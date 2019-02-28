Epic Bilat Moment During Hanoi Summit – Kim: “If I’m not willing to denuclearize I won’t be here right now”….

We can somewhat throw out the schedule; President Trump and Chairman Kim held a much longer one-on-one, and informal small group discussion….. Culminating in this historic moment with the media present and the formal bilat about to begin.
First, watch Chairman Kim Jong-un take questions from U.S. media. That’s historic. Second, and more importantly, listen carefully to the answers: MUST WATCH
U.S. Journalist: “Chairman Kim are you willing to denuclearize?”
Chairman Kim Jong-un: “If I’m not willing to do that, I won’t be here right now.”
POTUS Trump injected: “That might be the best answer you’ve ever heard.”
Rough translations of exchanges:
Another U.S. reporter asked if Chairman Kim was willing to take concrete steps to denuclearize? Chairman Kim replied: “That’s what we are discussing right now.”
President Trump was asked if there would be a political statement to end the war?
Trump response: “No matter what happens we’ll ultimately have a deal that’s really good for Chairman Kim and his country. That’s where it’s all leading. It doesn’t mean we’re doing it in one day, in one meeting. I really believe with this great leadership North Korea, I really believe it’s going to be very successful.”
Chairman Kim was asked if he was ready for the US to have a liaison office in Pyongyang. A north Korean aide appeared to attempt to cut off questions but POTUS Trump interjected: “that’s actually an interesting question. I would like to actually like to hear that answer. “
Chairman Kim replied: “That is something that is welcomeable.”
President Trump said the idea was a “great thing.”
Chairman Kim then seemed to be done with questions: “If you’ll kindly give us more time, one minute.”
“By the book”
POTUS has this. This man knows how to get what he wants. We are so blessed to have him as our leader. Thanks Sundance, for your great coverage of this summit.
What about the Wall?
I kid. It’s sad that Trump can seemingly get more done with the dictator of North Korea than with the Democratic Party in his own country!
At this point they’d literally let their own children burn rather than let PDJT put out the fire to save them in order to avoid having to give him any credit whatsoever.
F’ing media. Always looking for a way to sabotage. It’s pathetic. DJT knows how to make a deal and you don’t do it in public and you don’t do it in front of a narrative driven media.
The media was humiliated by Obama but blamed the right for their humiliation instead of their boy-god, so they seek to make the right feel humiliated by Trump.
It isn’t working, and with each failed attempt thevleft gets angrier and angrier to the point of desperation, culminating with the Cohen clown-show yesterday.
Wish I could stay up and see the presser’ in 3 hr…. There “appears” to be a very real chance for some progress on multiple levels here… Maybe someone ought to turn out the lights in AF-1 and let these two guys hang out in People’s Park this afternoon….share a bowl or two… bring out a bottle of Bang Yang or a few OB’s….so, PDJT doesn’t make it home until 4 or 5 AM (instead of 1:30 AM….) Many good things can come from “sharing”, eh?…. Check-6
Simply historic and utterly unprecedented. If Obama was doing this the media would be talking about plans for his likeness on Mt. Rushmore.
Btw…..
“A N̶o̶r̶t̶h̶ ̶K̶o̶r̶e̶a̶n̶ ̶a̶i̶d̶e̶ Chinese handler appeared to attempt to cut off questions but President Trump intervened…”
Fixed. No charge.
As Sir Winston Churchill mused, “yak yak is better than war war”.
Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God.
Matthew 5:9
Thank You, Lord.
THAT was a good question!
”Are you willing to have a USA office in Pyongyang?”
Kudos to that reporter.
