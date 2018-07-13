Rosenstein Delivers Indictments For 12 Russians – Then Buries in Lock-box of DOJ National Security Division…

If you are old enough to remember the Soviet-era propaganda approximately five years prior to the Polish solidarity movement, you are old enough to have a solid frame of reference for today’s announcement from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Truthfully, I never thought a constitutionally protected U.S. government apparatus would ever be able to pull-off propaganda so easily and readily consumed by an American electorate…. Alas, lesson learned. So here’s my take:

Setting aside the transparent timing of the declaration today; which is entirely based upon the reality of interlopers within our current government remaining focused on undermining President Trump policy and objectives; and accepting the anti-Russia propaganda narrative is a political weapon intended to elevate the interests of deep state officials and undermine any effort that might be adverse to their interests; a basic question about the indictment evidence is being avoided by all who are reviewing the content therein….

While the DOJ document is full of detailed accusations; which has given the narrative engineers a great deal of fuel; there’s a specific aspect missing. The entire indictment (full pdf below) is based on the premise of the FBI conducting some -unexplained and unsubstantiated- form of forensic data-analysis to formulate their detailed conclusions.

However, can anyone explain how this FBI forensic data-analysis was possible when the FBI was never allowed access to the DCCC, DNC and Clinton Campaign servers?

Anyone?…. Anyone?

I have to laugh when reading hundreds of reports all praising the details of the Mueller indictment, but not a single person looking past the explained outcome and looking for the source material – from which the FBI created their conclusions. Why? Because it doesn’t exist…

The indictment is a grand exposition in explaining something without a single citation of factual evidence for how they arrived at the multitude of conclusions.

Consider this takeaway from a left-wing group who love the indictment:

“The indictment is impressive in its detail and the specificity of its allegations. It shows that Mueller has developed extremely good evidence. Where is it coming from?” (link)

You see, that’s the rub…. there is not a single piece of information explaining how Robert Mueller’s team arrived at their indictment conclusion. Just lots of conclusions.

Again, I repeat: the FBI was never allowed access to the DCCC, DNC and Clinton Campaign servers?

Obviously, it helps when the listed names on the indictment will never actually be indicted or come before a U.S. court to challenge the assertions. It’s very convenient for the DOJ to be able to make claims, knowing: A) no-one in media will demand the source evidence; and B) none of the accused will ever show up to be tried.

Funny that.

Convenient, that.

This is point #1 in understanding how ridiculous this propaganda enterprise actually is. But wait,…. it gets better…

Point #2 isn’t written in the indictment, but was rather a small -intentionally small, almost in passing- mention by Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein as he stated in his presser announcement. Seemingly overlooked by most, Rosenstein said the indictment will now be passed-off (code word for “buried”) to the DOJ National Security Division. Yes, that’s right, the same DOJ-NSD who were soup-to-nuts involved in the unlawful use of FISA-702 database searches. How entirely convenient….

Listen. I prompted the announcement to 10:30 of the video below (remember, none of the indicted Russian people will ever see a courtroom), now watch:

Why pass this off to the DOJ-NSD?

Because it’s going nowhere.

It’s make-believe.

This announcement, and the indictment itself, is pure propaganda.

The entire narrative is based on a story; and it is a story; that can never be proved.

The biggest “risk” to the deep state is any entity who focuses on the DOJ and FBI abuse of the NSA and FBI database in 2015 and 2016. They were conducting political opposition research using FISA-702(16)(17) searches of collected information.

Along with FBI compartmented SCIF’s, the DOJ-NSD was the hub for the corrupt officials doing those illegal searches. This is not in question. It happened:

(documented link)

The current officials within the corrupt DOJ/FBI system are protecting the former officials who worked within the corrupt DOJ/FBI system. The activity was so stunningly destructive to every tenet of our democracy and principle of our constitutional republic; the administrators of the system cannot allow the American electorate to know what they did.

Government officials within the DOJ and FBI conspired together with private political parties outside government to conduct intelligence gathering operations against their political opponents. You cannot get higher on the usurpation scale.

That illegally extracted opposition research was then laundered by design and passed back into the intelligence apparatus (DOJ/FBI) where it was weaponized -by gaining a Title-1 search warrant (Oct 21, 2016,)- to conduct active surveillance on everyone within a political campaign.

That weaponized surveillance, gained by the FISA authority, was then used as an “insurance policy” against the Trump campaign, President-elect Trump, and President Trump.

Actual, all encompassing surveillance -physical and electronic- of a sitting U.S. President, and every member of the administration and executive branch, until expiration of the fraudulently obtained FISA Title-1 surveillance warrant in October 2017.

Let that sink in.

THAT is what this entire Russia Collusion/Conspiracy narrative is intended to conceal and hide. That coup attempt is why the Mueller investigation exists.

Once Trump took office, someone had to take over the collection of the results from all of this ongoing surveillance; and simultaneously someone had to protect the underlying construct of how that surveillance was obtained. THAT is why Robert Mueller’s investigation was started.

The DOJ-NSD division, and the FBI counterintelligence division, were actively engaged in a plot to destroy, then overthrow, a sitting U.S. President. All of this Russia, Russia, Russia stuff is simply designed to hide and obfuscate this issue.

Do not take my word for it. Prove to yourself I’m wrong. Read the DOJ Announcment HERE: and here’s the full pantomime indictment. Look/read for yourself:

WHERE IS THE EVIDENCE BEHIND THESE CLAIMS?

.

More Information: “How long will the investigation into the 2016 cyber intrusion into the Democratic National Committee servers remain open and ongoing? Perhaps forever.”

Advertisements