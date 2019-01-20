Sunday Talks: Rudy Giuliani -vs- Chuck Todd and Jake Tapper…

Understanding that Michael Cohen is the first pre-planned Democrat House interview, first step, within a longer ‘impeachment’ strategy, it becomes easier to see why MSM are all-in to help build the false basis for the initial obstruction snowball.
In 2015/2016 Michael Cohen working for the Trump organization and exploring a business deal within Russia is nothing. Democrats did not kick-off the public “Muh Russia” conspiracy narrative until October 2016. In the aftermath of two years of creating the ‘Muh Russia’ planetary election conspiracy theory, a nothing-burger contact within Russia becomes a focus-point. [Ah-ha!, you were talking to Russians… ‘IMPEACH’! ]
However, for the impeachment cornerstone to take footing, Cummings, Schiff and Nadler need to present the optics of obstruction. House investigations need a plausible premise to justify the work. Media are working overtime to frame/support the ‘plausible premise’.
.
It’s annoying as heck because the baseline (Russian Conspiracy) is nonsense; but creating the plausible premise is the goal of the media. This is how media help the resistance effort.
.
It’s war they want. It’s war they’ll get.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s cold now but they’ll get a hot one faster than they think.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For the next two years the Democrats will be nothing more than annoying little piss ants!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump can see this coming a mile away. At the right moment, he’ll do something that’ll cause the whole danged thing to fall apart.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Seems, however, the MSM is trying so hard they are starting to shoot themselves in the foot and imploding.
The Dems are way to confident. Exactly where PT wants them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
May God intervene in this situation!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you for keeping me up to date on this, SD. I will do anything for you guys, except watch the lunatic media. Thanks for giving it to me in story format. Otherwise I wouldn’t know a thing that’s going on because we cut our cable years ago. Not worth the money.
LikeLike
It is fascinating to watch a complete fraud be fabricated right before our eyes, a fraud dedicated to the impeachment and removal of a president of the United States, a fraud committed by the Democratic Party with the aid and delight of the Leftist Media, a fraud dependent upon the stupidity, ignorance, or willing blindness and gullibility of the electorate for its success.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ausonius- never forget what H.L. Mencken once said: “nobody ever lost money underestimating the intelligence of the American people.” (present company excluded)
LikeLike
They couldn’t create a Bowel Obstruction with a pound of Government Cheese. Frauds.
LikeLike