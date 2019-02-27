Second Half / Day One: Trump-Kim Summit, Hanoi Vietnam…

The majority of the political engagements between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un will take place early Wednesday morning (U.S. EST). Vietnam is 12 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern time.

Wed. Schedule and Livestream Below:

5:55am EST / 5:55pm (local) – President Trump departs his hotel en route to the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, Hanoi, Vietnam

6:15am EST / 6:15pm (local) – President Trump arrives at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, Hanoi, Vietnam

6:30am EST / 6:30pm (local) – President Trump participates in a greeting with the Chairman Kim Jong-un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), Hanoi, Vietnam

– President Trump participates in a greeting with the Chairman Kim Jong-un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), Hanoi, Vietnam 6:40am EST / 6:40pm (local) – President Trump participates in a one-on-one conversation with Chairman Kim Jong-un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Hanoi, Vietnam

7:00am EST / 7:00pm (local) – President Trump participates in a social dinner with Chairman Kim Jong-un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Hanoi, Vietnam

8:35am EST / 8:35pm (local) – President Trump departs the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi en route to his hotel, Hanoi, Vietnam

8:55am EST / 8:55pm (local) – President Trump arrives back at his hotel, Hanoi, Vietnam

Day #1 (Wednesday Local) concludes.

HANOI – The White House said Trump would meet Kim at Hanoi’s French-colonial-era Metropole Hotel at 6:30 p.m. (6:30am U.S. EST), and have a 20-minute one-on-one conversation before a dinner scheduled to last just over an hour and a half. […] The two leaders, who seemed to strike up a surprisingly warm relationship at their first summit in Singapore last June, will be accompanied at dinner by two aides and interpreters, the White House said, before they meet again on Thursday. (link)

Dinner Attendees from the United States include:

T.H. Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America

1. Secretary Mike Pompeo, Department of State

2. Mr. Mick Mulvaney, Assistant to the President and Acting Chief of Staff

Dr. Yun-hyang Lee, Interpreter

Dinner Attendees from the Democrat People’s Republic of Korea include:

H.E. Kim Jong Un, Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

1. Mr. Kim Yong Chol, Vice Chairman, Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea

2. Mr. Ri Yong Ho, Minister of Foreign Affairs

Ms. Sin Hye Yong, Interpreter

Don’t be surprised to see the 6:30pm to 8:30pm time together between President Trump and Chairman Kim get extended; perhaps significantly extended. President Trump has a tendency to engage complex issues simply by cutting through the Gordian knot.

Both advance teams from the U.S. and DPRK have been on the ground in Hanoi for several weeks working out details comfortable to both leaders.

