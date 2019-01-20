Sunday Talks: Rudy Giuliani -vs- Chuck Todd and Jake Tapper…

Posted on January 20, 2019 by

Understanding that Michael Cohen is the first pre-planned Democrat House interview, first step, within a longer ‘impeachment’ strategy, it becomes easier to see why MSM are all-in to help build the false basis for the initial obstruction snowball.

In 2015/2016 Michael Cohen working for the Trump organization and exploring a business deal within Russia is nothing.  Democrats did not kick-off the public “Muh Russia” conspiracy narrative until October 2016.   In the aftermath of two years of creating the ‘Muh Russia’ planetary election conspiracy theory, a nothing-burger contact within Russia becomes a focus-point. [Ah-ha!, you were talking to Russians… ‘IMPEACH’! ]

However, for the impeachment cornerstone to take footing, Cummings, Schiff and Nadler need to present the optics of obstruction. House investigations need a plausible premise to justify the work. Media are working overtime to frame/support the ‘plausible premise’.

.

It’s annoying as heck because the baseline (Russian Conspiracy) is nonsense; but creating the plausible premise is the goal of the media. This is how media help the resistance effort.

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Election 2016, Election 2020, Legislation, Nancy Pelosi, Notorious Liars, Occupy Type Moonbats, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Russia, TowerGate, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

10 Responses to Sunday Talks: Rudy Giuliani -vs- Chuck Todd and Jake Tapper…

  1. Hoosier_Friend? says:
    January 20, 2019 at 6:02 pm

    It’s war they want. It’s war they’ll get.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. DJSnyder says:
    January 20, 2019 at 6:03 pm

    Trump can see this coming a mile away. At the right moment, he’ll do something that’ll cause the whole danged thing to fall apart.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. FofBW says:
    January 20, 2019 at 6:06 pm

    Seems, however, the MSM is trying so hard they are starting to shoot themselves in the foot and imploding.

    The Dems are way to confident. Exactly where PT wants them.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Michael Ogazie says:
    January 20, 2019 at 6:08 pm

    May God intervene in this situation!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. redtreesquirrel says:
    January 20, 2019 at 6:11 pm

    Thank you for keeping me up to date on this, SD. I will do anything for you guys, except watch the lunatic media. Thanks for giving it to me in story format. Otherwise I wouldn’t know a thing that’s going on because we cut our cable years ago. Not worth the money.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Ausonius says:
    January 20, 2019 at 6:13 pm

    It is fascinating to watch a complete fraud be fabricated right before our eyes, a fraud dedicated to the impeachment and removal of a president of the United States, a fraud committed by the Democratic Party with the aid and delight of the Leftist Media, a fraud dependent upon the stupidity, ignorance, or willing blindness and gullibility of the electorate for its success.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. The Gipper Lives says:
    January 20, 2019 at 6:16 pm

    They couldn’t create a Bowel Obstruction with a pound of Government Cheese. Frauds.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s