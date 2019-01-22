NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses Ongoing U.S-China Discussions and Fake News Reports…

Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow responded to a fake news story the U.S. has canceled a trade meeting with China; never happened – there was no meeting scheduled. Mr. Kudlow discusses some of the granular issues within the ongoing trade discussion with the Chinese.
Additionally, Chairman Kudlow discusses his outlook for the economy in light of the government shutdown.
.
There are some political observers who believe an extended government shutdown, that can impact the overall U.S. economy, is actually the goal behind the Pelosi strategy. There is a plausible basis for this perspective. Tom Donohue (et al) and Wall Street (writ large) would be the primary beneficiaries if Pelosi can break the “America First” economic focus. It would not surprise me to find out the Big Club people behind the Pelosi/Schumer strategy hold this K-Street intent. We’ll have to keep watching.
Kudlow was a wise addition to the team. I was concerned for awhile about his positions, however I am no longer worried. He handles the press far better than most and he explains things VERY well.
Right tool for the right job, so to speak.
Must be no heat in that room, everyone in winter coats, including one guy with a hat… and Mr. Kuala just in his suit jacket.
On the contrary, there was PLENTY of hot air in that room, all emanating from the chairs. Thats why Larry needed no extra layers of clothing; it was all blowing at him.
Sundance, whenever we don’t get fake news from the Swamp’s Disinformation Dept (SDD) or MSM you should write:
BREAKING NEWS! MSM reports the truth.
I love all the BS that is spewing from the fake news!
On Sunday when the Japan markets opened, I went short in the Dow futures at 24684.00
2 days before this BS news broke so how could I know that the markets were set to turn down? I know markets and numbers!
Everything is timed perfectly for the narratives to fit the uptrend and downtrend moves.
We are not yet ready to start making new highs yet, we still have further to drop and when we settle in, the markets will then start there massive uptrends.
It’s all news BS folks, they get paid well to sell snake oil.
I like Larry, he went to the heart of the issue and questioned where the false story came from.
I wonder if it was another attempt to make the market drop.
FNB reported a few hours ago that markets were down after reports of bad news regarding trade talks with China.
Except for Lou Dobbs, Charles Payne, and Maria Bartiromo, FNB is as guilty of spreading the same fake news as the rest of the Drive-By Media. Their ma$ter$ are the same ma$ter$ of the rest of the M$M – the NWO Globali$t Multinational$.
RE: “It would not surprise me to find out the Big Club people behind the Pelosi/Schumer strategy hold this K-Street intent. We’ll have to keep watching.”
Let me throw another idea at you… this may break the idea that we NEED so much government. Alreayd many private and other non-Federal groups are taking up the slack of the furloughed workers. If the plan is at eluded to… then it will fail.
Yes, Running Fast, I think you have something. Goodness me, whatever did we do before the TSA? We had metal detectors and checkpoints prior to 9/11. There is always a way around these things for high-priority needs. Moreover, what did Ronald Reagan do when the air traffic controllers went on strike? I think everybody remembers that.
Yes. What happened to the 30-day gov’t. shutdown threshold that gives the President authourity to RIF government employees? Aren’t we beyond 30 days of shutdown?
Doesn’t apply when shutdown is due to lack of appropriations.
This has been my hope from the beginning, Running Fast. I was very pleased at the government shut-down, hoped it lasted beyond the 30 days, even with President Trump’s promise not to “fire,” because I thought that a lot of daylight (the Real World) would shine so Americans could see how much “government” was not necessary.
Dang, now Sundance has to spoil my cheery view by bringing an additional dose of Reality – every move will be calculated is civil war between wall street and main street. There will always be the two sides playing for advantage, including the shut-down. Now we have to watch: “There are some political observers who believe an extended government shutdown, that can impact the overall U.S. economy, is actually the goal behind the Pelosi strategy.”
There is clearly an intent to sway the market negatively by some. It’s plain as day and much more than just historical bears vs bulls behavior. Hell they are out and out lying like today to damage confidence.
WSJ, Financial Times and Marketwatch, Bloomberg have been overly negative lately. I hope they talked to Soros first to make sure he could profit on their strategy.
I think the negativity has a broader platform; Europe in a slump, South Korea not doing well under Neville Chamberlain Moon’s socialist policies, Brexit uncertainty, China slowdown (that was clear before the so-called Trade War), Venezuela going to explode tomorrow; Iran threatening to wipe Israel off the face of the earth again. China is one of many reasons I assume the investor class is jittery, and ripe for manipulation.
Agreed. Sundance has explained several times that since the early 1990s Wall Street has been increasingly and excessively invested in global multinational equities rather than Main Street (equities for domestic business).
What we are seeing are the pains of making the transition back to Main Street. Obviously there is and will continue to be great resistance until it’s too obvious where the smart money should be investing….
IMO china has been and is Trumps number one objective. All other matters dovetail the collapse of China’s regime or there surrender, surrender being my attempt at humor. Peace through strength.
Kayla Tausche (CNBC) wrote the story based on anonymous “sources”. She should be fired or investigated. The Financial Times picked it up three hours later.
It’s a little too early to damage the market on purpose. There’s a long time between now and casting votes. If the market drops and earnings stay good on Main Street, buyers will snap up the deals and laugh all the way to the bank. As we get closer to 2020 then I wouldn’t put it past Nancy and Chuck to try something and sell themselves as the ones to save us…
Count on the leftist billionaires – the speculator cohort – when the time is right.
I watch this negotiation closely from the China side and I never heard or read of any of this so-called meeting that was allegedly cancelled. Only the scheduled meeting at the end of the month with Liu He and the two vice ministers which I have posted on many times.
Yep. “Cancellation” was entirely fake news. I tried late yesterday (whenever the story first broke) to source it back to the WH but could not.
So, the stock market was down 309 points on Fake News that we had cancelled a trade meeting with China today. Do you think you could have debunked that fake news before the market closed, Larry?
LikeLike
The onus was on the reporter to check with the WH. I surmise it caught them unaware. Maybe someone checked after the report was published that clued them in to the report.
Agree Cript,
As the reporter. After reading Sundance detailing the DNC/Pelosi 2019 plan. Imo,the filming of the described exposed playbook(by Sundance)is already underway, the lines are written, the stage is being set, waiting for the word, Action. Will be weeks of “news”?
Example this latest Fake News on the stock market, surely setup days or weeks prior to scam the system? Will there be corruption charges? NADA.
IMO, thinking farther back on “news”, as examples and there are many. oWS, BLM, Antifa, Catholic Students, Russia, Kathy Griff holding head, etc it is all made up episodes written as script for the latest movie of news. In all these stories ever wonder why the camera or the photo opt was, so in the right spot at the right time? News at 6 or 10?
Tomorrow’s news already written, filmed and in the can, waiting?
Then 24/7 stirring the pot for the believers as “the latest news” what a sick bunch
No one can keep up with such rubbish.
This market volitility is freaky.
And the Dow’s not a fever thermometer for the Administration.
It would help if more people read SD’s Main Street vs. Wall Street presentation.
1,000 Likes
RIF the dead wood, transition them to the private sector, promote our war vets, and use the savings to build the “Nancy Piglosi Wall of Morality”.
And the market gets a bounce from a single comment. Now, think about the depressing comments made in the past by other admins (what magic wand do you have, etc.). I’m convinced that the 80’s economy owed at least as much to Reagan’s optimism and confidence as it did to policy.
Here’s how the Democrats feel whenever the next fake news Bombshell backfires…
Interesting perspectives from expats who blog (the South African guy has been there 12 – 15 years, not sure about the other one). Three videos to watch that help to ‘flesh out’ what is really going on inside China.
