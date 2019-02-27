Second Half / Day One: Trump-Kim Summit, Hanoi Vietnam…

The majority of the political engagements between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un will take place early Wednesday morning (U.S. EST). Vietnam is 12 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern time.
Wed. Hostage Rescue Schedule and Livestream Below:
- 5:55am EST / 5:55pm (local) – President Trump departs his hotel en route to the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, Hanoi, Vietnam
- 6:15am EST / 6:15pm (local) – President Trump arrives at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, Hanoi, Vietnam
- 6:30am EST / 6:30pm (local) – President Trump participates in a greeting with the Chairman Kim Jong-un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), Hanoi, Vietnam
- 6:40am EST / 6:40pm (local) – President Trump participates in a one-on-one conversation with Chairman Kim Jong-un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Hanoi, Vietnam
- 7:00am EST / 7:00pm (local) – President Trump participates in a social dinner with Chairman Kim Jong-un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Hanoi, Vietnam
- 8:35am EST / 8:35pm (local) – President Trump departs the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi en route to his hotel, Hanoi, Vietnam
- 8:55am EST / 8:55pm (local) – President Trump arrives back at his hotel, Hanoi, Vietnam
Day #1 (Wednesday Local) concludes.
HANOI – The White House said Trump would meet Kim at Hanoi’s French-colonial-era Metropole Hotel at 6:30 p.m. (6:30am U.S. EST), and have a 20-minute one-on-one conversation before a dinner scheduled to last just over an hour and a half.
[…] The two leaders, who seemed to strike up a surprisingly warm relationship at their first summit in Singapore last June, will be accompanied at dinner by two aides and interpreters, the White House said, before they meet again on Thursday. (link)
Dinner Attendees from the United States include:
T.H. Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America
1. Secretary Mike Pompeo, Department of State
2. Mr. Mick Mulvaney, Assistant to the President and Acting Chief of Staff
Dr. Yun-hyang Lee, Interpreter
Dinner Attendees from the Democrat People’s Republic of Korea include:
H.E. Kim Jong Un, Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea
1. Mr. Kim Yong Chol, Vice Chairman, Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea
2. Mr. Ri Yong Ho, Minister of Foreign Affairs
Ms. Sin Hye Yong, Interpreter
Don’t be surprised to see the 6:30pm to 8:30pm time together between President Trump and Chairman Kim get extended; perhaps significantly extended. President Trump has a tendency to engage complex issues simply by cutting through the Gordian knot.
Both advance teams from the U.S. and DPRK have been on the ground in Hanoi for several weeks working out details comfortable to both leaders.
LIVESTREAM:
Prayers for wisdom, discernment, and God’s guidance and protection at this Historic Summit for President Trump and our USA team, by God’s grace.
Amen.
MJ,
I join your prayer. Succinct and on point.
May God bless all of us with new understanding, new possibilities, and peace.
I acknowledge the Vietnamese for their role in this meeting, noting Christianity is in flower in their nation.
Proud to have the most competent President since Reagan abroad. God Bless President Trump!
Considering what happened to Gadaffi after he gave up his nuke program and the assurances given Gorbachev about reduction of NATO forces and missiles on the Russian border, and so many others where the US has completely double-crossed others, it would be completely understandable why Rocket Man may not want to give up his nuclear weapons.
Trump’s assurances will likely not be honored by his successor.
So I guess there’s no reason to continue with this pointless effort then?
Trump may need a second term to assure Kim enough to take the chance.
And perhaps a third, fourth and fifth term. Trump is so smitten with all things Putin as the Left would have us believe.
In this and other contexts, Trump’s policy of leveraging U.S. economic power –for which he himself can take full credit– is indecently brilliant, to the point where conventional diplo-economic schools seem incapable of penetrating his strategic oeuvre.
As time goes on, disinterested observers also sense that our 44th President [not double-counting Grover Cleveland] is a true American Original– not only a man of the people in Founders’ mode of Hamilton, Jefferson, and Madison but also, at his core, a very tough-minded Man of Peace.
Halfway through his first term, we rate DJT fourth of 41 rateable incumbents (excluding W.H. Harrison, Zachary Taylor, James Garfield), necessarily below Washington, Lincoln, Jefferson but en par with Second Quintile exemplars Andrew Jackson and (yes) Ronald Reagan. In terms of American Constitutional ideals, Founders’ abiding principles, detailed socio-political/economic circumstances support this thesis. For antinomian collectivist/Statists, whose only measure is despotic power, we reply: Go, and sin no more.
Good morning Vietnam!!!
Somebody has to say it. 😜😜😜
