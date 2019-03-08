BLS Labor Report: 20,000 February Jobs, Wage Increase 3.4%…

The BLS employment report for February is very underwhelming with a mere 20,000 new jobs calculated and results that fall far short of expectations. The recent private sector ADP payroll report showed 183,000 gains. Despite the low reported jobs gains, the national unemployment number dropped to 3.8%.
Further confounding the low February BLS calculations, revisions to December and January were upward. December’s jobs were revised up from +222,000 to +227,000 (gaining 5k), and the change for January was revised up from +304,000 to +311,000 (+7k). With these revisions, employment gains in December and January combined were 12,000 more than previously reported. Job gains now average 186,000 per month over the last three months.
On a very positive note the calculated wage growth continues to reflect a tight labor market where employers are increasing wages well beyond inflation. “In February, average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls rose by 11 cents to $27.66, following a 2-cent gain in January. Over the year, average hourly earnings have increased by 3.4 percent.” That is the strongest sustained wage growth in a decade.
“Aside from the headline number, this is a solid report for wages that gained +0.11. That brings them to +3.4 year-over-year and the labor participation rate held steady at 63.2 after the recent gains,” Wall Street analyst Tim Anderson at TJM Investments, said.
What are the chances the BLS cooked these numbers as part of a strategy to drag down Trump’s approval numbers? The upward movement since the SOTU speech has been disastrous for the impeachment crowd.
You KNOW they are cooked. The feds has access to all ACTUAL data but instead, choose to use models based on theories and not actual facts.
Flyover – something’s not right here. I wouldn’t put it past them, honestly.
There is a rumor that a couple hundred thousand jobs could not work due to extreme cold???
3.4% is close to full employment; in capitalist economies there is always turnover and jobs seekers trying to move up the ladder………traditionally this would be considered FULL EMPLOYMENT and the numbers can’t go down much more………..
That said, we have hit the saturation point. We have lots of jobs and not enough workers; which is a good thing and EXACTLY what President Trump intended. Workers have the upper hand with employers for the first time in decades – maybe the 1950s?. The next positive trend should be wage increases. Assuming the feds and globalists don’t screw it up.
Keep a lid on massive immigration is key to supporting wage growth for Americans !!!
God Bless You President Trump.
RTD – thanks for the explanation. That actually makes sense!
Below 3.4% is the dregs of society. The people with DUI’s, and other problems.
“very underwhelming with a mere 20,000 new jobs calculated and results that fall far short of expectations.” Which is why the Globalist Stock market has been going down all week.
Watch next month as the new jobs number for this month is revised upward say +20k?
Charlie has always been for the little guy, and reports the news in that light.
What he says about the 10 year CBO numbers at about the 10 minute mark is a nice idea for Sundance content – the left never gets tax cuts – they always look at the south side of the balance sheet – Larry just announced that 1.6 years in we have paid for the 10 year tax cut forecast – way ahead of schedule.
The left needs to learn this – it ain’t tax cuts for the rich. Stop asking “how much is this tax cut going to cost” instead “how much are we going to make.?” That is the appropriate question.
There’s more to it…construction and building logistics vs. winter cold weather, which will be ending.
U.S. housing starts climb 18.6% in January, permits rise 1.4%
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/us-housing-starts-climb-186-in-january-permits-rise-14-2019-03-08
That means loans and people qualifying for mortgages.
Home owners are happy voters.
Well, I did receive a 3% raise. Oh and I just completed calculated my taxes from 2018 and my effective tax rate was lower than the past 10 years by roughly 2%, which means I kept an additional $3,000 dollars that I earned. Thank you President Trump!
Oh and I suspect the low job creation report will increase in a month or two when they revise the numbers.
