Smart Move – Andrew McCabe Launches Proactive, Planned, Lawfare Media Blitz…

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe launches a pre-planned proactive media blitz timed to coincide with DOJ receiving a new Attorney General. Say what you will about the duplicitous, lying, corrupt and conniving weasels – but they know how to seamlessly execute cunning self-preservation political objectives.
The strategy is as transparent as it is Machiavellian. Andrew McCabe, James Baker and the Lawfare group (Benjamin Wittes, Michael Bromwich et al) had a planned defensive front waiting to roll out; today they pulled the trigger:
Team McCabe always knew the biggest legal threat to their corrupt position would be if they lost control of the mechanisms within the DOJ and FBI. The launch of a media blitz, surrounding a book and constructed defense narrative, positions them to claim that any legal action against them now comes from a retaliatory Trump administration and DOJ institution (Barr) carrying out the objectives of the President.
The best way to position themselves legally was/is to go on the attack and then use their attack as a shield from any accountability. This is what we are seeing today.
For almost two years the corrupt career elements within the DOJ and FBI have been hiding the trail of evidence that would expose the McCabe plan to usurp the 2016 election.
They have redacted evidence including the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages; withheld information from congress; stalled and defied requests for documents they used in the construction of their plans; and generally positioned themselves to run out the clock. In all measures they have been stunningly effective thus far.
The McCabe team, in close coordination with the Lawfare group of strategists, forced the recusal of Jeff Sessions and positioned the use of the Mueller investigation as a political shield to cover their tracks. However, with the introduction of William Barr as a new Attorney General, they obviously would lose their most valuable tool. Thus the moves today and in the weeks/months to follow is the next phase of a continual plan for self-preservation to avoid legal accountability.
Using CBS is almost as predictable. Inherently the 2016 and 2017 actions by the corrupt McCabe team were in alignment with the political agenda of the Obama white house. CBS, including Vice-President David Rhodes – brother to Ben Rhodes, has a well documented history of defending the Obama White House from scrutiny. There is a natural alignment of mutual benefit.
It will be interesting to see how McCabe’s lawyer Michael Bromwich, McCabe’s political ally Benjamin Wittes, and McCabe’s fixer/hatchetman/former FBI chief-legal-counsel, James Baker, align their defense narrative moving forward. Obviously McCabe carries the greatest legal risk if full sunlight is placed upon the ‘small group’. That said, it makes sense for them to use the political narrative as their best weapon against any accountability.
How former FBI Director James Comey positions himself will also be a key ‘tell’ to watch for. If Comey remains distant from the McCabe issues then it will appear more likely McCabe will face some measure of legal accountability. If Comey snuggles up to McCabe, or openly defends McCabe, that would indicate McCabe is likely to avoid any substantive trouble.
Moving forward it makes sense the McCabe crew will blur the lines of wrongdoing by attaching their action to current DAG Rod Rosenstein who was a willfully blind participating member, albeit perhaps initially, unwillingly.
Robert Mueller’s ability to hide the gross corruption within the upper levels of the FBI appears to be significantly reduced with the introduction of William Barr, though given the history of what has taken place over the past two years it would be exceptionally naive to put too much faith or hope in Barr.
There’s going to be a great deal of insider horse-trading, positioning, and attempts to deploy leverage to avoid accountability and exposure. Within DC this is known as the Potomac two-step. Each entity trades their leverage for escape routes and no-one is held accountable. So far, through the use of politics, all of their endeavors have been exceptionally successful, and there is little that has changed to inject any confidence things will shift.
Today’s roll-out is smart politics for the McCabe team.
Yes Alice, justice is indeed two-tiered…
And for today’s latest episode of Telenovela we get McCabe
ROTFLOL!!!
I see that this narrative is served on a golden platter for CBS, CNN and others for optics. Will they take it and run like Russia Russia Russia, maybe. But this does not negate the testimony of the participants. There are also members that supposedly are cooperating in the hope of leniency. This is one big witches brew.
Waites, “with dignity and honor at a moment of true crisis”, …what was the crisis? Hillary couldn’t win? Are you kidding me?
I doubt his story is going to sell very well in front of a jury or a military tribunal.
I hope it is the latter! They were involved in Sedition at the very least! Arguably, Treason!
We need to completely shut our borders down and have a good healthy cleansing on the inside. Nobody comes or goes while we burn down and rebuild.
Maybe POTUS can send out a mean tweet!!!
That will show them!!!
So depressing
I really am getting sick and tired of reading yet another Sundance article documenting how our side is getting played. Where is the Trump Brain Trust when we need them?
Barr has put in his son in law as an Legal advisor to PTrump. His son in law has an very impressive background. His son in law was a marine and worked for a top notch law firm that has a good tough reputation (mueller was a marine too but worked for notorious law firm). PTrump needs top legal advice. Barrs daughter is going to FinCen (treasury financial crimes ).
Whatever is going down will be epic- good or bad. Barr was involved with Mueller in taking down Noriega. So whoever is going down – it will be historic. Let’s hope Barr is a white hat. We just don’t know Barr’s intentions.
I look at this particular situation differently. We’re building on past lessons about how things are so we can better discover underlying motives and context for what is passed off to us as “news”. Hence the refresher course from SD.
My take is this. McCabe isn’t as smart as he thinks he is. Neither are his attorneys and advisors. Neither is 60 Minutes. They’re making predictable moves. When the enemy makes predictable moves, it can be more easily defeated.
TRUMP IS NO POSITION TO RECTIFY THIS CRAP. LOOK TO YOUR CONGRESSMEN TO GET TO THE BOTTOM OF THIS. THEY ARE THE ONES NOT DOING THEIR JOB.
It is disheartening to me to believe that the biggest fraud AND conspiracy in US history, may go unpunished. I honestly believe if that is the case, we will be a lesser Country for it. Frankly I don’t care what it takes as long as justice is served. How can we be a self-proclaimed beacon for the rest of the world, when our most essential freedom of selecting our leadership has been tainted by fraud. It would be the pinnacle of hypocrisy.
President Trump’s SOTU address was well received by the public.
Additionally (and interestingly) the attempted use of the 25th Amendment to remove a sitting President appears to be what’s receiving the most media attention.
My guess is that based upon a thoughtful, well-delivered and well-received State of the Union address, that most of the public (especially those who 1) respect the office of the President and 2) are non-political independents) will look on the attempt to remove President Trump (or any President) very unfavorably – especially without due process.
So it’s my prediction that this effort will backfire on the lawfare group. They are all terribly exposed in this matter. It was leaked some time ago that a grand jury was seeing evidence related to McCabe. President Trump still has the ability to declassify everything related to SpyGate, which will permanently lay exquisite waste to the entire premise of McCabe’s actions against Trump and the media narrative along with it.
My expectation is that Barr will receive Mueller’s report, and regardless of what it says, he will go to the media with a press conference stating essentially “Mueller exhausted all investigative avenues and found no collusion, and has closed the investigation into the Trump campaign.”
McCabe and the Lawfare group are making their moves from a position of tremendous disadvantage, and their disadvantage grows when they discover their roll of the dice on Mueller brings up snake eyes for them.
The wheels of justice turns slowly, but grind exceedingly fine.
Amazing such whiny bitches end up in positions of power these days. The emasculating of American boys reveals itself more and more.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You have 100% correctly called McCabe for what he is not – a real man.
I’ll add this – there are some thing a real man doesn’t take sitting down. 🙂
J. Edgar was in the neutering elected officials through dirt collecting game while playing dress up with his boyfriend. Sorry to say the shiv carrying snipers in the GBI are generations old.
Before it’s all over, Schumer and Pelosi will be floating McCabe’s name for a Congressional Gold Medal for his meritorious contribution to the security and national interests of the United States.
These people are exceptionally skilled at what they do.
They can present his medal while he is in Gitmo. His cell mates love those shiny objects. Makes his eyes sparkle.
LikeLike
Sundance…you read my completely dysfunctional mind.
Gracias.
Why now…at this juncture? Timing is everything.
Barr. Lmao.
McCabe DID say he wouldn’t go down alone.
Pass the popcorn, wine…and heck….the bong.
This should be quite MAGA-nificent!!!!
I was thinking about that when I first saw the 60 minutes interview on the web this morning. McCabe made a statement that if he went down, he was NOT going down alone.
Most important thing disclosed in Whitacker’s testimony…Horowitz and Huber criminal referrals on FISA abuse, Clinton Foundation, etc…
“Full Ben” Wittes seems to put the DOJ out on Front Street in his text.
Hopefully, he himself gets wrapped up in some kind of justice from all of this downright treasonous behavior..
So now this is plastered on 60 minutes for wide coverage suddenly the judicial oversite decides they need to have a hearing. They’ve know about this 25th amendment and Rosenstein wearing a wire stuff for a long time and did nothing.
Is the mueller investigation plan B of the coup because plan A didn’t work?
Maybe SD is right, but it’s also possible, it seems to me, that McCabe has waived any Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination by blabbing all over TV and in the press, and that a subpoena from Lindsey Graham’s committee might be tough for him to fight.
Of course, I’m not a lawyer. But Lindsey Graham is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ooooooo, good point.
When do we get Jeff Sessions’ interview?
LikeLiked by 1 person
When his book comes out.
“…any legal action against them now comes from a retaliatory Trump administration and DOJ institution (Barr) carrying out the objectives of the President.”
The role of the executive branch is to enforce the law.
So yes, it is by definition retaliatory as it ought to be. Whether or not those enforcing the law like you or not, their role is to enforce the law.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree!
Rosenstein crew has already circled the wagons to deny McCabe’s statements. I think McCabe is worried, very worried in fact, that when this really starts to come crashing down, he will be offered up as a sacrificial lamb to avoid further scrutiny of others higher up the food chain. McCabe is a known a weasel, just like Comey, but he may be actually telling the truth.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/rosenstein-removed-mccabe-from-russia-probe-after-appointing-special-counsel_2801187.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rosie doesn’t have a crew. It’s him vs. McCabe, Baker, Lawfare, possibly Comey and more.
Sundance posits that Comey may snuggle up to McCabe, but I’m guessing no; Comeys defence is in part to finger those BELOW him, i.e. McCabe, saying mccabe lied to Comey, and the other part is to finger those above him i.e. lynch.
And while Sundance states this disinformation/obsfucation plan has, so far, been ‘stunningly effective’; it is a series of ad hoc plans, developed on the fly.
Remember, Hillary was ‘supposed’ to win, and we can assume the coupists were absolutely gob smacked, wgen DJT won. As a clear example, the,email to ‘self’ written DURING the inaugeration.
Until they actually SAW,DJT being sworn in, they simply could not believe or accept the reality.
So, they then came up with the plan, “what do we do NOW?” And they have been scrambling ever since. Yes, it has been stunningly effective at avoiding a CRIMINAL investigation of their actions, SO FAR.
However, the truth IS known, due to Congressional hearings, Judicial Watch FOIA requests, unsourced leaks, and reporting by Sundance, Herridge, etc.
Whether they will see Justice in this life, or the next is an open question, as is how history will view them; history is written by the victors.
IF DJT and us deplorables ultimately win this battle, the truth will be known.
IF we go to the dark side, these miscreants will have statues in their honor.
We’ll see,…..
Barr has already stated that he and Mueller are BFF.
Make of that what you will.
I don’t make anything of that, cause to say ANYTHING else would GUARANTEE he wouldn’t be confirmed.
Imagine if he had given a ‘Treeper’responce “I think Mueller is a lieing skunk, and if confirmed my first act will be to shut down the investigation,…etc.” NO confirmation, pure and simple.
I DO think Synemas vote is interesting. She may give Schumer some trouble. She voted FOR confirming Barr, and was told ‘watch your *ss’for applauding POTUS during SOTU.
She knows she won by multiple deciets, and Az has a large rural, red and deplorable population.
I suspect she is modeling after Manchin, and will try to position herself voting against the Dem position, whenever HER vote is not decisive.
Senator Lindsey Graham !
I’m curious, so I’m going to ask some theoretical questions here…bare with me, please.
1) Would this then not allow President Trump more room to “declassify” all documentation?
2) If contents of material to be declassified contained serious dirt on the politicians involved, could President Trump not use this as leverage against them in order to get them to support legal action against McCabe, Rosentstein, small group, etc., thus helping to avoid or reduce the appearance of “political motivation”?
Probably dreaming here but thought I would ask because this whole idea of begin able to get off scott free because they are standing in front of a camera acting all “justified” is hard imagine, since, how can anyone take them seriously after it has been exposed they are all liars?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good grief,that video openly tells you that they tried to usurp the president of the United States. McCabe is saying they were counting votes on who in cabinet would support 25th amendment removal, and Rosy really was going to wear a wire.
Given that they had no legal basis for the 25th, this is near treason.
Given that McCabe locked in the investigations using the dossier, he is the head of the snake at the FBI, and of course the DNC is the larger second head of the snake, along with the Ukrainian dem operatives who supplied the dossier info.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Near?
Well past, from the look of it.
Never forget that Andrew McCabe and his wife are longtime friends with Bill and Hillary. They were friends and neighbors when McCabe worked in the NY field office. The ties are incestuous and deep. McCabe was out to get Trump from day one.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“First we F Flynn, then we F Trump”
SO trump wouldnt fire MUeller. Lets get him to fire rod rosenstein
Interesting wording from Wittes: “And whatever Andrew McCabe may have done, ….” so this implies that McCabe DID do something nefarious.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good catch. You know he’s threading all kinds of needles.
I hope he gets wrapped up in all this too.
At some point, they always trip over their own web.
Unredact the Strzok/Page text and we might know “whatever Andrew McCabe may have done” (should be might have done)
“That meeting in Andy’s office” takes on a whole new meaning.
These shitheads are going to frame themselves as some kind of patriots for taking the extreme effort of trying to defend the USA against Russia (and Trump) even though there was no crime, ever. Libs will be like “…Hey, McCabe thought he was doing the ‘right thing,’ so he shouldn’t be punished.”
The left/dems/libs have crossed the rubicon, and there’s no going back.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Concur .
McCabe needs to be arrested, mid morning raid just like R Stone.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly!!!
If only the FBI was under a republican administration!! Uh…..nevermind!!
Hopefully Mrs. McCabe will be wearing her “I’m With Hillary” t-shirt for sleepwear.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You know he probably ‘strzoks’ off thinking of Hilly every night!!!
Yup. The Deep State have been on offense right from the beginning. President Trump has been playing defense by just tweeting witch hunt. Barr is another Swamp Rat. He ain’t gonna get any of the seditionists testify to a grand jury IMO.
Joe DiGenova was just on Howie Carr Show. He described McCabe’s book and interview as a “confession”, which it is, in a sense. He’s basically admitting everything (after the facts were finally dragged into the open after 2 years), but will be spinning the narrative that he was doing the right thing and trying to protect the country. And the MSM is right there helping. Wrapping himself in the flag! Disgusting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Will Cardinal Comey tweet that Andy didn’t have criminal intent?
Does 60 Minutes exist for any other purpose than to give corrupt Democrats a safe space for propaganda and self-resurrection? If anything else was needed, it’s utterly damning that McCabe chose 60 Minutes for selling his soap.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seems to be Pelley’s role this season and he is relishing in it.
It is time to Roger-Stone a bunch of these traitors, including their lawyers. That would include the Gang of Eight members who knew about the false Trump allegations.
Tax returns? Include Pelosi, Feinstein, Schumer, Ryan, etc..
Keep digging. Thugs don’t become thugs overnight. Remember Romney? I would bet Holder gave him the Trump treatment.
Fear can run two ways but only if you have the guts.
Truth be told….it really isn’t as complicated as it seems….why all the intrigue? It’s clear to see that if the new AG really wants justice, then a lot of heads could easily roll….I mean these fools have tripped over their own lies from day one. Any real serious questioning by honest DOJ lawyers can get to the bottom of this soft coup in a heartbeat….but do they really want to? To date, not!
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is so much to do, and so much paper work to wade through and write/print/sign, that our new AG will have to set up a futon or rollaway in his office for weeks!! He is going to be so busy!!!
“and whatever Andrew McCabe may have done, nobody will ever take away from him that he led the FBI with dignity and honor ”
Ummm…the OIG and FBI OPR and the AG(Sessions fired him) already took it away.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But….NONE of this would have gone so far and so long if the FISA court judges were not involved/corrupted in some way. If they were not, as soon as it was published and found out in Congressional testimony that the Steele dossier was known to be unverified (a bunch of lies), those judges would have hauled those DOJ/FBI attorneys back into their courtroom licketysplit! It didn’t happen – no one was held accountable – no justice in DC.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Add John Brennan and Chuck Toad on MSNBC right now…
Lindsay Graham 2.0 engages again. Ho hum. Did anyone notice how nasally McCabe is and how his nose is swollen? Thin lips too. He reminds me of MAJ Frank Burns. Hope he Burns BTW
The tell is going to be whether Rosie and Comey see McCabe’s Mea Culpa as a reason to pile on him and turn on him. Handy Andy isn’t going to go down alone. That’s one rat who wants to take the others down with him. Would like to know where it stops… Comey.. Rosie…. Lynch…. Obama?
Trump lost when he passed the omnibus. Ryan and company showed the world Trump has no balls. And not vetoing this bill that fills the democrat agenda is stupid. President Pelosi is winning big time.
Except it won’t work
Trump could give 2 shits
Tomorrow should be interesting
McCabe is a total LIAR and POS. Never believe a word he says.
Seems to me McCabe and the others can maneuver and obsfucate all they want, but the paper trail of them wishing to get rid of Trump goes waaayyyy back. If the truth is what I think it is, they will not be able to escape it, no matter what.
Everyone now sees the coup! Plenty of conflict between McCabe, Comey and Rosenstein.
McCabe still under investigation DC grand jury since Sept’18. Problem is DC grand jury sympathetic..
McCabe is still going to get some jail but punishment will be reduced like Wolfe.
Rosenstein will weasel away and McCabe will take the fall. Comey weasels away too!
McCabe is doing good damage control.
I hope the FISA abuse people get nailed
Trump may not get impeached now. He won’t be removed.
I think you’re right–it will be very hard indeed to impeach Trump now–having McCabe start blabbing now makes the Mueller Report (if it ever comes out) look even worse than it was already going to look.
The more McCabe is a player in the coup vs. Trump, the more the Clintons get ensnared in all this, which is great news.
Let’s get that Clinton Special Counsel revved up and ready to go.
Always figured this was wild-eyed Adam Schiff’s game, too.
This should be an op ed in the WSJ.
He is under investigation. Why is there not a gag order on this @$$ hole?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly!
I wonder what Adam Shit is thinking today.
The beginning of the end of the conspiracy, finally.
sorry if im repeating what others have said previously, but hey Andy, thanks for the admissions.
You have just outlined a conspiracy to overthrow the government. By admitting to the discussions on the 25th amendment, you have shown the motivation and purpose. Therefore, whether or not, the plot to utilize the 25th was ever enacted, when any action to further the conspiracy was enacted, you have a crime. therefore, the appointment of the special counsel himself, as an action taken towards removal of president, is an illegal act and all those who undertook this appointment are all criminally liable.
thanks Andy, serving it all on a plate for all to digest. you just inculpated yourself, rosenstein, and assumedly rosenstein, weissman et al.
I would love to have all several dozen of the small group in open court at one time. They would all be in their own sound proof booths. Besides the lawyers grilling them, there would be live inquiries from the general public. We could fill in every gap and settle this once and for all.
I love dreams.
