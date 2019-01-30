Whoa Nellie, More Leaked Transcripts – Nellie Ohr Researched Trump Kids While Working for Fusion GPS…

So far the joint house committee transcripts have been leaked to: John Solomon (The Hill), The Epoch Times, The New York Times, and now The Daily Caller. Someone is trying to get additional traction to these structured transcripts.
The content is also interesting. The only thing we knew previously about the testimony of Nellie Ohr was that she evoked ‘spousal privilege’ during her deposition. However, now the Daily Caller is reporting that Nellie Ohr gave testimony about her research with Fusion GPS, to include doing research on Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr’s travels:
Daily Caller – The wife of a Justice Department official who worked for Fusion GPS during the 2016 campaign told Congress in 2018 that one of her tasks at the opposition research firm was to research President Donald Trump’s children, including their business activities and travel.
Nellie Ohr, a former contractor for Fusion GPS, also told lawmakers during an Oct. 19 deposition that she recalls that Christopher Steele gave her husband, Justice Department official Bruce Ohr, materials from the infamous anti-Trump dossier funded by Democrats.
Ohr said during the testimony that Steele, who like her was a contractor for Fusion GPS, hoped that her husband would pass the materials to the FBI.
“My understanding was that Chris Steele was hoping that Bruce could put in a word with the FBI to follow up in some way,” Ohr testified to members of the House Oversight and House Judiciary Committees, according to transcripts confirmed by The Daily Caller News Foundation. (read more)
According to the prior leaked transcript Bruce Ohr gave testimony he accepted a thumb drive from Glenn Simpson (Nellie’s employer – Fusion GPS), and another from his wife Nellie Ohr, and he passed them along to FBI Special Agent Joe Pientka.
The interesting aspect to the Daily Caller report of Nellie Ohr’s testimony is her apparent focus on research into the Trump family travel:
“How about Donald Trump Jr.? Did you do more in-depth research on Donald Trump Jr. than some of the others?” she was asked.
“I’m afraid it was relatively superficial. It was,” adding that, “I looked into some of his travels and you know not sure how much detail I remember, at this point.”
“Ivanka Trump?”
“I looked into some of her travels,” said Ohr.
The goal was “to see whether they were involved in dealings and transactions with people who had had suspicious pasts.” (read more)
This becomes more of a central issue when we go back to the mistake about Michael Cohen within the Steele Dossier; that was also a mistake about travel. [Cohen in Prague] Our suspicion has always been that Nellie Ohr was exploiting her CIA authorized access to the FBI/NSA database doing research (ie. FISA abuse).
Additionally, it has always appeared to be evident that Nellie actually sent her research material to Christopher Steele (another Fusion GPS contractor), who was tasked to verify, find supplemental sourcing, launder the research and present it as a more official looking intelligence product…. The Steele Dossier.
It would just make sense the place where Nellie Ohr would be researching travel would be the FISA database (FBI/NSA). Where else could she access that information?
The real question is if anyone asked her if she researched Cohen’s travel. And if nobody asked, why they didn’t. She’s known to have worked on the dossier, and admitted doing travel research.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Often in these hearings, the question that any competent lawyer of a couple years experience and half the general population would ask, somehow go unasked.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It takes skilled lawyers to avoid the dangerous questions.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Like “what was the “Insurance policy” you were referring to?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If no one asked Mrs. Ohr if she researched Cohen’s travel, it’s because they already know she did. Her admitting she researched the travel of others is very telling.
She would only be able to research travel records if she had access to passport info, so it sounds like she has pretty much admitted that she was doing those illegal queries referenced in Judge Collyer’s FISA order.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Could have at least asked her to see if she would lie.
LikeLiked by 3 people
All this additional corruption ,,,,unmasking, Weiner laptop is on top of Trump spying. All of this is piling up while PT ,,,,they think….Is boxed in a corner as far as what he can reveal. Sundances’s option 2 needs to happen now…..and we all need to push for it to happen…loudly, annoyingly so. With RBG on the way out (possible) they will box PT even more by calling for impeachment which takes on a new purpose….Further.Keeping PT from having access and ability to release all the evidence. This they believe will be iron clad and they will be home free.
LikeLike
impeachment which takes on a new purpose….Further.Keeping PT from having access and ability to release all the evidence.
I suspect that since impeachment leads to a trial in the Senate for removal sue to high crimes and misdemeanors, Team Trump could call for all these documents unredacted as evidence.
They may still be classified, however, so the Senate trial couldn’t be public. Also, Senators not cleared for classified information would have to leave.
Potential fubar trial. I’d really like to know how that would work.
LikeLike
Simple, President is final authority on declass. Just do it in public senate trial and watch the fun!
LikeLike
So much for the “children should be off limits” leftist hypocritical bull shevik.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The gloves are off, so I’ll say it. Chelsea was always excruciatingly homely, and her father is not Bill Clinton. Zero’s daughters are twerking skanks. They’ll all end up as thieving and disingenuous as their “parents.”
PDJT’s kids are all cultured, educated, hard-working, attractive, and talented. Sick of the way the jealous enemedia treats them.
LikeLike
“Whoa Nellie”.
I need to take a 30 second break to clean my keyboard every time I see this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think it’s an age thing because it does have that affect on some of us…especially if one grew up watching Roy Rogers. lol
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hideous Hag.
LikeLike
if Fusion GPS used their government contract access to Intel to illegally spy on Americans (Trump and family) for political oppo research shouldn’t it involve more than a slap on the wrist? Wouldn’t there be indictments and jail time if this gets proven?
LikeLiked by 6 people
What part of “NOT if you are working for the Uniparty” don’t you undersand?
Not being harsh, but THATS the,way it is.
THEY can blatantly commit crimes, without fear of prosecution.
DJT allies commit no crimes, and are bankrupted, prosecuted and jailed for made up crimes.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Not to mention that infanticide gets cheered while wearing a MAGA hat with or w/o a smile brings calls for your death.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Is ‘up’ called ‘down’, yet?
p.s.
just want to know before I go to sleep, and after awhile wake … __ … , or not.
LikeLike
If PT releases as prescribed by Sundance…….then they can try to cover their crimes but it will be the people who will not sit by to let them get away with it…..I hope we all have enough convictions to do this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I keep going back to how President Trump acts. He is always cool calm and collected. If he was in serious trouble, wouldn’t Rudy G or any of his other lawyers tell him it is time to worry. But you never get that appearance of him being worried. He must also know that even when he leaves office, they could and will destroy him and his family. He has to have all the goods on these people to not act worried. Maybe I am missing something, but I don’t think so.
LikeLike
I have posted this many times, but OpenSecrets have some nice charts of US Representatives & Senators average re-election rates for incumbents. The 2000s have seen rather high re-election rates relative to historical trends.
https://www.opensecrets.org/overview/reelect.php
I postulate that the NSA/FBI/CIA/Politics link has been around for years, where those in the government use its investigative powers to (illegally, never mind that) dig up opposition research to increase the probability of re-election. The only difference here is that Hillary was supposed to win, and we were never supposed to find out how the sausage is made.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thought it was a Canadian co?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who within FUSION GPS told Nellie to investigate Trump children> Simpson? And if yes, who told him to tell Nellie?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Obama kept them all informed of the plan, I am sure. Only he could suborn Nellie Ohr, for example (you might think the CIA, specifically John Brennan, could do that, with her tie to them, but that would only be making them independent of Obama, which John Brennan specifically was not) Everyone needs to at least start to look at all of this in terms of one guiding mind, overseeing the many separate acts of sedition/treason by each one of the anti-Trump cabal, in Obama’s agencies. They simply could not do those things on their own; that would be like Seth Rich thinking he could do what he did, and not be …
Frankly, I don’t see why Sundance and others haven’t already done this kind of analysis, of the single mind behind the many separate acts, of “high crimes” that a President would cut off “tout de suite” if done without his, not just permission, but direct order.
LikeLike
What’s missing in article is whether congressmen asked Nellie about the methods of her research ie did she use governmental databases or was this public information searching.
Also it says she conducted research on all trump children. Does that include Tiffany and baron?
LikeLike
The problem woth ‘leaks’; only partial info, the part the LEAKER, depending on THEIR agenda, WANTS you to see!
Sundance covered this, in a post on an earlier leak. We don’t know WHO leaked this material, and can only speculate on their AGENDA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Strategic leaking can also be a purposeful misdirect….
LikeLike
Away from obama… . Everyone seems afraid to go there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where the hell is Odumbo? He has really been quiet lately. Too quiet.
LikeLike
Perhaps. But I would suspect Eric for sure; he’s actually in charge of the business now, isn’t he?
LikeLike
Mountain of Evidence keeps getting larger. The evidence will prove beyond a reasonable doubt criminal acts against President Trump and the will of the people X 10…easiest criminal case in United States History.
LikeLiked by 3 people
…spying the database, against the Constitution and the American people. Treason.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly! Also, sedition, espionage, racketeering etc…most of the criminals will continue to commit perjury …5 years for each count…most likely several hundred years combined with all criminals…these criminals can’t help themselves from lying.
They will be destroyed mentally because they will go broke with their attorney fees….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Drip, drip, drip….this entire solid spy gate and FISA abuse by DoJ and FBI on behalf of HRC and the DNC is corrupt…..accountability?
LikeLiked by 1 person
IMO the Motivation for the acts of the FBI/DOJ had to be Hillary; since she was going to be President. How money/power seems to corrupt everyone in power.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Forgot REPUBLICAN PARTY LEADERSHIP; McConnell and Ryan were”all in”; HAD to be.
Mountain of evidence for THIS, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe it is time for P/T to stop trying to play politics with the RINOS which I believe P/T is getting close of doing. P/T got all he can to date by playing politics (taxes etc.) with the RINOS; this may be the crossroads. Call a spade a spade; “as it is”…calling out each RINO traitor and explaining to the people the lust of money/power (their is a trail) and their betrayal to the America People. Let the people directly know the facts and how to vote in the 2020 election.
RINOS WILL FEAR President Trump when the prosecutions/indictments start. RINOS are extremely scared at this moment in time…they will really play dirty now in the name of Globalism.
LikeLike
Robert Mueller and Andrew Weismann should have been brought up on racketeering charges long ago. What they did to Arthur Anderson and then threatened to do to Merrill Lynch should have had them stripped of all offices that they held at the time and prevented them from ever being offered another government job other than dog catcher.
Given that nothing ever happened to Mueller and Weismann arising out of those cases (which did not have the anti-outsider animus that serves to protect them as they go after their current target), I’m not holding my breath that these people will see the justice that they sorely deserve.
LikeLike
Yes, there is a difference; it’s not just 85 thousand employees losing their jobs for no reason, or 5 executives lives destroyed for no reason… it’s not even the unjust, not perfect Legal court system. This is the Constitution of the United States and we the people will be enslaved forever. P/T has taken two years to educate and point out all the criminal acts either verbally or in his tweets.
This is different because the evidence is everywhere for the people to see…this can’t ever be hidden.
LikeLike
Which why Mueller is in place. Any interference from President Trump (even though Mueller is not investigating the Ohr’s) is considered “obstruction”! They created a conundrum for President Trump to protect himself!
LikeLike
NO…that is fake news…PDJT is not concerned about Mueller…since Mueller’s special counsel is illegal. This is implied by Mark Levin, Greg Jarrett, Sidney Powell and the list is long…P/T would win in the Supreme Court. P/T used Sessions and Mueller to set the perfect stage for prosecutions/indictments and for all the criminals to destroy themselves (for 2-years) with their testimonies and also to educate the public.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Two questions Nichole….Are you kidding? RU married? Q1. Really, you think this entire affair of spy gate and FISA abuse by the powers that be is, gonna end well? Legally and the supreme court is one thing but IF politically it costs the POTUS a second term, it would be well worth it for corrupt and criminal dems. Of course, IF we see the likes of Comey, Brennan, Strozk and McCabe indicted it would help. If we to see Hillary and Obama in big legal trouble, it would be the ultimate political leverage for President Trump. Q2. Not really, just really do love your line of thinking….a lot. Hope you are right!
LikeLike
Not kidding…What would you do if you were President Trump who gave up a perfect life were almost everyone loved and respected him and knowingly became President to guarantee 50% of the people would hate him. P/T surely would not be too smart not to use the powers given to him by the Constitution to prosecute criminals and allow the Constitution to be destroyed, himself/family and his business empire. P/T would be the laughingstock of the world throughout history for not doing his sworn duty.
P/T could win a second term more easily by implementing indictments/prosecutions and gaining 20 million voters; anything less the Constitution, our way of life along with P/T/family would be destroyed after P/T leaves office.
Hillary Emails that links to the alleged pay to play of the Clinton Foundation both are top priority in prosecutions which motivated the FBI/DOJ.
Prosecute from different directions (1) Hillary Emails, Clinton foundation (2) Fisa, framing P/T for fake crimes which the criminal actual did, FBI not Prosecuting Hillary’s emails for Political Purposes is a criminal act (2) Montgomery Files (Uranium One), etc.
Most of this has been implied and discussed by Mark Levin, Greg Jarrett, Sidney Powell Judicial Watch, Tom Fitton, Chirs Farrell, John Solomon, Dobbs, Hannity etc. along with many books ets….The criminal code is extremely clear.
LikeLiked by 2 people
the left is trying to spin this illegality by blaming the Russians/Chinese instead of the FBI/CIA
LikeLiked by 1 person
Spinning is expected especially since the FBI/DOJ/CIA top management was allegedly influenced by Hillary expectations of being president and if all the allegations are proven they are going to prison. It is a criminal act for the FBI not to investigate Hillary’s emails according to set standards for political reasons and all involved created a criminal act (Greg Jarrett not exact words).
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve had trolls tell me this “story” about the IC spying on PDJT is nonsense and it was obviously the Russians.
LikeLike
YES and President Trump has all the evidence in his possession and it keeps flowing to P/T daily. Just think of the evidence that came to light within the last two years…thank goodness P/T waited two years and set-up the traitors in a perfect criminal trap. How much have you learned in the last 24 months. Waiting two years has also exposed the cover-up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Liberals refuse to even entertain the fact their sainted Barak did anything wrong.
LikeLike
One thing to note, is that any collusion travel would be after Admiral Rogers shut down FBI contractor unsupervised access.
Contractors could have copied massive databases and be searching within the database, but travel after March 2016 would not be in said database.
Searching paparazzi sightings would give some information, but not enough. Especially for those with private jets.
LikeLike
Cell phone GPS locations. What if your cell phone automatically gives the NSA it’s location every hour? Would we know?
Apple just fixed a bug that gave people access to the camera in their phones without anybody answering a call.
Only the NSA knows just how much they have tampered with every companies software.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For you younger treepers who may not get the title, back in the 50s, there was the Roy Rogers TV Show, theme song, “Happy Trails to you, until we meet, again . . . keep smiling until then.”
Where the famous couple took care of business on their ranch and a hotel/diner in and around “Mineral City,” while also taking down bad guys right and left, happily mixing horses and six shooters with modern times and technologies.
“Meanwhile, back at the ranch,” was a frequent segue by the folksy-voiced narrator.
Nellybelle was the name of an old jeep used by Roy’s hired hand and diner cook, Pat Brady, and there was a running gag where the unreliable jeep would take off on its own, with Brady in pursuit, yelling “whoa Nelly.”
Something about the OIG developments reported here puts me in a more carefree mood. “Meanwhile, back at the OIG . . . .”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Only saw a little bit of Roy Rogers.
Was a little too young. Had my own Nellybell
growing up. My Grandpa’s black ’49 Buick Super.
He kept it until 1967. He only drove the “new”
car on Sundays. A ’55 Buick Special.
My Grandma was for some reason deeply
ashamed of the old Buick, hence the name
“NellyBell”.
“Ralph, we look like gypsies going to town
in that damn car”. My cousins and I lOVED
NellyBell. You could almost play basketball in
the back seat. Three little kids could fit on the
back arm rest. We called it the horsey. The
only thing I didn’t like about Nellybell was the
front end. About 200 pounds of chrome teeth.
I thought it was trying to eat me.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nellie Ohr said
““I looked into some of her travels,” said Ohr.
The goal was “to see whether they were involved in dealings and transactions with people who had had suspicious pasts.””
Okay, if you found out that I travelled to Paris, you would know WHERE I traveled, BUT how would that let you know WHO I spoke with or interacted with. That involves much more than knowing the geographic location of someone’s travels!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Very good observation.
She seems not to notice how much she is admitting.
LikeLike
It is the practice of Foreign Intelligence Service to meet in third countries where it is assumed the Host Nation isn’t as interested in your activities as they would be if you were meeting with one of their citizens. So a trip to Paris could be just as suspicious as a trip to Moscow.
LikeLike
Mexico City is the spy city of choice.
LikeLike
My point was that the collection of data on who you met with in your travels, requires a much more invasive investigation, than merely finding out where you traveled. Would a warrant be required for that type of an investigation? If so, was a warrant given at the time of the search?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, that was my first thought also. And if one has a “suspicious past”, does that mean if you have a meeting with that person, you are automatically guilty of w/e crimes the gov’t wants to pin on you just for that association?
LikeLike
Exactly what I was thinking. Nellie had to have at minimum, been reading thru personal/ business communications. Possibly other private files… financial records would show specfic hotels/flights/venues. Although I do not doubt she also abused IC tools– she shouldn’t have had access to.
Nunes also confirmed there were Details in the PDB’s, pertaining to PDJT & others associated with, that had NOTHING to do with Russia.
LikeLike
Don’t need to; I would just search to see WHO ELSE was in Paris, during the same TIMEFRAME.
Then I indulge in creative writing, to ALLEGE you both met, in Paris.
THATS how the dossier was created; find verifiable data points, such as “Person A and person B were both in Paris, during the same 3 day period.
THEN allege that,during that time, they met, exchange $ for informatiin (or sex, whatever).
It SOUNDS bad, and PROVE a negative; prove that while in Paris, that you DIDN’T meet with ‘B’.
“The Art of the Smear”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This article is the main story being linked on http://www.thelibertydaily.com
LikeLiked by 2 people
The American should demand that these
SOB’s be held accountable for seditious
crimes.
THIS IS AMERICA,
not a communist shitehole.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Non-cyber encounters with the Russian-kind. Nellie’s just hamming-it-up.
TheFederalist website story dated: 2 March 2018.
http://thefederalist.com/2018/03/02/fusion-gpss-anti-trump-researcher-avoid-surveillance-ham-radio-license/
LikeLike
I don’t see how this isn’t a violation of civil right to privacy.
There should be a significant lawsuit
LikeLiked by 2 people
That was the primary reason behind the objections to the Patriot Act. But the Deep State had pulled off the 9-11 catastrophe in order to to get Americans’ minds “right” and more accepting of legalizing such an intrusive / invasive process.
I’d bet many like myself have thought all along the Patriot Act was done PRIMARILY to legalize surveillance on political enemies more so than bad foreign actors. Ignore what the Patriot Act says, we have just seen how it is blatantly ignored and the technology used regardless of the legality. They make up stories to make their spying “legal” and the FISC is 100% complicit because they likely do not ask enough (or any?) questions about the existence of exculpatory evidence for each FISA warrant application.
IMO, had 9-11 not happened, the majority of Americans would have looked at the Patriot Act and told their Congressional Reps & Senators “Oh Hell No!”
LikeLike
Hindsight being 20/20 and all. What a shame. Citizens were terrified, and just wanted to have a measure of safety in this new cyber world.
LikeLike
IT has been said that Christopher Steele (dossier guy) hated
POTUS..Why?
I wonder if they spied on FLOTUS. they best becareful because
if anyone would sue them she would.. and if in any way
spied on Barron that would really set FLOTUS off. As is should.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I forget where I read it so forgive me but it showed links between Steele and British outfits opposed to Brexit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FLOTUS, and me, and everyone else who considers the constitution sacred, see also the 4th Amendment. p.s., all government employees take and oath “do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”5 US Code, 3331. Seems as if we have some domestic enemies…..
LikeLiked by 5 people
Not just some! It appears whole agencies are participating since we have not heard of mass whistleblowers coming forward.
LikeLike
Speaking of, I heard today on radio (Hannity?)– there’s an active effort to remove: “so help me god” from that very oath. I didn’t catch if it was in a bill, or by another means. But it’s definitely on their radar, & marked for target.
LikeLike
Maybe because he was told to hate him by a previous employer.
LikeLike
President obama said he was the first president in modern history that “hasn’t had a major scandal in the White House.” Well now we all know why the Justice Department, FBI. DOJ and IC were all involved in spying on American citizens on his behalf! When your entire administration and Federal government is corrupt and the Republicans in Congress were acting like sycophants it’s impossible to have a “major scandal” come to light!
LikeLiked by 6 people
And importantly, how and when would be the best time (legally, politically and practically) to spill the beans. I know, spilling the beans is not as sexy and “Whoa Nellie” but dad back on the farm used to say it. He also said, “talk is cheap, whiskey costs money.” Seems appropriate.
LikeLike
it’s no wonder the IC missed the Tszarnev brothers, the Pulse shooter, the San Bernadino couple etc. they were too busy spying on law abiding citizens for political reasons …
LikeLiked by 3 people
The czars ran everything. Obama had nothing to do with anything. He didn’t even find out until we did. The czars, btw, were illegal. Again, the opposition, led by McConnell and Ryan and supported by hundreds of enfeebled, gutless, stinking Rinos went out of their way to make life miserable for 1 of the most famous low lives in the history of the world.
LikeLike
You see. It’s the “…that depends on what the definition of “is” is…” qualifier. That depends on the definition of “major.” Same same “smidgeon.”
Obama tells lies. With ease.
LikeLike
You would hope someone was at least smart enough to ask her if she ever had used that database access checking their travel. It would probably prompt her to refuse to answer the question.
LikeLike
I said it a thousand times, IMO if PT wants to get to the head of the snake, go back from 2008- 2016 and review the NSA database.
What contractors had access?
What people where queried from the database?
What specific information was downloaded or copied of these people?
Contact some of the key, high ranking names and ask them under oath if any personal information of theirs has been used as “leverage” against them in the past 10 years?
Who authorized the contractor access? Does the same name(s) keep popping up?
Sample key, high officials who were queried and cross reference to see if a FISA submission occurred before or after the date they were spied upon.
It is one thing to gather info on PT but his kids and probably his wife is way over the line IMO.
Can you imagine if someone from the R side had accessed the NSA database and “spied” on O’s kids back in the day or Chelsea?
Such a double standard – It is time to PT to kick some ass!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I didn’t see your article before I submitted my inferior comment.
“go back from 2008- 2016 and review the NSA database.” sums it up perfectly.
LikeLike
Bogey I agree! Long before President Trump even announced obama was spying on American citizens from day one of his first term and none of those documents could be blocked by Mueller! IMHO
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dennis Kucinich found out he was spied on when a reporter tipped him off with a copy of the recording. (Kucinich was against a war with Libya at the time.)
https://www.nationalreview.com/2017/04/barack-obama-spying-journalists-dennis-kucinich-sharyl-attkisson-donald-trump-campaign-transition/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remember we already have Maxine Watters bragging about O’s database.
Also we have Susan Rice sending herself the “by the book” email
So let’s go back and see this monstrosity of a database that they claim was collected and let’s compare using database date stamps when key people were surveiled and submission dates when and if a FISA was submitted.
This should prove it it was “by the book”
Maybe it is time to put Adm Rogers back under oath.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This Obama spying is what created the massive database that Maxine Waters talked about. Obama stole this data and created his Organized for Action (OFA) army. He needs to be prosecuted so that database is returned to NSA/US government. He’s making $$$$ selling this data.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oops, Bogey, didn’t see your comment. Sorry if this repeats.
LikeLike
But can they?
I am sure I read that at least one agency (CIA) has archived it’s records digitally in ” The Cloud” courtesy of Google.
I think we all know what happens when you try to grab a hold of a cloud.
LikeLike
They also should check bank records Fusion GPS, Crowdstrike, Boze Allen and the other 13 or so NSA database contractors to see who else they have been selling that NSA information to. Remember Admiral Mike Rogers reported that 85% of their searches were not for the US Government.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance’s article “The Presidential Declassification Counter-Punch”….regarding POTUS receiving a full intelligence briefing on 9 crucially important documents outlined the complex legal implications and other possible unintended consequences of a full disclosure.
This leaked transcript now demonstrates how important, for the sake of justice and transparency, that the politically driven unmasking and probable illegal surveillance of many Americans, or Trump family and associates, also needs to be fully exposed from the lowest official to Obama.
So far, it’s only been a drip, drip of information in favor of Trump that still goes nowhere, while Mueller continues to indict and then invade the homes of Trump associates with unlimited power while the Dems and their MSM never cease conspiring and spewing unfounded allegations against Trump about Russia, his alleged racism etc.
I don’t know why Trump scolds some people on his Twitter site first rather than talk to them in person or send out a communication explaining his grievance or complaint first. However, the corrupt MSM deserves the hardest of counter punches.
Why would POTUS publicly scold 2 fence-sitting FNC reporters and then his own “intelligence” services now?
ie. “…Be careful of Iran. Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school!”
How would anyone here respond if they were publicly scolded before they were talked to first?
I hope the vicious, merciless attacks, he receives everyday aren’t affecting his judgement. It would be understandable but still undesirable for his re-election.
LikeLike
How do you know that he has not talked to them first? Perhaps this is upping the ante in order to get some leverage?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“How do you know that he has not talked to them first?” I don’t with absolute certainty but it does concern me for his sake.
I surmised it from the hyperbolic hissy fit reaction by the FNC female reporter.” There was no mention of a previous discussion.
If he did talk to the “Intelligence” services, why let the enemies of America know that the President is having a spat with his own Intelligence people.
I was not bashing Trump at all. I was only pointing out a concern because I strongly hope he succeeds and is reelected.
LikeLike
Neither the President nor anyone on his staff should have to “talk” to supposedly professional reporters to persuade them to get a story correct the first time it’s published. If they don’t have the facts they shouldn’t be filling in blanks with their own (or some editor’s) guesses, spin, or speculation. This White House is far more accessible than the previous one.
But, it has been very apparent from the beginning of this presidency that The Facts are usually too divergent from the Deep State Narrative to be acceptable to the DimmicRAT Media.
And too many in the government and in the eneMedia are more than willing to spread false rumors to try to weaken the President. IMO that’s sedition and ought to be immediately and harshly dealt with, but that doesn’t appear to be a priority if even planned at all. IDK.
LikeLike
Maybe he does it on twitter so that whoever can;t twist his words
or say that POTUS slammed the table, was drooling or whatever
other ridiculous thing they would say. if he met with them in private.
LikeLike
That is a possibility Jenevive.
But he could also tell the person or persons that he’s recording their discussion and/or retain a copy of any correspondence he sends. He has stated in the past that he records his media interviews like he did in the UK when he visited PM May. The recording was very useful after the British rag newspaper only printed his praise of May’s Conservative leadership opponent Boris Johnson and not his effusive praise of PM May. The faux scandal was quickly extinguished by the recording.
It’s disgusting that these precautions are necessary.
LikeLike
Nice she can get away with phrases such as “if I recall correctly” , “superficial research” , “I may have seen a page or two of the dossier” , spousal privilege, as if it’s no big deal. What a spectacle of dirty deeds. Spectacle being the operative word applied to all of Congress’s activities since they realized that PT was a threat. At this point, Congress is a national security risk.
LikeLike
Spousal privilege is common law and has been affirmed by SCOTUS more than once.
LikeLike
So because I have access to the NSA database, my wife could then access it as well? Errr….
LikeLike
Spousal privilege only means that spouses cannot be compelled to testify against each other.
LikeLike
Circle back to the review by Admiral Rogers, of FISA 701 research abuses by “contractors”. There is a likelihood that Fusion GPS (including Nellie) was a “contractor” working for US INTEL, while in the employ of the DNC and Clintons. This may be a sample of the information, the President wants to discuss during the review of classified materials he has called.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
The FBI should be completely eradicated.
LikeLike
Do we know if anyone asked her if she used the fisa database for her research on Trump? Seems like an obvious question. If it was asked, why hasn’t it leaked? If it wasn’t asked, why not? What question prompted the spousal privilege response?
LikeLike
So she is clearly guilty of violating FISA law and the civil rights of EVERY SINGLE PERSON she looked up with the NSA database, if that is what she did.
LikeLike
What do you want to bet, that when it’s all said and done – Team Obama/Hillary were spying on EVERY POLITICAL OPPONENT. Nellie Ohr, what a piece of work. The little church mouse nome in the machine. Anybody ask about the HAM radio? Communication with the British Embassy? It’s line of sight to her house in DC.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Of course they were. We have hints that the spied on Romney. Bet they spy on judges and members of Congress as well, for leverage.
The Republican Congress has only grown more inept and corrupt over the past decade, no matter how many Tea Party candidates we shove through.
LikeLiked by 1 person
NOT “inept”; COMPLICIT!
LikeLike
Sometimes you just have to ignore the threats.
It is impossible to obstruct an unconstitutional investigation. You can’t do it. The investigation is not valid, it’s NOT AN INVESTIGATION. And it then can’t be obstructed.
The trick is finding a court who will look at the substance of the witch hunt and not gloss over the glaringly obvious questions such as, “how was reasonable cause established and how was your warrant obtained?”
The Flynn judge seemed oblivious to this, which makes him incompetent or corrupt.
LikeLike
Are the two agents still working Pientka and Halper? Is the retired one Preistap? McCabe, Comey and Stroyk were fired.
LikeLike
Let’s see here: The Clinton’s openly pocketed millions of $$$ from the Russians but are not even being, as far as I know, investigated for Russian collusion. The Trump family doesn’t have any actual dealings with Moscow and yet are having an inquisition done to them. We live in evil times.
How does Jeff Sessions sleep at night I wonder? All we needed was one competent AG and justice could’ve been served. Sigh.
LikeLike
Sessions is a coward.
LikeLike
Key words “Since 2012”. The democrats and weaponized government agencies have been using data and spying on their political adversaries since 2012. They were spying on them ALL! Jeb Bush. Ben Carson. Chris Christie. Ted Cruz. Carly Fiorina. Jim Gilmore. Lindsey Graham. Mike Huckabee. Bobby Jindal. John Kasich. George Pataki. Rand Paul. Rick Perry. Marco Rubio. Rick Santorum. Scott Walker. If they spied on one they spied on them all!
LikeLike
So…more dirt is dug up and spread for all to see…
I’m thinking it past time to plant a crop of whooopbutt on/in that dirt supply…
When do we march on DC…?
How “heavy” do we go on the battle rattle?
Check-6
LikeLike
“I looked into some of his travels and you know not sure how much detail I remember, at this point.”
She needs to be discussing all of that in front of judge and jury, at least one who believes in justice would think so. Other wise I say just put whoa Nellie down…
LikeLike
these people are sick,treasonous swamp-bastards.
LikeLike
The Tea Party surge started the swamp preservation plan, anything goes. The Uni-party went on a full attack of the American people. We now know what that demon witch Hillary meant when an open mike caught her saying too paraphrase “if that SOB wins we are all going hang!”
MAGA! …by investing in rope.
LikeLike
Try, convict, and hang the lot of them.
LikeLike
Lord please help us…..it’s trust the “plan”, VSGDJT has got this, share links and ideas about who knew what when and how corrupt it is, who needs to be jailed, who needs to go to Gitmo….yada, yada. We can complain and nag from here to eternity but if we’re not ready to do what it takes to take back our America, what good is all our big tough talk. When we can allow bills to be passed to kill full term babies, to take the oath of God for whom we are here, from our offices, to allow our Constitution to be mocked and abused, to allow those who do not believe in our Constitition and what it s based upon and vow to re write it to fit a socialist, satanist agenda…..our President is awesome but he is not God, he is strong but he is just a man, he is fighting hard but he is fighting alone. This is a fight between good and evil, we can decide which side we are on. God be with us.
LikeLike
This^
LikeLike
Trying to dirty up the children to add fuel to the Impeachment chorus?
LikeLike
How about a few more Nellie Ohr questions for next time: Here is a few off the top of my head.
1) when you did your information gathering on the Trump kids did you use the NSA database at any time for this assignment?
2) since you have been in DC, how many times have you accessed the NSA database?
3) Where they all as a contractor for GPS?
4) did you contract with any other companies in DC to gather information via the NSA database and if so what were those companies names?
5) Who specifically within the government gave you permission and access to the database?
6) As you gathered your information did you ever inquire if there was a FISA submission prior to your access to ensure all laws were followed?
7) Did you ever gather information on any member of Congress or a Federal Judge including any Supreme Court Justices?
7) you mentioned that your husband was contacted to get information over to the FBI/DOJ. Did you or GPS ever give your husband other information on other people outside of PT circle?
LikeLike
Please identify the steps you would take when researching travels of the people. What systems, tools or databases would you use? To whom did you report your result?
Lots of questions.
Transcripts needed.
LikeLike
Rand Paul has been righter than anyoneon the surveillance state.
LikeLike
She is a lying bint
LikeLike