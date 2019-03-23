White House Announces Curious Dates for Next Face-to-Face U.S-China Trade Discussions…

Something slightly delayed next week’s schedule by a few days. Quite possibly the issue with the “Sanctions”, discussed yesterday. However, that said, the next two face-to-face discussions between USTR Lighthizer and Vice Premier Liu He have been scheduled.

Statement from the Press Secretary – At the direction of President Donald J. Trump, United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin will travel to Beijing, China, for principal-level meetings starting on March 28, 2019, to continue negotiations aimed at improving the trade relationship between the United States and China.

The United States principals will be accompanied by Deputy United States Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish and other senior officials from the Office of the United States Trade Representative and the Department of the Treasury. The United States looks forward to welcoming a delegation from China led by Vice Premier Liu He for meetings in Washington starting on April 3, 2019. (source)

Typically speaking each round of the negotiations/discussions has been two days.

If the Beijing meeting is March 28, and 29, that’s a very quick turnaround for a Washington DC meeting on April 3rd.

A short window of only five days between Beijing and Washington is unusual.

