Senator Lindsey Graham Pushes Back Barr Committee Vote by One Week….

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham announced today the postponement of the committee vote on nomination of William Barr for Attorney General by one week, after democrats requested a delay.
Generally, no big deal. Normally, the opposition democrats can call for a week delay. Typically, this stuff happens all the time and is one of those procedural issues no-one pays attention to. However…
Because the spidey-sense political radar is monitoring DC closely; it just so happens that we stood back, looked at the political calendar last night; and predicted this. Check out the alignment of the political planets for next week:
♦On Tuesday Feb 5th, President Trump is now scheduled to deliver his State of the Union address. There is absolutely NO DOUBT before Pelosi invited Trump, the democrats have pre-planned something around the event.
♦On Friday Feb 8th, AAG Matt Whitaker is scheduled to appear in front of the most Machiavellian political mind inside the Democrat apparatus, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (aka “The Penguin”).
Knowing those two dates(Tue-5th, Fri-8th); and knowing how Team Mueller always frame their timing of announcements to deliver maximum presidential diminishment; and accepting the resistance landscape so far; wouldn’t it be serendipitous for them if Mueller announced a report to the DOJ on either Monday the 4th, or Wednesday, February 6th?
The scheming resistance is chomping at the bit to fight the DOJ to get full control of the raw material inside the Mueller/Weissmann report without the filter of William Barr. {Go Deep} This is a public fight they have undoubtedly planned for.
With Nadler and crew pre-positioned on Friday 8th to begin demanding AAG Whitaker provide direct and unadulterated access to the full Mueller report content. It would make sense to erase the media coverage of the SOU and kick off the resistance charge with a leak to media of the Mueller report on Tuesday 6th.
Following this scheme…. If the UniParty could simultaneously delay Barr’s nomination vote until after this fight begins the Democrats would have a stronger DC landscape for their public arguments. Additionally, the fight over making the Mueller/Weissmann report become public provides cover for all Democrats to vote against Bill Barr.
Remember, all of this is building toward one goal.
But, if that was the general plan, an interim delay would be needed.
Coincidentally, something exactly like THIS:
WASHINGTON – Senate Democrats forced a one-week delay Tuesday in the Judiciary Committee vote on William Barr’s nomination to become attorney general so they could gather more information about how he planned to oversee the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.
The chairman, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Democrats’ had legitimate questions about whether Barr’s broad views of presidential power would lead to his keeping parts of special counsel Robert Mueller’s anticipated final report secret.
The delay is relatively routine for nominees and Graham still expects Barr to be confirmed. (read more)
Just sayin’… [THREAD]
Seriously, sunlight is good but when I see this Uniparty song & dance get exposed I get so discouraged.
Pelosi’s gavel is bigger, lol. Photo in your thread linked to at the bottom of your article.
Maybe. But I see no difference between Barr and Whitaker here. Barr can tell Democrats to go to Hell as easily as Whitaker can. What are you getting at here? You think Whitaker will let himself be bullied into releasing the ‘full’ report or something?
This close to Barr’s vote, Whitaker would likely sit on the report and wait to hand off to Barr to make the call. Leaks will happen regardless party the party of Satan.
Of course.
Did you hear Whitaker being asked questions about Mueller the other day? He could barely get out a sentence. He seemed scared to me to have to answer. Then the Dems immediately attacked him and said he was irresponsible.
He also started immediately with the flop sweat face head. He doesn’t lie very well. Lots of tells. Damn stooge
There is no question Graham is working against Trump. He could only keep it hidden for so long. He was in on this from the start with his buddy McCain.
Weird. I knew there would be a one week delay before the committee vote. All well informed Treepers also should of known this was routine. There are good reasons to be suspicious of Graham, but this is not one.
Graham is a snake. There was no reason to delay the vote. I despise the republicans. It is going to be leaked.
Can someone pass this along to the President?!
It’s going to be leaked some how,
I will let this speak for itself https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1090065869265342467?s=20
AAG Whitaker should simply postpone his meeting, say that he he is preparing for the national emergency at the border.
That would mean putting the people before politics. Only Trump does that.
Instead sending acting AG Whitaker send this guy ~~> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yjVOljYmqYc
OK Sundance can you give us some good news about something that you know is coming down the pike ? Because yes you seem to have a learned knowledge how the ruthless depraved ones do things and it always puts us in the uneasy chair for a week .
So whatcha got in the good news category ?
Why are Republicans so mindful of the sneaky Demented Democrats demands? They fall into the same hole all the time. One can only be gullible a few times then it becomes stupidity.
It’s a false dichotomy. Republicans and Democrats play roles like actors in plays.
Scary isn’t it?
Sad, more like.
Why do Republicans always cave? Political self-preservation and corruption and coercion. I’ve watched Republicans act like Democrats most of my adult life. I don’t believe it’s gullibility or stupidity, except of the voters.
Conservatism doesn’t pay if you’re a swamp creature.
why does Trump trust Graham?
LikeLiked by 1 person
So I heard on Rush today that Kevin McCarthy has not put any Repubs on A Schiffs House Intelligence Comm. Therefore Schiffty can’t begin any hearings. I believe some here said The Turtle has done the same with Senate Intell Comm.
For all intents and purposes, the opposition is operating as if Pelosi is already president, and the dead line to make this fact public has to occur prior to Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s obituary/retirement announcement.
Not so sure the senate would not pass impeachment votes.
Was this not anticipated?
With the release of the Mueller report, that is the end of the investigation.
The dems will browbeat President Trump.
President Trump will play his trump card and release his own report….possibly…of his UNREDACTED evidence of collusion and election tampering of the democrat party.
This scenario is only a possibility, it may not come to pass, yet I believe there will be some form of countering…after all our President Trump is the counter-puncher.
No worries.
I think Nancy pushed the SOTU off thinking she would reschedule it for the same day Cohen testified, except his lost his ba11s. Oh wait, he didn’t have any to lose.
I have this uneasy feeling that they are going to roll out another indictment or some other bombshell this Friday, February 1st before the State of the Union to get in President Trump’s head.
If they delay Barr’s confirmation, then Whitaker’s testimony should be delayed commensurately. People postpone or refuse to show up at Congressional hearings all the time.
