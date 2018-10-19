“Fusion GPS Contractor Nellie Ohr Invokes Spousal Privilege During Congressional Testimony…”

Congressional Testimony Today – [Background] The political opposition research and propaganda delivery firm, Fusion-GPS, hired Nellie Ohr in late 2015 to work on Russia-centric issues due to her expertise and language fluency. After Hillary Clinton and the DNC hired Fusion-GPS for opposition research and political assistance Nellie Ohr was part of the “Trump Project” which evolved into the “Steele Dossier.”
Nellie Ohr’s husband Bruce Ohr was the number four official in the DOJ and participated on behalf of Fusion-GPS, the DNC and Hillary Clinton as a back channel of information from his wife Nellie Ohr and her co-contractor Chris Steele into the FBI to support the creation of the Trump investigation.
Simultaneous to these events the FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker was meeting with lawyers (M. Sussmann) representing the Clinton Campaign and DNC. The Clinton lawyers were also providing political opposition research toward the same collective FBI effort against their political opposition, Donald Trump.
A joint congressional committee has been interviewing all of the participants as part of a broad investigation into the political weaponization of the DOJ and FBI during the 2016 presidential election. In August Bruce Ohr gave testimony to the committee about his contacts with Fusion-GPS and their contractor Christopher Steele. Mr. Ohr’s testimony conflicted with prior testimony from the founder of Fusion-GPS Glenn Simpson.
Mr. Simpson had previously told the committee he did not have contact with DOJ official Bruce Ohr until after the election (Thanksgiving 2016). However, Mr. Ohr testified that he met with both Christopher Steele and Glenn Simpson long before the election and remained in close contact throughout the period leading up to the election.
Today Mrs. Nellie Ohr was questioned about her involvement with Fusion-GPS while working as a paid contract agent for the firm. Additionally she was questioned on: her relationship with the dossier origination; her contacts with Christopher Steele; her role and responsibility within Fusion as it related to the Trump project; and the nature of the communication between herself and the participating players inside and outside of government.
It is being reported that Mrs. Ohr invoked spousal privilege to protect any communication between herself and her husband.
Oh but of course she did.
You know it, I know it, but the republicans were gobsmacked.
Well isn’t that convenient.
This works for just about everyone in the gubt. Maybe that is why they hire their own. We knew there was some reason that the Weiners married and it’s probably the same reason they are staying together.
Nellie: “I’d like to invoke the ‘very lovely wife’ privilege.”
It’s no privilege being married to Nellie. That’s one ohr someone should toss in the water to see if it melts.
So to admit this means her husband was complicit in illegal activity or why claim spousal privilege? I mean treepers know she and hubby are up to their necks in treason. Military tribunal is needed and a holding cell in the interim.
21st century Rosenbergs…
Or perhaps the “whoa” privilege.
Yep. Absolutely zero effort to clean up with the help of an image consultant before the big dance today.
At least Dr. Fraud got colorist and a stylist.
What a shocker!! The Ohr way of pleading the fifth!!
“I committed lots of crimes, but I can’t answer any questions because my husband is a bigwig at Obama’s corrupt DoJ.” — Whoa Nellie!
Chief Spreading Bull and Nellie …the same squaw?
If she was given immunity could she be forced to testify? I believe she can connect the FBI/DOJ and Fusion thereby proving a conspiracy. Let her go and FRY the rest of them.
No ,because she is claiming the privilege in theory ,to protect him, if she is given immunity it does not protect him.
…signed, Nellie’s mother
Is the claim of spousal privilege valid when the relevant communications happen in the course of both spouse’s employment?
This would indicate in many circumstances, that no, it is not valid.
She would have to answer questions about any comms made with her employer’s email system.
The link would help:
https://ediscovery.co/ediscoverydaily/case-law/emails-between-husband-and-wife-are-not-privileged-if-sent-from-work-computer-ediscovery-case-law/
And it’s actually more blanket than that. The only questions would be about employment related comms, it does not matter where they were sent from. The marital privilege only covers comms made in the marital relationship, not business, commercial, or employment related communications.
The spousal privilege claim is BS.
I thought so. Thank you.
thanks for the link, I don’t see where her claim is valid.
As I have said before..
A Congressional inquiry may well strive to “expose” the outline of all the corruption etc…. albeit VERY slowly, if every concluding at all. It may one day finally produce A REPORT!!
But it is no substitute for a CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION
The evidence is real, the indictments are fake….
If the Dems win the House, the only “investigation” that will continue is the one done by Judicial Watch which has no subpoena or prosecution authority at all. They can only sue for FOIA documents… and yet their actions are the ones responsible for most of the revelations in this scandal, not the actions of an apparently castrated and worthless Congress. This entire worse than Watergate scandal will then simply die away and the Dems will go after PDJT and Kavanaugh in every possible way.
Even if they don’t win the House, no one is going to be seriously prosecuted and punished. Everything is far too far gone and has been for a long time only to be finally very clearly exposed by the Spygate framing scandal where most of the investigative work revealing it has been done by on-line journalists and amateur investigators. They got sloppy because they were sure Felonia von Pantsuit would win. Since they won’t be punished, they have every incentive to do the same again when needed, but they will not make the same mistakes next time.
My point is that regarless of who controls the house..up to now and even after the midterms CRIMINAL INVESTIGATIONS are separate and should have been underway for the past 2 years… if Trump had control of DoJ.. which clearly he does not.
He COULD gain control now.. better late than never.. and criminal investigations could be started after the midterms.. even if Nancy takes the House (and we all hope that does not happen)
Extra props for the Felonia Von Pantsuit moniker
Grand Jury case?
I had no idea she is soooo hot……
Did they need to get the Horse whisperer to translate.??
Congressional investigator: “Stamp your hoof once for yes, two for no.”
I want to see evidence they’re actually married.
Does spousal privilege apply if both spouses are co-conspirators?
No. It also does not apply to conversations made in the course of their employment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Spousal privilege does not apply if one spouse conspires with the other to commit crimes. Neither does attorney-client privilege.
oh goody. Now I can watch a congressman appear on Judge Jeanine and tell me how frustrated he is that he cant get Ohr to talk.
So this former Bush DOJ official agrees with us that there ARE relevant conflict of interest rules that should prevent spouses working with/for one another. DUH!
Not just common sense. But leftists consider themselves too “sophisticated” and “brilliant” to utilize common sense.
Too inbred and incestuous within the d.c. hollywood circuit. NPC rules compute here.
It’s BS.
Spousal privilege does not apply to employment related communications.
See here:
http://www.ca4.uscourts.gov/Opinions/Published/114847.P.pdf
US V Hamilton, 2013
Did spousal privilege apply to the Rosenbergs?
They still were convicted and executed.
Well…isn’t that convenient – said the Church Lady.
Who’s that standing next to Nellie?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Lol! Seriously…..
Took me a moment to figure out. Still not 100% sure but the collar was the ONLY clue.
“It’s Pat!”
Or Ronan Farrow, having put on a couple pounds
Perfect, now they need to followup on Brucy’s disclosure of Nellie’s conflict. If he didn’t dislodge it, then prosecute him for withholding dislosure. If he did and DOJ did nothing about it, prosecute those who did nothing or covered for them. Time for heads to roll.
Problem: Spousal communication doesn’t cover her work FOR Fusion GPS just her conversations with Brucey. So an obstruction of Congress charge should be forthcoming for anytime she didn’t answer questions outside the sanctity of marriage, which is like 90% of her work and conversations with others both inside and outside Fusion GPS.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’d go after Bruce Ohr really hard, fire him, threaten to take away his pension/retirement, do whatever it took for Whoa Nellie to have a change of heart. I can’t take any more of this nonsense.
In other reports, I saw it reported it was a Democrat who said she invoked spousal priviledge.
To try to suppress R voters? The Senate KNOWS where spousal priviledge is and isnt applicable.
This unauthorised leak doesnt indicate she used it as blanket priviledge, like the 5th.
So, it may be that in questions involving her conversations with hubby, she invoked it, but regarding her work, her communications with steele, etc. she may have answered.
Wouldn’t put too much stock in this ‘report’, just yet.
Which one is Nellie…WWG1WGA
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
No different attorney. But they do have similarities!
“Fusion GPS Contractor Nellie Ohr Invokes Spousal Privilege During Congressional Testimony…”
_________________
I don’t think that was part of the deal that Bruce struck to keep himself and Whoa! Nellie out of the clink…
This only protects her from answering questions about her husband, not herself. Her husband was questioned separately, and the same goes for him. If an investigator asks the correct questions, nothing can be concealed. Don’t get caught up in the TV drama, the big ugly is here.
We all knew that was gonna happen. The only reason bill and Hillary are still married is so they can’t testify against each other. Rumor is Hillary convinced Huma not to divorce Carlos Danger while he’s in prison for that very reason.
But any conversation in which a third party was present is not considered privileged (assuming 3rd party not attorney) so those involving the lunch meeting with Steele etc will not be protected. She could still plead the 5th on those however. Lets see how hard folks fight against her assertion.
CACI 215.Exercise of a Communication Privilege
[Name of party/witness] has an absolute right not to disclose what [he/she] told [his/her] [doctor/attorney/[other]] in conﬁdence because the lawconsiders this information privileged. Do not consider, for any reason at all, the fact that [name of party/witness] did not disclose what [he/she]told [his/her] [doctor/attorney/[other]]. Do not discuss that fact during your deliberations or let it influence your decision in any way.
It seems that the incestuous nature of the DC swamp is fully prepared to take advantage of this legal axiom. How much sedition takes place between marital bedsheets. There is hope yet for star crossed lovers Strzok and Page. It is too late for the confidential marital communication privilege, but it is never too late for the marital testimonial privilege.
It’s looking more and more now that a 2nd independent special council will be Trump’s wildcard on this if the Republicans were to lose the House and/or Senate.
