Michelle Malkin CPAC Speech: “CPAC at the Bridge”…

Mrs. Michelle Malkin delivered a strong call-to-arms at CPAC surrounding the insufferable Big Club’s republican corporate agenda toward immigration.
Wolverine Speech and Transcript Below:
.
[Transcript] Good afternoon. Thank you to CPAC for the invitation. My name is Michelle Malkin. I identify as an American. A proud, unhyphenated, unapologetic, fully assimilated American. My pronouns are U.S.A.
America is good and America is great. Of these basic truths, there is or should be little dispute among us here. But two questions loom large: 1) For how long will the America we grew up in remain good and great? And 2) To whom shall we entrust the existential responsibility of securing the goodness and greatness passed down peacefully for generations?
I wish I could stand here and chirp happily to you about positive news. Yes, unemployment rates are at historic lows, regulations and taxes are being cut, some stellar judges have been confirmed, and the reckless, feckless liberal media has finally, finally self-immolated like a slow-motion downing of the Hindenburg.
Yes, we have much to thank President Trump for as he battles the Beltway swamp, the deep state, the administrative state, and the fake news fourth estate. But there is no sugarcoating America’s long-term forecast. We face fearful odds. The game is rigged. The playing field is manifestly unlevel.
My first book Invasion in 2002, exposed how border failures and systemic non-enforcement of our visa program rules created a national security crisis that led to 9/11. My last book, Sold Out, which I co-authored in 2015 with former American computer programmer-turned-labor lawyer John Miano, documented how Big Business and Big Government created an economic crisis by exploiting the H-1B tech worker visa program and other foreign employment visas for cheap labor.
I’ve been accused of being a grifter for wanting to inform and educate citizens about these destructive rackets. But it’s the GOP sellouts in bed with open borders – like the ones who hijacked the tea party movement to shill for amnesty – who are the real grifters cashing in and practicing deceit at the expense of their base.
Our shining city on a hill has become a much-abused doormat to the world. Building the border wall is just half the battle. The numbers tell all. Our future is dimmed. The odds are fearful.
We currently grant one million legal permanent residencies to people from around the world every year. The number of green card holders is expected to increase by 10 million by 2025. That’s more than the current combined population of Dallas, St. Louis, Denver, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. Now multiply that number by at least three and a half.
Thanks to our chain migration system, created in 1952 and expanded exponentially by Congress in 1965 and 1990, these new immigrants can sponsor their entire extended families: parents, spouses, adult children and their children, and siblings and their children. Princeton University researchers found that recently admitted immigrants sponsored an average of 3.45 additional relatives each.
An estimated 85,000 refugees and 20,000-plus asylees enter the country annually through an overwhelmed system so rife with fraud and abuse that the process is jokingly dubbed “refugee roulette” by immigration lawyers. In total, from fiscal year 2008 to 2017, the U.S. gave green cards to more than 2 million migrants for various humanitarian claims – a population larger than the city of Philadelphia.
Nearly half a million more immigrants in that time frame got in through the diversity visa lottery. Illegal aliens are eligible if a legal family member wins the jackpot. Tens of thousands are pouring in from terrorism breeding grounds through the lottery unvetted, unmonitored and unassimilated. Thanks again to chain migration, immigration lotto winners’ spouses and unmarried children under 21 all get passes into the country, too.
Nearly half of all illegal aliens in the country have violated the terms of their short-term visitor or work visas. More than 10.8 million people received such visas alone in fiscal year 2015, including 500,000 foreign university and graduate students on academic visas and nearly 700,000 total foreign guest workers (both skilled and unskilled, not to mention their spouses, many of whom are allowed to work here as well).
Congress has repeatedly mandated a nationwide visa entry-exit system to track legal short-term visa holders. But one has yet to be built—even in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which were perpetrated in part by several illegal alien visa overstayers. E-verify has been stalled. Sanctuary cities metastasized. And BOTH parties are to blame – yeah I’m looking at you, Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell, the Bush family, Mitt Romney and the ghost of John McCain.
This unrelenting inflow of new green card holders, short-term foreign visa holders, legal temporary workers, refugees and asylees is supplemented by 13 to 30 million illegal aliens who expect amnesty and chain migration privileges from Washington despite breaking immigration laws governing everything from border jumping to ID fraud, benefits fraud, tax fraud, and marriage fraud, to human and drug trafficking, to employment rules, deportation orders, and visa overstays.
The feds have proved themselves serially unwilling and incapable of handling the lapses, backlogs, overload, and yes, invasion. The numbers tell all. Open borders anarchy, multiplied by endless chain migration, amnesty, and cheap labor pipelines, endangers our general welfare and the blessings of liberty. By every clear measure, the war is not on immigrants but on American sovereignty.
I’ve been called white for stating the facts. I’m not white. I’m just right. Both native-born and immigrant families like mine, which revere the rule of law, common traditions, constitutional principles, one identity and one tongue, have been replaced by militantly unassimilable and hostile generations…of future Democrat voters whose tribal allegiance to the Left has only hardened over time.
It’s insane that we have elected Republicans on Capitol Hill doing the bidding of the illegal alien DREAMer racket. Until and unless we reclaim the right of self-determination over the numbers, we are doomed.
My fellow Americans, we stand at the bridge as Horatius stood at the narrow bridge over the Tiber River alone facing fearful odds as hordes of Etruscans marched towards him and cowards cut and run behind him. Like his enemies, our enemies are both foreign AND domestic.
Inside are flimsily defended borders, we are not at peace, or rather, the radical Left is not at peace with us. From the comfort of TV green rooms, Beltway backrooms, corporate boardrooms, and conference ballrooms, it may not look like civil war is imminent. But threats and outright violence against ordinary, law-abiding people are now regularized features, not random bugs, of political life in these dis-United States.
College students are being punched, elderly citizens are being harassed, MAGA hat wearers are being kicked off planes and assaulted in school hallways and restaurants, conservative speakers are being mobbed and Molotov cocktailed, ICE agents and their families are being targeted, pro-lifers are being kicked and menaced, pro-Trump, anti-jihad moms on social media are being monitored and doxxed.
The madness is beyond parody.
Last week, social justice media warriors whipped up hysteria over a Mar a Lago pastry chef’s Instagram posts. Where are the sanctuary spaces for law-abiding conservatives who simply want to exercise their rights to free speech and peaceable assembly?
The divide in this country is between decent people who stand up for America and dastardly people who want to bring America to its knees.
We certainly should make common cause with others across the aisle who shares our values, but we should not rush to embrace those whose fundamental aim is to smear and destroy us all. That’s suicidal. Which is why I cannot stand here and stay silent about the role Van Jones has played in attempting to silence the Right.
My objection is not to his support for criminal justice reform. I have dedicated much of my own time, energy, and money to fighting wrongful convictions, false allegations, and prosecutorial and forensic misconduct. Next time you need a conservative to talk about criminal justice reform, call me. You don’t need someone who’s going to spew fake news pro illegal alien propaganda to talk CJR to conservatives.
Fact check: The most recent research by the Federation for American Immigration Reform found that illegal aliens are up to 5.5 times more likely than Americans to be incarcerated in state prisons compared to Americans and legal residents.
But my most vehement objection is to this stage being used to lend legitimacy to the George Soros-funded organization Color of Change, which dedicated to censoring and sabotaging right-leaning groups for championing the free market, opposing radical Islam, and exposing open borders.
Seven years ago, Van Jones’ group pressured Pepsi, McDonald’s, Intuit and other companies to cut ties to the mainstream American Legislative Exchange Council(ALEC), a half-century-old association of state legislators who believe in “the Jeffersonian principles of free markets, limited government, federalism, and individual liberty.” What was ALEC’s crime? Crafting model legislation on voter ID to protect election integrity, immigration enforcement measures and self-defense legislation to strengthen Second Amendment rights.
Color of Change and the smear machine racket known as the Southern Poverty Law Center use the same playbook to marginalize and criminalize mainstream conservatives, anti-jihad groups, and immigration hawks as “hate groups” and push us out of the public square.
They conspire with payment processors and Silicon Valley to deprive the Right of our voices and our ability to make a living. So many speaking up and fighting on the front lines for liberty and security are being detwittered depaypaled defacebooked deplatformed – people like Laura Loomer and Gavin McInnes and the Center for Immigration Studies and Robert Spencer and so many others.
Many are in this room. Stand up if you are one of them. Many have been forced to beg for money to help them fight in court to restore their reputations. Many have been barred from this room.
Nice is not enough. Logic and facts and appeals to decency and fairness are not enough. Bemoaning double standards is not enough. Ultimately our future will not be secured in a Fox News anchor chair or a think tank office or on a cruise ship or at a cushy GOP retreat. The future is on the frontlines. At the edge of the bridge.
Then out spake brave Horatius, the captain of the Gate. To every man upon this earth death cometh soon or late. And how can man die better than facing fearful odds, for the ashes of his fathers and the temples of his Gods.
Instead of throwing allies under that bridge, movement conservatives who have preached so comfortably here in the Beltway about defending America while preserving the status quo need to help provide financial and moral support to the disrupters willing to fight fire with fire.
Maybe it’s providence that I am privileged to speak here on the 7th anniversary of Andrew Breitbart’s death. He was a disrupter. We need more disrupters. We need legislative action at the local and state level.
We need politicians who will DO SOMETHING to stop the sowers of hate and their handmaidens. Use the tools at your disposal. Don’t just stand there. DO SOMETHING.
Diversity is NOT our strength. Unity is. Our common purpose is the common defense of our nation. Good people make America great.
Good people: Stand and fight.
She could have been tall and skinny with blonde hair and made that speech. I like it either way
I’m guessing you’re referring to the shill currently known as “Ann Coulter”?
I’m not going to say who, but it has been point out by some[one?] that Coulter gets money from Romney and because of this, her tune on Trump has changed quite dramatically. There is a reason why Coulter hasn’t been invited as a speaker at CPAC for some years.
I recall Sundance during the 2016 election year stating that he doesn’t trust Coulter. I thought he was nuts — she was awesome and 100% in on Trump. Sundance has good instincts or perhaps knew something he didn’t want to articulate. Either way, he was right not to trust her.
I knew Michelle a little when I was involved in Conservatism, Inc. activities and working for the INS. She’s the best. Last time I saw her she’d just had her second child. I told her she was one of those people who got skinnier every time she had a new baby.
Wish Michelle would run for elective office. America needs her.
I’ll tell you what…Michelle Malkin is a JEWEL to any Immigrant and EVERY US Citizen! Listen and experience what CITIZENSHIP and Membership to the United States of America does (and should), mean to all… I’m proud that Michelle Malkin is a Citizen of the United States of America…I am
That young woman is fantastic!!
I loved her speech.
Patriots UNITE!!!! We follow the greatest leader of our lifetime, President Donald J Trump!!!
They work for us not the other way around. Michelle’s speech was outstanding standing O !
Our salvation only comes when we realize our REAL enemy is the Republican party. They have captured and are slowly suffocating the conservatives in this country.
We can no longer assume that they are working in our interests, as facts PROVE they are NOT.
The GOP has no real ideology, no “beliefs” other than retaining the power and prestige their positions provide. The learned long ago that any truly conservative actions would be attacked by the leftist media, and as such decided upon their current tactics. Tell us what we want to hear, while doing NOTHING that would actually STOP the progressive movement. An easy agreement with the progressives who happily allow the Republicans to hold their seats as long as they will accept blame for the failed progressive policies.
Meanwhile, at each election cycle, the Republicans are out begging for more money to pay the progressive media to NOT destroy them, more moeny to feather their nests, more money to corrupt their staff, ALL while holding the seats that SHOULD belong to TRUE conservatives.
I do not say this in any recognition that conservatives have failed to elect conservatives, for we know that most republicans who hold office fully represent themselves AS conservative. They simply FAIL to BE ONE when it COUNTS, and own their seats with massive progressive power in media that eliminates anyone who might truly ACT as an CONSERVATIVE.
I agree but conservatism has never been a political force. There just are not enough conservatives to vote conservatives into office. For conservatism to have a chance someone has to come up with a strategy to have influence without great numbers of actual politicians. If Kennedy was the swing vote in the Supreme Court conservatives can be the swing voters in elections.
Almost every republican running for office in 2016 claimed they would repeal Obamacare.
What happened?
Trump was voted in as a candidate screaming BUILD THE WALL at the top of his voice. If no one wanted the damned thing, how did he get elected? yet NO WALL.
While I will not deny that conservatism has an uphill battle, we have seen countless times where republicans were elected on a conservative platform to do nothing of the sort once elected. Further, when we have seen true conservatives elected holding the intention of advancing conservative policies, they have been stranded by Reublicans in congress and Senate to prevent them from doing anything.
The GOP has NO agenda, not conservative, not progressive, not even moderate, They are the party of capitulation, they are the Grand Old Party of establishment power, they believe simply in themselves as deserving their power and position, their ENTITLEMENT. And they will kiss babies or butts to keep it, KNOWING that the only REAL threat is the progressive Media. WATCH as they retreat, cowtow, apologize profusely for any misunderstanding of their words or intent. Ever see a progressive apologize?
For 2020 our dollars must go to MAGA candidates directly. No dollars to the RNC, send back their solicitations and write on them no Republican support for POTUS and MAGA means no support for RNC.
Oh BS. The GOP ain’t perfect, just better than Hillary’s party. And yeah we need to make it better than it is now. And destroy the Uniparty.
Bought and paid for by big [globalist] business; perform like organ monkeys. They have no virtuous motives – just greed!!
TY, Sundance – you’re the BEST.
Love..love Michelle. She was great.
Malkin delivered a “call to arms.”
—-
Yep.
And here they come! Millions of “conservatives” descending on the Capitol, the DNC, and the establishment GOP headquarters, DEMANDING that they put America first. And chaining themselves to anything that’s fixed in place, and swearing to God they will NOT leave until the government responds to the will of the people.
What? That didn’t happen? You mean I was confusing the sound of the GOP saying they’ll vote against President Trump’s emergency declaration with the sound of “real conservatives” banging down the doors?
My bad. You’d think by now I would recognized the sounds I’ve heard dozens of times before.
” Building the border wall is just half the battle. The numbers tell all. ”
Indeed. Excellent speech
Michelle is a National Treasure. Her statistics on the number of people illegally in this country are astonishing to many who do not read here.
#DEPORTYOUTOO
Unfortunately Malkin, Levin and those like them ie the Red State Radio parrots have been squawking the same nonsense for decades about the evil LIBERALS while their own neo-con Bushies have done as much damage to this nation as anyone. Now they have NO CHOICE but to join MAGA Nation or lose the last vestiges of their dwindling audiences, I have no interest in what these 11th hour preachers have to say.
Troll Team ZERO.
Zero understanding of what Malkin and Levin are revealing.
Zero integrity for failing to note President Trump’s MANY hat-tips to Levin at CPAC.
WRONG-Michelle’s “Invasion” came out right after 9/11. She’s anything but late to the dance and is absolutely not a neo-Con.
“..and is absolutely not a neo-Con.”
Mallkin was part of the original NEVER TRUMP movement, I’m sorry to have to inform you of these facts,
at least now you have been informed.
Exactly.
[Looks like your response was meant for Zara.]
Levin and Malkin have REVEALED……
NOTHING… at least to me, I knew who the Deep State was LONG BEFOE these sad clubpublicans chose to admit the stench coming from their Bushpublican carcasses.
If YOU were enlightened by them, that is your sad epitaph.
No links … no integrity.
I was on the Trump Train 4 years ago, always happy to make room for these johnny come latelys like Malkin/Levin,
But you hold onto your fantasy’s, if it makes you feel better.
I haven’t followed Malkin but yes, Levin was a rabid Trump hater in early 16 after it was obvious that Cruz was not going to win the nomination. He has changed his tune probably because of financial interests since he was losing market share and people werent buying his crappy books.
As long as they are on board now, I am good with them.
Golly, Zaza… your prescience is beyond admirable. You were “there” first and the rest of us were so sloooooow to catch on, catch up.
Would you allow us to grovel at the foot of your throne? If we beg?
Malkins is good, wouldn’t trust Levine in a shit house with a muzzle on, he’s one of those full throated republicans.
LikeLike
LikeLike
You must not have watched her.
There must be multiple opportunities for fresh rocks for you to crawl under.
One would wonder why, if their audiences are dwindling, why it is necessary to block them, to dePlatform them, to secretly silence them? Isn’t that so terrible ODD?
It surely couldn’t have anything to do with the fact that all these platforms are owned and controlled by unabashed progressives, heart broke and tearful after Hillary’s tragic LOSS.
At great peril to a tongue lashing I will agree with Zaza. #batteredconservativesyndrome says it all. As a performance metric lets consider the number of conservatives in Congress and the state houses. Congress has about 8-12% conservatives and states houses around 4%. Not much of a legacy for 25 years of conservative media.
It hasn’t been for a lack of trying. The progressive media has been very effective in controlling who has “public support” and who is vilified. Trump is one of th efew who has made it, and that simply due to their own arrogance. AS is today, they have no sense of proportion, by going completely over the top on disparaging Trump, they actually hardened his support.
As a conservative, I can only hope that Trump’s limited success will give other courage to try, but of course this is exactly why progressives have gone after Trump so destructively, himself, his family, and anyone who openly supports him….to make DAMNED SURE that no one else tries this again.
They will attempt to make an example of Trump. They will leave no rock unturned, no accusation not made regardless of how false or defamatory.
The key to progressives attaining power is through our education system, and their key to keeping it is their media, their attack dogs, hit squads, terrorists and brownshirts.
Only someone intentionally blind cannot see this.
Ever heard of the “Tea Party”?
Would you have, without the MSM?
I rest my case your Honor.
Ok Eore
Ok Eeyore
Just watched what EVERY American should know:
“Gosnell: America’s Biggest Serial Killer”
Looks like the D-rats’ Socialist Party used it to script their Infanticide Legalization.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Source: Amazon Prime.
Ah! Thank you, BKR! I was hoping it would show up there.
So sad that the MSM refused to cover this atrocity. Absolutely horrific.
BKR the Dems made legal what they put Gosnell in jail for. That movie will change minds and hearts when watched!!! It was difficult to watch!
We had exactly the same reaction!
Bless her, she is a clear eyed patriot!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“she is a clear eyed patriot!”
for about 5 minutes… otoh I’ve been one for over 50 years.
She called out the Turtle! Good for her!
Michelle Malkin has written frequently of Grover Norqust’s shady connections to jihadists.
“If any Democrat activist had such shady connections, conservatives would be on him like white on rice. Instead, Norquist has gotten away with smearing his critics — most notably, former Reagan official Frank Gaffney of the Center for Security Policy, one of the most decent and patriotic Republicans I’ve had the honor of meeting as hatemongers. The conservative movement cannot afford to be associated with race-card-playing apologists who refuse to cut their lucrative ties to terrorist sympathizers.”
Gaffney is a war mongering (and of course, never served a day in uniform) loon. He was a big proponent of the Iraq disaster and still agitates for a war with Iran. No thanks to that conspiracy mongering nut job.
Malkin is fearless. It was encouraging to hear the shouts of approval and agreement in the crowd, because she’s treading on what was, pre-Trump, sacred ground. I heard something about Van Jones in passing earlier today, couldn’t sort it out till I read Michelle’s transcript. Good on her for calling him out, and Matt Schlapp at the same time for inviting him. Enough with the “inclusiveness” and appeasement.
Yeah, Matt – WTH???? Get a clue, man!
I watched this epic speech yesterday as she was delivering it. I was shouting YES as she was tearing into the Establishment RINOs and calling for the attention on the Invasion at the border. She also snapped at CPAC for giving little attention to the topic of Immigration and only doing a 20-minute panel. She was spot on.
By design; as the C of C variety appear to love their cheap labor.
If the Big Tech companies censored, defunded and silenced, Leftists, there would already be marches and legislation. Yet Republicans sit there like useless warts. Oh hell no.
This is why I have been an active member of NumbersUSA for several years. Help do something.
GREAT organization=Roy Beck is THE MAN!
Forgive me if I am incorrect, but wasn’t Michelle on the Never Trump train along with Levin at the beginning of the campaign? Seems like they have both come around, but I have to wonder what the problem was in the first place and how genuine their conversions now.
Not sure about Michelle, but Levin was as Never Trump as you can get. He either legitimately “saw the light” or he finally saw how his position was affecting his bottom line.
Many, many people had reservations about DJT but in no way could vote for the wench. They now see his accomplishments, the unfair, evil witch hunt aginst him, and became supporters.
“She noted for her conservative audience that Trump was a supporter of “socialized medicine” and an abuser of eminent domain”
“After a good 12-hour delay, Trump finally responded.”
Wow. I never followed the irritating little wench. She was certainly the big twitter hero calling DJT a “coward”.
That was my impression too.
Yes, this is a good speech. Good points made. Important points that needed to be said.
Read on another site that C-Span doesn’t have any links to her speech though it has links to all the other speakers. Which says this speech was definitely on target. Might have been her calling out the Turtle and the Ghost of McCain that caused it to not be showing on the C-Span line up.
Good for her!
Superb speech, Michelle Malkin!
Them: Big Business and Big Government
Daniel Inouye (88th President pro tempore of the United States Senate) quoting the Constitution: There exists a shadowy government with its own [military], its own fundraising mechanisms, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself.
Us: Diversity is NOT our strength. Unity is. Our common purpose is the common defense of our nation. Good people make America great. Good people: Stand and fight.
WE HAVE NO CHOICE.
