John Solomon: Bruce Ohr Testimony Shows Politically Motivated DOJ and FBI Ignored Warnings…

John Solomon has a well-written article at The Hill outlining the leaked transcript from Bruce Ohr together with his own sources. The key point Solomon focuses upon is how Bruce Ohr warned DOJ and FBI officials about the political intents and specifics behind the inbound information from Christopher Steele and Fusion GPS. [Read Here]
(L-R) Christopher Steele – Bruce Ohr – Glenn Simpson
The primary aspect to Ohr’s testimony is how strongly he warned officials at the FBI (Andrew McCabe, Lisa Page, James Baker, Peter Strzok, Joe Pientka), and officials in DOJ Main Justice (Andrew Weissmann, Bruce Swartz, Zainab Ahmad), about the political intents and purposes behind the information that eventually became “The Steele Dossier”.
In essence Bruce Ohr told the FBI and Main Justice, right at the outset of their Crossfire Hurricane operation, that Chris Steele’s work product was an assembly of political opposition research specifically paid for by the Hillary Clinton Campaign.
Under all ordinary circumstances this under oath revelation would be a game changer; particularly because two of those in Main Justice who knew about the political construct, Zainab Ahmad and Andrew Weissmann, are currently officials directly on the Robert Mueller probe. However, in the highly partisan era of Trump-hate, the media will completely ignore the scale of this admission by Bruce Ohr.
Additionally, not only did FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe ignore the warnings; but apparently McCabe failed to tell Director James Comey about the nature of Ohr’s warnings prior to Comey signing off on the FISA application against Carter Page.
On the Main Justice side of the FISA application, Bruce Ohr’s internal warnings did not stop Deputy AG Sally Yates from also signing off on the FISA application that utilized the highly political opposition research turned into an intelligence product.
Lastly, this testimony from Bruce Ohr is evidence the HPSCI minority memo written by Adam Schiff was entirely false in their framing of the Steele Dossier as it was used in the FISA application.
The DOJ and FBI were specifically warned the dossier was political opposition research; compiled by anti-Trump efforts from Fusion-GPS and Christopher Steele and paid for by the Hillary Clinton Campaign. However, the DOJ and FBI chose to use it regardless of sourcing/verification and without informing the FISA court.
Again, under normal circumstances this new evidence would fundamentally change the media outlook toward the entire two-plus year narrative, and we could interpret the discovery as a game-changer. However, given how thoroughly the media have abdicated any semblance of integrity, unfortunately it’s likely no-one in the MSM will allow new facts to interrupt their carefully created narrative.
After a year of revelations/expectations that go no-where, the tick-tock-club finally have a key piece of evidence that should start turning the proverbial tide. However, without a specific, direct, formal and official DOJ/FBI outline (press conference etc.), drawing national attention to the Bruce Ohr revelation, there’s also a possibility people who realize the significance are left alone in the woods shouting at trees…
All you say is true. Yet we, your readers and supporters of POTUS, are as guilty as any. We sit here in the comfort of our homes and we…read, we…digest…sometimes we write or call our reps. BFD.
The “resistance” produced how many women in a matter of hours after Trump’s inauguration.
We don’t encircle the major media outlets in Manhattan. We don’t encircle the Capitol Bldg. You don’t see us encircling the DOJ.
The last time we did anything that amassed folks in orderly but HUGE protest was the Tea Party assemblage.
In this case, silence is surely not golden.
You, Sundance, have not been silent.
We have let this POTUS and our country down. We aren’t deserving of the men and women who fought the British for freedom’s sake.
Angel Mom’s took Pelosi’s office. … come to think of it, after the original report, MSM ignored it.
Laura Loomer took residence on one of Pelosi’s wineries with 3 illegal immigrants. Again ignored by the Liberal MSM.
That’s probably why Pelosi is freaking out about the SOTU address… President Trump will have an hour or more to review his many successes, and then highlight the border and Pelosi intransigence.
Look at how The Hill writers instinctively label Pelosi as being bold today … when to me it reveals worry.
Trump will be Presidential, Democrats will look small and petty, Officer Singh’s brother will be there (hopefully), Angel Moms & Dads… which they will be unable to ignore.
My concern are the media weaklings that are scheduled for the GOP.
Can’t we get Stephen Miller, Candace Owens, Katrina Pierson, Donald Trump Jr out front?
Yes, they can ignore scores, they can ignore hundreds. However, they cannot ignore tens or hundreds of thousands particularly when those numbers plant themselves in the middle of NYC and DC.
Leftist “resisters” don’t have jobs, families, or respect for anything including themselves. They don’t have lives that have any value at all.
Ive seen them in their rallies, it’s college kids, housewives, and femadouche men.
Tea Party protesters had jobs AND businesses.
We HAVE no excuse.
Speak for yourself. I spent hours and hours on phone and on foot campaigning for my Congressman this election cycle, confronting CrazyCrats in debate when possible and Red pilling as many as one little guy can.
And I’m more than happy to fly to DC for the rally you will be organizing.
For sure ALL IN!
TIME TO GOOOOOOOOO LIBERTY ON 'EM!
See ya in D.C.
GOD BLESS OUR PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP.
Good for you, but the hours on the phone have no impact in forcing the media to report why you are angry and what concerns you. That’s my point: we have done NOtHING that makes the media recognize and report the findings about the traitors. Sundance’s post bemoaned that even as proof comes out about what the bastards have done, the media do not report the story and the evidence. ONly numbers and noise from us will force them to acknowledge why we’re so pissed.
I was actually trying to figure out how the Tea Party uprising occurred and differed from this in our behavior and the only thing I’ve identified so far is that in the TP case, people initially simply showed up at their congressperson’s usual meeting. They did that across the country and the meetings were spilling out the doors and people were loud. From there, it moved to the march on DC.
I have often marvelled at this also, Tl Howard. If you, my American friends, will not stand up and take your country back, I dare say we are all lost. The left organized the minute PDJT was elected- was in everyone’s face, all over the county, all the time. Don your yellow vests patriots and become a force the msm can’t ignore. Shout the truth from the rooftops, carry it on placards, start a movement, support your President loudly, vocally and unapologetically. The direction of the world is at stake.
TI – If you organize it, we will come….
My observation of the situation dove tails with yours, I think, TL.
I continue to wait on action by the POTUS. He is likely waiting on the windup by Mulehead so any ridiculous obstruction charge can be neutralized.
I don’t know if I’m alone, I doubt it, but my observation of attacks on the republic without consequence while the coup continues to play out via The media narrative is past galling.
If the media participants, CNN, NYT, ETC. Can simply ignore truth to advance the lie to help the enemy and it’s coupists they are then an active participant in the coup.
Active participants don’t have a license to lie and advance a cover up. A coup is a military event, which invites a military response when it’s particpants are discovered. There are media who are advancing the lie in the face of fact. Why do they continue to do so? Why are their assets not forfeited ?
This is malicious action contemplated as out of bounds in NYT vs. SULLIVAN. Yet they prattle and spin, while moving the Coup ball down the field?
The 1st Amendment has prescribed limits. We are not dealing with a free press, we are being narrated to by a propaganda arm of the Enemy.
Why is there no action against the assets of the enemy?
AGREE!
People that should be in jail and are not “Andrew McCabe, Lisa Page, James Baker, Peter Strzok, Joe Pientka), and officials in DOJ Main Justice (Andrew Weissmann, Bruce Swartz, Zainab Ahmad”).
What can the President do? Act before the conspirators *cook up a reason to impeach. Declassify all the information and release it. Take all of these people to court (supreme court) for prosecution to include some members of Congress given the gravity of their offensives.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing will change until ALL the coupists [press included] are charged, arrested and found guilty.
Cleaning or nuking in this case the swamp is only part of a vital action it’s the doing with the garbage that truly finishes the job.
GOOOOOOOOO LIBERTY!
Good news? A Big tidbit I didn’t know about Mr. Barr. Read this.
Matt Stoller@matthewstoller
1h
“One of the more interesting back and forths during the William Barr testimony [today?] is when @SenJohnKennedy asked Barr about why no Wall Street bankers went to jail in 2009 and Barr responded by bragging about how he sent 900 bankers to jail during the S&L crisis under HW Bush.”
900? Big. Game. Hunter.?
My hope Is that Mr. Barr is just one of those guys that sees right and wrong as black and white. Which is exactly the kind of guys you want in DOJ.
I hope he knows too, that he’s walking into a corrupt and broken shop. Everyone he meets on day one and shakes his hand…. the place is infested. Look what they advised Sessions do immediately! Sir, you must recuse. Ok. Now, Rosenstien, who is completely conflicted will appoint a friend of Comey’s as IC and give him a blank check to look only at the Trump campaign.. continuing a illegal FBI counter intel op against a Presidential campaign, transition, and new President. Ok!
Also, his underlings at the FBI , at Quantico, are… corrupt.
Never forget we are a country of laws!
concened3 – nice thought, but that hasn’t proved true lately. Especially not for this gang of criminals. They get away with everything. I don’t see that changing, unfortunately.
ohr is going to be protected as having done the right thing? I’m sick to my stomach
The big question is, did Weismann and/or Ahmad inform Mueller? Was Rosenstein made aware? Or were they all bypassed? Surely Mueller should have figured it out. Or was he aware prior to his appointment and brought in to coverup the whole mess.
I forget who was caught trying to destroy evidence, which was in an OIG report. Would Horowitz or Huber be able to have undercover officers embedded to catch evidence destruction or were they completely blocked from doing anything.
Does Huber have a pulse?
So everyone gets a bit a blame but no punishment…
The difference is, they believe the entire Steele dossier is true, every word of it. Thus the recurring efforts to prove THIS Michael Cohen was in Prague when it is demonstrably false. They won’t let it go. They CAN’T let it go. They believe the dossier is true because it fits their view of Trump.
Trump is a racist misogynistic homophobic anti-Semitic xenophobic philandering treasonous lying incompetent demented perverted windbag. The dossier supports this delusion. Therefore the dossier is true, and they will completely ignore all facts that contradict it.
There will be no convincing. There will be no winning them over. They believe, and there is no talking them out of it. It’s like trying to explain something to your dog. He just stares back at you.
I’ll betcha President Trump will tweet the bejesus out of this fact and the MSM will have to address it or ignore it at their own peril. I predict this revelation will pick up steam. It would seem like Bruce and Nellie might be on different wavelengths. Maybe Bruce has some honor about him and his wife … none?
Boogey – let’s hope, but I am not holding my breath. I agree with you about the disparity between Bruce and Nellie, though.
Spinmasters do not have to believe something is true. Their job is to put everything Trump in a negative light.
Mollie nails it. I never know if it is because they are dumb as bricks, or just lacking any integrity…slaves to their ideology.
Will POTUS exercise his constitutional authority and order the prosecution of the seditionists?
He better.
Sure do hope that Mr. Barr is a reader here at The Conservative TreeHouse! If not we all need to send him the link. I do wonder how much he has investigated on his own these last 2 years. I also would be curious how he views some of Holder’s/Obama/Lynch behavior.
Barr is a Swamp Rat. He enabled mass surveillance of ALL Americans.
I just read an article about the S&L crisis, and 2008 banking crisis under Holder.
Barr = 900 convictions
Holder = 0 convictions
From what I read, now we know why Bruce Ohr still has a job.
Ug! Guilliani again. “I never said there was no collusion”
Is it just me? Or is anyone else getting sick and tired of watching Guilliani’s cnn gaffs and stupidity doing more harm than good. I wish Trump would hire a GOOD lawyer to do his publicity .
Trump is not paying Guilliani anything — all of Rudy’s work for Trump is pro bono..
They’ll need to make a compelling case that the information Ohr was talking about about wasn’t critical to the FISA warrant application. They can do that as long as that application isn’t publically available.
I’m having trouble squaring what Ohr said here with what Epoch Times reported just days ago. (see below) How could Ohr have “warned FBI” about the flimsyness of the intel if as he claims below, he never looked at it????
Q: “You testified before that you didn’t look at the information that your wife gave you to the FBI?”
Ohr: “Correct; I did not look.”
Q: “So how do you know, as you are testifying under oath here, that the information that your wife gave to the FBI was not part of the dossier?”
Ohr: “What I saw of the dossier was in the form of the kinds of reports that Chris Steele and [Steele’s firm] Orbis prepared. So I believe from what I can tell—and I haven’t studied it closely—that these reports reflected information that Orbis has collected and then provided to Fusion GPS.”
Q: “But, again, to be clear, you never reviewed the information that your wife gave to the FBI.”
Ohr: “Right … I am not aware that my wife ever gave any information [directly] to Chris Steele.”
Q: “When she works on sensitive projects, does she discuss those details with you?”
Ohr: “Generally, no.”
Q: “And on the flip side, have you discussed details of your cases with her?”
Ohr: “No.”
Obviously, they didn’t ignore anything, Ohr is lying. They knew the info was BS, and when Trump fired Comey, McCabe, who had been briefed by Ohr personally, tried to go back to Steele thru Ohr for more laundered BS.
