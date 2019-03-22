Maria Bartiromo Interviews President Donald Trump…

Shortly before the president signed an executive order on affirming first amendment rights on college campuses yesterday, President Trump sat down for an extensive interview with Maria Bartiromo.
The interview covers a wide range of topics with a primary focus on the U.S. economy, ongoing trade discussions and issues that impact the U.S. workforce. One of the granular issues that surfaces is a subject we discuss frequently, the value of the ‘chicken tax‘; the 25% tariff on imported trucks and SUV’s. WATCH:
I was not happy that Maria chose to focus a question on John McCain – “but he’s dead”.
Mr. No Name tried to help in taking down President Trump by being involved in the fake dossier and crossed him on Obamacare! Since when is that okay and because he’s dead, we must just ignore?
I concur.
“but he’s dead”.
All more reason to speak the truth,or the progressive history keepers,would elevate this scum bag to sainthood.
Don’t forget about the dead service men/women on the USS Forrestal. And others. His arm was injured in his plane crash not being a captive. He was all about himself meeting with al-Baghdadi so save your sainthood for someone deserving. Ask fellow POW’s about his ‘sainthood’.
I am apparently blocked from “liking”. Anway, No Name was a lifelong traitor, and, therefore, a renegade, not a maverick, which he so often purported to be.
Renegade is too nice. Try traitor.
Schumer wants to name a Congressional office building after he who should not be mentioned.
This suggestion sounds good.
https://mobile.twitter.com/BigRfaze/status/1108430569979797504
Ilcon – Yes – that tweet was excellent and very appropriate!
How about instead of an office building, Chuck the Smuck can rename the Blue Plains sewer plant after ‘he that shall not be named’
So what
Stalin, Hitler, Mao, Pol Pot, Jim Jones, Ted Bundy and countless other monsters are dead. I don’t see anyone refraining from criticizing them.
As my mom always says, “an a$$hole alive is an a$$hole dead”.
Wendy, mom sounds smart
Nope….had he not passed….he would’ve most likely would be standing for charges.
Mc cain lived and died a traitor. Nothing will change that.
That’s definitely worth repeating!
🙂
You’re right fanbeav. Maria Bartiromo brought up John McCain.
The news media will not let John McCain rest in peace. The news-media continues to use John McCain’s dead body as a cudgel against President Trump.
There’s a lot of good news happening; a lot of important events occurring. Our news media will focus on the small things to try and damage Trump. = The ‘memory’ of John McCain; the statements of Kellyanne and George Conway in regards to Trump.
The first part of the interview was very good, and revealed Trump’s reasoning for many of his policies. = Build the cars here, that are sold here. A policy of zero tariffs for everyone will not work in all industries. ‘There’s not a big market for Chevrolet cars in Europe.’
Let Maria ask, it shows potus isn’t afraid to answer controversial topics. I would rather have a confident self spoken leader who answers tough questions, then one who dodges and hides behind an incompentant media. Whether trump is right or wrong, he is willing to “ step to the plate and swing away”. Most transparent potus of my lifetime and that is one thing I respect about him!
Correct, and just because he’s dead doesn’t erase what he said AND the impact of what he said.
If they exhumed that traitors carcass, send it to Hanoi for burial, I will personally fly there to pizz on his grave….and I hate flying.
I suppose we shouldn’t speak poorly of Benedict Arnold since he’s dead too.
Yeah and when McCain died and went to the pearly gates trying to get in, McCain said. “Why are you bringing this up now? I’m dead!
I wish Trump had responded in that manner, the only way to shut her up. Or maybe Trump should have asked her if she was auditioning for another network lol.
Funny ….even John Roberts said PT cut him a look today…..well of course he did John….he notices that Fox coverage of McCain is like CNN would/is covering it, Fox is making that left turn that even PT notices and is not pleased. I bet this McCain coverage is indicative of how pundits on FOX will be covering PT this campaign year. Folks the lefties have handed down the orders at FOX. I hope they will be shocked by the backlash that will take place.
And I heard President Trump say that he had to approve McCain’s lavish funeral. Where is the war hero buried? Why isn’t he buried at Arlington with his father and grandfather?
I wonder if there are any family members left who would like to have the POW information John McCain hid away, declassified so that they could find out any information about their MIA/POW loved ones.
If we, taxpayers, paid for an investigation into persons who committed treason during the Vietnam war and John McCain ended up Number 1 on the list to be hung, why is the report from that investigation hidden from us? How would Cindy feel about that?
McCain reassured everyone right up to the last minute that he was going to vote yes, he was lying, the nasty, jealous, mean spirited, already 3/4 rotten on the inside wanted the knife he stuck into President Trump as poisonness as only a person as piisonness as John McCain could make it.
I am proud of my President for not lying when questioned about McCain.
That knife stabbed the 63 million voters, McCain promised to get rid of Obama care.
Republicans would have won the House in November if not for that 1 vote.
But, I think the House we have now, will help produce a Trump victory in 2020,
Better than the Republican ‘slavers’ who quit or lost.
And McCain did it because he hated PDT, not for anything he even was asked to explain. How small can you get, cheating the American people (even those who did not vote for the president) out of a shot at some decent healthcare?
Stalin, Hitler, Pol Pot, Jim Jones, Ted Bundy, Mao and countless other monsters are dead. I don’t see people refraining from criticizing them.
As my mom says, “an a$$hole alive is an aSShole dead”.
McCain knew the dossier was salacious & unverified when he gave it to the FBI. You could argue that he should have gone to his Republican candidate first & would have realized how false it was. That’s not the issue, though. The real issue is he slipped the dossier’s contents to several media outlets. Only reason to do so would be a vicious attempt to tank Trump’s candidacy.
Maria is pleasant, and a supporter of PDJT. That said, like all the media she has her orders.
Your President handled it well though, and the interview PDJT gave was a strong one.
When he talks, he speaks to me. Not those in the “ D.C. Bubble”
God bless PDJT
Something wrong is going on in Fox News. Maria is acting like Chris Wallace could. Is like she’s taking orders from the top just to save her job. Very sad. The good news in all this interview was the great response from President Trump.
FOX just hired Loose Lips Donna Brazile and Danny O’Brian.
“NEWSMAX – The parent company of Fox News has hired a former top aide to Joe Biden as its chief lobbyist in Washington.”
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/03/21/motive-synergy-fox-news-hires-joe-biden-former-chief-of-staff/#more-161506
Who could doubt Maria is subjected to pressure from the “head office”? But all-in-all, she does yeoman (yeowoman?) service on her Fox Business morning show. If they put too many roadblocks and muzzles on her, my money bets she tells them to stuff it. And if _she_ goes (for whatever reason) ratings fro Fox will fall faster than the Dow did in 1929.
I must have missed a tweet over the weekend but didn’t this McCain sideshow actually start with something Ken Starr said about McCain that was only retweeted by PT??
Yes
PDJT is right. They all bring the matter up, and then criticise him when he gives an honest answer. I like that straight shooting honesty.
Maria is one of a rare breed today – an actual journalist. I don’t find it surprising that she irritated some people on this site. Think about this, people. Maria has been one of the very few who have persistent in demanding action on the illegal actions of the DOJ and the FBI. What she was doing in this interview, IMHO, was pointing out to President Trump that his comments have been, most of all, damaging to him rather than to the late John McCain.
And, I have *never* liked John McCain!
And, I have been a supporter of President Trump ever since he announced that he was running.
I agree… She gave him a chance to answer…
Even if I agree with you and Kermit about Maria’s skills as a journalist and that ‘she gave him a chance to answer’, she was too much pushing the narrative about ‘but McCain is dead and he can’t defend himself’ kind of excuse. I think that may be her attitude has something to do with what is going on with Tucker and Judge Janine and don’t forget all these liberal pukes hiring Fox is having
As someone who supported DJT from the day he announced I can only say now that he hurts himself more, even with supporters like me, than he gains with his denigration of McCain. I did not like the latter at all and didn’t vote for him when he ran with Palin. However, it does no good to speak ill of the dead. It is past the time to stop that.
It is not inappropriate to speak about past actions – dead or alive. It’s called history – and accuracy.
History = We learn by our Mistakes.
The only thing that will happen here it that the American people will start to see John McCain for the nasty POS he was. He hasn’t hurt himself at all, he is a winner and he wins.
Go take an honest look at John McCain’s life, don’t for get the Keeting 5, the Forestall, try and find out why he all the information about POW/MIA classified so that no one can read reports of what actually happened over there in the POW camp. He would have been hung for a traitor long ago except that Nixon pardoned him.
Everyone always pardoned McCain, I am glad President Trump will not, and is not afraid to say so.
Not to mention that he was cheating on his first wife when he started seeing Cindy. Yeah, he was a delightful, honorable guy for sure.
So if someone is a traitor and bad human we should forget about it when he’s dead? NONSENSE! McCain was a POS Traitor. His death doesn’t change that.
Trump didn’t start this. The people who try to whitewash his “legacy” are at fault.
If someone is a child rapist we suddenly talk nice about him when he’s dead?
I like that the president lets people know how and why Repeal and Replace didn’t happen . After drudging through a week of McCain’s ridiculous funeral exercise (after he voted down healthcare AND proclaimed he didn’t want PDT at his funeral) I enjoy seeing him slammed at every turn.
Benedict Arnold is dead as well…..so what? Being dead doesn’t change a wrong!!
Maria Bartiromo is POTUS’s best friend in the national media. She is the only one who consistently demonstrates she is up to speed on all the manifold scandals 95% of the MSM either don’t know about, or are doing their best to cover (with a pillow, until they stop moving). But it’s not her job to make DJT look good. It would be dereliction of her duty not to ask about a topic that’s clearly an item of current public concern.
Texican – I don’t agree that it’s an item of “public concern.” I think it is a manufactured item of public concern by the lamestream. Most of us couldn’t care less, and agree with Trump’s assessment of the man. Maria did not need to bring this up in her interview, in my opinion. I think it was her catering to the lamestream, which I find disappointing. Why would she waste precious time with the President discussing week old news that has zero impact on American economics in general? Sorry, not buying it.
Okay, @olderwiser21. it’s completely manufactured. But there it is. People ARE talking about it.
With greatest respect, this is Maria’s career, which boils down to this: She earns her pay by capturing and holding the largest possible audience for the longest possible time. Somehow i kind of feel like she’s earned the right to decide for herself how to play the hand she’s been dealt at this high stakes table
Kermit said: “IMHO, was pointing out to President Trump that his comments have been, most of all, damaging to him rather than to the late John McCain.”
You are right in that that is YOUR opinion, Kermit, but not mine. McCain was inded a traitor and not just because he handed over the infamous fake dossier to the FBI. His treasonous actions go all the way back to the Vietnam war era, Keating 5 scandal, peddling arms to ISIS, to mention just a few.
Dead or alive a traitor remains such, no matter what his family says.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t know where you grew up, John, but can easily understand that people in fly-over country or the West might be puzzled by it.
I like Maria a lot, but it was the Steele/Kramer transcripts being released that gave rise to the issue re: McCain.
You need to stop being MB’s drumer boy,
“I must have missed a tweet over the weekend but didn’t this McCain sideshow actually start with something Ken Starr said about McCain that was only retweeted by PT??”
And you need to put these first,to make it more believable,
“And, I have *never* liked John McCain!
And, I have been a supporter of President Trump ever since he announced that he was running.”
Hey, I liked to hear what a POS McCain was come out in public. But then, I’m a Trump supporter regardless of his personality flaws. They do not blind me so that I cannot see his abilities. I clearly see that he is our *only* hope for solving some of these problems that desperately need to be solved. Who else is there??
I just hate to see Donald Trump hurt himself needlessly. Not with those of us who read this blog – we’ll be there, but with voters whose votes are needed in 2020 and who can be swayed by traits they do not like in the President. There are a LOT of these people.
All I’m saying is that we need to be pragmatic and not let our emotions get in the way. That goes for our President too. Be smart about things like this. This is hurting him – and IMHO, Maria knows it.
I think PDT cleared that up when he said, “I could say no comment, but that’s not me.” Clearly a transparent and revealing statement for people who are just starting to pay attention.
Obviously you didn’t watch most of the Rallies and interviews by PT during the 2016 campaign. It was weekly if not biweekly Trump said something that was going to be the end of his campaign. Surely you remember one of the most famous ….grab um by the pu$$y. Sorry but PT is not going to change for those with tender sensibilities..The MSM will be bating PT to say something insensitive from now until 2020 election day… count on it… and count on him to oblige.
Just because McCain is dead doesn’t mean the never-Trumpers now get to whitewash his record. He was a despicable man who cast the deciding, thumbs-down, “no” vote on Obamacare replacement just to spite Trump. He sold out his country for is own petty vindictiveness. THAT is McCain’s legacy, and PDJT is right to keep the memory alive.
If you want to know why Maria felt it necessary to ask President Trump about McCain all you need do is read this thread of comments. His honest answers recently about his opinion of McCain are very topical and newsworthy.
I wonder if everyone would have preferred President Trump to have expressed his opinions last year right after McCain died? That would have been disrespectful, however, considering how allegedly McCain left dying instructions President Trump was not to be invited at his funeral service as well as the hateful words of Meghan McCain at the funeral, I’d say now is the time to vent. After all, it’s been half a year since the creep died.
Andy, plus our POTUS gave the ok for McStain to have what basically amounted to a presidential funeral, which he didn’t have to do. This elevation of McStain to “untouchable hero status” is a freakin’ joke. McStain was in on the original plot to bring down our President and should be remembered as the treasonous, warmongering, vindictive person he was.
Meghan probably thinks the funeral services should still be going on.
What YOU said! 🙂
That was for trapper, but I liked yours too!
POTUS has done NOTHING to tarnish no names military history or his “war hero” status—ALTHOUGH there is much room to dispute that history. He is limiting his complaints to VALID comments about what McCain has done to him personally, and his part in the attempted coup and failure to keep promises to his voters..,,,,,,,,,,,,
I have no problems with his words. And POTUS doesn’t have to like him just because he is dead,
Trump called her fake news… Should I even bother watching?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
A caller on the Rush show today asked a very good question, and raised an excellent point: what if the shoe was on the other foot? What if McCain was running for President, and won, and Trump was a private citizen but just hated McCain, so he learned about a dossier in Europe, sent someone over to get it, then fed it to various fed agencies and lame stream media outlets. The McCain family would all be having brain aneurysms. They would all be beside themselves with anger and outrage.
I’ve read some stories and articles about McCain, none of them good. He’ll probably get his just desserts. We can only hope.
President Trump fights back. This is what fighting back looks like. We have never had a President in my lifetime that does what President Trump does. Someone takes a swing at him, he hits back 10 times harder. President Trump is extremely angry that McCain did not keep his word and voted against getting rid of Odumbo-care. I’d be pissed too. I don’t care what fighting back looks like. We finally have a President that is fighting back. The progs and the media don’t know what to do because, except for Reagan and a very small number of others, President Trump fights back, tells the truth, and doesn’t care who is offended. He is fighting for himself, his family, his team, his people, and his country. He loves them all. And he will fight for all of them. Anytime, anywhere, anyplace. God bless President Trump!
BRAVO!!!!mostlyogauge. That is the correct perspective and the truth of this entire matter.
Love it!
Fighting the dead is useless and the president should stop immediately. There are times to fight back and there are times when it is inappropriate. He could limit himself to stating his disappointment with McCain’s vote and not elaborate further.
Respectfully disagree…based on this logic, we should never say anything about anyone who is dead regardless of how much bad they did.
No way….time to clear up this mess. In fact, release ALL the traitors POW docs and let’s see what the deal is. When the public sees the truth, they will make the call for them
Selves. When they see the deceit, the treachery, they’ll throw up on their shoes.
He is/ was the first Manchurian Candidate. One evil mother humper.. Maybe Denish should make a movie like he did with BO.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Without knowing the whole truth how can one defend him?
Let’s have a look at those POW documents.
Why the secrecy?
If I keep something secret it is because I DO NOT want folks to know.
Simple. Elementary. Obvious!!!
Why the cover-up?
Could it be, the truth is…
The disparaging things folks have said about the dead guy..
ARE TRUE!!!
Let’s see the documents…
PROVE HE WAS A HERO!!!
GO AHEAD….. PROVE IT!
DO IT!!
Double Dog dare ya!!!
Oh, for the Love of God ! May you limit yourself to stating your support for our stable genus President, and not presume to give him advice.
You should run in 2020 swissik, since you know better. I prefer a fighter any day over someone with a PC attitude learned at PC schools.
BTW, it’s not a dead traitor that’s fighting the president with harsh words now; it is the traitor’s living family attacking the President behind a dead man shield.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
The reasons to watch or listen to anything on any FoxNews or Fox Business cable channels have almost totally evaporated. I only watch the clips that are posted here in CTH.
LikeLiked by 14 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well….now that does it….and Maria B….
they are all in on it….all of em…I take away my Grrrr…for her…..
“Hey…are you awake?”……”Please take that red gown and white gloves I asked you to wear and throw them away”
“No…….. it isn’t you”……….”Come on…..Let’s go eat some Lumpia and fried rice”
“Then I’ll take you to the PX”
Always have a back-plan…….
I surmise Bartiromo was under orders to pound on the McCain questions and she complied. Perhaps she was not pleased to have to harp on the topic—she seemed happier going over economic matters—but also not prepared to risk her job by not dwelling on the McCain “controversy”. Perhaps it’s only a matter of time before Fox evicts Bartiromo along with the other few remaining non-leftist voices. Sad to see but Fox has made its bed. Now let’s see how comfortable they are in it.
Well Paul Ryan is now on the Board at Fox. We know how him and McCain were paid by the same masters! Very sad to see Maria capitulate to McCain question when she was mostly talking about economy!
She’s two for two if you add Kellyanne. I was glad to see the question asked, but repeating it several times was unnecessary. I know you have to keep politicians on topic, but there is a point where you KNOW that you are not going to get anymore, so move on. Come back Maria! We’ll be here!
I agree, asking the question again, and getting the same answer, is a clue the subject is exhausted. Indeed time to move on. The interchange tells us she was under strict orders to bear down on the McCain “issue” for all the good that it did her.
VSGPDJT is the master of all masters when it comes to branding. Whether he is bringing it up or the media is bringing it up, President Trump is taking the opportunity to permanently brand McCain for exactly who he was; a conniving, self-interested traitor who put the uni-party ahead of all others, including a duly elected president of the United States. The dossier was Dirty, McCain was Dirty, the Big Club is Dirty, the Deep State is Dirty, and President Trump is going to make damn sure every single one of them is seen for exactly who they are.
By hanging the dossier on McCain loud and clear, it gives the media one hell of a dilemma. “Do we talk about the dossier?”
I am POSITIVE Trump would like nothing more than for the media to take the bait and defend McCain over the dossier. The more press on that the better.
Meet the new Megan Kelly!
That is ridiculous. Maria B is NO Megan Kelly by a million miles!
She asked one question that everyone feels she should not have asked… including the President. And she probably could have just left that one out…. but the rest of the interview was good.
I respectfully disagree Sandra. She did not just ask one question about it. She harped on it and called him out for bringing it up when she was the one that brought it up. She then told him he brought it up “this week”. He shut her down pretty good. I am thinking Fox is about to change. So sad. But I will not defend Maria today. I thought she was snarky. Can you imagine being given the honor to interview a President one on one and to try and “get him”. It was not just once. She was rude. It seemed he was disappointed in her and I am too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly, Michaela – I concur!
“The evil that men do lives after them. The good is oft interred with their bones” – Shakespeare. McCain left a lot of evil behind him – the Dossier, and Obamacare. PDJT and every citizen who McDrain betrayed, has to live with this. That’s why PDJT and the rest of us are still talking about him. McCain perpetrated evil on a huge scale at the end of his life. He left us to deal with the mess. There is absolutely no reason to honor him.
The stench of mccain lives on.
Even with Maria he takes no sh*t.
Great to see our GREAT President pushing back on one of the best newspeople in the business.
The question “is it your job to bring the nation together?” was a setup. Maria was really asking “should you be backing down from the corrupt media and the marxist democrat party?”
THE ANSWER IS HELL NO!
President Trump IS uniting the American people against the corrupt media, the globalist/one world government scum, and the marxist democrat party, while at the same time improving our standard of living and Making America Great Again.
Please don’t stop Mr. President!
Here is a good article on J McCain. One of the best written
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/john-mccain-make-believe-maverick-202004/
“What the hell are you going to Rio for?”
McCain, a married father of three, shrugs.
“I got a better chance of getting laid.”
————————————————————-
Well, there y’go. Just about says it all.
Andy – yup – he was cheating on his first wife with Cindy and he wasn’t even careful about it.
Nobody detests John McCain more than I; PT only speaks the truth about him and McCain is a traitor and a hateful SOB who cared about himself and only himself and being on CNN.
Having said that, the left is now using it as a weapon against him; I know polls are only polls and some here don’t think much of Rasmussen, but I believe they’re as close to what public sentiment is about PT.
PT has dropped 4 points in his approval number since yesterday. This is just my opinion, but it’s the McCain effect. I know PT is only giving it back to them, but I believe this is hurting him. I hope he drops it. This is just my 2 cents.
Let someone else expose the traitorous SOB for what he has done to PT.
The INVENTED “fake heroism narrative” about McCain’s “refusal to accept special treatment” from those who held him captive as a prisoner of war INSULTS THE INTELLIGENCE of any rational person. No prisoner has any say whatever to influence the conditions of his imprisonment or the scheduling of his release ….unless such freedom to make decisions was allowed by the captors.
No prisoner would ever really have one damn thing to say about such things because that would be antithetical to their status as a PRISONER.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sera, Nguyen Tien Tran McCains prison guard. acknowledged that conditions in the prison were “tough, though not inhuman”. But, he added: “We never tortured McCain. On the contrary, we saved his life, curing him with extremely valuable medicines that at times were not available to our own wounded.”
Tran, now 75, said McCain reached Hanoi with the worst injuries he had seen in a downed pilot. But he denied torturing him, saying it was his mission to ensure that McCain survived. As the son of the US naval commander in Vietnam, he offered a potential valuable propaganda weapon.
Tran told Corriere that McCain was sent to hospital the day after he was brought to Hanoi and stayed there for a month. “I never lost him from sight. I was frightened a doctor or nurse might do him harm.”
John McCain. Made taped confessions to his captors. That confession was played endlessly over the prison loudspeaker system at Hoa Lo—to try to break down other prisoners—and was broadcast over Hanoi’s state radio. Reportedly, he confessed to being a war criminal who had bombed civilian targets.
http://www.theguardian.com/world/2008/oct/14/uselections2008-johnmccain
According to two emergency room physicians in Phoenix, , who tell us they don’t want their names used, interviewed by CounterPunch, it was at this time that Cindy McCain sought medical attention in the Phoenix area for injuries consistent with physical violence: bruises, contusions and a black eye . There were at least two more visits for medical attention in the Phoenix area by Cindy, with similar injuriesi, between 1988 and 1993.
https://johnmccainhugs.blogspot.com/2008/09/john-mccain-beat-his-wife-cindy.html
John McCain is a traitor and a pig….as stated….I would urinate on his grave…
America has enough genuine and usually overly modest “aw shucks it was nothing” type of heroes, that there is no need for war story fiction from “self-lionized” totally fake and invented ones who are pretenders trying to cash in on “glory’.
Benedict Arnold is dead, too. And?
I wish McCain would die again!
The fact is, he did some bad things… and they don’t go away just because he died. If the President is asked about him, he has every right to respond. They keep asking, he keeps responding.
Maybe next time he is asked he can just say “I have answered this many times now, time to move on” and walk away.
Personally, I don’t mind President Trump speaking the truth, but he is getting hammered by so many people now that this particular subject is hurting him. By design. He needs to get away from it… change the narrative ASAP.
Lol Sandra!!!👍
Dying doesn’t change history. “Trump brings out the crazies.” And McCain sends his lackey to London to pick up the dossier that not even MSM viewed as credible.
