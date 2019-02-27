Preview of Michael Cohen Opening Statement, Worded for Maximum Political Damage…

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has worked closely with House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings to use President Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen as the cornerstone to a carefully planned democrat impeachment effort.

Working collaboratively with the current U.S. Department of Justice, Speaker Pelosi organized a deferment of prison sentence for Mr. Cohen so he could testify to the House committees. Toward that end, and in fulfillment of his agreement to House Democrats via Lanny Davis, the opening statement of Michael Cohen is below (full pdf).

The 20 pages of toxic and disparaging opening remarks are specifically and carefully worded by Cohen and his political handler Lanny Davis to create maximum political damage. Together with personal documents (and recordings) Cohen will provide, this pre-planned effort is what U.S. media will use to assist their ideological allies in congress.

.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is waiting on the sidelines to deliver his report intended to bolster the Michael Cohen testimony. One of two reasons Mueller handed-off the investigative evidence against Cohen into the SDNY was to allow himself and Andrew Weissmann the appearance of being disconnected from the process. However, all of this is highly coordinated amid all of the participants. [The second reason was Team Mueller, the workforce behind the usurpation, have stronger allies in the SDNY system]

Depending on how well the media is able to exploit the damaging testimony from Cohen, Special Counsel Mueller will time his investigative report to AG William Barr.

The background battle between Pelosi/Schumer’s congress and Attorney General William Barr will be aided by the leverage Pelosi, Adam Schiff (HPSCI), Elijah Cummings (Oversight), and Jerry Nadler (Judiciary) are able to generate from Michael Cohen. That’s why Cohen’s public testimony was never optional.

All of this is carefully designed. None of this is organic. All of the participants have networked contacts acting as intermediaries (like Lawfare) to provide arms-length plausible deniability to the larger political scheme. These plans and schemes are all professional Democrats spend time thinking and talking about. This is what they do. This is all they do. This is their purpose in life; nothing else matters.

In the new House Rules Pelosi unveiled last December, HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff has until April 15th to organize his summer hearing schedule for attacks against the White House. Pelosi hasn’t tried to hide the plan; heck, she’s published it for all to see.

The impeachment schedule, led by House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, will begin with his specifically focused hearings sometime in late April or May 2019. The House impeachment vote will be scheduled for sometime in the early/mid fall of this year.

If they follow their plan, this gives Democrats and the media around six months +/- to build an overwhelming political argument against President Trump; and, with the help of media, create such political controversy that Senate Republicans (Decepticon Caucus) will be showcasing pearl-clutching anxiety into the senate impeachment trial.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will likely schedule the impeachment trial around the time when President Trump needs to start campaigning for 2020. McConnell’s goal will be to get donors to back away from Trump as a candidate, and lean-in to a primary challenge option. This is how the GOPe UniParty works.

Swamp politics at its extremist worst.

Trillions of dollars at stake.

Advertisements