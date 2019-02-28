Epic Bilat Moment During Hanoi Summit – Kim: “If I’m not willing to denuclearize I won’t be here right now”….

We can somewhat throw out the schedule; President Trump and Chairman Kim held a much longer one-on-one, and informal small group discussion….. Culminating in this historic moment with the media present and the formal bilat about to begin.

First, watch Chairman Kim Jong-un take questions from U.S. media. That’s historic. Second, and more importantly, listen carefully to the answers: MUST WATCH

U.S. Journalist: “Chairman Kim are you willing to denuclearize?” Chairman Kim Jong-un: “If I’m not willing to do that, I won’t be here right now.”

POTUS Trump injected: “That might be the best answer you’ve ever heard.”

Rough translations of exchanges:

Another U.S. reporter asked if Chairman Kim was willing to take concrete steps to denuclearize? Chairman Kim replied: “That’s what we are discussing right now.”

President Trump was asked if there would be a political statement to end the war?

Trump response: “No matter what happens we’ll ultimately have a deal that’s really good for Chairman Kim and his country. That’s where it’s all leading. It doesn’t mean we’re doing it in one day, in one meeting. I really believe with this great leadership North Korea, I really believe it’s going to be very successful.”

Chairman Kim was asked if he was ready for the US to have a liaison office in Pyongyang. A north Korean aide appeared to attempt to cut off questions but POTUS Trump interjected: “that’s actually an interesting question. I would like to actually like to hear that answer. “

Chairman Kim replied: “That is something that is welcomeable.”

President Trump said the idea was a “great thing.”

Chairman Kim then seemed to be done with questions: “If you’ll kindly give us more time, one minute.”

