White House Announces Curious Dates for Next Face-to-Face U.S-China Trade Discussions…

Something slightly delayed next week’s schedule by a few days. Quite possibly the issue with the “Sanctions”, discussed yesterday. However, that said, the next two face-to-face discussions between USTR Lighthizer and Vice Premier Liu He have been scheduled.
Statement from the Press Secretary – At the direction of President Donald J. Trump, United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin will travel to Beijing, China, for principal-level meetings starting on March 28, 2019, to continue negotiations aimed at improving the trade relationship between the United States and China.
The United States principals will be accompanied by Deputy United States Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish and other senior officials from the Office of the United States Trade Representative and the Department of the Treasury.
The United States looks forward to welcoming a delegation from China led by Vice Premier Liu He for meetings in Washington starting on April 3, 2019. (source)
Typically speaking each round of the negotiations/discussions has been two days.
If the Beijing meeting is March 28, and 29, that’s a very quick turnaround for a Washington DC meeting on April 3rd.
A short window of only five days between Beijing and Washington is unusual.
Just a guess, but I don’t think they will reach an agreement in the near-term.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe a little tantrum because of the sale of jets to Taiwan?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nigella: Yes the dragon face allowed the US to accidently sell some F16 Jets and tanks to Tiawan! Not to mention practicing taking a Pacific island! Guess President Trump’s dragon face accidently showed up? Guess dragon wasn’t too happy about the mil sales!
LikeLiked by 6 people
We should expedite those arms sales to Taiwan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps with Mueller finished and the good news for Trump, the Chinese understand Trump will be around for a while and are ready to deal.
LikeLiked by 14 people
This… their coup attempt failed. Panda/ dragon both are in deep do-do.
LikeLiked by 7 people
MSM and the Dems are figuring out the same thing
LikeLiked by 4 people
Has anyone with some expertise commented on the likely impact of the removal of the Mueller shadow over the President on these and other trade negotiations? My guess would be that as long as there was any prospect of President Trump being removed, his negotiating strength would be reduced, perhaps significantly. As much as Wolf Blitzer might be unable to grasp it, I think that the possibility of a deposed President has gone away, and President Trump’s chances in 2020 look strong. Can we expect to see some breakthroughs?.
LikeLiked by 22 people
The same thought struck me also, it makes sense.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Now POTUS can expand on ENFORCEMENT to include PRE-COMPLIANCE by announcing the following:
• China has unfortunately failed to honor prior Trade Commitments TO THIS DAY, citing their WTO agreement to open their markets to USA Financial Services 14 YEARS AGO in 2005.
• Consequently, PRIOR to “formalizing” any Trade Deal, both the USA and China will be demonstrating FULL COMPLIANCE with every feature of such a deal for a period of ONE YEAR.
LikeLiked by 14 people
… Any violations of the provisions will BOTH incur Automatic Tariff Increases and restart the One-Year Clock. 🐼
LikeLiked by 12 people
That’s a Tick-Tock I can get behind!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sounds reasonable but IMO the probem is that there really hasn’t been any removal of “the shadow” over President Trump by his political enemies. We may think so but the anti-Trump forces have no intention of lifting it. Listen, read their articles even today, one day after “No collusion, no indictments”. The Dimms don’t even really acknowledge their failure; they’ve already shifted their narrative.
IMO the Muh Russia Mueller Report narrative will quickly be replaced with some version of Obstruction narrative or some other false nefarious-sounding narrative that the DemocRATs have already plotted and schemed to drop on POTUS, knowing some time back that the Mueller Report would come up empty.
President Trump will have a continuous stream of false narratives played daily in the MSM and among colluding DemocRATs in an attempt to pull however much political power away from him as possible. Don’t ever forget – these Leftwing Globalist Totalitarian swine never give up.
The good news is that POTUS doesn’t give in either and likely is as well-prepared to continue fighting the evil anti-American bastards as he ever was.
LikeLiked by 1 person
However media in their proctocranial coccon may fuss-and-grunt, Mueller’s blanc mange seditious libel was never more than a PR stunt. If Hsi’s reigning Commissariat thought otherwise, basing substantive policy decisions on this fatuous canard, as of 5:00 PM last Friday they have been disabused.
One key to these “discussion schedules”, now and for the foreseeable future, is that Trump ain’t a-gonna schlep Air Force One around the world, wasting 3 – 4 days time to hear Hsi’s broken record scratch again. Rather like Brexit’s fibrillations, but in absolute contrast to the conniving, feckless Mde. May, Trump’s timing will reflect his own agenda dealt from a hemispheric position of great strength.
Five years from now, having transformed the Middle East (Israel, Iran, squalid Levantine and Saudi mores dating from the 1940s), lifted Peking’s shadow from East Asia, watched Brussels’ EU kleptarchs fall on Yellow jacket swords, Trump will also have wrapped up a libertarian domestic project returning Nude Eel sozialismus to the zombie crypt where it belongs. Too bad about Occlusional Compost… but we know her kind.
LikeLike
LOL! Love your contributions, Pyrthroes!
(Translation for those who may be curioust: “Nude Eel sozialismus” = (Green) New Deal Socialisim. Such is the word salad wit of pyrthroes….)
LikeLike
Mueller never cast any shadow over the President for the millions of real Americans who support him. He stands confidently under a bright sun at High Noon (check out the movie reference if you don’t know it)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mueller never cast any shadow over the President for the millions of real Americans who support him. He stands confidently under a bright sun at High Noon (check out the movie reference if you don’t know it)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hmmmm…. PDJT pulls sanctions at the last minute, then this meeting is delayed by a few days, and the next meeting is now scheduled in DC for just 5 days after this meeting ends in China. This says to me a major impediment has just been removed and the deal is now moving very quickly to completion, with just some details remaining. Watch for a face-to-face between PDJT and Xi to be scheduled some time mid April. That will be the formal announcement. Here, China, maybe a neutral location, but if I were PDJT, the leader of the country with the largest economy on the planet, I’d make Xi come to me.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Calimexistan?
Trump has an awesome golf course in Rancho Palos Verdes right by the Pacific.
Vegas?
Hey Premier, you wanna gamble with Trump? Come to Trump’s in Vegas. Just bring a few trillion bucks because the House always Wins.
LikeLike
A little history as I understand it. The start of World War II was do in part from the denial of critical resources for the Japanese war machine. Maybe the fear or lessons learned from this time frame are still with us. China and American interaction may be-guided by lack of knowledge, on our part, as to how the Chinese will react from loss of more trade. Will we wake up some Sunday morning in an unexpected war, because the Chinese economy has just crashed?
LikeLike
A2, on today’s Presidential Thread spoke with some knowledge ab the Chinese attitude re these Trade negotiations.
if I understood his remarks correctly, he is not overly optimistic ab our immediate progress in these talks.
might be worth a read.
LikeLiked by 3 people
As Sundance has posted before, China will need to find itself in a position where their only path for gain is a Reciprocal Bilateral Trade Deal.
Given China’s current immense annual gain from both Trade Surpluses and IP Theft, they will FIRST need to
• See their Trade Surpluses EVAPORATED … either by massively increasing their purchases of USA products or by USA importers shifting production out of China and into America, and
• See their IP Theft TERMINATED … either proactively or by exclusion from our Markets.
THEN there are those pesky prerequisites for COMPLIANCE and ENFORCEMENT over sufficient time to EARN TRUST (posted above).
LikeLiked by 2 people
IMO, we could still be, as Secretary Ross shared last month,
“Miles and Miles from a Trade Deal”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
BKR…yes…LOTS of work still to do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes and Italy’s recent capitulation to the ChiComs’ OBOR doesn’t help PDJT or the rest of the West at all.
LikeLiked by 3 people
piper, it was tedious, but I found A2’s comment and repost here to make it easier for others to read.
A2 says:
March 23, 2019 at 3:47 am
Some bits and bobs from Asia.
Where to begin?
Firstly, the sanctions on the two Chinese trading companies with NK who violated sanctions, is still in force. Go to the US Treasury website and see the report. Potus had to sign off on these, and he did. The President’s tweet created some confusion as he was referencing some new ‘big’ NK sanctions in train that he wants to wait and see ( I believe it may refer to sanctioning of Chinese banks laundering money for NK). Neither of the two entities were ‘big’, but known abusers for about over a year (per UN sanctions watch). They are border actors.
China was probably relieved as the US did the heavy lifting on a cross border operation that they domestically found difficult to address. I say this because after the Hanoi summit, and Kim’s failure to negotiate, the Chicoms cancelled a cross border meeting with NK on border development. Local Chinese officials were as they say, leaning over their skis because in general that area in China is a target of the central government to bring up plans to develop the area in the national strategy. Kim did not stop off in Beijing on his train and went directly back to home base. My opinion, he knew the Chinese were not happy with his failure to tow the Beijing line. (more later).
Several other notable developments. When His Porcine Majesty returned home he activated the other leg of his three legged stool, cozying up to Russia with meetings and ‘trade agreements and cooperation’. This is not surprising for a number of reasons. After all his dad was born in Russia and was named Yuri and NK’s early years was basically run by Soviet Foreign ministers until his dad began to lose faith in both their ‘help’ and by the 1980s, their ideological commitment (resulting in purges of his military and elites who were part of the 888 brigade fearing his usurpation.
For Russia, unlike China, NK holds no economic benefit as they are both extractive economies. Their use is political especially to poke the US and SK in the eye and help to drive a wedge between the US and its ally (hence Kim’s refusing to meet with Sk). China has a longterm plan, needing raw materials and cheap labour from NK and a concordance between north and south through a ‘one country two systems’ political arrangement. After all, SK trade with China is valued at around 15x times that of the North. SK in the orbit of China is the prize. Ejecting the US from the region the ultimate goal.
Another reason for Kim3’s sudden switch is in my speculative opinion due to the raid on NK’s Madrid embassy that I wrote about a week or two ago. The ‘Free Choeson’ group was behind it and have become active. They want to overthrow Kim3. Associated with this group and in hiding is his nephew, the son of Kim3’s elder half brother who was protected by China but ultimately assassinated by the NK regime in Malaysia. Although there are suggestions that the CIA had a hand in the embassy raid, I suspect it is just as likely the Chinese were involved as most defectors from NK go through or live in China.
If you read the Stasi files from East Germany, Kim’s dad was always pestering the Russians for training their intelligence officers, wanting technology and techniques for surveillance. The Russians hemmed and hawed but agreed. Hence I believe Kim3’s sudden warming to the Russians is to get the same expertise to foil any threats to his person, cult and regime. Sort of doting his ‘i’s and crossing his ‘t’s.
Kim has recently, through his mouthpiece demanded that the US leave Guam and Hawaii. That was good for a laugh.
Ultimately, the trade negotiations between the US and China will be difficult as China cannot or will not restructure their economy which is anchored by the SoEs. Some progress may be made . but I am not optimistic. However, the sanctions on the two Chinese ‘small potatoes’ sanctions violators had nothing to do with NK per se as a tool of China, but a small reminder to China to play by the rules and the UN sanctions they signed up for.
Hope this makes sense.
And yes sanctions work and are hitting the ‘elite’.
Liked by 17 people
Reply
LikeLiked by 1 person
OSP, you’re right, it is tedious.
And w/o sundance’s expert tutoring, NONE of it would make any sense.
Even so, I had to read it a few times to get it’s drift.
THANKS for re-post!
LikeLike
“The start of World War II was do in part from the denial of critical resources for the Japanese war machine.”
That is a view of it I have read as well, and it is certainly taught that way. But I don’t buy into it. It is like saying you got into a fight with a bully because you refused to give him your lunch money. No. The fight was inevitable if you ever aspired to anything other than total, never-ending capitulation to his demands. War between the US and militarist Japan was inevitable. We just starved the war machine for a while first.
LikeLike
Actually, if pushed, the Chinese would not attack the US.
They would first obliterate Japan. They hate Japan. Viscerally Hate. Korea also hates Japan.
For WW II. The Japanese killed and raped millions of their citizens and conquered both countries.
Then they would have Kim take over South Korea. After Japan is gone, South Korea would surrender.
In the above scenario the key question is:
Would we go to War with China over such an event. Would Congress “Approve” such a War?
Must be careful
LikeLiked by 1 person
@ gunny….If they obliterate Japan, that would be almost a direct attack on us. we have the most citizens from other countries there, deep business ties, 5 huge military bases with thousands of US personnel, not including smaller bases such as Camp Zama, Atsugi, etc. I lived there in 72-75. The chinks would have better luck attacking the Philippines without a major counter attack.
LikeLike
And no other Asian country should be more thankful to America than the Chinese. Our positions of strength saved their sorry asses from a century of occupation and deprivation. I thought the Chiness had good memories?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just another little reminder. General Douglas MacArthur wanted and ask for the authority to drop Nuclear bombs on the Chinese during the Korean war. He even created a map with will the recommend bombing locations.
Yes, the Chinese do have good memories. So they have been saved more than once by the good nature of the American citizen.
LikeLike
The Chinese are using their Japanese conquest shame as their motivating force against the US.
See their Museum of National Humiliation.
Communist memories exist to serve their ideology alone, it doesn’t inform in any other capacity or to any other purpose.
LikeLike
I agree Trapper. Funny how things are “taught” certain ways. If we look at today’s teaching standards, I am pretty sure every college campus teaches things “the right way.” Which is “their way.” And it’s the “only way.”
Japan was well into Manchuria, mainland Asia, and the Pacific islands well before December 7th, 1941. The Japanese population believed their emperor to be a living god and they were all in with imperialistic takeovers of everything they could get. There was no vision of stopping, only taking more and more. Pearl Harbor was a calculation on Japan’s part that they could sink our fleet and dominate the Pacific. They certainly would have planned to take over Hawaii and Midway on their way to California.
The US population was extremely isolationist at the time, even in the face of observing what Hitler was doing to Europe. Roosevelt had started the process of gearing our nation up for military support and eventual military production for US Armed Forces, but the citizens of the US still had clear memories of WWI and wanted nothing to do with WWII.
There is some speculation that British intelligence and US intelligence may have known about Japan’s plan to attack Hawaii. After all, the Royal Navy captured U-Boat U-110 on May 9th, 1941 (7 months before Pearl), along with cipher keys and code books. This gave Britain access to all Nazi communications. If Hitler and the Emperor were having any communications at all, it is possible that Bletchley Park knew about it and shared the top secret information with Churchill and possibly Roosevelt.
I’m not going to say that Roosevelt baited the Japanese into attacking Hawaii without alerting Pearl Harbor. Maybe he didn’t know. Maybe Churchill knew, but wanted the US to get engaged in the war so he didn’t tell Roosevelt. Maybe Roosevelt knew of the potential attack and he also knew he needed something to change the US population from isolationist to war ready. Lot’s of speculation.
I will say this though. I know all of our aircraft carriers, the most important part of our navy fleet by far, were all out to sea and avoided the Pearl Harbor attack entirely. If you were planning to take a punch and wanted to counter punch, you would keep your carriers safe at all costs.
The new paradigm we are living under now, thanks to the Deep State and the fake collusion efforts to destroy a duly elected president, is that we can’t always trust what the government says or does. We can’t trust media. We can’t trust academia. The big problem with losing people’s trust is that now we are all left to wonder what else the government has lied to us about over the years. It’s truly a very sad reality.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Japan did tell Hitler of the planned Pearl Harbour attack. Hitler told his then Ally Stalin. This message was picked up and code broken by Britain.. Britain immediately advised U.S.A. but for some unknown reason the message went to the F.B.I. who again for an unknown reason (Disbelief ?) forwarded it to Pearl Harbour by telegram. The person (An ethnic Japanese) delivering this was kept waiting at the headquarters gate and was still there when the attack started. There were many other warnings that were ignored. A British supplied Radar set at P.H. picked up the Jap planes but was ignored. A Marine pilot who intercepted them by chance was heard on Radio being shot down and ignored. A submarine trying to sneak into the Harbour was sunk and the Captain who sunk it was not believed.. Also the American Navy at that time thought Carriers were only there to support Battleships and would have saved these before the Carriers.
LikeLike
You really shouldn’t compare the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor with the 2019 trade relationship between US and China. A year’s worth of blockade pressure on Japan was designed to provoke an attack on US interests in the Pacific, thereby capturing American hearts & minds in support the US entry into the war in Europe.
You might say this was a ‘climate change’ of public opinion. The attack was a surprise to only the American people.
Stinnett, Robert B., The Day of Deceit: The Truth About FDR and Pearl Harbor (Free Press, 2000)
LikeLiked by 1 person
F.D.R.: You are correct about how the war was started by FDR.
I remember my Father telling me how Japan was buying scrap metal such as copper, etc. First FDR stopped that. Then he kept upping the trade sanctions step by step!
Then in the last step FDR cut off all oil exports to Japan. That was basically a declaration of war because Japan got most of its oil from the US! The rest is history!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not a good country to mention today, but Russia (Stalin) was also involved with FDR prior to Pearl Harbor. Read: “American Betrayal” 2013, Diana West. Amazing book in the ‘nothing is new in Washington’ category.
LikeLike
Push the Chinese, to hard, to fast and the outcome may become unpredictable. Measure your actions!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just remember. China has been in a stealth war with us for how many years? With our leaders either too frightened, too timid – or paid off? No more.
LikeLiked by 5 people
See Biden’s son and McConnells’ wife
LikeLiked by 3 people
You do know that McConnell’s wife is Elaine Chao and she is Secretary of Transportation?
LikeLike
Time is on our side:
We need to reconstitute our Manufacturing Base and our Military.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What would be the best thing downline?
I’m watching the tea leaves for this.
The drying up of “walking around money”
to the globalists. Chinese $$$ seeded to
politicians, to Soros, to many others
(hi, media!!) to disrupt things so that they
remains as they are.
See how things that benefit the Average
Joe, his safety, security, piece of mind,
and future once the bribe money dries up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
POTUS will continue to suck the $$$ from Politics. I continue to watch for domestic use of his EO against Corruption … that codifies Asset Seizure.
LikeLike
Guide: There are some things about the Chinese one needs to be aware of.
The Chinese need to be hurting before they will even start to negotiate!
The Chinese view all so called legal/trade agreements such that you are bound by these agreements but they are not! Thus they routinely cheat on all agreements! This is why President Trump is insisting upon enforceable actions to force the Chinese to honor the trade agreements! Not to long ago I read that the Chinese proposed just a 4 page agreement on enforcing the trade agreements! Trump said no!
Here is what most people around the world miss when dealing with the Chinese. Since Mao came to power he irradicated any sense of morality in China. Mao had no morals what-so-ever! Mao was a pedofile! He was constantly, 24 hours a day, serviced by a large group of carefully selected and trained young girls!
Mao’s behavior rubbed off on all the ruling members of the Chinese communist party and the people of China. That is why today you will notice how many Chinese you meet are very always self centered. It is always how much money they have made! How well their sons are doing!
Recently China played the dragon mask re-NK. Noticed Trump didn’t bat an eyelash! With his dragon mask on he just accidentally sold some F16 Jets and tanks to Tiawan! The Marines accidently invaded a Pacific island! China dragon didn’t like that!
Now we see some panda masks being put on! And so it goes! China needs to hurt some more. Trump will oblige! These trade talks have a long way to go yet!
LikeLike
Did you mean “too”?
LikeLike
Did you mean “too”?
LikeLike
Trapper and others, I believe your reasoning is sound on all accounts. I believe the removal of Mueller cloud from the President increases his bargaining power significantly with China and all the world. This is a game changer in many ways. The tide is clearly turning but much prayer is still needed for our president and AG Barr. I would hope to see a trade deal completed by the end of April between China and US. I only disagree with Trapper on where deal should be signed. If the deal is good( which it will be) I think Trump will sign it wherever Premier Xi wishes to sign it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
the China US deal may be ready! now with this garbage witchhunt in the rear view, 2020 looks like Dimm desperation even Bloomberg has come out of the wood work again…
LikeLiked by 1 person
May I just say that is a strange place for a garden?
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s a Treehouse ………and we all live here amongst it’s branches………
Grab a branch, sit back and enjoy…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good observation, Terri.
Only to me it looks less like a garden, and more like an insurmountable moat.
The Chinese seem to be saying: “we are separated by a divide that is deep and wide,” – not a very friendly way to hold negotiations, imo.
LikeLike
“divide that is deep and wide”
Too bad. Ok, here’s some tariffs for you. And, you want buy dollars, we have special rate for you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The China Ministry of Commerce publicly confirmed the schedule on 21 March prior to the sanctions announcement and the release of the Mueller report, so it was presumably agreed to even earlier.
One interesting announcement was from Wang Zhaoxing, vice chairman of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission stating that China is studying a new round of measures to open up the financial sector and will allow foreign banks and insurance companies a greater presence.
Evidently, though France is taking a stronger stance against China’s predatory BRI, Italy endorsed “China’s “Belt and Road” infrastructure project Sat, the first G7 industrialized power to do so. Chinese and Italian firms signed 10 additional deals, incl in energy, steel and gas pipeline sectors.”
LikeLike
A2: France taking a tougher stance against Italy likely has two parts.
One, Macron is pissed about Italy’s support for the yellow vests and Italy’s anti Europe stance.
Second, Italy stands to likely take away some ship/port/train/truck shipping trade from France.
LikeLike
But will Italy escape the BRI debt and security trap?
Macron is pushing the EU to have a unified stance on China over trade, security issues. Whether just words, or as I see it reading the alarm bells that have begun ringing from many member states, a growing awareness of the risks that does require action. Hence the watchful eye on whether the US-China trade negotiations will effect change on China’s trade practices, as well as the Huawei security threat case that the US has briefed them on.
LikeLike
A2: Yes we are seeing panda/dragon popping up everywhere! They are in Greece too! Panda/dragon is trying to pick them off one by one. Panda = $! Dragon = debt! Look at what happened to Sri Lanka! Permanently lost control of their port!
LikeLike
It seems to me that Sundance’s brilliant discussion of world soybean production in the context of Brazilian President Bolsonaro’s visit to the White House last Thursday may illuminate the unusually abrupt scheduling of these new trade meetings with China. As I recall, Brazil and the United States control 80% of the world soybean market and China must import a sizable share of that market to feed its approximately 1.4 billion people. Brazil and the US have declared their intent to join in promoting freedom, democracy and capitalism in the Western Hemisphere, and both recognize that Communist China is their political and military enemy.
Beijing faces the prospect of “SOYPEC”, as a Treeper put it, a coordinated strategy to extort concessions by withholding soy shipments or by raising the price. President Xi may be moving fast to forestall diplomatically what could be a devastating blow to Xi’s economy, already weakening under US tariffs and trade sanctions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Blake: I am sure soybean farmers in both Brazil and US are not too happy with the low prices either! So some push back against China!
LikeLike
There will be no trade deal. China can’t make one without collapsing their economy and imperial advance and the USA needs to reindustrialize to maintain our world position. The trade sanctions will be slowly ratcheted up as our economy allows. The intention is to force our and our client states supply chains out of China and either back into the US or into Chinese neighbors and rivals. This binds the Chinese neighbors and rivals to us and builds a counterweight to Chinese imperialism. I look to see much stronger trade with India , Vietnam , and stronger defense investments by Japan.
LikeLike
This. “Move along, nothing to see here.:
MARCH 18, 2019
No sign of imminent North Korea missile launch: South Korea defence chief
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-northkorea-missiles-southkorea/no-sign-of-imminent-north-korea-missile-launch-south-korea-defence-chief-idUSKCN1QZ0M7
SEOUL (Reuters) – It is premature to say whether recent activity at some of North Korea’s rocket facilities involved preparation for a missile launch, South Korea’s defence minister told a parliamentary hearing on Monday.
Early in March, several American think-tanks and South Korean officials reported that satellite imagery showed possible preparations for a launch from the Sohae rocket launch site at Tongchang-ri, North Korea, which has been used in the past to launch satellites but not intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of delivering a nuclear warhead.
“It’s hasty to call it missile-related activity,” Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo told a parliamentary defence committee.
“Tongchang-ri is a launch site but we don’t see any activity being carried out for a missile launch.”
When asked if he could confirm whether Sohae was functionally restored, Jeong said it was inappropriate for intelligence authorities to comment on every media report one way or the other.
He also said there were signs of continued nuclear activity in North Korea, without elaborating.
LikeLike
“Move along, nothing to see here.” I meant that as sarcasm.
LikeLike
We know now, from other reports that this all started in late 2015 and very early 2016. Anyone still think that GCHQ was not requested by Obama to spy on Present Trump’s campaign?
A devastating text message from Peter Strzok to his married lover, Lisa Page reveals that Barack Obama was running the spying on the Trump campaign and could set him up for impeachment. What is it you say? He can’t be impeached because he is no longer president? Well, you’re wrong. While it is true that he can’t be removed from an office that he no longer holds, he can be impeached. If convicted, he would lose his security clearance and would never be allowed to serve the country in any capacity whatsoever. It would make it much harder to run a shadow government without the access he currently enjoys.
Andrew McCarthy has revealed a text message he discovered among the heavily redacted messages put out by the Deep State. One text in particular stands out and points blame for the fiasco right at the Oval Office and it’s previous occupant. The Deep State got too sloppy because they were true believers that Hillary Clinton, with no real accomplishments couldn’t lose. When she did they tried their best to cover their tracks but they just left way too many of them.
That message from Strzok to Page was in regard to a high-level meeting — which included “agency people,” as in CIA officials— held Aug. 5, 2016 following his return from a trip to London where he presumably interviewed the FBI’s informant, though those particular details were redacted.
The message from Strzok read: “And hi. Went well, best we could have expected. Other than (REDACTED) quote: ‘the White House is running this.’ My answer, ‘well, maybe for you they are.’ And of course, I was planning on telling this guy, thanks for coming, we’ve got an hour, but with Bill (Priestap) there, I’ve got no control.”
http://davidharrisjr.com/politics/bombshell-devastating-strzok-text-lays-trump-spying-on-obamas-doorstep/
LikeLike