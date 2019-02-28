NEC Chairman Larry Kudlow Discusses Status of Economy, 4th Quarter GDP Result, China Trade…

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow appears on CNBC to discuss the latest releases of economic stats and the on-going trade talks between the U.S. and China. Kudlow notes the U.S. and China are making progress specifically due to USTR Robert Lighthizer. Interesting interview.

.

Nuance and team subtlety are important here. Larry Kudlow is a loyal soldier, no question, but his economic leaning is toward trade outcomes that benefit Wall Street… Robert Lighthizer is a fierce battle-hardened trade expert, with an outlook that is multi-generational toward Main Street.

Listen to Lighthizer talk about the economic future for his grandkids in his congressional testimony yesterday and you’ll see what I mean. NO COMPROMISE with China. Lighthizer is prepared to fight all of Main Street’s enemies, including congress.

