Preview of Michael Cohen Opening Statement, Worded for Maximum Political Damage…

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has worked closely with House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings to use President Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen as the cornerstone to a carefully planned democrat impeachment effort.
Working collaboratively with the current U.S. Department of Justice, Speaker Pelosi organized a deferment of prison sentence for Mr. Cohen so he could testify to the House committees. Toward that end, and in fulfillment of his agreement to House Democrats via Lanny Davis, the opening statement of Michael Cohen is below (full pdf).
The 20 pages of toxic and disparaging opening remarks are specifically and carefully worded by Cohen and his political handler Lanny Davis to create maximum political damage. Together with personal documents (and recordings) Cohen will provide, this pre-planned effort is what U.S. media will use to assist their ideological allies in congress.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller is waiting on the sidelines to deliver his report intended to bolster the Michael Cohen testimony. One of two reasons Mueller handed-off the investigative evidence against Cohen into the SDNY was to allow himself and Andrew Weissmann the appearance of being disconnected from the process. However, all of this is highly coordinated amid all of the participants. [The second reason was Team Mueller, the workforce behind the usurpation, have stronger allies in the SDNY system]
Depending on how well the media is able to exploit the damaging testimony from Cohen, Special Counsel Mueller will time his investigative report to AG William Barr.
The background battle between Pelosi/Schumer’s congress and Attorney General William Barr will be aided by the leverage Pelosi, Adam Schiff (HPSCI), Elijah Cummings (Oversight), and Jerry Nadler (Judiciary) are able to generate from Michael Cohen. That’s why Cohen’s public testimony was never optional.
All of this is carefully designed. None of this is organic. All of the participants have networked contacts acting as intermediaries (like Lawfare) to provide arms-length plausible deniability to the larger political scheme. These plans and schemes are all professional Democrats spend time thinking and talking about. This is what they do. This is all they do. This is their purpose in life; nothing else matters.
In the new House Rules Pelosi unveiled last December, HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff has until April 15th to organize his summer hearing schedule for attacks against the White House. Pelosi hasn’t tried to hide the plan; heck, she’s published it for all to see.
The impeachment schedule, led by House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, will begin with his specifically focused hearings sometime in late April or May 2019. The House impeachment vote will be scheduled for sometime in the early/mid fall of this year.
If they follow their plan, this gives Democrats and the media around six months +/- to build an overwhelming political argument against President Trump; and, with the help of media, create such political controversy that Senate Republicans (Decepticon Caucus) will be showcasing pearl-clutching anxiety into the senate impeachment trial.
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will likely schedule the impeachment trial around the time when President Trump needs to start campaigning for 2020. McConnell’s goal will be to get donors to back away from Trump as a candidate, and lean-in to a primary challenge option. This is how the GOPe UniParty works.
Swamp politics at its extremist worst.
Trillions of dollars at stake.
There was nothing illegal about Trump trying to plan a hotel in Russia up to the summer of 2016. He wasn’t President and all the polls said he wouldn’t be President. Nothing illegal about running a business while running for President. Also if there was any there-there, Mueller would have already leaked charges were coming against Trump. And Cohen is a snake, what lawyer does this to a client.
It seems they forget the people who voted Trump President were fairly aware of who and what they were voting. It was a choice made in 2016 , and I believe it will be the same choice in 2020 made by the same people, and likely others added who are disgusted with what they see going on in the Democratic Party.
Thus far we see lots of winning and we’re not tired yet! Promises made, promises kept. I’m happy with my choice.
How come Donald Trump employed such a sleezy shyster for 10 years?
The letter is sickening. The testimony x3 will be even worse.
The grand plan to remove or fatally damage the President begins.
As SD has noted, all the players are in-place, and the series of events are now sequenced: Cohen’s testimony, Mueller’s manifesto (released by Barr or leaked), multiple hearings in the House, countless subpoenas, creation and passage of articles of impeachment by the House Judiciary Committee, a partisan House majority impeachment vote, a vicious trial in the Senate, and non-stop negative coverage of it all by the msm.
IMO, the next 21 months will be the ugliest and most important in modern American political history.
I believe the President knows well the deep state’s strategy, and he will both present an effective defense, which he began long ago, and aggressively go on the attack, barring no holds. To assure both his survival and the disclosure of the full story to the American people, he will figuratively burn down DC, if necessary. Unfortunately, he will, as he has become accustomed, be largely on his own unless the tide is seen turning decisively in his favor.
I think Barr will be a key to the President’s success or downfall. The worst case is he will, as SD has posited, do nothing to expose and to prosecute the coup conspirators. He also may (not suggested by SD that I have read) release from Mueller’s report undocumented/unproven allegations that are damaging to the President, and literally open the FBI and DOJ file archives to House committee investigators.
Or, Barr may exercise his duty with righteousness and integrity, protecting the President from false or misleading material in the Mueller report and either ignoring or refusing specious subpoenas.
I anticipate the President will emerge victorious from the chaos because a significant majority of Americans will come to understand the pure dishonesty and evil of the deep state’s plan to remove him. Intense voter pressure on Senators in both parties will make it impossible to secure a two-thirds majority vote to remove the President from office.
The coupling of having survived the deep state’s desperate and brutal attack and the American people becoming very informed of the Dems’ treachery will, IMO, cause a Repub landslide across-the-board in the 2020 election.
Like any complicated plan, my hypothesis will very likely grow many warts as reality plays out. For now, I see the opposing forces nose-to-nose, and the final, decisive battle about to commence. Let us pray for the victory of good over evil and the preservation of our Republic.
From your keyboard to God’s ears. Amen!
Hey Michael Cohen… on June 12, 2016, Julian Assange told the world that Wikileaks would soon release Clinton emails.
https://www.itv.com/news/update/2016-06-12/assange-on-peston-on-sunday-more-clinton-leaks-to-come/
There is no doubt in my mind that our President Donald J Trump and his team are well aware of the plans these traitors in Congress have contrived. But the advantage the administration has is all of this corruption has been on full display for YEARS. The criminals have overplayed their hand, BIGLY. And FISA works BOTH ways. Likely EVERY corrupt FBI/DOJ/CIA official, former Obama Administration official, current/former Congressional member and ALL THEIR umbrella contacts have been under surveillance for months if not years. Trump and his team have been gathering evidence, building cases, convening grand juries likely for the entire time Trump has been in office. And the best part, because these crimes involve sedition and TREASON, our military and their resources can be utilized as well. So no matter how bleak things may seem, Trump is always 12 steps ahead because he has the TRUTH on his side. These crimes have reached such a massive scale that our military has no choice but to demand justice be served. The survival of our republic depends on it. Rational people know it. Trump knows it. And most importantly, the military leadership know it. “Let not your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.” John 14:27.
The first umpteen pages of groveling is really puke-worthy stuff. Nothing new on the Moscow Trump property…yawn.
The Stone/Assange thing is absurd since Assange has totally denied that he talked to Stone, and visa versa…yawn.
It is certainly titillating to the socialists that Trump paid Cohen in arrears for the Stormy stuff…btw, didn’t she try to shop that and coundn’t find a buyer? And the financial statements will be mean with orgasmic delight since they want to impeach because he’s a Rich Bad Orange Man.
The painting stuff is old news, and I think it was his own money (of course socialists think everything is theirs)
But, these are despicable people and seriously put their power and greed above the national interest. Trump is embarrassing them in going to Vietnam and working with Kim. And yes, it is a bipartisan effort.
Oh, and now they are bragging that the USAMC treaty is DOA.
Confirms the buzzfeed article was utter crap.
Confirms the Steele dossier was utter crap.
Confirms he’s a lying scumbag.
Other than that, just hearsay, supposition, something about SAT scores.
That the best they got?
Honestly, Jambo – I got about two pages into his crapola and burst out laughing. This was the biggest piece of melodramatic b.s. I have ever run across, and if I think it’s funny, most of the REAL Americans I know will also think it’s funny. Like you say, “that the best they got?” Ridiculous blather. The sad thing is that Cohen doesn’t even know what he has done to himself. He’s ruined in every possible way. Pathetic maroon.
Excerpt:
Nobody would disagree with the committee’s jurisdiction to oversee the executive branch. The problem with this hearing, however, is that the witness was never part of the executive branch. Any testimony he provides is only relevant to events that took place prior to the election of the president.
Chairman Cummings’ press release says the hearing is to “address the president’s payoffs, financial disclosures, compliance with campaign finance laws, business practices, and other matters.” The Oversight Committee has agreed not to inquire about the Russia investigation, but only because that topic is reserved for the Intelligence Committee in a hearing the following day.
None of the stated reasons for the hearing have any relevance to Donald Trump as president, legislation, the executive branch, or any other government function. Michael Cohen was never a government employee.
The Oversight Committee has the broadest investigative scope of any Congressional committee. It can investigate “anything, anywhere.” But the Supreme Court has imposed clear boundaries on the committee and Congress.
In Watkins v. United States the Supreme Court ruled, “There is no general authority to expose the private affairs of individuals without justification in terms of the functions of the Congress…[n]or is the Congress a law enforcement or trial agency. … [An] inquiry…must be related to, and in furtherance of, a legitimate task of the Congress.”
Hopefully the ranking member will point out that nothing in this hearing pertains to oversight of the executive branch and that members will object frequently to this travesty.
Mr. President – We’ve got you covered.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“I recalled Don Jr. leaning over to his father and speaking in a low voice, which I could clearly hear, and saying: ‘Silver Ducks fly at noon.'”
Page 17. Fighting through… almost there…
Fight the Cohen Lies and Distortions with the Actual Facts about POTUS Trump and the baby killer Dems:
“…McConnell’s goal will be to get donors to back away from Trump as a candidate, and lean-in to a primary challenge option. This is how the GOPe UniParty works.”
There is no mention about how to counteract this orchestrated character assassination and possible impeachment or where his GOP support will come from. If sundance is correct that GOP leaders will sell POTUS out then what? This is not the usual positive sundance.
All of Trump’s successes as POTUS contradict ALL of Cohen’s lies or distortions from alleged racist to con man. His supporters only need to take another look at his actual efforts and see how quickly he got into action working to MAGA rather than sit back in alleged astonishment that he won the election as broken puppet Cohen alleges. Each allegation from the convicted liar that recorded his clients can be disputed by Trump’s actual successes and hard work for the USA.
He’s making sweeping positive changes for the USA that are the opposite of Cohen’s contrived evil depictions of Trump while Cohen is going to jail as a convicted liar and felon.
Yes, very predictable. If anybody thinks the votes for impeachment in the senate won’t add up, just look at the betrayals over the national emergency issue. The GOP is poised to dump Trump.
Gotta admit I heard a brief clip of the Rat Rosen and that thick accent of Rosen’s just set me off….no offense to Treepers from NYC…but Michael Cohen is a goon.
And all the “claims” are old news, already refused. Dems just in a c**cle j*rk (sorry for crudeness) to desperately try to validate their own horrible judgment–meanwhile POTUS is magnificent in Hanoi and cutting deals for Americans. Not just the trade deal with Vietnam, but new plants in Detroit from Fiat–just this week! All for us, and many of the beneficiaries are traditional Dem voters too.
God willing these former Dem voters will continue to wake up and desert the baby killing, socialist demagogues in the Dem party. Bye-bye Rosen–enjoy your long stretch in jail.
I recall when our Treehouse leader was telling us that the R Senate leadership was going to drag out Kavenaugh’s vote for weeks to make sure he quit first. I felt at the time that SD wasn’t giving God or our party any credit at all. True, we have our share of Romneys and his ilk, but they too need to cooperate or get politically damaged for malfeasance. Trump did not defeat the Hillary machine by relying on a shyster fixer…he was hand picked by God for this time. Trust HIS plan!
