Justin is in Trouble and Look Who Pops Up in Canada, Again…

It does not appear accidental that each time Justin from Canada starts finding himself in trouble, serious trouble; the same person happens to shows up. In June 2017, Justin was being challenged with a new NAFTA trade agreement… and former President Obama showed up while delivering a speech to the Board of Trade in Montreal.
Fast forward to today… March 2019 – the Canadian economy has halted; Justin from Canada is embroiled in a growing bribery, corruption and obstruction of justice scandal around SNC-Lavin; and immediately after he loses two cabinet ministers… former President Obama shows up to deliver a speech to the Board of Trade in Vancouver:
During a question and answer session with Vancouver Board of Trade President Iain Black at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Canada, Obama went into a diatribe about the dangers of rising populism amid national politics. [LINK]
Serendipitous domestic timing for an Obama visit, as the ideological political-wagons are circling to defend Justin from Canada.
Coincidentally, nudge-nudge/wink-wink/say-no-more… say no more… after a coaching/not-coaching session, Justin from Canada has agreed to a heavily controlled press conference on the obstruction scandal tomorrow at 8:00am.
OTTAWA (Reuters) – A former top aide to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denied on Wednesday inappropriately pressuring a Cabinet member to help a major company as Trudeau planned to address a scandal that is threatening his prospects in an October election.
Allegations that Gerald Butts, who resigned last month as Trudeau’s principal private secretary, and other officials tried to help construction company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc avoid a corruption trial are fueling the crisis that has cost the Liberal government two senior Cabinet ministers.
Some nervous Liberal lawmakers complain Trudeau’s office has taken too long to respond to a scandal that deepened last week when former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould said she and her staff had been subjected to persistent pressure.
Trudeau will take questions about the matter at an 8 a.m. (1300 GMT) news conference in Ottawa on Thursday. “He will speak directly to the issues,” spokeswoman Eleanore Catenaro said, giving no details of what Trudeau might say.
Butts told the House of Commons justice committee he had one short conversation on Dec. 5 with Wilson-Raybould about SNC-Lavalin.
“I did not and I do not see how our brief discussion on that file constituted pressure of any kind,” Butts said. (read more)
Curiouser, and curiouser….
CTH would be remiss if we did not note the prior timing.
Immediately following Obama’s 2017 meeting with Justin from Canada (pictured above), the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland began making NAFTA demands for “gender equity” and a domestic trade position allowing Canada to continue their prior arrangements with China for imported component goods.
Three months later U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer finally had enough. The U.S. broke off trilateral negotiations with Canada and started the process for creating the USMCA through bilateral talks with Mexico. The 2018 success therein obviously frustrated the ideological Wall Street handlers behind both Justin and Barack.
The global-ideological money behind Obama is the same global-ideological money behind Trudeau. Now external to the political reigns of power, Obama is diminished to the role of messenger. Obviously Justin is in trouble. The controllers message is to protect their investments…
Those pictures make me sick!
Justine’s argument, that to prosecute SNC-Lavolin would be detrimental to Canada’s economy, is the same fictitious argument used to save the too-big-to-fail banks. Let’s say the company did 10 billion dollars in business. That same 10 billion dollars worth of business is going to happen whether SNC-Lavalin does it, or somebody else does it. Canada wouldn’t get hurt if that company ceased to exist. Other companies would step in to take that business, and they would have to hire those employees to ramp up to take on the extra work. Canada wouldn’t get hurt, only the corrupt owners and shareholders and employees of SNC-Lavalin. Crony capitalism at its worst
The government – crony Corporate complex is threatened by “populists” struggling to regain control of their government. Yeah, Barry! We’re a THREAT to you and your Globalist Corporate thieves who have been sucking the taxpayers dry for generations. You’ve defiled our Institutions. We want them back. And we want you to nowhere near the levers of power.
I’ll be shocked if Justin Beaver gets taken out by a little corruption scandal.
Thanks to the fifth column, leftists rarely get removed from office without violence.
How cute just look how the snowflakes can cross their legs.
Birds of a feather….SPIT!
Would love to see Twinkles resign. Canada needs to stop some of the bleeding.
Obama is an Islamic sleeper cell, carefully groomed for his position.
Princess Trudeau is as European elitist as Karl Marx.
Revelation 12.3 : “And there appeared another wonder in heaven; and behold a great red dragon, having seven heads and ten horns, and seven crowns upon his heads.”
Globalist Masters are protecting their ideological investments, using Obama as their errand boy (albeit a diminished one).
Excellent description, Sundance!
Since when is Bahama an expert on trade? Lmfao!
If he got his passport revoked, could he get back in?
“He will speak directly to the issues…”
I was born in the afternoon, but not yesterday afternoon.
