Wow – Canadian Government/Taxpayer Funded Media (CBC) Purchases Anti-Trump Billboards and Transit Signs…

Apparently Canadian media are taking their hatred for U.S. President Donald Trump to new levels of opposition. The taxpayer funded CBC news media is purchasing billboards and transit advertisement throughout Canada to promote a campaign against the sitting U.S. President.
SOURCE: “”TRUMP BAD!” ads are appearing throughout Canada attacking him for wanting to secure the border with Mexico using a historically illiterate comparison to the Berlin Wall. I’ve seen these on Vancouver transit also” (link)
Even for the ultra-leftists within Canada, this antagonistic approach toward the United States is quite remarkable. [Former President Barack Obama was in Canada yesterday.]
D’oh Canada, this will not end well for the Canadian government… Additionally, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is up for reelection this year.
One would think that Canada would be more concerned about their collapsing economy.
Then again, it’s likely the Canadian government recognizes the economic and trade policies of U.S. President Donald Trump; policies that stop the exploitation of the U.S. market; is part of the reason for their current contraction. [Learn More Here]
This short-sighted and vulgar political campaign against President Donald Trump would very well make matters within Canada.
That has Obama written all over it!
Believe I have read that Trudeau will essentially run against Trump for his (Trudeau’s) re-election campaign this year.
That might be even more urgent given Trudeau’s unfolding scandal.
This reminds me of anti-Soros signs in Hungary or similar such things. You can’t mind control the people about the “other” unless you have large, clear, constant propaganda to focus them.
Glad this was seen and pointed out. Shameful. Hope POTUS gets wind of this.
Talk about living inside someone’s head rent free.
Just a way to blame all the ills on PTrump and not Justini
Build the North wall..
Sorry Canada but the Berlin wall separated the same Country…I know some Hispanics believe that parts of the US belongs to them, sorry… You lost…
Shall not Princess Justine EVER learn?
This is what happens when you elect a Premier Rainbow Sox.
Well, when you consider most “governments” and “media” in the Western world are bought and paid for by the global elite, this nonsense makes perfect sense
Globalist puppets are all the same, no matter which country they’re in
Unwise. In fact really, really dumb.
Oh, well. D’Oh Canada.
I’m actually glad they’re doing this. Because all but the most ignorant of people will see that comparison (Berlin Wall vs US/Mexico wall) as stupid, laughable, and yes even very insulting. And those who lived through the ordeal in Germany at that time should be REALLY angry.
