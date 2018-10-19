Fusion GPS Contractor Nellie Ohr Invokes Spousal Privilege During Congressional Testimony…

Congressional Testimony Today – [Background] The political opposition research and propaganda delivery firm, Fusion-GPS, hired Nellie Ohr in late 2015 to work on Russia-centric issues due to her expertise and language fluency.  After Hillary Clinton and the DNC hired Fusion-GPS for opposition research and political assistance  Nellie Ohr was part of the “Trump Project” which evolved into the “Steele Dossier.”

Nellie Ohr’s husband Bruce Ohr was the number four official in the DOJ and participated on behalf of Fusion-GPS, the DNC and Hillary Clinton as a back channel of information from his wife Nellie Ohr and her co-contractor Chris Steele into the FBI to support the creation of the Trump investigation.

Simultaneous to these events the FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker was meeting with lawyers (M. Sussmann) representing the Clinton Campaign and DNC.  The Clinton lawyers were also providing political opposition research toward the same collective FBI effort against their political opposition, Donald Trump.

A joint congressional committee has been interviewing all of the participants as part of a broad investigation into the political weaponization of the DOJ and FBI during the 2016 presidential election.  In August Bruce Ohr gave testimony to the committee about his contacts with Fusion-GPS and their contractor Christopher Steele.  Mr. Ohr’s testimony conflicted with prior testimony from the founder of Fusion-GPS Glenn Simpson.

Mr. Simpson had previously told the committee he did not have contact with DOJ official Bruce Ohr until after the election (Thanksgiving 2016).  However, Mr. Ohr testified that he met with both Christopher Steele and Glenn Simpson long before the election and remained in close contact throughout the period leading up to the election.

Today Mrs. Nellie Ohr was questioned about her involvement with Fusion-GPS while working as a paid contract agent for the firm.  Additionally she was questioned on: her relationship with the dossier origination; her contacts with Christopher Steele; her role and responsibility within Fusion as it related to the Trump project; and the nature of the communication between herself and the participating players inside and outside of government.

It is being reported that Mrs. Ohr invoked spousal privilege to protect any communication between herself and her husband.

  1. Slowkid says:
    October 19, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    Oh but of course she did.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. anniefannie says:
    October 19, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    What a shocker!! The Ohr way of pleading the fifth!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. snootybaronet says:
    October 19, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    Chief Spreading Bull and Nellie …the same squaw?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. H&HC, 2nd - 16th says:
    October 19, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    If she was given immunity could she be forced to testify? I believe she can connect the FBI/DOJ and Fusion thereby proving a conspiracy. Let her go and FRY the rest of them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Jay Wizz says:
    October 19, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    Is the claim of spousal privilege valid when the relevant communications happen in the course of both spouse’s employment?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. rumpole2 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    As I have said before..

    A Congressional inquiry may well strive to “expose” the outline of all the corruption etc…. albeit VERY slowly, if every concluding at all. It may one day finally produce A REPORT!!

    But it is no substitute for a CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION

    The evidence is real, the indictments are fake….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Zippy says:
      October 19, 2018 at 5:08 pm

      If the Dems win the House, the only “investigation” that will continue is the one done by Judicial Watch which has no subpoena or prosecution authority at all. They can only sue for FOIA documents… and yet their actions are the ones responsible for most of the revelations in this scandal, not the actions of an apparently castrated and worthless Congress. This entire worse than Watergate scandal will then simply die away and the Dems will go after PDJT and Kavanaugh in every possible way.

      Even if they don’t win the House, no one is going to be seriously prosecuted and punished. Everything is far too far gone and has been for a long time only to be finally very clearly exposed by the Spygate framing scandal where most of the investigative work revealing it has been done by on-line journalists and amateur investigators. They got sloppy because they were sure Felonia von Pantsuit would win. Since they won’t be punished, they have every incentive to do the same again when needed, but they will not make the same mistakes next time.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • rumpole2 says:
        October 19, 2018 at 5:13 pm

        My point is that regarless of who controls the house..up to now and even after the midterms CRIMINAL INVESTIGATIONS are separate and should have been underway for the past 2 years… if Trump had control of DoJ.. which clearly he does not.
        He COULD gain control now.. better late than never.. and criminal investigations could be started after the midterms.. even if Nancy takes the House (and we all hope that does not happen)

        Like

        Reply
      • Suzanne says:
        October 19, 2018 at 5:25 pm

        Extra props for the Felonia Von Pantsuit moniker

        Like

        Reply
  7. Countrywatch says:
    October 19, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    Grand Jury case?

    Like

    Reply
  8. Pedro Morales says:
    October 19, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    I had no idea she is soooo hot……

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. distracted2 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    I want to see evidence they’re actually married.

    Like

    Reply
  10. MLeake says:
    October 19, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    Does spousal privilege apply if both spouses are co-conspirators?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. marko says:
    October 19, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    oh goody. Now I can watch a congressman appear on Judge Jeanine and tell me how frustrated he is that he cant get Ohr to talk.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
    October 19, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    So this former Bush DOJ official agrees with us that there ARE relevant conflict of interest rules that should prevent spouses working with/for one another. DUH!

    Not just common sense. But leftists consider themselves too “sophisticated” and “brilliant” to utilize common sense.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Gil says:
    October 19, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    Did spousal privilege apply to the Rosenbergs?
    They still were convicted and executed.

    Like

    Reply
  14. duchess01 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    Well…isn’t that convenient – said the Church Lady.

    Like

    Reply
  15. calbear84 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    Who’s that standing next to Nellie?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  16. rmnewt says:
    October 19, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    Perfect, now they need to followup on Brucy’s disclosure of Nellie’s conflict. If he didn’t dislodge it, then prosecute him for withholding dislosure. If he did and DOJ did nothing about it, prosecute those who did nothing or covered for them. Time for heads to roll.

    Like

    Reply
  17. NoDivisionUSA says:
    October 19, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    Problem: Spousal communication doesn’t cover her work FOR Fusion GPS just her conversations with Brucey. So an obstruction of Congress charge should be forthcoming for anytime she didn’t answer questions outside the sanctity of marriage, which is like 90% of her work and conversations with others both inside and outside Fusion GPS.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. BestBets says:
    October 19, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    I’d go after Bruce Ohr really hard, fire him, threaten to take away his pension/retirement, do whatever it took for Whoa Nellie to have a change of heart. I can’t take any more of this nonsense.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Dutchman says:
    October 19, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    In other reports, I saw it reported it was a Democrat who said she invoked spousal priviledge.
    To try to suppress R voters? The Senate KNOWS where spousal priviledge is and isnt applicable.
    This unauthorised leak doesnt indicate she used it as blanket priviledge, like the 5th.
    So, it may be that in questions involving her conversations with hubby, she invoked it, but regarding her work, her communications with steele, etc. she may have answered.

    Wouldn’t put too much stock in this ‘report’, just yet.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Steve Summar says:
    October 19, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    Which one is Nellie…WWG1WGA

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. MIKE says:
    October 19, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    Better check the liquor cabinet, who knows how many fifths have been taken lately

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. twingirls (@twingirls49) says:
    October 19, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    Maybe it’s my eyes but is that Christine Blasley Ford’s attorney?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. scott467 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    “Fusion GPS Contractor Nellie Ohr Invokes Spousal Privilege During Congressional Testimony…”

    _________________

    I don’t think that was part of the deal that Bruce struck to keep himself and Whoa! Nellie out of the clink…

    Like

    Reply
  25. UncleGrumpy says:
    October 19, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    This only protects her from answering questions about her husband, not herself. Her husband was questioned separately, and the same goes for him. If an investigator asks the correct questions, nothing can be concealed. Don’t get caught up in the TV drama, the big ugly is here.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Tiffthis says:
    October 19, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    We all knew that was gonna happen. The only reason bill and Hillary are still married is so they can’t testify against each other. Rumor is Hillary convinced Huma not to divorce Carlos Danger while he’s in prison for that very reason.

    Like

    Reply
  27. LannyD says:
    October 19, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    But any conversation in which a third party was present is not considered privileged (assuming 3rd party not attorney) so those involving the lunch meeting with Steele etc will not be protected. She could still plead the 5th on those however. Lets see how hard folks fight against her assertion.

    Like

    Reply
  28. tommylotto2 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    CACI 215.Exercise of a Communication Privilege
    [Name of party/witness] has an absolute right not to disclose what [he/she] told [his/her] [doctor/attorney/[other]] in conﬁdence because the lawconsiders this information privileged. Do not consider, for any reason at all, the fact that [name of party/witness] did not disclose what [he/she]told [his/her] [doctor/attorney/[other]]. Do not discuss that fact during your deliberations or let it influence your decision in any way.

    It seems that the incestuous nature of the DC swamp is fully prepared to take advantage of this legal axiom. How much sedition takes place between marital bedsheets. There is hope yet for star crossed lovers Strzok and Page. It is too late for the confidential marital communication privilege, but it is never too late for the marital testimonial privilege.

    Like

    Reply
  29. chojun says:
    October 19, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    It’s looking more and more now that a 2nd independent special council will be Trump’s wildcard on this if the Republicans were to lose the House and/or Senate.

    Like

    Reply

