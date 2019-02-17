Sunday Talks: Senator Lindsey Graham Discusses Andrew McCabe and the Coup Plotters….

Interesting interview between Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham and CBS’s Margarget Brennan. The primary topic is the latest revelations of Andrew McCabe and his crew of ‘soft coup’ plotters.
One of the interesting parts to this interview is the new excerpts from the 60 minutes that Brennan shows during the discussion. [Remember, CBS is Team Obama] Senator Graham discusses his intent to call both Andrew McCabe and Rod Rosenstein to testify about the plan to eliminate President Trump.
Advertisements
Shouldn’t trying to genocide the Republic be a capital crime?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, it’s called sedition.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe Pinocchio Boy will do the honorable thing and save the Republic the time and expense of an execution, but I’m sure he’s too much of a pansy to expect that.
LikeLike
Stay miserable johnnyboy.
LikeLike
This may have been discussed on another thread; I’m just now dipping into CTH as I’ve been busy with other things this weekend.
Reading the news that there were reportedly two cabinet officials ready to pursue 25th Amendment removal of POTUS is shocking still–but not totally unexpected.
I’m assuming Tillerson was one of the two. Who is the other? Looking at the list of cabinet secretaries and timing of their removal, my spidey sense makes me suspicious of Shulkin. Sessions probably not, esp. as he was target of other investigations (but I could be wrong). Kelly, no, he was made chief of staff. I can’t imagine POTUS retaining him once he learned of this. (Timing of when he learned, I think, is Feb-Mar 2018).
While I don’t trust Chao, can’t imagine that he would retain her if she had been part of the plot; even though she is wife of the Turtle.
Interested in other treepers thoughts..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Per what I have seen elsewhere, the Washington Examiner says Sessions and Kelly (would have been DHS at the time) were the 2 cabinet members. Personally, I wouldn’t rule out especially Tillerson and maybe Mattis. Whoever the two were (if the reporting is correct on there being two), they should man up and at least admit it.
LikeLike
Pence? When VSGPJDT entered the GWB Funeral, he was walking into the lion’s den. His only (ally) was Pence behind him…if you watch the video, neither acknowledge the other. But…Pence and his wife spent some time glad handing with Hillary…
LikeLike
Lindsay does one hell of a job defending the president and his agenda in this interview. I must say I begin to like this man more and more as time goes on. He is articulate and knowledgeable on a wide range of subjects. I believe he is on balance a great ally of Trump. I would like to see him as a 2024 candidate for president. We could do worse. Keep on praying folks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He is a whole lot better now that he doesn’t have the despicable McCain chained to him.
LikeLike
Lyndsay Graham is an opportunistic snake in the grass. He’ll NEVER forgive POTUS Trump for the way Trump humiliated him early in the primaries with the cell phone/voice mail stunt. Graham is a career swamp rat who has decided to play the long game and put on a nice face towards POTUS ever since his mentor John McCain went to hell to bore Satan with his POW stories. Why would Graham play nice? How about “keep your friends close and your enemies closer” – much easier to stick the knife in when no one is looking.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is no way a State Media question like this to McCabe would not have been pre-scripted to set a pre-determined narrative.
Who in the swamp (including its media) do not already know that the DOJ and FBI have been, and are still, working to overthrow the office of the President?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gee … confirmed liar, selling a book, tries to bring down his cohorts and deflect upon his shortcomings. Not defending Rosey, just fun watching the rats turn on each other and jump ship.
Kinda like the Hillary defense, “If I’m going down, we’re all going down!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d rather hear what Tucker Carlson thinks but he is still mysteriously missing since Wednesday. Does he have the flu?
Worried his texting over the years with Roger Stone gave Mueller/Weissmann a pretext to interview him, then intimidate him into silence through prosecutorial overreach/misconduct. “We urge you not to discuss the investigation on air in any way, or we will charge you with obstruction.” Or perhaps produce a sealed order from Obama judge Berman (also a Clinton donor).
She actually issued an order preventing Roger Stone from declaring his innocence, because she feared potential jurors might believe him! WTF has happened to this country where declaring your innocence is now a crime?!?!
Whenever Graham is on, I change the channel and urge everyone to do the same.
LikeLike
Sundance and Treepers, Andrew McCabe is the about the only person in the sordid mess that have even been referred for charges in my knowledge. We know the IG skated around bias and other stuff for someone like Swivel Head Strzok and James Wolfe, could have been charged for much worse than lying.
Who is the power that allowed McCabe to be referred for charges when almost no one else has been referred?
LikeLike
Unrelated: Does anyone know who oversaw FBI private contractor access to FISA database before Rogers shut it down?
LikeLike
Graham has really come on strong recently. Notice the way he pulls his lip up and exposes his teeth on his left side when he is angry, mostly at the mention of the FBI. See 2:47 and some other moments also.
LikeLiked by 1 person
CBS Is interviewing McCabe now. Pelly stressing that McCabe and Rosenstein are both Republicans. (That makes them legitimate, see?)
Clearly, McCabe is trying to set the narrative. Sure, maybe it sounds extraordinary so we had to take extraordinary steps to save the Republic from those nasty Russians.
If we crossed the line, we’ll…we are patriots!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This 60 minutes Macabe story is one big cya hit job on the President and RR.
As for Lindsay Graham … never, ever, ever, ever trust Lindsay Graham. I thought this liar was going to drag Wray in to answer about the Roger Stone address. I despise Graham.
LikeLike
WAIT a minute here!
“The whole point of Congress existing is to provide over-site over the Executive Branch”….
What is this blatant lie by Lindsay Graham? He clearly needs remedial training in the US Constitution and the Separation of Powers!
Congress has only over-site regarding Departments they (Congress), created that are part of the Executive Branch (i.e. FBI, CIA, etc).
Congress does NOT have oversight of the Executive Branch!
Lindsey is confused. He seems to be thinking that Congress is like City Council members over the City Manager…
Outrageous statement that must be called out as 100% wrong and deceptive!
LikeLike
I do not believe we should count Lindsay out forever as ‘a snake in the grass’. People can change and I believe LIndsay may be changing in this hostile insane environment of Washington these days. I say give this guy a break. As Christians we can forgive and pray for folks to be redeemed. I always think of Paul the evangelizer. Lindsay has been a fierce defender for justice often in the last year. He has great talent and could be another Paul like defender of the truth and Trump into the future. Pray for the man and see the result. I love the guy and his potential.
LikeLike
Every single planned repeat of any minute of that piece of theatrical fake news as is done here as part of the Graham interview is meant to keep on pushing the whole idea into the public’s concious. The guy interview McCabe and this woman Brennan are both missing their true calling and should both get on the stage somewhere and do some legitimate acting!
LikeLike