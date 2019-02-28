NEC Chairman Larry Kudlow Discusses Status of Economy, 4th Quarter GDP Result, China Trade…

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow appears on CNBC to discuss the latest releases of economic stats and the on-going trade talks between the U.S. and China. Kudlow notes the U.S. and China are making progress specifically due to USTR Robert Lighthizer. Interesting interview.
Nuance and team subtlety are important here. Larry Kudlow is a loyal soldier, no question, but his economic leaning is toward trade outcomes that benefit Wall Street… Robert Lighthizer is a fierce battle-hardened trade expert, with an outlook that is multi-generational toward Main Street.
Listen to Lighthizer talk about the economic future for his grandkids in his congressional testimony yesterday and you’ll see what I mean. NO COMPROMISE with China. Lighthizer is prepared to fight all of Main Street’s enemies, including congress.
Love that Koala with shades. 🙂
What does the photo of the koala bear with sunglasses labeled Kudlow mean?
Kudlow’s more laid back, not a “wolverine” like the other US trade guys.
He is the chill member of team Wolverine. Just as badass but shows teeth less often.
ie: Kudlow is cuddly.
So the Evil MSM and Dems are calling the President trip a failure. Does 15 billion for Boeing from Vietnam not mean anything?
They have 2020 to try to win. Of course they spin everything Orange Man Bad does as negative or a failure. Freedom of speech. No need to take it with a drop of seriousness. Just overwhelm that BS with more accurate positive analysis.
EVIL MSM:
“We’re working on our 3rd Century of total falsehoods!”
Snark.
I thought it was $21 Billion.
In total, yes. I think the lower number, besides likely typical Mal-Stream-Media distortion, might reflect a subset of the many deals done.
Did my taxes. Made $25k more this year than last. Otherwise, the two years are virtually identical. Kept the same deductions in 2018 that I had in 2017. I did this intentionally so I could make a fair year over year comparison. NET of the $1000 in state taxes owed (about the same last year) my federal refund was $3500 more this year than last. NET INCREASE. So, this constant repetition that people are getting lower refunds this year than last certainly WAS NOT the case for my wife and I. Thank you Mr. President and the GOP for the lower taxes.
It’s just Orange Man Bad fake news. Every day the news media get up in the morning, and have to figure out how to fill the broadcast day with Orange Man Bad narratives. It’s a living.
I completed my taxes and I cannot make a direct comparison with last year because I made slightly less in wages but more in social security ( I am over 65). Interesting because I made less in wages, I ended up having lower taxation of social security. (If you work, then your social security benefit goes up every year, but you have to pay on a certain percentage based on your wages).
I was concerned because they eliminated the extra deduction for the elderly (I hate to say that word,”elderly” ; one year I forgot I was old and didn’t take the deduction, but get this, the IRS found my error, which was in my favor and I got a larger refund!). However, that amount plus what used to be the standard deduction for single taxpayer, ended up being slightly less than the new 12,000, so I did benefit slightly.
I had figured that any increase in my take home pay would be about $20 a month ( get a different pay check every pay period, so not that easy to clearly see what is going on). That turns out to be about right. So, the refund I am getting plus what I got back in each paycheck comes out to about what I got back last year.
Someone had posted some time back that they knew someone in their 70’s who was upset that they had to pay more taxes on their social security. The only reason someone would pay more is if they had greater income. The calculation for the ss section is the same…but the more you earn in wages, etc the larger the amount you will pay on your ss. That has always been that way.
PS. I only work part time but I am very happy with what I earn; I am in the lower percentage of income, so it seems. To me, I am rich.
