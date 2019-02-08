Jim Jordan Questions AAG Matt Whitaker on Rosenstein Scope Memo to Robert Mueller….

Congressman Jim Jordan questions AAG Matt Whitaker on the August 2017 scope memo (shown below) that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein delivered to Robert Mueller.
Representative Jordan asks if there are specific people named within the hidden (redacted) scope memo. Initially AAG Whitaker says “yes”, and then appears to back away from that answer. The exchange is below:
July 2018. Jim Jordan -vs- Rod Rosenstein
Why couldn’t Whittaker answer the question? He obviously is above Rod and could have blown the whole thing open by stating YES there were names rather than crimes in the redacted portion.
Because Rod is still in charge…Whitaker was inserted there to keep heat of Rosenstein!
Trump placed Whittaker there. So is this is the fault of POTUS or is POTIS trying to keep heat off of Rod?
Sessions put Whitaker there. Sessions resigned.
And then POTUS named him Acting AG.
Exactly right, Admin! Whatever is going on with the Russian investigation is the responsibility of PDJT at this point. Lets assume he knows what he is doing and support him, but lets no fail to recognize that it continues to this day because PDJT is allowing it to continue.
– Albertus Magnus
I remember you.
You adamantly defended the Jeff Sessions Trust the Plan despite clear evidence to the contrary.
You even had the nerve to call me a George Soros troll for pointing out the obvious.
I’m glad to see you finally came to your senses. Did you take a critical thinking 101 class ?
Obviously,, you missed a lot. I apologized profusely for standing by the AG Sessions because of his DECADES long support of MAGA…long before most people here and certainly years before PDJT took up the cause.
My support of Sessions was due to history but I was wrong. He was NOT a traitor or evil, just simply a weak man more focused on how he would be remembered in history books rather than what his MAGA compatriots think of him.
>>”Whatever is going on with the Russian investigation is the responsibility of PDJT at this point.”
Trump has absolutely zero power over the “Russia investigation”, or over anything the DOJ and FBI get up to. If that angers you (and it should) then you need to take it up with the people who have deprived Trump of control over these agencies. That would be the Congressional Republicans and the GOP leadership in particular, who have made it clear that they will remove Trump from office if he “interferes” with their investigation.
Good point fanbeav
Potus needs to contract with a good hiring agency. Or maybe Chris Christie because he keeps hiring a$$ clowns. We are 2 years into this presidency. Session, Meathead, and next up The Trojan Horse….
Come on man, you’re acting like there’s a million Donald Trumps out there, there’s only one. WHO could have imagined what Sessions would do? NO ONE, he was every conservative’s fav. Senator.
No bigger a$$ clown than Chris Christie – figuratively and literally.
Chris Christie – The only grossly obese man I know that is entirely self-infatuated by his own image and his mendacious persona.
I never had reason to believe Whitaker would be good, because he was chosen by Sessions. But, I did think there was a chance he’d be better than Rosenstein, because we -knew- RR stunk, and I think that was the chance PDJT took.
And he might be better than RR, but it doesn’t look like he is significantly better from this testimony, nor from his actions to date.
He has to be careful about what he says to THIS committee—about an ongoing investigation. He may be protecting POTUS. Can you imagine what that committee would have done if he had said POTUS was named in the redacted portion?
They would have jumped to grandstand and “infer” like a pack of hyenas!
Good point! What I don’t understand is why he couldn’t say there were names? Jordan wasn’t asking for specific names, just names. Easy answer, and it would have had people asking better questions. So…it remains to be seen if Whitaker is protecting RR, POTUS or my guess is, the DOJ’s reputation.
*just IF there were names. (slow down Amy)
Mr. Whitaker is protecting himself….evident when the rep asked him if he thought there were good people on both sides protesting at Charlottesville….he gave a cover his own rear end answer.. instead of the truth which PT did. He should have said ….yes there were good people there protesting the destruction of a historical statue. Went on to further kiss ars by stating condemnation of white supremacist and white nationalist. I am kinda like that guy from Iowa …since when did it become bad to be white….to be a nationalist?
Chris Christi? You mean one of the guys that recommended Wray for the FBI?
RR displays no reaction to the heat.
He actually did very early on, around the 00:25 mark where he states how scoping memos identify subjects and targets. PEOPLE are subjects or targets of criminal investigations. Everything afterward was a two-man tap dance IMHO.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“He actually did answer the question very early on….”
Hate it when I leave out words.
It would have to be President Trump on that scope document then. It would explain to my pea brain why Mueller continues because he is investigating a possible crime committed (specified in a very general way). So the question would be, “What is the crime?’ Back to square one.
You got it. Crooked Hillary’s names isn’t there, and it should be more so than anyone else’s.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Jorden ASKED the exact relevant question….Just like Shades of ….”A Few Good Men…”
Why the 2 memos? If Mueller knew the scope of his authority from the get go…., then why a second memo to “clarify” it …& Why the redactions…???
Quite telling that the AAG wouldn’t quite tell Jorden what needed to be heard.
Because Rottenstein’s first order was too broad, just Russia collusion. From other opinions, this was too restrictive and Mueller wanted to go past the Russia collusion and look for other crimes. At that point, Trump and likely others are named in the new memo but we think Trump is the target in the memo. He forced Rotten to name him to cover his corrupt ass.
The SC is required to investigate (or hand off to be investigated) and crime it runs across, so he wouldn’t need a specific crime to investigate UNLESS he wanted Rod to give him permission, since the original mandate was Russian involvement in the election and not specifically PDT. Redactions. ARGH!!!!!!
LikeLike
Nice analogy.
It’s all about obstruction of justice and similar dealings.
The danger for Team Trump is not what they are accused of.
In law, there are certain things that can be redacted and not all are names. I worked years in law and we gave and received redacted dox. No a happy thing, but is legal. I also can say that Whitaker was bound to be closed mouth on this because I think he is already lining up the bowling pins to be knocked down, and if that is the case, then he cannot spill the beans.
I think Whitaker DID actually answer the question, but tried to do so in a way that wouldn’t blow something open.
I think the answer is YES, the SC was (maybe initially) directed to investigate people.
All of Whitaker’s answers after that seemed to reiterate that DOJ longstanding policy is to investigate crimes, not people.
Remember that “collusion” is not a crime. It cannot be investigated under DOJ policy.
Remember that an illegal counter intelligence operation into the Trump campaign began at the FBI. The Special Counsel continued that investigation.
Counter Intelligence investigations investigate PEOPLE and ENTITIES. The CI and Criminal divisions at the FBI are *separate* divisions, who coordinate.
My theory:
Rod Rosenstein gave Mueller (writ large) wide latitude to continue the illegal CI investigation in an official way not involving McCabe and the FBI who would be investigated by the OIG. Rod Rosenstein then needed to reign in Mueller (writ large) to investigate specific crimes because investigating people is illegal and against policy. By the time Rod wrote the 2nd memo, I’m certain CI activity had uncovered certain crimes that could be further investigated and prosecuted.
I think that’s all there is to the Rod Rosenstein situation. Also, Trump (personally) isn’t involved in any of this. Trump was never under investigation. He was told this multiple times.
Note further that the Democrats are concerned with the following things, as evidenced in the hearing:
1) Rod Rosenstein wasn’t appointed AAG
2) Whitaker didn’t recuse
3) Did Whitaker receive instructions from POTUS in his job interview?
4) Did Whitaker relay info about the SC to the White House after he was briefed on the SC?
I think Whitaker did simply one thing: Put Mueller on a leash and limited him to investigating/prosecuting the specific crimes outlined in Rod Rosenstein’s second memo. With that, Mueller was handicapped to a limited scope and his office and prosecutors are quickly running out of steam, and must close up shop shortly as their well runs dry.
I think it’s that simple.
Whether or not Rod Rosenstein did Trump a favor by limiting the scope of the investigation is another thing entirely. But it’s clear to me that Whitaker has put Mueller to pasture and the Democrats have a huge problem with it.
the SC was (maybe initially) directed to investigate people and later reigned in
Good analysis.
The initial letter is public and overly broad it’s the second (seemingly unnecessary) one that “named names:. JJ laid that out well.
I believe that’s why Whitaker’s first response was essentially:
‘Hey man……I had NOTHING to do with that letter…..I was recused along with Sessions…that was ALL ROD.”
I agree that the workaround to the “we investigate crimes” was not to have this be a criminal investigation at all but a COUNTERINTEL investigation
In addition
He also needed a BLOCKING MOVE as basis to prevent POTUS from DECLASSIFYING.
This is accomplished by NAMING DJT SPECIFICALLY as a target.
Interesting also was Whitaker’s last statement
The GENERAL PRACTICE of the DOJ is that we investigate CRIMES not INDIVIDUALS.
At least, that’s the general practice.
All in all, I thought Whitaker did surprisingly well for what this was.
He certainly learned how to give them the finger and take 30 seconds to say YES or NO.
Finally, I’m not sure what to make of his comments reiterating the involvement of Huber.
Thanks that was a good run down. I think Whitaker answered the question by not answering it! We all have children or spouses so we no how that happens!
I believe your incorrect that Trump is not the Target. Read SD’s theory based on Devin Nunes’ interview w/ Maria Bartaromo several days ago.
Because the DOJ doesn’t investigate people, they investigate crimes. Duh!
That’s what confuses me about the above story, did he say “yes”?.And why is “yes” ,in “quotes”………… I’m sorry if I’m just dense.
Rosenstein cites Mr. Lausch as an example of how he was helping the DOJ cooperate and facilitate producing documents. We know know Lausch was a head fake.
Whitaker at best can’t/won’t do anything. He can’t admit Rosenstein scope document because he read it and would be responsible. Whitaker probably want to get out of dodge at best or is in with them at worst.
RR is a snake – he is sweating – and smirking – wanna smack this guy upside the head – I am not a violent person – but, this guy is is absolutely annoying – screaming in my purse, again – I am ok now – Thank You.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree! I want to thank Mr. Whitaker for giving me a respite from watching RR dodge and weave. I get the dodge and weave, but it’s the arrogance he brings to it that is infuriating. I know when things come out, it’s always in little dribbles….very few bombshells, but I would like to get a few more “hoorays” like when Nan’s flight was cancelled! I think we deserve that!
Oh, Amy – I hear you loud and clear – however, I have a feeling when it all comes out – they will have no place to run – no place to hide – Jim Jordan knows they are guilty – we know they are guilty – and pretty soon – the whole world will know what they have done!
God have mercy on our souls.
God have mercy on their souls…
If this doesn’t want to make you march on the FBI Headquarters/DOJ then you hate America.
F’n smug smile needs to be wiped off his traitorous face.
Hey Joe. No kidding. I was thinking the same thing as “good old boy” Whitaker was pretending to misunderstand the question.
I don’t think he has looked into anything. I think Rosie briefed him and he felt that was adequate. Especially since Huber, the mysterious unicorn, is investigating.
Raze the entire mess of DC, leave it as swamp land as a reminder.
Whitaker done screwed up, Lolli.
He can’t take that back and he knows it.
His reaching for water like Rubio, before his SOTU rebuttal, was an absolute tell.
On my gosh Joe. Noticed exact same thing and thought of Rubio. whits body language was very telling.
Deer in headlights.
Looked like a professional doing his duty, He could have mailed it in.
Sure annoyed the Democrats to no end with refusal to give them anything.
Worked for me.
I’m lost. What are you talking about? I can’t figure out the this thread started by Joe.
Ultimately Whitaker displayed the spine of a Jelly Fish. As has been stated, Demonrats were attempting an Herr Mueller contrive a crime perjury trap—Lying to congress.
Whitaker could have sincerely asked Nadless for advice. The question would be , Do you advise the DoJ formally investigate the testimony of James Comey for Lying to congress??
Nadless. ((snicker))
ADD SALT….at least to brackish levels…
Nothing and nobody should be left growing or breathing…
Maybe in a few hundred years, Nat Geo channel will make a show about the critters, eh?
Like x1000
So where are you?
Have a trip planned for June. You in, or just throwing bombs?
Is this the beginning of a “march” … joe?
IF so…pub some details…let us all in on the fun…
Set up a different website…that way we can “link to it”…eh?
I can get you a good deal hosting, under $10/mo, over on QTH.com
Check-6
If there are names of US persons in that second scope document, it should be enough to bring the entire corrupt operation down. Everything, including the referrals to SDNY are fruit of the poisonous tree.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
See, this is the problem with our government. Who cares how much time someone has left in a position. Justice is justice. I don’t care if Whittaker serves one day or one century. Your sole job is to ensure justice. Sessions failed at that as has damn near every single attorney general ever. If the people can have no faith in our justice department, the people can have no faith justice will ever be served in the interest of the people.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
Dont count on Barr doing anything….
I agree. They are in a political box so they pretty much have to let Mueller do his thing. For the insiders, coup plotters the stakes are huge. The old quote I believe is:
“When you strike at a king, you must kill him”.
PT still holds great cards. His patience with all this is quite impressive.
“When you strike at a king, you must kill him.
PT still holds great cards. His patience with all this is quite impressive.”
And they have struck at him.
Allegedly 12 times, TPTB have attempted to kill PDJT.
He is biding his time until the right opportune moment to bring the Hammer down on these snakes.
With that , he will use the Military to do the hammering.
If he has to use the military then we would have lost the Republic.
Roger that…
Comes the day and time…it’s going to be a wonderful sight…
Wonder how many they can hide in 8th & I st, so it’s not such a far walk, eh?
Of course…WE could be hanging out down in VA waiting to come up and join in!
Check-6
An apt analogy on February 8 , 2019 is that Mueller and Barr represent two rival armies passing in the night—–and each army’s best interest will be saved by quick marching with the least commotion.
Yep. The DOJ, FBI, and Mueller know Barr is coming on board. Whitaker’s testimony indicates no changes in behavior – even the FBI raid on Stone is considered fine. They know Barr is on their side -else they wouldn’t behave this way just before his confirmation.
I agree.
A non-answer normally means YES.
Had it been NO, he would have said it.
IMO, he didn’t answer because he doesn’t want to saddle Barr with a problem he initiated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
the rules of the DOJ demand that he fail to do so
Manafort s name is in the unredacted part of the scope letter- and it was an old crime listed that Rosenstein originally in the DOJ decided not to prosecute.
Wouldn’t a crime have to be specified as having been committed by an individual, therefore needing a name attached in the appointment document? Just saying. Not ready to throw Whittaker overboard yet.
yes but the memo has to tie the 2 together if it mentions a persons name … i.e. investigate Bob for robbery … it can’t say investigate Robbery … and investigate Bob …
Whatever the HELL is in the memo/IT’S EXPLOSIVE.
Is there any previous admin folk in hidden memo?
I’m wondering the same thing …..and wondering if there are folks working in the DOJ RIghT NOW whose names are in that memo.
I seem to recall a tweet, that said you would be surprised……..
Rosenstein has been very testy and evasive about it. Whitaker was the same- and admitted he read it. Priestap inplied the President was an unwitting agent in his testimony. I felt then the same as I do now- if it were legit scope there’s no need for Rosenstein to be so very nasty and testy – refusing letting oversight see it. I also felt the gop really didn’t want to see it either (except for Jordan and nunes). It like the gop want to pretend they don’t know so they can just let it happen.
Also Whitaker used a line that Rosenstein used in his congressional hearing “Mueller” knows what he’s supposed to be investigating”. Recall in a Rosenstein’s congressional on the scope memo he used words like “scope wasn’t increased” it was “clarified”. There were discussions on CTH about maybe purposely narrowed, with names, to avoid having a Hillary gang investigated.
Well there was no way the scope could be increased! Even Jordan said that. Let’s remember that Judge Ellis saw the memo too. I know he was following the law, so it couldn’t affect the case he was covering, but still…he knows!!
Didn’t Judge in Manafort case see it?
Only the portion that related to Manfort, is my understanding.
Ellis saw the whole thing in chambers and after reading it clearly knew his hands were tied too.
BTW His hands were tied because the memo laid out Counterintel investigation(s) not criminal , which would mean a judge has no jurisdiction there.
We’re missing something. My guess is the RR scope memo uses word salad to direct Muellar to investigate people, w/out specifically naming them. It’s what all lawyers do, use words to direct and to obfuscate.
IMO Whitaker would have said no people were named unless people were named. The word salad would have let him answer no.
For those of us who are more thick-headed, what is the significance Mr. Jordan’s specific question?
Jordan suspects the memo written by Rod includes specific names of Americans in the redacted portion directing Mueller to investigate. One can in good faith guess that it is POTUS, his family, members of his campaign, and businesses.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Given a bureaucrat’s natural inertia and lack of enthusiasm for putting things in writing, there must have been a pretty compelling reason to issue the 2nd memo.
I suspect it was to narrow the scope so Hillary gang didn’t get investigated since they were involved with Russians and the campaign. In their descoping by narrowing the scope by names they weren’t thinking about the big picture of investigating all crimes associated with the Trump campaign.
Why would Rosey put a specific name in it knowing illegal ?
Because it’s not a CRIMINAL investigation at all…..it’s a COUNTERINTELLIGENCE investigation.
RR named DJT specifically as a target to provide the basis for BLOCKING the President from being able to DECLASSIFY information.
Because Rod thinks everyone is corrupt like he is. He assumed PDT had done something, or they could box him into incriminating himself. Didn’t happen, so now RR is really (or will be) under the gun.
And regardless of who was named, it would still be illegal. DOJ can investigate crimes, not people.
It is against the law to SEARCH FOR A CRIME by investigating US citizens. If President Trump is specifically named in that memo without justifiable existing crimes, then it is illegal.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Regardless of the law it is persecution and not an investigation. Gestapo!
And that is why Jordan (and Nunes) need our support! They have been on this as soon as they found out and still have to slug it out to get ANY info because of the Mueller investigation. ACK!!!!!!
I think Jordan knows the answer to the question he is asking.
LikeLiked by 9 people
You bet he does!
I am not so sure Jordan knows the answer. In fact he says he has not been allowed to read it.
I think there is an alternative theory:
Sundance said long ago that Mueller was neither a white hat or black hat (he may have changed his mind on that, but that was his position I believe).
It is possible that Mueller found out a little ways into this that he got dealt a bad hand and that all evidence pointed to a conspiracy AGAINST Trump that included people like Manafort and Cohen and Deripaska (among others). Perhaps at that point, Mueller wanted to know if the Russian collusion scope included going after a limited group of Trumpsters who had committed unrelated crimes in the past to determine if their vulnerability had been somehow used by conspirators against Trump (by the Obama administration and the Clintons).
Rosenstein may have agreed for him to go after the conspirators in the Trump campaign but to leave the other conspirators to the DOJ investigation- Horowitz and Huber.
This theory has it that DJT actually has a grip on what is going on- and I think he does. Recall that while Trump has always said this was a witch hunt, he also early on said that he was fine with it being fully investigated. What better way to get cleared if you know you are innocent, then by “13 angry Democrats” and Mueller, the guy that Dems love? He could call it a witch hunt and appear to be adversarial to Mueller while at the same time fully understanding what Mueller is doing might be good for him, if he is cleared by people that the Dems would have to admit were fair.
That may have been the case for PDT early on, but this is not what he signed up for. It has affected his presidency greatly, and like the movie “The Blob” it just continues to roll and take everything up inside it. Because the innuendo is hanging out there, it makes PDT look guilty (for uninformed and Trump haters) and it makes the Dems more desperate, so now we have 10X the investigations.
“We investigate crimes, and not individuals.”
If only that were true.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The only crime they see is being Donald Trump.
Whole lotta shuckin’ and jivin’ to answer a yes or no question…
Whole lotta shuckin’ and jivin’ to -not- answer a yes or no question.
Isn’t that exactly what schiffty is doing investigating the President ?
Yes, but he is not concerned about Court of Law. Such findings would not hold up in court. But he does not care about legality of it, rather using the findings to impeach the president.
This stupid dance has bveen gpng on for far too long. The American public is due some answers on the scope of this investogation.
IF they investigate crimes, not people, how is it that most of the charges so far are crimes they personally created and process crimes? Setting people up and trying to trick them. Expecting them to have flawless memories. Putting seniors in solitary confinement. Breaking down doors in the middle of the night and dragging people and their families out of bed with massive shows of force.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sadly, I am afraid it already has.
So…the original investigation turned up nothing, and had to be expanded to people and “crimes” which did NOT arise from the original investigation.
Sad that the Republican had to show the moronic dims how to question a witness.
Yup no crimes in the what did russia do to influence the election criminally came up zero had to amend to be able to go after PTrump
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whitaker is a deceiver, a dissembler
His trousers are alight
From what poll or banner
Shall they dangle in the night?
Rod Rosenstink needs to go and be locked up in Guantanamo with his friends Hillary, Barry, Valerie and the rest of the scm sucking 🐷 🐷 🐷
The Dems certainly seem to believe the directions contain names, specifically Trump and those involved in his businesses because one of the Dem questioners (don’t recall which one–Cohen, maybe?) suggested that Trump had business dealings with Russia that would have made him unfit for the Presidency. I submit this is the explanation, the rationalization the Dems have planned for when the nation does find out the names in that scope memo.
And, they may be successful in convincing haf the nation that while on the surface it might look as if Muellar and the DOJ and the FBI did something illegal, they had the nation’s interest at heart since the illegalities as well as the spying on POTUS occurred because they had reason to believe he was acting on behalf of his pocketbook and not as someone looking out for America.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
These people would make even the Dalhi Lama want to b!tch slap them……mercy
The UniParty is using any excuse and any opportunity to eliminate President Trump from the Oval Office before his first four-year term of office has been completed to prevent President Trump from revealing to the world about the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on the citizens of the U.S.A – aka Barry HUSSEIN Zer0Bama.The current Russia-Trump collusion hoax is among the cloak-n-dagger obfuscation efforts to blur this real reason.
Donald J. Trump’s presidency is the foundational matter in getting to the truth about the illegal presidency of aka Barry HUSSEIN Zer0Bama which will reveal that all of the U.S. Congress, all of the U.S. Supreme Court, and all of the communists in the YellowStream Media were complicit in covering for the CIA-sponsored un-Constitutional illegal alien interloper aka Barry HUSSEIN Zer0Bama who has zero verifiable background documentation. i.e. Blackmailed by a putative black male.
The Deep State flourished under Barry HUSSEIN Zer0Bama because its most vital mission was/is to protect aka Barry HUSSEIN Zer0Bama from being fully exposed as the ineligible, identity fraud con-artist that he is. Without performing that critical job everything else they had planned, and the Deep State itself, would be in jeopardy. They did not plan for Hillary losing and the “birther” Donald Trump being elected. When that happened, even when it looked like it might happen, massive panic took over the left and much of the right and is still on full display in the actions, and inaction of those complicit, and even in those who are ostensibly trying to expose the massive corruption.
President Donald J. Trump knows all about the fake, the fraud, and the forger, aka Barry HUSSEIN Zer0Bama.
The current actions by ‘Uranium One’ Mueller and the stalling, aka Congressional hearings, and ‘trumped-up’ lateral arrests are all key in getting rid of President Trump via impeachment and trial before he gets a chance to reveal to the public the Constitutional crisis called the 44th POtuS. Hillary Clinton’s loss has the whole D.C. three-ring circus in a turmoil. The stench that everyone smells is the rotting fish, aka Barry HUSSEIN Zer0Bama.
Pretty hilarious that the person who questioned Obama’s citizenship follows him as President. If Hillary had won, this would still be true because she pushed that issue as well.
“President Donald J. Trump knows all about the fake, the fraud, and the forger, aka Barry HUSSEIN Zer0Bama.”
And IF Barry was NOT Constitutionally eligible, but was an actual Manchurian Candidate (and I don’t know anything for sure, obviously, but there are certainly a lot of unanswered questions regarding his background) then what happens to all of the laws that were passed during his Administration?
IF Donald Trump has the “goods” on Obama, is he holding onto them as his final power play, knowing that it will plunge the country into chaos if he releases the info? As Sundance has explained more than once, Donald Trump is out to turn around the US economy and he is not focused on bringing down Hillary and Obama. I don’t think he will reveal what he knows unless one of kids is facing jail time. It could start CWII and he knows it!
Kids and jail time……interesting.
The federal government created a monster that cannot be destroyed!
It is now over the federal government. They control the president and congress. they have all the dirt on everyone. No one is clean, no one! President Trump is a lame duck to them.
I agree that they created a monster. What frustrates the monster most is that Trump is clean. He is not a lame duck. Rather, he is someone that they need to outlast.
“What frustrates the monster most is that Trump is clean.”
Yup. If Trump were as dirty as the swamp proclaims, they wouldn’t have cared one iota that he won the election.
That’s ridiculous lol.
This is it, in a nutshell. Obama and Clinton got one over on Trump, and Trump seems powerless to stop it.Until Trump ends the Special Counsel — and I hope he blows them all into the smallest and most painful fragments of smithereens — they have effectively usurped the presidency. I wouldn’t be surprised if Clinton actually prefers this outcome, since she can be drunk more often, stay out of the spotlight, and never have to mingle publicly and play pretend (which she is terrible at) with the riffraff (you and me and other commoners, serfs, and slaves to the government) whom she absolutely despises.
Let’s not lose perspective. It was the recusal by AG Sessions that set this whole thing in motion.
The Big Ugly would have been an easy peasy deal had our AG been the right person at the right time. Session’s is is worse than an Alger Hiss or Bendict Arnold. Traitors, all 3.
I don’t blame Sessions. He was effectively recused, officially or not, because he was a target in the counterintelligence investigation – as were all Trump campaign people (which included Nunes). ‘By the book’, they would have to lie to him about it if he didn’t recuse.
The DoJ and FBI are unaccountable to anybody in the Trump administration. I am not sure Barr can do anything about it either seeing that he is nominated by someone part of a counterintelligence investigation (Trump). The corrupt can hide behind this fake investigations – sweeping up all their loose ends.
IMO, wrong analysis. There was no legitimate reason for Sessions to recuse. He was duped into recusal by embedded Obama operator Yates.
And Sessions certainly hid his intention of recusal from President Trump until AFTER his confirmation. Dirty trick only traitors play.
You are so correct, and this is what the history books need to reflect. This and the criminal element in the Obama admin. Sad thing is Sessions (who I like as a man) considers his recusal noble, and uses it to justify his part in this mess. His inaction caused much of this pain for our country. I think RR too feels he is fulfilling a thankless task having Spygate fall in his lap. Both men are followers but not capable of being led by an iconoclast like our great PDJT. Both biding their time and “reacting” instead of “creating”. Both being outflanked by criminal dem party. Sessions didn’t know what to do so he did nothing and RR doesn’t know either so he just goes by the book.
I will also say the dems are really starting to look ridiculous today at Whitacre hearing.. Idiot Nadler put on an emotional show that will hurt dem’s persecution strategy more than advance it.
MAGA
Adam Schiff sucks!
A lot of this crap has to do with BigFedLawEnforcement and the Intelligence Community trying to save FISA and FISC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I continue to pray for justice. I continue to pray for my country. God bless America.
I am glad Whittaker is an interim appointment. I don’t think he is up to the task. He doesn’t seem like the sharpest pencil in the box.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
My favorite exchange
My favorite was when Whitaker told Nadler his time had expired.
Swalwell is Adam Schiff 2.0. He too is not capable of an original thought.
Could be, but it looks like to me that he is on Team Sessions/Rosenstein/Mueller and that just makes him look dumb answering questions.
Yes, and those who criticize the President for choosing Sessions….Sessions was EVERY conservative’s fav. senator. I don’t want to hear any crap throwing shade on the President for choosing him. No one could have forseen his betrayal. I remember how it was then, we all loved the choice. Battered Conservative Coulter STILL praises Sessions, for some unknown reason some people can’t stop whiffing her bs.
Agreed. When Sessions was named AG I was thrilled. I considered him to be the Gold Standard for honest government. Boy, was I wrong. But I quickly caught on with his unnecessary recusal backstabbing. And from Day 1 I called the Huber thing a “Sessions Head Fake”.
I don’t get that vibe at all … He could easily have thrown some happy talk their way during the questioning but he played it straight …
Whittaker is interim. He could easily say Yes/No names are in the redacted part of the letter.
These dems are obviously not happy with Whitaker…and he’s taking no crap for them. I’m sensing some trolls here are trying to pick at him too. So far, I’m uncertain…but one thing’s for sure…he’s not bending to the will of these democrats and he’s making a great show of it too lol;)
I don’t think you have to be a troll to be bothered by the fact that Whitaker says Mueller is doing fine, and he has had no need to take supervisory action on him.
How would that answer differ from Rosenstein? What action has Whitaker taken that we are pleased with?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
And if “our guy” can’t even criticize an out of control illegal SC, what is the point of working to get “our guy” in the job?
and “doing fine” could easily mean Muller has come up empty and will soon be hitting the exits …
Trolls, seriously? All because we question him and the job he has done up to this point? Look at the two videos above with Rod and with Whittaker. They are basically interchangeable. Seriously, some on this site are getting ridiculous if anyone ever questions POTUS or the behavior of those he has appointed. It doesn’t make us trolls anymore than it makes you a blind follower. We are all concerned about the state and the fate of our Republic.
He may not be taking any crap from the Dems but he didn’t see very forthcoming with Republicans either.
Matthew Whitacre is one reason dems want to end American Football. Not good enough for left to decline participation in the sport. No one can Play! It creates unruly political class and citizenry
Whitacre is a fighter and a baller
Do We the People have the legal right to save the United States of America? If the answer is YES, when do we launch our offensive? I am in.
He confirmed in his 1st response the scope identifies subjects and targets. Individuals WERE named, Manafort being one. Of course there were specific names in the redacted portion of follow up memo.
Everything we have been allowed to see so far regarding this memo is all a show. I’ll wait for the facts to come out and I’m definitely not in the mood for any more womp womp muh we’re so doomed bs.
Whitaker was a complete waste of time. He said nothing to no one all day. “Thank you congressman for that question. May I please have another?”
Democrats called him to testify. Did you expect anything else and are you disappointed?
bingo … he stonewalled the Dems who called him … and at least engaged is a discussion with some of the GOP members … and he is in the job for another week …
We need to quit “hoping” that someone will utter a Perry Mason moment or a Rode Red moment that will blow everyone away … we are never going to get a “YOUR DAMN RIGHT I ORDERED THE CODE RED” …
Potus is playing the long political game as he has come to understand that is how the game has to be played. He has the power to reveal the truth on so many things, only when the time is right. The stage has been set with many crumbs being revealed over the last 2 years (not a coincidence). and that time is coming.
Meanwhile look how much POTUS has been accomplished in 2 years. Quite incredible considering the disastrous road we were hurtling down via the imposter, usurper, bath house barry obama.
Buckle up and enjoy the set up and then the take down of the Uni-party. Coming soon…
God Bless America and thank God someone like Trump stepped up to the plate…
Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime.
Lets not beat about the bush. The person they are investigating, is Trump, and they are pulling in all connections to Trump to try to get him.
This tells me two things
1…They REALLY REALLY thought Trump would never win
2…In protecting the Clinton’s, Bush’s, Obamas. They are also protecting themselves. Don’t forget the NSA accidentally destroyed ALL of the Bush records last year.
How would Americans feel to know the FBI/CIA/NSA KNEW 9/11 was going to happen, but it was expedient to turn away. How did they benefit from Iraq and the wars/conflicts since?
“How would Americans feel to know the FBI/CIA/NSA KNEW 9/11 was going to happen, but it was expedient to turn away. ”
How many Americans paid attention to the fact that the 911 Commission was comprised of Clinton and Bushy lackeys whose only apparent job was to exonerate their masters criminal negligence?
Well here’s one.
Oh Yeah, Acting DOJ AG Matt Whittaker LET-THE-CAT-OUT-OF-THE-BAG.
~~Rep. Jim Jordan to Matt Whittaker : Are there specific names in the Aug. 2, 2017 Memo that Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein authorized Bob Mueller to investigate? Matt Whittaker : Yes.~
Show me the Man and I’ll find you the Crime.
[Pres.Trump has ALWAYS been the Man, but with NO Crime Identified.]
The response I would have preferred to hear:
“Yes, Congressman Jordan, there are names under the redaction. They include:
Nadler
Schiff
Comey
McCabe
Strozk
Page
the Ohr’s
Simpson
Lynch
Yates
Abedin
Clinton
and Obama
Ok, watching Jim Jordan cross-examine a hostile witness is just amazing. It’s like cerebral seduction. It makes him so attractive!
The only thing you need to know is that Whitaker is an an employee of the DOJ. Everyone who works for the DOJ is corrupt they just are – that’s why they go to work there. Add to that, that everyone who works for the DOJ hates the American people and sneers at the rubes in flyover country. That’s all you need to know.
Most people in DC hate the rest of the country – and in the case of the DOJ it’s expected to work there.
Except Whitaker is a midwesterner. Didn’t graduate from the same schools as the rest of the elite DC swamp!
“Everyone who works for the DOJ is corrupt they just are”
But, but… Sean Hannitard says “Mostly good men and women”,,, you mean to tell me that Sean Hannitard is a blithering drooling idiot!!!
Like I didn’t already know.
most of the FBI aren’t in DC and most of the DOJ aren’t eithert
I don’t know, this has gone on so long that I think that all of those who committed crimes are increasingly at risk. If Trump had tried to perp walk them early on it would have been insane and ripped the country apart.
After two years, Everyone can see that the world did not come to an end, the economy is rocking, Trump has dominated in foreign negotiations, new money interests have been established, and Justin is stuck in the corner with Angela because no one is asking them to dance.
The world has moved on to the 21st Century. After the STOU, it became clear that the Dems are in lala land and do not represent or even care about…hate actually… the average American voter.
I’m prone to wishful thinking but I’m seeing the Mueller team and the Dems get increasingly outlandish and isolated. That they committed crimes is obvious. Exactly WHAT is in what document, we do not know, but everyone realizes that they are up sheet creek without a paddle and the only thing protecting them is a decaying structure of clowns to the left of them and jokers to the right.
I don’t know how this will turn out, but it seems to me that the Ohr’s and many others have opted not to swallow and …as each day goes on, we get another story leaking out ala Schiff meeting with GPS, etc. etc. It seems clear that despite their rallying cries, they are on the defense, exhausting their options with no reinforcements to back them up.
The left is Joy Behar, Whoopie Goldberg, Alexandria dumb as a box of rocks and starting to appeal only to a small group of the broken who endlessly virtue signal in an effort to raise themselves up by demonizing the deplorable others. They are rapidly reaching kook status. I saw a bumper sticker on a car that showed Trump that said “stop bigotry”. Yawn. There is something kind of pathetic about that now. Dorky.
I make no predictions, but I think that the world has moved beyond Mueller and Schiff and their legal word games. I suspect at some point very soon, the truth of their crimes will be common knowledge – no great moment where everyone clutches their pearls – but where no one is surprised when the cases are dismissed or when individuals are held accountable for FISA abuses. It seems like each and every day, the star power of the left becomes more like that of silent movie stars of old….one day brilliant and well loved and then, almost overnight seen as ridiculous has-beens from a bygone era.
Sharyl Atkinson is running into the same roadblocks at the DOJ, in fact the judge is ready to toss her case because of the DOJ….https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2019/02/07/im_suing_the_government_it_has_a_problem_with_that.html
Atkisson
We’re the GOVT and we can do whatever we want.
-99.99% of people who work for the GOVT
Glad to see Jordan bang the “SC investigation is BS” drum, and I think Whitaker might have shed some light on how the Mueller probe will play out. Per Whitaker, Barr will take over as AG in a week: big decisions will come from Barr, the Mueller report goes to the AG—not Congress or the public—to be reviewed, questions related to the initiation of the probe are not off the table for future examination, Dems are antsy not knowing how Barr will move, and the knuckleheads at DOJ (and FBI) see a storm is brewing. Pie in the sky? Maybe. But I trust our POTUS to line up Barr to administer long overdue justice along with some serious a$$ kicking in the months to come.
A LOT of people here seem to be insisting POTUS has made the same mistake (with his AG) twice. I don’t think so.
Think of the job interview. He can’t really ask them how they would handle past crimes of Clinton. He can’t ask what they think about Mueller investigation. If he had, we would have known imo with all the leakers and liars out there and it sure is what the Dems are trying to prove unsuccessfully. He has to rely on other’s opinions and to trust them. There aren’t many he can trust as he’s found that out the hard way, especially when hiring lawyers. Hopefully this is the right pick.
Jim Jordan asked the right question about two SC scope memos, the second provided AFTER the Manafort raid. BUT AAG Whittaker did the right thing to deflect and not answer, per the SC rules at 28CFR§600ff. Else gives life to ‘obstruction’.
IMO JJ is trying too hard. The Mueller probe is failing on its own; the Stone arrest was a bridge too far, and CNN there to film its Weissmann inspired excesses suggests leaked political corruption.
Both House and Senate Intel have now said no evidence of collusion, and all of Muellers stuff are process ‘crimes’, irrelevant, or a joke. Whittaker already said Mueller was winding down. When the enemy is failing all by itself, best leave them alone to finish the job.
I posted this recently where a variation of Jordan’s question gets bandied about: If the original SC mandate was about as broad as it could be, why the jousting over ‘clarification versus expansion’?
This is the December 13 Congressional hearing where Rosenstein engages (evades) Congressman Smith (35:27-38:38).
When is Rosenstein leaving?
When Barr is confirmed.
It is as clear as crystal after watching Whittaker and revisiting the Rosenstein/Jordan tape.
This is the System – the big boys club the deep state resides within who chooses (forget about Trump choosing) who gets put into the spots in FBI, DOJ, CIA and so on. What you can see is a man (Whitaker) knowing where his future is being decided. That place is the ones who say to him…. despite you knowing what is going on with Mueller (very high up in this system), must not be disrupted. Mueller as we know is the cover up guy. To these people, whose entire existence depends upon their corruption and nest feathering (long term employment guaranteed with perks), not being disrupted, it is imperitive that the FBI and DOJ et al not be torn asunder to expose the truth of how it all works. They cannot allow the public to call for their execution. These are a form of imperialists. They will protect your career (Whitaker, Wray, Rosenstein and Sessions) and give you a long life of working with all pensions included as long as you ‘protect the system’ over all else. It is literally a boys club.
Now and again Trump gets pissed off and shoots one down. He has been patient, but he knows what he is up against. Tom Fitton nailed it. What ‘they’ have done if revealed would destroy the USA govt as we know it. Its cancerous roots flow back to presidents and 9/11 and beyond. Pull one thread out now, and the entire thing falls apart. The ‘house of cards’, relies upon them honoring the pledge they have made to this club. It is a clan, a cult, a kind of ‘Lodge’, if you will. When you see things like this, you will understand what is going on easily. Its not hard.
“What ‘they’ have done if revealed would destroy the USA govt as we know it.”
I’m completely fine with that. as 99% of Americans who are worth a sh*t don’t need the GOVT we have now. Time to blow it up and flush it.
If I were Trump, I’d hire the world’s leading investigators out of pocket to investigate the FBI and DOJ and CIA role in attempting to frame me and then I’d hold a press conference and release all material to decent media. It’s time to take off the gloves and fight back Trump, if you are waiting for a corrupted DOJ to do it’s job they’ll destroy your family. Hire a Mossad related agency and ask them to get evidence against the people who tried to set you up and include Warner and Shiftforbrains in that list.
I watched a lot of the hearing today. Besides the ‘rats making fools of themselves there was a very important takeaway on all this.
Them, the ‘rats, gave up their game. If you listen carefully to what they were asking about, it is easy to reason out what they are going after.
I’m sure the Trump team is all over those tidbits. They gave up their game, that’s how dumb they are.
So let me get this straight, yesterday Whitaker was at the prayer breakfast with President Trump and today he is covering up for this so called deep state. The deep state is nothing more than employees who do what they want to do and cover for each other. He is luke warm for the US and the rule of law! He chose not to choose greatness! Another stupid man who does not know he could have had a place in history restoring order. Between the black crook caucus, old white power freaks, the sad obese minority lawmakers, and let’s not forget the tiresome obese white hags up there, the millions of Hook worm illegals, this country is be tranformed into a third word dump even with President Trump there. I am beyond sick of these people. Everything has been dummed down to the point of no standards, ethics, greatness. I hope President Trump tells Whitaker to hit the road.
