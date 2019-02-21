Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Discusses Chinese Trade Negotiations, North Korea and Controversy Surrounding ISIS Bride Hoda Muthana…

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the cyber threat from China and ongoing trade negotiations, along with concerns over Iran’s threat to stability in the Middle East, ‘ISIS bride’ Hoda Muthana, the decision to pull troops out of Syria and nuclear talks with North Korea.
.
.
Secretary Pompeo also appeared on NBC morning to discuss similar issues.
.
Advertisements
Leave her with ISIS. Aren’t there any consequences to deliberate super stupid choices??
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t want her back in our country. No telling what she might do. You can hide a lot of dynamite underneath a burka.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let her back in, she would make good target practice! 😳
LikeLike
Good call Mr. President on the ISIS bride….and GREAT choice in Pompeo!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pompeo 2024. Love him!
DRAIN IT
LikeLiked by 7 people
MAGA-Mike always brings it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ask Omar (Aq-MN) if she is going to give up jihad.
LikeLike
Great interview. Thanks for posting.
This administration is doing so much, it is difficult to keep up day-to-day. CTH is a great resource.
Mega thanks Sundance for these threads.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Finally an answer to “she is not a US citizen”………Pompeo acknowledges in the NBC interview that this woman was born here, but at the time she was born under diplomatic status and therefore did not qualify for US citizenship/naturalization.
Her father/mother were in the US on diplomatic visas.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pompeo likely knows more about NoKo than he is letting on. Next weeks meeting in Hanoi could be very eventful. You could see the twinkle in his eye telling the Berlin Wall story. And two days is a lot of time for such an event.
Other sources have been reporting that in the last few months, Kim has been purging upper echelon ranks, including previously untouchable military elements. Firings, illicit wealth confiscation, a few executions. IF true, it suggests Kim is serious about change and is removing opposition to it—it was years ago that he executed/purged anyone who was deemed a personal threat when he had newly assumed his position. So that suggests something else, like denuclearization and peace (meaning the NoKo standing army drag could be reduced, something the upper echelons might not appreciate).
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Isis bride woman is big news here in Birmingham. No one here wants her back either. In other news Benjamin Crump remains here trying to stir up tensions, and his payoff.
LikeLike
His old partner, Daryl Parks has been working it on Fox News lately. I don’t know why Laura Ingraham gives him the time of day.
LikeLike
The Hoda Muthana case could be the key to ending birthright citizenship.
LikeLike