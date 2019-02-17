Sunday Talks: Senator Lindsey Graham Discusses Andrew McCabe and the Coup Plotters….

Interesting interview between Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham and CBS’s Margarget Brennan. The primary topic is the latest revelations of Andrew McCabe and his crew of ‘soft coup’ plotters.

One of the interesting parts to this interview is the new excerpts from the 60 minutes that Brennan shows during the discussion. [Remember, CBS is Team Obama] Senator Graham discusses his intent to call both Andrew McCabe and Rod Rosenstein to testify about the plan to eliminate President Trump.

Advertisements