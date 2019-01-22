NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses Ongoing U.S-China Discussions and Fake News Reports…

Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow responded to a fake news story the U.S. has canceled a trade meeting with China; never happened – there was no meeting scheduled. Mr. Kudlow discusses some of the granular issues within the ongoing trade discussion with the Chinese.

Additionally, Chairman Kudlow discusses his outlook for the economy in light of the government shutdown.

.

There are some political observers who believe an extended government shutdown, that can impact the overall U.S. economy, is actually the goal behind the Pelosi strategy. There is a plausible basis for this perspective. Tom Donohue (et al) and Wall Street (writ large) would be the primary beneficiaries if Pelosi can break the “America First” economic focus. It would not surprise me to find out the Big Club people behind the Pelosi/Schumer strategy hold this K-Street intent. We’ll have to keep watching.

