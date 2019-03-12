Labor Reports: Annual Inflation Rate 1.5%, Annual Rate of Wage Growth 3.5%…

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released some important data today surrounding the state of the U.S. economy. The first release shows the current CPI (consumer price index) or rate of inflation:

(BLS Release) […] The all items index increased 1.5 percent for the 12 months ending February, a smaller increase than the 1.6-percent rise for the 12-months ending January. The index for all items less food and energy rose 2.1 percent over the last 12 months, a slightly smaller figure than the 2.2-percent increase for the period ending January. The food index rose 2.0 percent over the past year, its largest 12-month increase since the period ending April 2015. In contrast, the energy index declined 5.0 percent over the last 12 months. (read more)

As noted above, energy prices are 5.0% lower year-over-year; this is a significant reason for the current low inflationary rate.  Also energy prices (fuel, gas, oil) disproportionately impact the middle-class as an unavoidable cost.  Lower gas prices (currently down 9.1%) help middle-America, and also have a downstream impact of lowering product transportation costs.

An overall annual rate of inflation at 1.5 percent is exactly on target.  CTH has been predicting this energy-based outcome for more than three years:

The third highest variable cost of goods beyond raw materials first, labor second, is energy. If the U.S. energy sector is unleashed -and fully developed- the manufacturing price of any given product will allow for global trade competition even with higher U.S. wage prices. (link)

The second BLS release was a review of Real Earnings and Wages.

Here the news is terrific and the results on target:  Annual wage growth 3.5%

[Source Link, Table A-2]

Keep in mind the wages and prices are national averages.  There are regions and specific sectors of the workforce where the rate of wage growth is much higher. The average rate of wage growth is 3.5 percent; and wages are on an upward trend-line.  With an ever tightening labor market we can expect to see continued upward pressure on wages.

Wage growth of 3.5% with inflation at 1.5% means higher actual income, more money in the pockets of workers, and increased purchasing or saving power.

Lastly, CTH would be remiss if we did not point out we are deep into year #2 of the steel, aluminum and China tariffs.  The multinational doomsayers and financial pundits were predicting massive surges in U.S. consumer prices for the downstream products.

Wall Street’s proclaimed consequences are not happening.

Wilbur was right…

 

22 Responses to Labor Reports: Annual Inflation Rate 1.5%, Annual Rate of Wage Growth 3.5%…

  1. Dekester says:
    March 12, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    Stunning/ tragic that the MSM refuse to acknowledge the incredible impact that PDJT and his incredible team of economic advisors has had these past two years.

    The legal and patriotic voters know though.

    Go bless PDJT

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. milktrader says:
    March 12, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    The Fed will reveal itself shortly

    Like

    Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      March 12, 2019 at 10:03 pm

      Perhaps after POTUS nails China with Sanctions sand Tariffs for their Cyber Attacks on our Navy.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Mandy says:
      March 12, 2019 at 10:04 pm

      Hubby did a review of Fed action and economic downturns, and he found that the Fed causes them. He looked at all of them back to 1929. Every one of them, including the big one in 1929 was preceded by a rate and money tightening campaign by the Fed. Sometimes, they raised rates and tightened until it crashed and THEN slammed down the rates and flooded the system with liquidity; other times, they see that they’ve gone too far early enough to start lowering rates before the crash. Sometimes that worked, sometimes it didn’t. Where we are now: they’ve raised for 2 years and slowed way down if not killed the economic expansion, and they saw that they’d done it and capitulated. Remains to be seen whether they capitulated early enough to prevent a crash, or not.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      March 12, 2019 at 10:06 pm

      Powell wants to personally test the unemployment market.

      Like

      Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      March 12, 2019 at 10:13 pm

      If and when the Fed wants to help on the inflation front, they can simply CUT the INTEREST RATE INFLATION that they’ve driven up THEMSELVES:
      • Lower the Fed Funds Rate
      • Stop the Quantitative Tightening

      Implications:
      • Cuts the interest payments on Debt so we can use them to PAY DOWN the Debt that they complain about.
      • Makes growth in Housing and Auto sales affordable.
      • Neuters the China and EU Currency Devaluations inhibiting USA Exports.
      • Makes Business Financing more affordable to accelerate our Manufacturing and Small Business Renaissance.

      Duh.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • California Joe says:
      March 12, 2019 at 10:17 pm

      It’s hard for the Fed to justify raising rates with oil prices and inflation remaining so low! Not that they wouldn’t try but it would attract the wrath of the big boys on Wall Street like Goldman Sachs and Merrill Lynch

      Like

      Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    March 12, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    Promises made, Promises kept!

    From June 29, 2017

    Like

    Reply
  4. fred5678 says:
    March 12, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    Wolverine soup for dinner!!!!

    I remember Wilbur patiently trying to explain how little affect the steel tariff will have on typical consumer to Never-Trumper and Prog anchors. They coiuld not comprehend or refused to believe facts and simple math.

    SD, you pick the best images!!!!! Says it all!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. sickconservative says:
    March 12, 2019 at 10:12 pm

    So how will the socialist spln this while encouraging illegals too really prevent their pay raise.

    Like

    Reply
  6. GSparrow says:
    March 12, 2019 at 10:26 pm

    I remember a time when creating good paying jobs, stimulating economic growth and increasing employment and prosperity would guarantee an election win.

    The gov’ts of today are far more involved in micro managing people’s lives and expected to be by the left that even positive national economic news is just another fleeting sound bite-at most. Only a few informative sites like CTH still focus on the larger more important issues that determine a nation’s successes and failures.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. GB Bari says:
    March 12, 2019 at 10:41 pm

    The seismic shift in the economic paradigm that occurred pre-PDJT among the financial media is breathtaking to reflect upon, now that PDJT is working hard to reverse it. I admittedly did not fully realize what had taken place.

    The movie “The Matrix” has taken on a new significance with me, and others. Life imitates art or vice versa?

    Like

    Reply

