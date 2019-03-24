A Key Voice – John Ratcliffe Discusses Mueller Report….

It should always be remembered that Representative John Ratcliffe is one of only a few members of congress who have seen every single document across the entire spectrum of classification.
Rep. Ratcliffe appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo for a lengthy discussion on the Mueller probe, report, and the findings. Additionally and importantly, Ratcliffe then shifts to discuss the corruption of the DOJ/FBI and how accountability might soon surface.
The second segment with Ratcliffe is below.
The conversation with Ratcliffe continues at 11:05 of the video (prompted, just hit play):
There has to be some kind of accountability….or this corruption will only get worse.
If not stopped it will cause a war heed my words there MUST be accountability there MUST be one law for all there MUST be one justice system for all in order for us to move forward.
Letter from AG Barr to Judiciary today:
https://judiciary.house.gov/sites/democrats.judiciary.house.gov/files/documents/AG%20March%2024%202019%20Letter%20to%20House%20and%20Senate%20Judiciary%20Committees.pdf
So Mueller cannot point to anything that he could use to charge PDJT with obstruction but he also can’t clear him of the charge because PDJT refused to sit for an interview. You can expect that the enemedia is going to run with the “we can’t prove that he did but that’s not exoneration” angle. I’m disappointed that Barr put that into his summary. That gives the Dems their jump off for continuing the witch hunt … just without proof, only innuendo.
Yeah, he gave the Dems a few water balloons to throw. I’m disappointed in that too, but not fully unexpected.
True , but common sense tells you can’t have obstruction of justice if THERE IS NO UNDERLYING CRIME ( I .e. Collusion ) what are you obstructing ? A non existent crime ?fact Mueller punted And Let AG Barr ( and good old Rothstein) take the heat for concluding no obstruction is a nothingburger , that is their job afterall .
Exoneration is not a requirement under our Justice system. We’re all innocent unless proven guilty. No charges, you’re “exonerated”. This is the reason why investigative materials are not public information unless it is entered as evidence at a trial. No one has a right to see that information.
Boom! There it is… no collusion no obstruction! Exactly as the President has stated many many times. In particular, it points out that the Trump Campaign/anyone associated with the campaign…. DID NOT CONSPIRE OR COLLUDE with the Russians to interfere in the 2016 election.
DONE and DUSTED!
Time to move on to prosecuting the villains who conspired to commit sedition!
RE Sundance’s past posts:
EVERYTHING we’ve heard until now has been CHAFF and COUNTERMEASURES!
It’s out… No collusion or obstruction
I’ve been keeping tabs on this stuff since the beginning, and I’m worn-out with it now. The Mueller game is over. All those enemies within our gates are fully exposed now. Their goal was to tear down the US and hand over supremacy to communist China, for a handsome profit, of course. Now is the time to begin the systematic annihilation of that scheme and the schemers behind it. Now is the time to scale-down trade with China while we scale-up domestic production. NOW IS THE TIME TO MAKE AMERICA GREATER – not AGAIN, but greater than it has ever been. The opportunity is here. What will come of it?
Rep. John Ratcliffe to Dem’s:
Here’s hoping that, in addition to the “No Collusion finding, other findings/leads in the Mueller report cause further judicial action to boomerang back onto the truly guilty. (Democrat, Russian hoax projection bounces back to implicate the Dems/uniparty themselves.)
SUPER SKUNK Brit Hume just announced that Trump was NOT exonerated of Obstruction – OMITTING that AG Barr and DAG Rosenstein specifically found that there was NO BASIS for an Obstruction-of-Justice Charge.
Yes Fake News is ALWAYS half the story
Ozero is on his 2nd pack of Newports today.
Hillary is already angry drunk.
I’m ready for 2 years of perp walks.
Let the prosecutions begin!
Not a WORD about who – OUTSIDE the Trump Campaign – colluded with Russia or anyone else [Ukraine, 5 Eyes Countries, etc.] to influence the 2016 Elections.
Here is where the wind shifts and the tide changes. The grand inquisition found NOTHING. Radcliff’s and many other’s interpretations and accusations carry far more weight in the public eye than they did 2 days ago. More and more independently minded people will start to ask what the heck is really going on. I would not want to be on the other side of these matters going forward.
