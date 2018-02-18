Too Funny: Special Prosecutor Mueller Patched Together Much of His ‘Muh Russia’ Indictment from Old News Articles…

A large number of people who read the Mueller 13-person Russian Indictment released on Friday noted a transparent lack of actual substance. Today the absence of substance turns toward the hilarious.
Much like the heavily touted sketchy 2017 Joint Analysis Report (the infamous “14 U.S. intelligence agencies report“) was really only three political intel agencies, FBI (Comey), CIA (Brennan) and ODNI (Clapper), Friday’s Russian indictment had a lot of pages and citations but in the aggregate was an assembly of nothing-burger reporting of various insignificant social media events.
Today the absurdity of the report becomes even more laughable. As Gateway Pundit reports almost everything in the Mueller indictment was previously outlined in a Radio Free Europe report from 2015. If that wasn’t funny enough, even the Washington Post finds the majority of the indictment was published last October in a Russian Business Magazine (RBC) article.
(WaPo) A 37-page indictment issued by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s team on Friday brings fresh American attention to one of the strangest elements of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election: The Internet Research Agency (IRA), a state-sponsored “troll factory” in St. Petersburg.
But much of the information Mueller published on Friday about the agency’s efforts to influence the election had already been published last October — in an article by a Russian business magazine, RBC.
In a 4,500-word report titled “How the ‘troll factory’ worked the U.S. elections,” journalists Polina Rusyaeva and Andrey Zakharov offered the fullest picture yet of how the “American department” of the IRA used Facebook, Twitter and other tactics to inflame tensions ahead of the 2016 vote. The article also looked at the staffing structure of the organization and revealed details about its budget and salaries. (read more)
So what exactly is going on here? Is this entire narrative really just creating the illusion of something, anything, simply because something began… continued… and was really nothing.
Well, essentially, YES.
The reality of the weak-sauce structure of the indictment reflects the abject absurdity of the two-year-long enterprise known as the vast Muh-Russia’ investigation. Essentially, a joint collaborative effort between the political intelligence community and their codependent media narrative engineers to manufacture a false premise.
Everyone should have noticed the actual missing substance from the 2016 Joint Analysis Report as it was enhanced an presented in 2017. It was a goofy assembly of odd data labeling Russian hackers and such as planetary arch-villains.
Hillary Clinton herself started pushing it on August 26th, 2016, with Pickle’s Vast Russian Planetary Conspiracy Theorem. REMINDER:
We all laughed at the time, but where we are today is nothing more than what happens when the media, then government officials, follows the Clinton campaign’s pied piper. Madness.
Abject absurdity.
Well, this can go right up there with Rachel Maddow’s Trump’s Tax Returns.
… and don't forget about those Macedonian Content Farmers (they're a pretty hip bunch)
Sounds like Mueller copied his homework from someone else!
And taxpayers are paying him for it.
“Unwittingly” we are.
If this is an example of the level of competence of Mueller and his team…then Trump is right..Russia, China, the ENTIRE world is laughing at us. This disgraceful charade was run by Robert (the Flim Flam man) Mueller and his cronies. THIS is what we taxpayers got for our money? Even Ken Star says they got nuthin’. To tie-up Trump and his presidency with this garbage OUGHT to be criminal.
Mueller’s got an ‘indictment’ against a bunch of Russians who may or may not exist and who, even if they do exist, will never show up. His indictment is like those plaster casts of Bigfoot tracks History Channel builds ‘reality’ programs about. Mueller now has his own DC reality show.
Dan Rather invented Fake but Accurate.
Mueller [the dumb cousin of Sergeant Schultz?] invented Fake but Fake.
I still feel that the “indictments” were just some garbage they had laying around to throw out as needed for distraction.
In this case – the distraction is from the FBI’s major Parkland failure.
The rest of the boondoggle “investigation” carries on..
There’s NO THERE THERE.
I want a refund.
Excuse me Mr. Mueller, can I freshen up your champagne glass? Is there anything else I can get you while you’re “investigating”?
Doesn’t matter what he used, if you ask any competent and honest prosecutor s/he’l give you the old saw about being able to indict a ham sandwich.
An indictment is just a green light to go to court BUT, in Mueller’s favor, there ain’t no way in nine kinds of hell that even one indicted alleged hacker will hop on a plane and use his/her air miles to come here.
What Mueller gets is a red herring smelling flag to wave in front of the Trump bashers. “LOOK!!!”, he can scream, “An indictment that provides a smoking gun to show Russian involvement in stealing an election we’d already planned to steal!” “Now the proven Russian hackers can be exposed to the bright light of truth and justice and prove that Trump’s really a Russian tool!” They don’t show and Mueller just has his cutouts say the indicted conspirators refused to show so they must be guilty because ” WE HAVE AN INDICTMENT!!!!”
Well played, Mueller, well played.
“Get Smart, America.”
You’ve got to wonder if that last comment by Trump was an intentional double entendre.
Both a commentary on our bumbling FBI agents and also genuine advice to the country.
This was as good of an explanation as any I found
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/02/mueller-indictement-the-russian-influence-is-a-commercial-marketing-scheme.html
There were, according to the indictment, eighty people working on the “translator project”. These controlled “hundreds” of sock-puppets online accounts each with a distinct “political” personality. Each of these sock-puppets had a large number of followers – in total several hundred-thousands. Now let’s assume that one promotional post can be sold per day on each of the sock-puppets content stream.
The scheme generates several thousand dollars per day ($25 per promo, hundreds of sock-puppets, 1-5 promos per day per sock-puppet). The costs for this were limited to the wages of up to eighty persons in Moscow, many of them temps, of which the highest paid received some $1,000 per month. While the upfront multiyear investment to create and establish the virtual personas was probably significant, this was, over all, a highly profitable business.
Again – this had nothing to do with political influence on the election. The sole point of political posts was to create ‘engagement’ and a larger number of followers in each potential social-political segment. People who buy promotional posts want these to be targeted at a specific audience. The Russian company could offer whatever audience was needed. It had sock-puppets with pro-LGBT view and a large following and sock-puppets with anti-LGBT views and a large following. It could provide pro-2nd amendment crowds as well as Jill Stein followers.
Each of the sock-puppets had over time generated a group of followers that were like minded. The entity buying the promotion simply had to choose which group it preferred to address.
Here is the underlying Russian article being referenced by the Washington Post.
https://www.rbc.ru/magazine/2017/11/59e0c17d9a79470e05a9e6c1
It is in Russian, so here is a link to a translator.
https://www.bing.com/translator/?ref=TThis&&text=&from=&to=en
Some interesting stuff. They provide some photos and lists.
Take care and stay safe
Once again the Russians may be right when they laughed & called Mueller’s indictment “Blabber.”
“Proud to be an American but ashamed of my government.”
Look .. we can even buy the t-shirt!
https://www.amazon.com/Proud-American-Ashamed-Government-T-Shirt/dp/B01HKNW0GG
I want to be paid millions of dollars to look through old newspapers and magazines and radio transcripts and whatever.
All of us need to contact Mueller and offer our services.
