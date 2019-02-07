Ford Announces Additional $1 Billion Investment in Chicago Plant – 500 New Jobs…

It’s an interesting exercise to consider just how much national economic policy shifts can impact U.S. workers and industry. Only a few years ago the ‘best play‘ for auto executives was shifting manufacturing overseas or to Mexico.
Today, with the advent of a comprehensive energy policy, enhanced U.S. investment incentives, re-prioritized trade expectations, focused tariffs, lowered regulations, and expanded economic freedom allowing consumer demand to drive investment decisions, the entire landscape of a massive industry shifts.
Now the ‘best play‘ is for multinational firms to focus on expanded investment directly in the U.S.A. Simple, yet stunningly consequential:
CHICAGO – Ford said Thursday it will hire 500 workers and invest $1 billion in its Chicago assembly operations to help keep up with booming demand for sport and crossover-utility vehicles.
The announcement comes on the heels of cross-town rival GM axing 4,000 workers, and is part of the $11 billion restructuring Ford announced last fall that includes dropping all passenger car models except the iconic Mustang. It is shifting resources to light trucks, like those it is building in the Windy City.
[…] The investment plan will allow Ford to expand capacity for the Explorer as well as the new Explorer Police Interceptor it is launching. Ford has traditionally dominated the market for police vehicles and expects the Interceptor — which debuted last month at the Detroit Auto Show — to expand its hold.
Also scheduled to go into the Chicago Assembly Plant is the all-new Lincoln Aviator, a big, three-row sedan that is winning early praise and could become a critical part of Ford’s drive to revive the long-struggling luxury brand.
The $1 billion investment will be used to add “advanced manufacturing technologies,” according to company sources, and also to train workers to both boost plant efficiency and improve quality. (read more)
This decision by FORD actually becomes an example of what CTH was predicting prior to the 2016 election. Specifically about FORD; and specifically about the auto industry.
FLASHBACK TO 2016: […] This key distinction is the heart of the Economic Patriotism argument.
An argument that Bernie Sanders has made effectively, Donald Trump has also recognized, and one which through the course of time -and history has empirically evidenced- creates terrible long-term consequences for the rapidly diminishing middle class U.S. worker.
The economic patriotism distinction is also where traditionally minded conservatives, like myself, have reevaluated the bigger picture and accepted the following: In a global world the concept of traditional economic models (for free-market capitalism) are no longer working on behalf of the United States of America – because there is no national pride or incentive attached to the end goal, profit.
Paul Samuelson, the Nobel laureate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, recalled that John Maynard Keynes once was challenged for altering his position on some economic issue:
“When my information changes,” said Keynes “I change my mind. What do you do Sir?”
While I have never agreed with Keynesian economic theory, Keynes attributed quote itself is never more apropos than today’s 2016 American economics argument amid various conservatives. What good is Mark Levin’s definition of conservatism, when there’s no middle class America left to conserve?
What good are George Will’s free market theories when the end result is the outflow of American wealth into poorer, less economically developed countries, while we EBT ourselves into a national debt crisis because we are trying to sustain the diminished value of the American worker?
Not only is this historic approach now rapidly becoming the pathway into an unrecoverable American economic death spiral, it is also global wealth distribution done by Wall Street, not Main Street.
The result, our result, is an ever expanding, seemingly impossible to stop, wealth gap, creating an unnatural and profoundly unhealthy class system, in America, between the “Rich” and “Poor”.
We do not need socialism to fix the problem, we need economic patriotism from industrial giants, Main Street, who value the principles behind putting American-workers-First. (link)
Thankfully, two-months after writing everything above, the American electorate voted to put a Main Street President Trump into office. Today U.S. jobs are plentiful, wages are growing, inflation is low and entire industries are recommitting to the U.S. worker.
Ironically, a few days ago that same economically patriotic president just said “We will never be a socialist country”…
Funny how that happens.
While bailed out GM moves to where?
Ha
Um, who bailed out GM?
It wasn’t Trump.
Obama
Cash for Clunkers!!
Cisco, the TARP so you can look this up.
W was the one who bailed out GMC.
GM and any other corporation than cuts jobs and moves them overseas should have to repay EVERY DIME of the tax incentives they received from the tax cuts, back to the government. Then tariff their lousy as*es when they bring their vehicles in for sale.
Another Trump WIN!!
Now let’s abolish tje CAFE mileage refulations that killed the sedans and wagons.
Trapper, I prefer a sedan, thank you, and never ever a truck and many of them always being recalled.
That is not what killed the sedans and wagons Trapper. What did them in was the advent of the small, turbocharged engine. Most people, according to the manufacturers surveys, bought cars because they got better gas mileage than the SUV’s by being lighter, and the SUV’s had to have a bigger engine. Now, with the extra power supplied by the turbo they get virtually the same gas mileage. Therefore people are more comfortable driving a small SUV that is more versatile.
There is not a single SUV or crossover that can carry as much as a traditional station wagon. No comparison. The only reason they chased mileage and smaller engines is the CAFE regulations on fleet mileage, which they got around with SUV’s built on truck platforms. The CAFE regs completely screwed up the market. Just do away with them and let people buy, and reject, what they want and don’t want. And don’t even get me started on coal-powered cars.
This is why we elected VSGPDJT. Everything he ran on he’s doing and this good news is just that… MORE GOOD NEWS! Just try running against this economy and success Democrats. They can’t so it’s all about still trying to reverse the 2016 election somehow. It really is the definition of insanity. Liberalism really is a mental disease.
It’s still Chicago. The whole city is infested with liberals. Even the rats are lefties.
Dealers have little to no inventory; the economy is so strong……………….
Volkswagen, Ford building plants, hiring Americans. Great for the economy. Unfortunately, you would never believe it reading the leftist Detroit News. Every time an automaker lays off a shift that rag makes it look like disaster, depression. They have very little to say good about the economy. To read the Detroit News one would think the auto industry is in disaster because of ‘orange man’.
It’s astonishing how quickly the economy has turned! It took decades to exfiltrate the money, jobs and plants overseas. When I first “got” Main Street vs Wall Street, I figured it would take both of his terms to get anything back. The speed is breathtaking.
These CEOs don’t bet billions on a quick fix, they’re looking long term (as they should). He has revolutionized our entire economy in less than 3 years. Staggering.
Once he fast tracked to make the economy strong and get the wall funding, he knew he could beat them at anything.
It would be interesting to see the demographics of the folks who fill the 500 jobs.
I love that… What good is Mark Levin’s definition of conservatism, when there’s no middle class America left to conserve?
This is really what Trump is all about. AMEN. We all benefit from a stronger middle class work real jobs and income.
One thing liberals don’t get… You can take all the billionaires money and it won’t come close to paying for any green new deal.
notfaded1, Pelosi did not allow AOC’s Green deal and so I am sure it was retribution for the AOC stupid protesting against Pelosi. Love the infighting amongst the democrats and hope it continues until we close down this Congress and start a new and different Congress not to be in the cesspool of cesspools DC.
FIRECONGRESS.org
From a PhD level classically trained econometrician/JD/MBA, a personal anecdote.
I came out of grad school totally believing in free trade. Joined the Boston Consulting Group, and one of my first cases was Harley Davidson. The corporate comglomerate ‘We make weekends’ owner knew HD was under Japanese motorcycle attack, decided to shut HD and milk its spare parts business for cash. Wanted a second opinion for political cover, so hired BCG because we had issued twomyears before a UK report effectively condemning the UK motorcycle industry (remember Triumph?), assuming BCG would agree and that would give the Board cover.
I drew the short straw and spent 6weeks in Japan visiting the competition, tier one suppliers, gov regulators, and dealers.
My free trade beliefsfs were shattered by the following. HD had a plan to enter the Japanese market because its motorcycles had appeal to Yakuza gangs. Would put price pressure on high end Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Suzuki big bikes. At that time, the Japanese 4 made nothing over 750cc (all ‘modern’ overbore high rpm designs) and HD made nothing under 1000cc (older overstroke low rpm designs from an older era of machine tool precision). So the Japanese government changed the motorcycle license exam for any bike over 750cc, adding the ‘safety’ requirement that the applicant lay the bike down on its side, then right it and ride it. Virtually impossible for short stature Japanese, even tough guy Yakuza—not enough height leverage. “Free trade?!?” NOT. Non tariff total barrier.
I also discovered they were dumping. And that the ‘Yakuza
‘ segment was very real. We later showed also real in the US and Europe, then about 1/3 of the big bike world market.
So we said HD can be saved: file a 301 antidumping to buy price relief time, fix your quality problems, and market the heck out of that bad boy opHD overstroke rumble.
Board disagreed. HD management believed. Our report got them a leveraged buyout to execute our five year plan. The rest is history.
Is that all the bailout $$$?
To add to SD’s last sentence, there’s that awesome moment, after those very words when the camera pans across the room as people are giving the president a standing ovation and there is Bernie Sanders’ face growing more red as the clapping continues. Classic!!!😆
Why invest in Chicago? The city is broke, the state is broke and Democrats are going to try and get their pension money from somebody. Clearly there are going to be future tax issues.
The South Torrence plant has been there since 1926. Its first cas was the Model T. Now 5800 workers in two SE Chicago locations. Torrence assembly, and Chicago Heights stamping plant. Too much already invested to pull out and go greenfield.
Chicago will go bust. Illinois might. Won’t much affect Ford’s plants there.
Chicago is the railhub, for the east side of the Mississippi River, Kansas city, Missouri, is the Westside hub.
Logistics=Big Money
Ford is building cop cars right where they are needed them the most.
Spot on tonyE – spot on!
Looks like Steve Bannon sitting at the head of the table.
Picture from the early days of the administration…Bannon, Hope Hicks, etc.
That is Steve Bannon.
Thank You Sundance! Some of your articles REALLY MAKE MY DAY! I will never get tired of this kind of winning E V E R!
While all these incentives are wonderful, ultimately North American auto manufacturers have to design and build cars that are superior to offshore brands and give purchasers BETTER VALUE.
Who is that siting at the far end head of the table, look familiar?
