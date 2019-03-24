Mark Levin Discusses Mueller Report and Media Role in Perpetrating False Russia Collusion Story…

Fox News host Mark Levin appears on Fox Weekend to discuss the Mueller report, AG William Barr’s role in the next steps, and the media’s role in pushing the false collusion narrative.
Levin walks through the current DOJ laws, rules and regulations that guide the AG steps and how Pelosi and Schumer are attempting to subvert that process for political gain.
Extract taken from another news source:
Author, radio and TV host Mark Levin joined FOX and Friends Weekend this Sunday morning to discuss the Mueller investigation and the final report that is expected out on Sunday.
Mark Levin weighed in on Mueller and FBI and the constand leaks to the liberal media over the past two years.
Levin then goes off on “Mediagate” the constant drumbeat of lies and propaganda pushed by the liberal media on the American people for the past two years on Russia and the Trump-collusion nonsense.
Mark Levin: We have an iron triangle here. The Hillary Campaign that funded the dossier, the Obama administration, the Department of Justice that other intelligence agencies, and the media. The media that is supposed to watch the powerful. The media that is supposed to watch the government, threw in with this government, in order to take out Donald Trump… What are the Democrats doing? The Democrats are not trying to interfere with the criminal justice system… They’re threatening the Attorney General with subpoenas. They’re threatening the Special Counsel with subpoenas. They’re demanding access to all this secret information, all the underlying information. They want the Attorney General to violate his oath. To violate the regulations to violate the 20 year law.
Ed Henry: What should happen to McCabe, Clapper and Brennan?
Mark Levin: First of all these men are very un-American. What they’ve said is outrageous. They should know better. They have the former head of national intelligence under Obama, the former head of the CIA under Obama, a top FBI official under Obama. These three men should be dragged in front of a federal grand jury. They should testify about everything they did and everything they knew. Because they, especially McCabe were involved in a coup effort. They did not indict anyone for collusion because there is no such crime as collusion and if there was nobody did it.
Bring on the counter-punch!
I’ve been arguing with clowns on Twitter demanding the full report released.
They keep slamming the “DOJ laws and rules” that prevent it from being released in full without the AG approving.
I have to educate them. It’s to protect the innocent. Because if the full report is released despite no indictments, then that just gives bad players a chance to drag the innocent’s name through the mud with innuendo and speculation. Almost like we protect the innocent in this country or something.
Precisely! They are looking for the smallest nugget to claim it faux gold! The Democrats are crossing the Rubiicon!
Levin has come around to respect Trump.
Niiiiiice.
Trump 2020
might be slippery slope but why shouldn’t Corn, Isikoff, Maddow etal be treated like co-conspirators with Simpson and Steele? they were NOT just messengers in sept-nov 2016… treating them like criminals would be setting a good new standard.
THEY KNEW THE PLOT
Putin’s goal was to divide the country.
These irresponsible lies told by Clapper, Brennen, Comey and McCabe have achieved that spectacularly.
If anyone did Putin’s bidding it was these pukes. And as a bonus they destroyed the credibility of the FBI/Justice, maybe permanently.
We should never underestimate either the impact the U.S. media has on world opinion as well. I travel and also read and view a lot of world press as well. Almost everything printed or spoken by the foreign press about our President is blanket cut and paste from the NYT, WP and CNN.
The corrupt U.S. media’s reach is both far and wide.
I’m going to start paying attention to Levin again.
Time for multiple renditions of that: “trying to force the AG to violate…” — sung from every outlet and rooftop at hand!.. Rub their faces in the FACT that what they are crowing about is illegal under our law(s) as written today!… Nail these Dem’s to the cross of illegal actions and deeds… All horn – no Beef….let ’em squall and whine all they want….just keep your nailing hammer handy! Check-6
God bless Mark Levin!!! The voice of reason in a vile swamp of liberal, deep-state Nazi media.
