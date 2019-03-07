Wow – Canadian Government/Taxpayer Funded Media (CBC) Purchases Anti-Trump Billboards and Transit Signs…

Posted on March 7, 2019 by

Apparently Canadian media are taking their hatred for U.S. President Donald Trump to new levels of opposition.  The taxpayer funded CBC news media is purchasing billboards and transit advertisement throughout Canada to promote a campaign against the sitting U.S. President.

SOURCE: “”TRUMP BAD!” ads are appearing throughout Canada attacking him for wanting to secure the border with Mexico using a historically illiterate comparison to the Berlin Wall. I’ve seen these on Vancouver transit also” (link)

Even for the ultra-leftists within Canada, this antagonistic approach toward the United States is quite remarkable. [Former President Barack Obama was in Canada yesterday.]

D’oh Canada, this will not end well for the Canadian government…  Additionally, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is up for reelection this year.

One would think that Canada would be more concerned about their collapsing economy.

Then again, it’s likely the Canadian government recognizes the economic and trade policies of U.S. President Donald Trump; policies that stop the exploitation of the U.S. market; is part of the reason for their current contraction.  [Learn More Here]

This short-sighted and vulgar political campaign against President Donald Trump would very well make matters within Canada.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, Canada, Cultural Marxism, Donald Trump, Economy, Election 2020, media bias, Political correctness/cultural marxism, Predictions, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Trade Deal, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

11 Responses to Wow – Canadian Government/Taxpayer Funded Media (CBC) Purchases Anti-Trump Billboards and Transit Signs…

  1. fanbeav says:
    March 7, 2019 at 5:37 pm

    That has Obama written all over it!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    March 7, 2019 at 5:39 pm

    Believe I have read that Trudeau will essentially run against Trump for his (Trudeau’s) re-election campaign this year.

    That might be even more urgent given Trudeau’s unfolding scandal.

    This reminds me of anti-Soros signs in Hungary or similar such things. You can’t mind control the people about the “other” unless you have large, clear, constant propaganda to focus them.

    Glad this was seen and pointed out. Shameful. Hope POTUS gets wind of this.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Eric says:
    March 7, 2019 at 5:40 pm

    Talk about living inside someone’s head rent free.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Bullseye says:
    March 7, 2019 at 5:41 pm

    Just a way to blame all the ills on PTrump and not Justini

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. crossthread42 says:
    March 7, 2019 at 5:42 pm

    Build the North wall..

    Like

    Reply
  6. Nigella says:
    March 7, 2019 at 5:43 pm

    Sorry Canada but the Berlin wall separated the same Country…I know some Hispanics believe that parts of the US belongs to them, sorry… You lost…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Normally Quiet Observer says:
    March 7, 2019 at 5:44 pm

    Shall not Princess Justine EVER learn?

    Like

    Reply
  8. azchick says:
    March 7, 2019 at 5:45 pm

    This is what happens when you elect a Premier Rainbow Sox.

    Like

    Reply
  9. alliwantissometruth says:
    March 7, 2019 at 5:45 pm

    Well, when you consider most “governments” and “media” in the Western world are bought and paid for by the global elite, this nonsense makes perfect sense

    Globalist puppets are all the same, no matter which country they’re in

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. CharterOakie says:
    March 7, 2019 at 5:47 pm

    Unwise. In fact really, really dumb.

    Oh, well. D’Oh Canada.

    Like

    Reply
  11. jello333 says:
    March 7, 2019 at 5:47 pm

    I’m actually glad they’re doing this. Because all but the most ignorant of people will see that comparison (Berlin Wall vs US/Mexico wall) as stupid, laughable, and yes even very insulting. And those who lived through the ordeal in Germany at that time should be REALLY angry.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s