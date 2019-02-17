Sunday Talks: Rush Limbaugh Discusses Border Security and DOJ/FBI ‘Soft Coup’…

Influential radio host Rush Limbaugh appears on Fox News with Chris Wallace to discuss the necessity of President Trump’s border security declaration; the DOJ and FBI scheme to conduct a ‘soft coup’ against the president; and how the democrat party is positioning themselves for the 2020 election.
The first half of the interview discusses the national security declaration; then the subject shifts to former FBI Deputy Andrew McCabe, Rod Rosenstein and the ‘soft coup’; and then finishes with discussion over the Green New Deal and the likelihood of democrat success in the 2020 election.u
Advertisements
Well, Mr Trump. I am going to put confidence in you to exercise Presidential authority. I may not like some things, but I want the wall built. I think you will do it. Prayers to you.. God bless. We support you.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I’m with you on that. I can’t have everything I want, but so far I can have everything President Trump told me he would get for me. His Promises Made, Promises Kept mantra is real. He is the most transparent POTUS in my lifetime and perhaps EVER.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sometimes you can’t get what you want but you get what you need as the song goes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Someone ought to sing that to the back-stabbing, infantile, whiner, Ann Coulter.
LikeLike
Like
LikeLike
It’s incredible how both times Rush lays out a clear, strong argument that this was nothing less than a coup the fruit of which is the greatest hoax in at least modern American political history, Wallace refuses to respond. Nothing. No words, no sounds, no body language. Nothing.
This is hardly a conversation.
But what really concerns me and upon which I Sundance eventually weighs in if he hasn’t already and I missed it is Ann Coulter’s claim that the bill Trump signed totally hamstrings him on the wall as well as allowing ersatz amnesty to anyone who’s able to drag a kid into the process. Ann sounds truly despondent and defeated. Is she right? I’d hate to think that Trump really got cornered and hog-ties and virtually defeated like that.
LikeLike
Wallace does not respond when an Alpha intellect makes the point.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Bingo, they can’t counter truth and logic. That’s why they love Common Core! That allows them to be correct, even when they are wrong!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Since the “Resistance,” and that includes some Fox types, is so uniform and so lockstep, I suspect there is corporate HQ “guidance” “suggesting” story coverage angles.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Irritates me no end when Chris Wallinsky interrupts Stephen Miller- who eviscerates the Open Borders crowd / there is no emergency.
LikeLike
I too have the same question/concern.
LikeLike
Lurking Lawyer here.
HI and TR, Ann Coulter is just wrong. Embarassingly studpidly wrong.
The bill gave Trump 1.375 billion for steel slat barrier fence (CBP preferred) for 55 miles along the RioGrande sector where it is is sorely needed. It contained some exceptions, restrictions, and other unhelpful stuff that all expires in September since it is ‘just’ a FY2019 funding bill—so irrelevant in the bigger long run picture.
What it mainly does was prove that walls do work and are not immoral, by Congressional agreement. Dems lost the talking points completely by the bill’s passage.
What it did not do was give PDJT what he asked for tomproperly fund the southern border barrier. So, as Ann Coulter conveniently ignores, PDJT took two further actions Feb 15:
1. Declared a national emergency under NEA1976–a law congress passed. This little genius chess gambit does two things besides invoking dubiously useful 10USC2808 (military construction in emergencies). See CRS analysis for details.
First, it is a dare for Congress to nullify the emergency by joint resolution per NEA1976. They might get a majority in both houses, but Rep Meadows says they do not have the 2/3 even in the House to override the certain PDJT veto. I guess is they will not even try that route because too political optics risky.
Second, as PDJT said, they will try (and have already started) lawfare. They might win in the 9th, but will surely lose at SCOTUS. That loss comes near the 2020 election, handing PDJT a camapign issue because the lawfare totally exposes open borders Dems.
2. He specifically said he would also use other executive actions. That simply means 10USC284(b)7, which authorizes DoD upon request from DHS to build border road, ‘fence’, and illumination on any narcotics trafficked or multinational criminal organization trafficked border ‘corridor’. That by definition is anywhere a significant number of illegal aliens are entering.
Moreover, the 2018 Omnibus Congressional Research Service official public summary (you can find it on line) for Division C military, title 2 operations and maintenance, subtitle Army, provides ~$39 billion for FY2019, of which NOT MORE THAN $15 billion can be used for ‘emergencies and extraordinary expenses.’ The border barrier is just an extraordinary expense invoked by 10USC284. Mulvaney said $3.8 billion from that pot.
PDJT has got this. Coulter does not.
LikeLiked by 41 people
Thanks, Brochacho!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, ristvan. Your informed commentary is always appreciated.
LikeLiked by 5 people
TY for the analysis, ristvan. I have much more confidence after having read it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ristvan: Thanks for the uplifting details!
My take, right or wrong, is that many of the so called places where town or city majors can stop wall construction also highlights the must corrupt places and people who are receiving drug money to keep the borders open!
I hope President Trump builds walls there first using non-restricted funding!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Have no doubt that Ann Coulter will be first in line claiming (grandstanding) that the wall was built only because she was the one that put public pressure on President Trump to do it. She will claim that she and she alone shamed him to act. She will probably write another book concerning this. I haven’t bought one of her books as yet and I certainly won’t be buying that one either
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you sir!
Well articulated, as usual!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Always thoroughly enjoy your posts Thank you!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The good news is Congress agreed to pay for a wall, even though it was a small amount of what is needed. Legally, that helps Trump team’a argument to find more money elsewhere, as needed, for the wall.
The other stuff is bad but maybe it expires in 6 months or they can take it out of play somehow with court challenges. I live in California and we have to do something now about illegal immigration throughout the country. These illegals already vote here, collect welfare and sneak in their family members for the free ride. Migrants do not lift up the country, when all they do is come here and take. Also, many Latinos are so nice, but so poor and badly educated, if at all.
LikeLiked by 5 people
My brother is a Southcentral LA teacher. He told me 5 of his 26 students speaks English. As a Che Guevara liberal who speaks fluent Spanish, even he understands that none of these kids have a prayer at a decent education. What a waste of humanity just to gain political control over a population.
LikeLiked by 9 people
The “juveniles” will only be released to legal and legitimate guardians. If a “juvenile” is picked up by another illegal or one with a criminal record, the “juveniles will not be released. DHS will be checking with HHS and other relevant departments.
There is always a way around an obstacle, especially a democrat who never thinks.
Ignore Ann Coulter. Stop listening to her. And stop buying her worthless books.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Coulter argues that by signing the spending bill, POTUS has nullified his Constitutional authority regarding national security. If all it took was legislation and a signature to override the Constitution, it would have ceased to exist a long time ago. I am counting on a constructionist SCOTUS to clarify those elements of the bill that are in fact unconstitutional. Surely, the bill will be part of any pending lawsuit. It should be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes I saw that too. Typical Wallace. Thinks he is a tough investigative super hero journalist, but looks like quite pathetic.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ann Coulter has shown herself as a bookselling fraud. She is not a conservative, just an opportunist. Recently she has called President Trump “lazy and incompetent” and “a lunatic” and “an idiot”. Does this sound like a stable and reasonable voice for our side? More like she is shilling for a gig on CNN or MSNBC.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ann Coulter = useful idiot for shrill MSM.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes Lenin would approve!
LikeLiked by 1 person
There has been a great deal of comment on this issue both here and on other sites.
The President made a statement laying out that the bill contains language that is contravened by his enumerated powers and he will interpret those sections in light of that, in other words the language in the bill is not binding.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/statement-by-the-president-28/
Several Treepers have laid out the multiple pots of money the President can use and that only the last is subject to legal action and not until that money is tapped. The President will be building another year before he needs to touch those $. Ristvan sp? did a great post on that topic but I can’t locate it. Another excellent but short recent post is below:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/02/16/representative-mark-meadows-discusses-national-emergency-declaration-for-border-security/#comment-6714299
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yup, Ristvan is me. I just did a longish summary comment yet again above. CTH is a large audience and not everybody reads everything, so repetition adds value.
Besides, I post only from written research notes, so repeats are just easy fast note references.
LikeLiked by 15 people
ristvan, your ability to bring clarity to these issues in layman’s terms is very much appreciated by me. Thank you so much.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Janie, I spent near 40 years post Harvard, Harvard Law, and Harvard Business honing those same skills over three ‘careers’. Thanks for the recognition/compliment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s great. I really value your commentary/analysis. Thank you.
LikeLike
Ann sounds like I felt, but since then I’ve been convinced that the bill will have little impact on PDJT’s actions, and the ersatz amnesty is both more limited than it sounds on the surface, plus goes away with the rest of the CR in September 2019.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The only way to defeat the left and others trying to destroy our country using illegals is to build a wall. Any money delegated to taking care of illegals no matter how atrocious will be null and void if the wall is built. They cannot receive anything if they are not here. President Trump rightfully decided to look at the long run since there was no support from Congress to do the right thing now and another government shutdown would not bring any of them to the table. Give them what they want in the bill, keep the government open and then BUILD THE WALL. I repeat, everything the left and GOPe have put in the bill supporting illegals (are no worse than what’s already happened) and will be NULL AND VOID once we have a wall preventing them from coming into the country.
Coulter is trying to convince us that because Trump hasn’t totally defeated 30 years of politicians ruin and expansion of our immigration and illegal polices in two short years he’s somehow losing. So interesting that she thinks President Trump alone is responsible for not building the wall. Maybe she thinks he should be down there pouring concrete himself. Ann Coulter is the idiot and I have no use for her predictions or rhetoric about what President Trump is doing or how he’s doing it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Remember, Ann was head over heels with Mittens and Christie.
I no longer listen to Ann, I don’t think she thinks clearly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And the term “soft coup” is so misleading. There is nothing soft about it. A coup is a coup. Just because there were no bombs or bullets does not mean it was any less of an act of treason to remove a duly elected President of the United States.
LikeLike
“Chris Wallace refuses to respond” and so…why is anyone surprised?
He undoubtedly disliked the whole mention of his side being involved in a coup d’etat especially when he undoubtedly supports the elimination of President Trump.
This attempted take-over is the story of the century, and another journalist sells his soul NOT to report the story!
LikeLiked by 7 people
“Chris Wallace refuses to respond…” Mr. Wallace is no equal to Rush Limbaugh in popular numbers of followers over the decades. Rush Limbaugh is much bigger and better. The Enemedia would like to consider them equals. I laugh at that, the same as the scrap between the owner of the little Washington Post news’letter’ versus the hugely published and read ‘Inquirer’, available on grocery and newstand racks in every town and city in America. Media doesn’t like to see Washington Post getting slapped around by ‘tabloid’ that is more popular. Wallace is minor leaguer contrasted to Rush Limbaugh.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Rush is right on. You can’t go wrong listening to him, he knows what he is talking about and speaks the truth. Sometimes he’s boring, and it full of himself; go walk the dog, in a day or two he’ll be back on the money.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Anybody ever wonder why Chris Wallace would ever agree to interview these two men? It’s certainly not in the name of “fair and balanced”.
LikeLike
IMO, it hides their agenda, see we are balanced🤡
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, Wallace is willing to simply take one for the team?? He has to know he’s going to be shown up. Guess his paycheck makes up for it.
LikeLike
“Wallace refuses to respond. Nothing. No words, no sounds, no body language. Nothing.”
Maybe Wallace was having an epiphany and realizing everything that Rush is saying is true and it made him speechless……….
Or maybe Wallace is realizing that he is missing out on the story of the century and is speechless…..
Or maybe Wallace is being the good little puppet that he is suppose to be….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or maybe there is silence in his earpiece and he has no idea how to think for himself.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The latter, I’m afraid,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gotcha Artists never acknowledge when they’ve been got.
It’s a tactic.
While intellectually dishonest, Demonics have no care for honesty nor intelligence. The Power Play’s the thing.
LikeLike
Maybe just me. However whoever the interviewer happens to be such as always with Wallace. He is given questions, gottach’s, on a typed paged. In this case Miller or Rush hits him between the eyes straight on. He does not have a written response. Just mental ability to read written texts. Next Sunday a new Script for “As The World Turns from Puppets”
Therefore, as written, do not go off script, you do not have a written response. Wallace exposed, his mental ability, just a peg or two above AOC. Filling Daddy’s chair.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rush killed it. Plain and simple. He pivoted, made his points, and didn’t allow Chrissy to put words in his mouth…professional.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Rush never accepts the premise of a question. When Wallace tried the old “you’re-not-consistent-so-your-answer-won’t-be-valid trick, (Rush you condemned Obama. Now you’re not condemning Trump).
Rush batted that aside like a ping pong ball.
“I don’t see it that way. Obama tried to do things that were bad for the country. (Making people crossing the border citizens).
Trump is doing something that benefits Americans. Keeping border crossers out of America.”
President Trump was right to praise Rush and his communication skill set.
LikeLiked by 14 people
That was the best part of the interview.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wallace didn’t because he knows he can not win an argument with Rush on anything.
Rush is has no equal when it comes to knowledge of current events. He is an inspiration to so many why a college education is needless if you have a will to learn and some common sense.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Rush is brilliant, and an independent thinker. We are so lucky to have him.
LikeLike
As for the bill that PDJT signed…..and of which the shrill Ann Coulter bashes the President, many of the poison pills were taken out. Where Coulter is so misguided is that her anger should rest solely on Mitch McConnell. She is bashing the only person fighting to protect our borders. When I see everything and everyone that is aligned against our Lion, I am amazed at everything he gets done.
This bill was not the war, it was a battle. I am not convinced that PDJT didn’t win this battle, but I am certain he will win the war. Either way, I will NEVER turn my back on our President. Never. I have, however, turned my back on Ann Kristol Coulter. She can pound sand.
LikeLiked by 19 people
See my comment above. He definitely won this battle. AND the whole southern border barrier set of battles, which is half the war on immigration.
The other half is immigration law reform. As said yesterday on a different thread to an Eeyore, That half comes after SCOTUS rules DACA unconstitutonal abuse of prosecutorial discretion. That starts sometime this summer.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Even Wallace grasps that he was in the presence of a man who commands a 20MM radio viewership – something he can only dream of — and Wallace is smart enough to also grasp he better not totally insult him (like he does other conservative quests) by drowning him out or refuting what he says. Even Wallace might, possibly, also grasp that Rush is more of an expert on the issues of what they discussed. Rush has the intellect, the research, 30-year radio history, etc of dealing with such issues and can discuss it 3-hours non-stop, daily!
Wallace isn’t any match for Rush and Wallace greatly benefits for a split second by having Rush on his failing, fake show.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The United States Army Corps of Engineers IS READY TO BUILD THE WALL!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mitch McConnell and his RINO pals are the real problem ~ Although I do think PT needs to sharpen his skills and foresight when dealing with the Uni Party in Congress and the Senate !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jon: Can’t you see all of the slashes, cuts, and bruises, Mitch and Rinos have suffered over the last two years!
Even poor Nancy keeps forgetting what happened! Happy Thanksgiving!
LikeLiked by 1 person
IMO, nada. President Trump in on point, on task, all in due time.
Example, do you have a idea on what Pelosi is going to do?
Do you have a idea what Schumer and the DNC are going to due?
Do you have a idea what the CoC is going to due?
Do you have a idea what McConnell, GOPe, swamp creatures are going to due?
Do you have a idea what puppets courts, judges, Governors are going to due?
How bout China, NK, MSM are going to due?
With that and more due you or any of the above know what President Trump will do! NADA😂🙏🇺🇸👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
NADA=no dam idea! He be da boss
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wallace is always combative if it is about President Trump. He was combative with Stephen Miller also.
He never responds because he has stay stay fair and balanced like a slug.
He had a tough morning with Miller and Limbaugh.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Complete MSM blackout on the Coup.
I’m beginning to believe Rosenstein was NOT in on it. I believe he signed the 3rd and 4th renewals as part of an effort to draw more people out of their hiding spots.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Huh? Even we knew who was in on the coup attempt so unless Rosenstein lives in a cave and is a bumbling idiot he should have known too! Rosenstein was playing both sides of the aisle to protect his own career. He’s a weasel!
LikeLiked by 1 person
dez,
Since July 2017, I’ve tilted heavily toward the possibility that our VSGPDJT was/is running a very, very tight sting operation and that Rosenstein is either legitimately involved in the sting or he’s a de*d man walking.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did the twatwaffle Mc Cabe point to any there there in his home brew investigations?
And the 25th Amendement jokery (as evidently they’re trying to say it was) with Rosenstein?
Why aren’t the arrested for just that.
Is us little people say anything close in jest about POTUS or while boarding a plane, we get a visit by the SS or FBI (rightfully so).
Another double standard.
LikeLike
Soft Coup = no bullets.
Coup = bullets.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Art Of Trumping The Fake Border Security Bill
https://whiskeytangotexas.com/2019/02/17/art-of-trumping-the-fake-border-security-bill/
https://whiskeytangotexas.files.wordpress.com/2018/09/kissing-trump-jpg1.png?w=625&zoom=2
LikeLiked by 1 person
May or may not happen but agree with you, POTUS has got this! Way before the so called shutdown. He has already played the game, set the stage, the actors came, now high fiving around their campfire.
It is about to be splashed with a fire hose. They never seen it coming. Remember, “I do not want my Generals calling the news, just let me know when done” MAGA/KAG/Finish the Wall🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸😂😎🙏
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was excellent, that once in the past years, during the 2016 election period, we questioned whether Rush was on our side or not. I’m glad that both he and Ted Cruz have made me appreciate them again.
Dinesh D’Souza today posted a powerful speech he presented at Dartmouth where he graduated. He explained that the people trying to enter our country are of two types: the Ladder ones and the Rope ones. The Ladder ones, which include the ones coming legally and also our legal citizens, come /are already here, we legals are self-sufficient, The Rope People, which are the ones trying to cross our border and also our citizens here who depend on handouts, are stuck, cannot climb higher because they have no motivation when everything is given to them.
He went further to educate about the Democrats’ history and the Republicans’ one.
When he took questions at the end, the young SJW’s, who are, of course, “So Wise,” were treated kindly but were put in their place when Dinesh educated them with facts.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am just glad the word “coup” finally found its way into the conversation on the national RINO TV after 2 years of smears, obfuscation and gaslighting.
LikeLiked by 3 people
With regard to Ann Coulter, I think she also has something of a Bill Weld problem. If you don’t know what I mean, find a picture of him (and his W.C. Fields nose.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rush was in top form and blasted through a lot of information but kept on point and never got into the weeds. Wallace knew he stood no chance of substantively countering anything Limbaugh said, so he protected his dignity by generally staying mum.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Folks, Rush Limbaugh has battled against all forms of attempts from the Democrats to destroy his Show. From Slick Willie Clinton’s MoveOn.org, Media Matters…the list is endless.He’s had Advertising Infiltrators trying to sabotage him and George Soros gave it a try as well. Rush has an army of Investigators that have ferreted out the perpetrators and has defeated them at every turn.
I’m going to speculate here when I say that some of the newest revelations about the CORRUPT Obama Administration, DOJ and FBI that are being made Public are from that Army of investigators.
Limbaugh KNOWS how the Game is Played and “What is good for the Goose, IS good for the Gander.’
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance and Treepers, Andrew McCabe is the about the only person in the sordid mess that have even been referred for charges in my knowledge. We know the IG skated around bias and other stuff for someone like Swivel Head Strzok and James Wolfe, could have been charged for much worse than lying.
Who is the power that allowed McCabe to be referred for charges when almost no one else has been referred?
LikeLike