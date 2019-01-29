Senator Lindsey Graham Pushes Back Barr Committee Vote by One Week….

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham announced today the postponement of the committee vote on nomination of William Barr for Attorney General by one week, after democrats requested a delay.

Generally, no big deal. Normally, the opposition democrats can call for a week delay. Typically, this stuff happens all the time and is one of those procedural issues no-one pays attention to. However…

Because the spidey-sense political radar is monitoring DC closely; it just so happens that we stood back, looked at the political calendar last night; and predicted this. Check out the alignment of the political planets for next week:

♦On Tuesday Feb 5th, President Trump is now scheduled to deliver his State of the Union address. There is absolutely NO DOUBT before Pelosi invited Trump, the democrats have pre-planned something around the event.

♦On Friday Feb 8th, AAG Matt Whitaker is scheduled to appear in front of the most Machiavellian political mind inside the Democrat apparatus, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (aka “The Penguin”).

Knowing those two dates(Tue-5th, Fri-8th); and knowing how Team Mueller always frame their timing of announcements to deliver maximum presidential diminishment; and accepting the resistance landscape so far; wouldn’t it be serendipitous for them if Mueller announced a report to the DOJ on either Monday the 4th, or Wednesday, February 6th?

The scheming resistance is chomping at the bit to fight the DOJ to get full control of the raw material inside the Mueller/Weissmann report without the filter of William Barr. {Go Deep} This is a public fight they have undoubtedly planned for.

With Nadler and crew pre-positioned on Friday 8th to begin demanding AAG Whitaker provide direct and unadulterated access to the full Mueller report content. It would make sense to erase the media coverage of the SOU and kick off the resistance charge with a leak to media of the Mueller report on Tuesday 6th.

Following this scheme…. If the UniParty could simultaneously delay Barr’s nomination vote until after this fight begins the Democrats would have a stronger DC landscape for their public arguments. Additionally, the fight over making the Mueller/Weissmann report become public provides cover for all Democrats to vote against Bill Barr.

Remember, all of this is building toward one goal.

But, if that was the general plan, an interim delay would be needed.

Coincidentally, something exactly like THIS:

WASHINGTON – Senate Democrats forced a one-week delay Tuesday in the Judiciary Committee vote on William Barr’s nomination to become attorney general so they could gather more information about how he planned to oversee the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. The chairman, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Democrats’ had legitimate questions about whether Barr’s broad views of presidential power would lead to his keeping parts of special counsel Robert Mueller’s anticipated final report secret. The delay is relatively routine for nominees and Graham still expects Barr to be confirmed. (read more)

Just sayin’… [THREAD]



