OIG Finds FBI Contractor Corruption With Two Current Senior FBI Officials…

This is really interesting. Unfortunately, we don’t get the names.

Findings of Misconduct by Two Current Senior FBI Officials and One Retired FBI Official While Providing Oversight on an FBI Contract (LINK)

(pdf link)

Key phrases: “two current senior FBI officials”, “one former”, relating to an “FBI Contractor”. Could this be an FBI contractor like Fusion-GPS or Crowdstrike?

I wish we could know more.

