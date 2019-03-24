A Key Voice – John Ratcliffe Discusses Mueller Report….

It should always be remembered that Representative John Ratcliffe is one of only a few members of congress who have seen every single document across the entire spectrum of classification.

Rep. Ratcliffe appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo for a lengthy discussion on the Mueller probe, report, and the findings. Additionally and importantly, Ratcliffe then shifts to discuss the corruption of the DOJ/FBI and how accountability might soon surface.

The second segment with Ratcliffe is below.

The conversation with Ratcliffe continues at 11:05 of the video (prompted, just hit play):

