OIG Finds FBI Contractor Corruption With Two Current Senior FBI Officials…

Posted on January 29, 2019 by

This is really interesting.  Unfortunately, we don’t get the names.

Findings of Misconduct by Two Current Senior FBI Officials and One Retired FBI Official While Providing Oversight on an FBI Contract (LINK)

(pdf link)

Key phrases: “two current senior FBI officials”, “one former”, relating to an “FBI Contractor”.  Could this be an FBI contractor like Fusion-GPS or Crowdstrike?

I wish we could know more.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Deep State, FBI, IG Report FISA Abuse, Notorious Liars, Professional Idiots, Spygate, Spying, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

94 Responses to OIG Finds FBI Contractor Corruption With Two Current Senior FBI Officials…

Older Comments
  1. Sherri Young says:
    January 29, 2019 at 10:18 pm

    Whoa! We have a whistle blower. Someone within the FBI complained to the IG’s office.

    Finally.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s