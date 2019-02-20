President Trump Oval Office Remarks With Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz…

Earlier this afternoon President Donald Trump met with Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz [Video and Transcript below] Additionally, the president answered questions from the White House media on current events and issues including the section 232 auto-tariffs, the upcoming visit to the DPRK, AG Bill Barr and Andrew McCabe.
.
[Transcript] – Oval Office 1:52 P.M. EST – PRESIDENT TRUMP: Hello, everyone. Thank you very much. And it’s great to be with the Chancellor of Austria. We have a tremendous relationship, long term, with Austria. And we’re going to be discussing numerous things — immigration — today. But we’re also discussing trade. We have a very big trade presence and a very good relationship on trade. We do a lot of business with each other.
And, Chancellor, it’s very nice to have you. Thank you very much. Thank you. Please.
CHANCELLOR KURZ: Thank you, Mr. President, for receiving us here in the U.S., in the White House. It’s a pleasure for my delegation and for me to be here.
Austria, as you probably know, is — compared to the U.S. — a very small country, but we are a beautiful country.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: That’s true.
CHANCELLOR KURZ: We are a, economically, quite strong country. You would probably say a “great country.” We are in the heart of the European Union, an active member state of the European Union. It’s a small country. We need international cooperation, and therefore I hope that we can discuss now our bilateral relations, but also the relations between the European Union and the United States of America. Of course, trade and how we can gain economic growth for the U.S., but also for Europe. And probably international issues like Middle East, Korea —
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Right.
CHANCELLOR KURZ: — and probably also Russia. Thank you for receiving us.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much. I appreciate it.
Q Mr. President, are you going to impose auto tariffs on the Europeans?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, it’s something we certainly think about. We’re trying to make a deal. They’re very tough to make a deal with — the EU. They’ve been very difficult over a period of time — over many, many years. And so it’s something we think about, and we’re negotiating with them. If we don’t make the deal, we’ll do the tariffs.
Q The new report hasn’t changed your mind about it at all? There’s a new report from the Commerce Department.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: The new report is not that kind of a report. It’s just really a study that’s underway. We’ve studied it very carefully. We’ve seen the results. But the bottom-line result is whether or not we can make a deal with the EU that’s fair. We lose about $151 billion trading with the EU. That’s a lot of money. And this has been going on for many years. They wouldn’t meet with the Obama administration, and they’re meeting with us. So we’ll see what happens. We’ll see what happens.
Q Mr. President, should the Mueller report be released when you’re abroad next week?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: That’ll be totally up to the new Attorney General. He’s a tremendous man, a tremendous person, who really respects this country and respects the Justice Department. So that’ll be totally up to him, the new Attorney — the new Attorney General, yes.
Q Should it be public? Should the report become public, do you think?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: I guess, from what I understand, that will be totally up to the Attorney General. Okay?
Q Mr. President, on your push to decriminalize homosexuality, are you doing that? And why?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Say it?
Q Your push to decriminalize homosexuality around the world.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: I don’t know which report you’re talking about. We have many reports.
Anybody else?
Q What do you expect the Austrian Chancellor to do in European policy?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, we’re just going to have a great meeting. We have a great relationship and our countries have a great relationship.
And he’s a very young leader, I have to tell you. You are a young guy. That’s pretty good.
CHANCELLOR KURZ: But the problem with the age is getting better from day to day.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: That’s right. Someday you won’t be saying it.
But we have a very good relationship and we have a great trade relationship, and that’s pretty much what we’re going to be talking about today.
Q Are you considering replacing Dan Coats as your Director of National Intelligence?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: I haven’t even thought about it.
Q Mr. President, you spoke to the Prime Minister of Japan today.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: I did.
Q How hard is it going to be to get North Korea to completely, verifiably denuclearize, which I think you —
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, I spoke with — this morning, with Prime Minister Abe. I had a long conversation with him. We talked about the trip next week to Vietnam, which will be, I think, very successful. I think the first trip to Singapore was extremely successful.
We’ll be meeting with Chairman Kim for two days, and I think we’ll accomplish a lot. We started off with a very good meeting, and I think we’ll continue that along. I don’t think this will be the last meeting by any chance, but I do think that the relationship is very strong.
When we started, as you know, there were a lot of problems. There was the missiles going all over. There were hostages that were being held. There were remains that we wanted to get back. There were many, many things. Now there’s no nuclear testing, no missiles going up. And we have a good relationship — a very good relationship, I’d say.
So I spoke with Prime Minister Abe of Japan about that, and we compared notes. And I think we are very much on the same wave length. It was a good meeting. A good conversation.
Q They seem very reluctant — the North Koreans — to denuclearize. Do you think you’ll be able to make any —
PRESIDENT TRUMP: No, I don’t think they’re reluctant. I think they want to do something. But I — you know, you’ve been talking about this for 80 years. They’ve been talking about this for many, many years, and no administration has done anything. They’ve gotten taken to the cleaners. And I think we have a really meaningful relationship. We’ll see what happens.
The sanctions are on in full. As you know, I haven’t taken sanctions off. I’d love to be able to, but in order to do that, we have to do something that’s meaningful on the other side.
But Chairman Kim and I have a very good relationship. I wouldn’t be surprised to see something work out. I really believe that, as an economic power, because of its location in between. I mean, if you look on a map and you see Russia, China, and right in the middle of everything is South Korea, but North Korea right smack in the middle. So you have Russia, China, and then South Korea. And this is right in the middle. Tremendous potential for economic wellbeing, long term. And I think he understands that very well. I think he might understand that better than anybody.
So they have a great, great potential as a country, and I think that’s what they’re looking to do. We’ll see. But we’ve made a lot of progress. We’ve made a tremendous amount. That doesn’t mean this is going to be the last meeting, because I don’t believe it will. But we have subjects to discuss which will be very fruitful, I believe.
Q Do you have a comment on Andrew McCabe briefing McConnell and Paul Ryan and Devin Nunes, telling them about the investigation into you?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, I think Andrew McCabe has made a fool out of himself over the last couple of days, and he really looks to me like sort of a poor man’s J. Edgar Hoover. He’s a — I think he’s a disaster. And what he was trying to do was terrible and he was caught. I’m very proud to say we caught him.
So we’ll see what happens. But he is a disgraced man. He was terminated, not by me; he was terminated by others. The IG report was a disaster — a disaster, from his standpoint. Anybody reading the IG report would say, “How could a man like this be involved with the FBI?” And the FBI has some of the greatest people — some of the finest people you’ll ever meet. But this man is a complete disaster.
Thank you all very much.
Q Are you going to Japan, Mr. President? Are you going to Japan in May?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: I will be, at a certain time.
“PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, I think Andrew McCabe has made a fool out of himself over the last couple of days, and he really looks to me like sort of a poor man’s J. Edgar Hoover. He’s a — I think he’s a disaster. And what he was trying to do was terrible and he was caught. I’m very proud to say we caught him.”
Ha, that’s cutting McCabe down to size. Our favorite President does it again!
We need to trust our President he is not dumb some of those nevertrumpers are actually helping him now. They where all with him from the begining. Today Trey Gowdey went after Mueller.
It our turn now.
Ah, Sundance. Ah, Trump!
Can Trump speak Austrian?
{snicker} stablesort!
I find the swamp media so irritation some times! Here, you have access to the Austrian
Chancellor……new guy…..young guy…..Swamp did not ask him one question. SMH!
MamaTea: That irritates me so much! These “media” people have no couth. And, do they have no interest in learning something about this outstanding young leader? They do this every time President Trump meets with the leader of another Country. It is rude! I can’t bear these lowlifes!
I really wanted to hear what this young man might have to say.
Agreed, Mama – I wanted to hear more from Kurz. He is an impressive young man – very impressive – his body language in that meeting is terrific – eyes on the President, leaning in to the conversation – really good! Our press is made up of insufferable idiots.
They speak German (Deutch)
That’s the joke. Obama thought Austrian was the language of Austria.
Oh, hahahaha! I was going to say, “why don’t we ask AOC?” She’ll know.
They speak German….
Drats, I was hoping the Chancellor would be speaking in Austrian.
LikeLiked by 3 people
😂
It’s german now billgoat
Austria is the German word for east.
That Chancellor is cute, reminds me of Benedict Cumberbatch-one of my favorites despite his SJW nonsense. And he’s right, IMHO Austria is the most beautiful country in Europe.
Yes he is a cutie..I don;t know much about him but he seems
to be strict on immigration..But good for Austria giving a young guy
a chance.
If my mental map of Europe is correct, Melania’s home country of Slovenia borders Austria to the south, so both POTUS and FLOTUS know how beautiful this area of Europe is. Slovenia may even be called more beautiful–the way Austria was 30-40 years ago before globalization. At any rate, Slovenia has something Austria doesn’t: a tiny bit of Adriatic coastline.
Slovenien is in the East from Europa.
LikeLike
He sure is!
I caught the Chancellor shaking his head slightly at the jackals as they were shouting questions as they were being herded out. I’m guessing he doesn’t have to deal with this in his country. It is embarrassing to us for foreign dignitaries to witness this.
Embarrassing? I’m absolutely flabbergasted that there are not specific rules and consequences that are strictly enforced as to the decorum and practices of the media “jackals” while in the presence of the POTUS. You teach people how to treat you.
If is phenomenal that President Trump exercises the hyenas outside their cage for these foreign visits. Every single foreign leader gets a chance to see the indigenous flora and fauna up close.
““How could a man like this be involved with the FBI?” And the FBI has some of the greatest people — some of the finest people you’ll ever meet. But this man is a complete disaster.
Thank you all very much.”
I can’t stop laughing about this. Hahaha!
I love how every leader that sits down in those chairs follow P45’s his body language now (except that creepy, hunched over Schumer). Man spread. Now legs crossed in his presence!
Yep. It’s an actual technique called “mirroring”. It’s used to create comfort and ease communication.
Whst a great service you provided for us here consisting of both the video and the transcription of these meetings. I watched and listened to the video first, and thought I’d heard Kurtz say a “Brexit” meeting, which made me happy but surprised, and then I saw my error when reading the transcript! He actually said Bilateral I guess. Not all that shocking at all. Wish we could be more respectful to our dignified visitors when they sit with him with press in the room. Why should press shout out any old question popping into their brains , if not related to the actual guest sitting right there???
Q Your push to decriminalize homosexuality around the world.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: I don’t know which report you’re talking about. We have many reports.
Someone’s head needs to roll over this…as anyone who has worked in a large organization knows you never let your boss get in this position.
President Trump’s comment on NK … and MASSIVE HINT on China – that the M$M missed:
“The [NK] sanctions are on in full. As you know, I haven’t taken sanctions off. I’d love to be able to, but in order to do that, we have to do something that’s meaningful on the other side.”
Why the hell would he remove (or perhaps even delay) sanctions on China if he’s put them on NK and held them until they EARN removal through OUTCOMES … not words.
In Austria is the language German. Deutsch.
And us you know, President Donald Trump has his roots in Germany.
You know this? And many people from Germany living in the USA.
In the past there was ca. 30% from the people in the USA from Germany, Deutschland.
Now the people are coming from another places.
Iam from Germany too.
I love America.
I love Trump.
MAGA
i think it is embarrassing that in these pressers with national leaders the media very rarely asks the leader from the other country any questions. I think POTUS needs to ask if there are questions for that leader and if there are not any he should just say well thank you and good by,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Completely agree! No questions? Then, goodbye!
