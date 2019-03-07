Wow – Canadian Government/Taxpayer Funded Media (CBC) Purchases Anti-Trump Billboards and Transit Signs…

Apparently Canadian media are taking their hatred for U.S. President Donald Trump to new levels of opposition. The taxpayer funded CBC news media is purchasing billboards and transit advertisement throughout Canada to promote a campaign against the sitting U.S. President.

SOURCE: “”TRUMP BAD!” ads are appearing throughout Canada attacking him for wanting to secure the border with Mexico using a historically illiterate comparison to the Berlin Wall. I’ve seen these on Vancouver transit also” (link)

Even for the ultra-leftists within Canada, this antagonistic approach toward the United States is quite remarkable. [Former President Barack Obama was in Canada yesterday.]

D’oh Canada, this will not end well for the Canadian government… Additionally, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is up for reelection this year.

One would think that Canada would be more concerned about their collapsing economy.

Then again, it’s likely the Canadian government recognizes the economic and trade policies of U.S. President Donald Trump; policies that stop the exploitation of the U.S. market; is part of the reason for their current contraction. [Learn More Here]

This short-sighted and vulgar political campaign against President Donald Trump would very well make matters within Canada.

