it a standard “3 hop rule” where they could spy on Page, everyone he talked to, everyone those people talked to, and everyone those people talked to. If so, you’d be looking at a huge number of people put under surveillance based on that one warrant. But I haven’t seen this addressed by Nunes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought it was 2 hop but also retro (going backwards and forward). I’m sure about the retro part, not so much about the 2 hop or 3 hop question.
LikeLike
Makes me think of playing hearts… and one decides to shoot the moon. The Obama folks, the Democrats, Hillary campaign, the press… they had the queen of spades ( Hillary, ha ha),, and a bunch of hearts. They were just sure they’d rack up the points and win. Trump plays along.. letting them take trick after trick… and then bam… as the last trick with a heart in it is being played.. Trump takes it. Just one Heart. 1 pt.
Bwahahahaaa. This is fate, that they went to all this to try and rig a election and actually USE the tools of the Federal Government to do so. Then, try to frame and ruin the new administration. And it will be their collective undoing. There is nothing as righteous and powerful as a man persecuted wrongly. Talk about victim status. This whole mess will have been worth it, for all the pain, as these corrupt individuals get rolled up. There is pain ahead… but our country will emerge on the other side of the Trump administration in 7 years stronger and with considerable rot in the system sun-lighted, exposed, expelled and repaired. The press , K-street, the machine in DC will not soon recover the next 7 years. They collectively tried to shoot the moon…. and missed.
LikeLike
Sundance, you are brilliant! Thank you.
LikeLike
forgive me for asking… i missed it long ago. what does CYA stand for? 😀
LikeLike
Cover Your A”
LikeLike
Cover your a**
LikeLike
Cover Your Azz
LikeLike
McCarthy paints a sympathetic portrait or obama et al.
The dilemma was that the Obama administration had placed “the incoming team” — in particular, President-elect Trump — under investigation. Remember, Obama’s law-enforcement agencies believed the Steele dossier. No, the FBI had not been able to corroborate it; but, as former FBI director Comey told Congress, the bureau deemed its author, Christopher Steele, to be a reliable source. Steele, moreover, had collaborated on the project with Nellie Ohr, the wife of Bruce Ohr, Yates’s top aide at the Justice Department. Even if the Justice Department and the FBI could not prove Steele’s allegations, at least not yet, they still believed that Trump was compromised and that the Russians could be blackmailing him. If they had not believed those allegations were credible, they would not have put them in a warrant application to the FISA Court.
So we arrive at the knotty question for Obama political and law-enforcement officials: How do we “engage with the incoming team” of Trump officials while also determining that “we cannot share information fully as it relates to Russia”? How do we assure that an investigation of Trump can continue when Trump is about to take over the government?
Therefore they had to do whatever it takes to stop the subornation of the USA.
THIS will be how they try to convince the American public they shouldn’t be punished.
LikeLike
Most of the men who signed the Declaration of Independence were wealthy. Nearly all lost their wealth in the process of insuring our independence. Our president has risked a lifetime of accomplishment and wealth to save our nation from the exploiters who seek our destruction. Continue to pray for our president.
LikeLike
IMO, The Deep State and all its players absolutely beleived there was no way their scheme (coup) would not work. They went ALL in.
Now they are about to reap the whirl wind.
LikeLike
“It was rather a shock to see the photo lineup of all those familiar faces — Comey, Hillary, McCabe, Loretta Lynch et. al. — in the criminal referral “matters” sent over to the DOJ by congress on Wednesday, as if they were some mob of goombahs caught running a waste management kickback racket in the Hackensack mud-flats. But the evidence trail has been in plain sight for more than a year that Justice Department officials of various ranks and stripes colluded to bring off a legalistic coup d’etat against the loathed and despised winner of the 2016 election”.
http://kunstler.com/clusterf***k-nation/whirling-whirling/
People know. They KNOW.
LikeLike