Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and Budget Director Russell Vought Hold Press Conference…

Earlier this afternoon White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and Acting OMB Director Russell Vought held a press conference to brief reporters on the president’s fiscal year 2020 budget and answer questions on current political events:

[White House] FURTHERING OUR ECONOMIC PROSPERITY: President Donald J. Trump’s budget request will continue our economic resurgence while furthering his vision to reduce spending and invest in America.

The Trump Administration’s pro-growth policies have unleashed the American economy, creating millions of jobs and resulting in historically low unemployment.

However, the national debt – currently more than $22 trillion – remains a grave threat to our economic and societal prosperity.

This budget will address the national debt crisis while still investing in critical American priorities that will allow America to further excel in the future.

RESPONSIBLE BUDGETING: President Trump’s budget request promotes responsible Government spending by prioritizing effective programs and cutting waste.

The budget reduces nondefense programmatic spending by 5 percent below the 2019 cap level.

Proposes policies to shrink or eliminate Federal programs that fail to deliver desired outcomes for the American people.

Reduces spending by $2.7 trillion over 10 years, shrinking the deficit from nearly 5 percent of GDP in 2020 to under 1 percent of GDP in 2029. Puts the Federal budget on a path to balance within 15 years.

Sticks to the current discretionary spending caps while also providing additional defense resources through investments in Overseas Contingency Operations and emergency funding. Allows us to fund our national security needs while avoiding a costly “cap deal,” which would increase defense and nondefense spending.



INVESTMENT IN AMERICA: President Trump’s budget request reflects his commitment to defending our Nation, ending the opioid epidemic, and building a strong American workforce.

$32.5 billion for border security and immigration enforcement activities to help manage the immigration crisis on the United States southern border, including: $8.6 billion for the border wall, funded by Department of Defense (DOD) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS). $478 million to hire 1,750 additional Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) law enforcement officers. $2.7 billion in funding for 54,000 ICE immigration detention beds.

$750 billion for national defense – including $718 billion for DOD to pursue the National Defense Strategy. Priorities include: strategic competition with Russia and China, countering rogue regimes such as North Korea and Iran, defeating terrorist threats, and consolidating gains in Iraq and Afghanistan.

$80.2 billion to fund Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical care requirements in 2020. Fully supports implementation of the historic VA MISSION Act to provide veterans greater choice on where they receive their healthcare, including at a private provider.

$330 million for the Department of Justice to aid State and local efforts to fight the opioid crisis.

The budget promotes quality education and job training, holds higher education institutions more accountable, and expands Pell Grants to high-quality short-term training programs.

